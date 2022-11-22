Main picView gallery

La Mo Cafe Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

310 E Main St

Turlock, CA 95380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chilaquiles
Breakfast Burrito
Stack Seasonal Pancakes

Dulces

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.50

Three, buttermilk pancakes, make from scratch. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Stack Seasonal Pancakes

$17.25

Three gluten free pumpkin pancakes to get you in the fall spirit!!

Single Buttermilk

$6.25

Single Seasonal Pancake

$6.50

Single Pumpkin Pancake

Sourdough Orange French Toast

$17.25

Five triangles of sourdough bread soaked in our orange liquor batter. Topped with whipped cream, fresh fruit and powdered sugar.

Yogurt, Granola, & Fruit

$13.00

Oatmeal

$13.00

Huevos

Chilaquiles

$18.50

Sauteed tortilla strips in salsa (creamy red or roasted tomatillo) with two eggs, onion, avocado, cotija & crema. Served with your choice of side.

Huevos Rancheros

$17.25

Two eggs and black beans served on two crisp corn tortillas. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, crema, & cotija cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Garden Scramble

$16.50

Roasted seasonal vegetables, scrambled with local, pastured eggs. Served with your choice of side and toast or tortillas.

Latin Benedict

$18.50

Buttered torta roll topped with sauteed greens, two poached pastered eggs, bacon, our fabulous wedding sauce & cotija cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

A large spinach tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, guacamole, roasted tomatillo sauce and crema. Plus your choice of roasted seasonal vegetables, grilled chorizo, center-cut bacon or Machaca. Served with your choice of side.

Dos Huevos

$12.25

Eggs your way served with your choice of side and toast or tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo y Nopales

$17.00

Machaca

$16.75

Fingerling Potato Hash

$17.00

Huevos con Tamal

$17.25

Guacamole Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

One Buttermilk Pancake

$6.75

One Pumpkin Pancake

$7.75

One Egg

$3.50

Half order of Sourdough French Toast

$7.75

Two Eggs

$7.00

Wolfsens Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Wolfsens Pork Sausage

$5.50

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$5.50

Side of Black Beans

$5.25

Side of Fruit

$6.75

Side of Rice and Beans

$6.75

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$6.75

Side of Tortillas

$3.75

Side of Wheat Toast

$4.50

Side of Sourdough Toast

$4.50

Side Of Yogurt

$7.00

Botanas

Chips + Salsas

$6.50

House-made, thick-cut chips, cilantro-avocado tomatillo sauce, fire roasted tomato sauce

Tacos

Tostadas Guadalupe

$16.75

Three mini corn shells topped with black beans, our grandmother's slightly spicy shredded chicken, cabbage, cotija and crema

Sopitos

$17.00

Three handmade, corn masa cakes topped with blackbeans, grilled chorizo, nopales & steak. Topped with chile de arbol sauce, shredded cabbage, diced tomato, crema & cotija cheese.

Chiles con Limon

$12.00

Strips of fried jalapeños seasoned with fresh lime and salt. Served with black bean dip and soft corn tortillas.

Guacamole Toast

$14.00

Mission Bakehouse sourdough, house guacamole, queso fresco, radish, Vee's microgreens.

Grilled Shimp Quesadilla

$16.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled prawns, caramelized onion and roasted red pepper, with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with guacamole, crema, cotija cheese and wedding sauce. Ala carte.

Queso Fundido

$16.25

Sizzling dish of melted Oaxaca cheese and grilled chorizo. Served with black bean dip, corn tortillas, (or tortilla chips upon request)

Chips Sauce 1 Person

$2.75

Sopas Y Ensaladas

Jicama Salad

$15.00

Napa cabbage, thinly sliced jicama, cilantro, orange segments, red onion & pepitas. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and topped with tajin.

Mixed Green Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, fresh fruit, local almonds, avocado, dried cranberries & cotija cheese. Served with house-made citrus vinaigrette.

Half Jicama Salad

$9.75

Napa cabbage, thinly sliced jicama, cilantro, orange segments, red onion & pepitas. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and topped with tajin.

Half Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, fresh fruit, local almonds, avocado, dried cranberries & cotija cheese. Served with house-made citrus vinaigrette.

Tortillas Soup (cup)

$8.50

Filled with chicken breast, avocado, tortilla strips and cotija cheese.

Soup & Salad

Togo Soup

$10.75

Entradas

Wedding Chicken Platter

$18.25

Our signature, medium spicy cream sauceserved over grilled chicken with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.

Wedding Prawn Platter

$20.00

Our signature, medium spicy cream sauceserved over grilled prawns with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.

Wedding Chicken Burrito

$18.25

A large flour tortillas filled with wedding chicken, rice and black beans. Topped with wedding sauce, cotija cheese and crema.

Wedding Prawn Burrito

$18.75

A large flour tortillas filled with wedding prawns, rice and black beans. Topped with wedding sauce, cotija cheese and crema.

Beef Picadillo Empanadas

$18.25

Two handmade, gluten free, corn masa empanadas. Stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, savory spiced ground beef, cranberries, sweet and spicy peppers and caramelized onions. Topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, cotija and Vee's microgreens. Served with your choice of side.

