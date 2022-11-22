La Mo Cafe Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
La Mo Restaurant is a Latin-inspired California Bistro with seasonally driven menus featuring many local vendors and farmers, tucked away in a beautiful courtyard setting. We pride ourselves in serving dishes that are always made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients. Guests can sip on fabulous espresso beverages from our coffee shop or choose one of our ever-changing, scratch cocktails while enjoying their meal. Honest, healthy food & beverage, served with love and care is our goal.
Location
310 E Main St, Turlock, CA 95380