Healthy Burrito

$17.75

A large, wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, whole black beans and steamed quinoa. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese & guacamole.

Naked Burrito

$17.75

A healthy burrito bowl filled with whole black beans, quinoa, caramelized onions, sauteed kale, cotija cheese, local chevre, salsa verde and oyur choice of roasted vegetables or grilled chicken.

Tamale del Dia (one)

$15.25

A house-made artisanal tamale in our fabulous masa filled with roasted squash and fresh corn. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese and crema and served with your choice of side. Cheeck our daily specials for today's flavor.

Tamale del Dia (two)

$17.75

A house-made artisanal tamale in our fabulous masa filled with roasted squash and fresh corn. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese and crema and served with your choice of side. Cheeck our daily specials for today's flavor.

Roasted Red Pepper B.L.T.

$16.50

Freshly roasted sweet peppers, center-cut bacon, avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Served with your choice of side.

Enchiladas ala Plancha

$16.25

Two grilled, cotija cheese & Guajillo sauce enchiladas. Topped with cabbage, tomato, crema, cotija and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.

Tamale Ala Carte

$8.25

Salmon

$22.00

Arrachera

$22.00

Specials

Gem & Pomegranate Salad

$13.00

Peruvian Burrito Supreme

$17.50

Torta de Milanese

$16.50

Lunch Sides

Half Order of Jicama Salad

$10.00

Half Order of Mixed Greens Salad

$8.50

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Beans

$6.50

Side of Cheese

$3.50

Side of Fruit

$6.75

Side of Green Sauce

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Rice

$6.75

Side of Rice and Beans

$10.00

Side of Roasted Vegetables

$6.75

Side of Sauteed Kale

$6.75

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Side of Tortillas

$4.50

Side of Wedding Sauce (4oz)

$4.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

16 Oz Wedding Sauce

$9.25

Add prawns $

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Carafe Mimosa

$17.50

Carafe Red Sangria

$29.50

Carafe White Sangria

$29.50

Daisy Chain

$12.50

Flavored Lemonade

$5.75

Fruit Mojito

$12.50

Glass Champagne

$7.25

Glass Mimosa

$7.25

Glass Red Sangria

$12.50

Glass White Sangria

$12.50

House Margarita

$12.50

Maple Rosemary Whiskey Sour

$12.50

Paloma

$12.50

Pain Killer

$12.50

Spicy Margarita

$12.50

Guavaloma

$12.50

Champagne Cocktail Flight

$19.50

Lavender Spritz

$12.50

Ma's Old Fashioned

$12.50

Watermelon Lemon Drop

$12.50

Peppers Pepino

$12.50

The Young

$12.50

Regular Mojito

$12.50

Vodka Rocks

$11.00

Whiskey Rocks

$11.00

Tequila Rocks

$11.00

Gin Rocks

$9.25

The Allyson

$12.50

La Mo Mai Tai

$12.50

Mulled Cranberry Margarita

$12.25

Tipsy Persuasion

$12.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids SOFT

$6.00

Kids Egg w/ Side

$5.00

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Kids Oatmeal

$5.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Pork Sausage

$2.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$2.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Bean/Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.25

Drinks

Soda/Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Small Juice/Milk

$3.00

Large Juice/Milk

$4.00

Kids Juice/Milk

$2.75

Kids Soda/Lemonade

$2.75

Wine

Glass Chardonnay, Fableist

$12.00

Glass Champagne, Wycliffe

$7.00

Glass Pinot Grigio, 13 Celsius

$11.00

Glass Tempranillo, Fableist

$12.00

Glass Cab

$10.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Noble Vines

$11.00

Cava Sparkling Rose, Campo Viejo

$11.00

Glass Cava, Campo Viejo

$8.00

Beer & Kombuchas

Modelo

$6.75

Lagunitas IPA

$8.75

Sunny Daze

$8.75

Anchor Steam

$8.75

Hazy Little Thing

$8.75

Shots

Shot Lunazul Tequila

$8.00

Shot Mi Casa Tequila

$11.00

Shot Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Shot Clase Azul

$24.00

Thanksgiving Offerings

32oz Mixer

$30.00

16oz Mixer

$20.00

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$28.00

Tapas

Chips and Dips

$9.00

La Mo Wings

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Chiles con Limon

$10.00

Wedding Dip

$10.00

Picadillo Tacos

$10.00

Tostadas Guadalupe

$10.00

Brityn's Kale Salad

$8.00

Crispy Quesadillas

$10.00

Brownie con Nieve

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Mo Restaurant is a Latin-inspired California Bistro with seasonally driven menus featuring many local vendors and farmers, tucked away in a beautiful courtyard setting. We pride ourselves in serving dishes that are always made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients. Guests can sip on fabulous espresso beverages from our coffee shop or choose one of our ever-changing, scratch cocktails while enjoying their meal. Honest, healthy food & beverage, served with love and care is our goal.

Location

310 E Main St, Turlock, CA 95380

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
