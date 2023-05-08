Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Mordida Restaurant

14100 US Highway 19 North

Clearwater, FL 33764

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail (8)

$10.00

Colombian-style shrimp cocktail mixed with fresh lime juice, cilantro red onions, and tomato sauce. Served with saltine crackers and fried plantain chips

Food

Appetizers

Beef Empanadas

$1.75

Colombia-style empanadas, stuffed with potatoes and your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with aji on the side

Chicken Empanadas

$1.75

Cheese Empanadas

$1.75

Tostones Al Ajillo

$10.00

Tostones topped with shrimp and avocado and our homemade scampi sauce

Causa Limeña

$10.00

Layered cake made of potatoes stuffed with shredded chicken and avocado

Fried Calamari

$7.00

Breaded and deep-fried calamari. Served with yucca fries

Arepa De Choclo

$10.00

Sweet corn cake with cheese

Jaya Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Crispy shrimp topped with our sweet spicy sauce

La Mordida Sampler

$22.00

Peruvian classic fish ceviche, fried fish bites, and our homemade causa

Mita's Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime. Served with tortilla chips and topped with cheese

Yuca a La Huancaina

$8.00

Fried yucca. Served with huancaina sauce. (Creamy mild fresh aji amarillo cheese sauce)

Papa a La Huancaina

$8.00

Boiled potatoes. Served with huancaina sauce. (Creamy mild fresh aji amarillo cheese sauce)

Queso Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla chip served with white cheese dip and our homemade aji sauce

Shrimp Cocktail (8)

$10.00

Colombian-style shrimp cocktail mixed with fresh lime juice, cilantro red onions, and tomato sauce. Served with saltine crackers and fried plantain chips

Tequeños (3)

$6.00

Cheese sticks

Mini Empanadas

$5.00

Chicharron De Pescado

$11.00

10 noche Latina

$9.35

Sampler Noche Latina

$25.00

Ceviche Bar

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.00

Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes

Ceviche Mixto

$17.00

Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes

Ceviche de Camarones

$18.00

Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes

Ceviche de Pescado y Camaron

$18.00

Leche de Tigre

$8.00

Our famous leche De Tigre is a citrus-based marinated fish bites with lime and aji peppers

Choros a La Chalaca (8)

$12.00

One of the best Peruvian signature plates, green mussels on the half shell marinated in lime and topped with diced onions and tomatoes

Chef's Favorites

Bandeja New York

$27.00

Our famous bandeja paisa. Served with NY steak, white rice, beans, pork belly, chorizo, sweet plantains, fried egg, arepa, and avocado

Trio Saltado

$20.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry steak, chicken and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, soy sauce and red wine. Served over French fries and white rice

Churrasco Chimichurri

$29.00

Skirt steak grilled to perfection. Served with yellow rice, red beans and sweet plantains

Clearwater Snapper

$99.00

Whole fried snapper and seafood. Served with yellow rice and tostones topped with fresh pico salsa

David's Seafood Rice

$21.00

Sautéed shrimp, fish, mussels, squid, and chorizo with yellow rice and sweet plantains

Salmon Cartagena

$20.00

Salmon topped with pineapple salsa. Served with yellow rice and parsley potatoes

Shrimp Pasta Huancaina

$22.00

Fettuccini noodles sautéed with delicious huancaina sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and parmesan cheese

Chimichurri Especial

$37.00

Skirt steak grilled to perfection and topped with 5 grilled shrimp and sauteed onions Served with yellow rice, red beans, and sweet plantains

Chicken Pasta Huancaina

$20.00

Fettuccine noodles sautéed with delicious Huancaina sauce topped with grilled shrimp and Parmesan cheese

Steak Pasta Huancaina

$21.00

Fettuccine noodles sautéed with delicious Huancaina sauce topped with grilled shrimp and Parmesan cheese

Tacos & More

Bacon & Shrimp Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp and bacon topped with our fresh pineapple, spicy, and cilantro sauces

Fish Tacos

$8.00

Fried fish bites topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and cilantro sauce

Lomito Saltado Tacos

$8.00

Sautéed stir-fried beef topped with fresh pico De gallo, and avocado

Pork Belly Tacos

$8.00

Sautéed pork belly topped with fresh pineapple sauce and our homemade spicy sauce

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas

La Mordida Fajitas

$20.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas

Chicken Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas

Chaufa & Tallarin Saltados

Chaufa de Pollo

$15.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with chicken sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Chaufa de carne

$16.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with steak sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Chaufa Trio

$17.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with your choice of protein sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Chaufa de Camarones

$18.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with shrimp sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Chaufa de Marsicos

$19.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with seafood sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$16.00

Tallarin Saltado Pollo

$15.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with your chicken sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine

Tallarin Saltado Carne

$16.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine

Tallarin Saltado Trio

$17.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with your choice of protein sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine

Tallarin Saltado Camarones

$18.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine

Tallarin Saltado Mixto

$16.00

Tallarin Saltado Mariscos

$19.00

Chicken

Pollo a La Plancha

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, French fries, and house salad

Pollo Encebollado

$14.00

Pollo Empanizado

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, French fries, and house salad

Aji De Gallina

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast covered in Peruvian yellow pepper cream, served over sliced boiled potatoes and white rice

Pollo Saltado

$15.00

Chicken strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and red wine. Served with white rice and French fries

Pollo Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded chicken soaked in our flavorful homemade creole sauce. Served with white rice, red beans, and sweet plantains

Steak

Bandeja Paisa

$17.00

Our traditional Colombian bandeja paisa is served with grilled steak, white rice, beans, pork belly, chorizo, sweet plantains, fried egg, arepa, and avocado

Lomo Saltado

$16.00

The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry steak tips sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, soy sauce and red wine, served over French fries and white rice

Bistec a Lo Pobre

$16.00

Grilled steak topped with two fried eggs, French fries, sweet plantains, and white rice

Bistec a Caballo

$16.00

Grilled steak topped with our homemade creole sauce, two fried eggs, French fries, sweet plantains, and white rice

Carne a La Parrilla

$15.00

Grilled steak served with white rice, red beans, sweet plantains, and house salad

Carne Encebollada

$16.00

Sobrebarriga

$16.00

Flank steak soaked in our homemade creole sauce, served with white rice, parsley potatoes and avocado

Ropa Vieja De Carne

$15.00

Shredded beef soaked in our flavorful homemade creole served with white rice, red beans, and sweet plantains

NY Steak & Shrimp

$29.00

Sizzling butterflied NY steak grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions and shrimp. Served with white rice, French fries, and house salad

Brazilian Picanha

$25.00

Top sirloin steak grilled to perfection, served with white rice, parsley potatoes, and house salad

Churrasco a Lo Macho

$26.00

Grilled butterflied NY steak topped with seafood and our homemade tomato aji panca sauce: this dish is chock-full of flavor and ensures to deliver love at first bite, served with fried yucca and white rice

Picanha Especial

$32.00

Top sirloin steak grilled to perfection and served with white rice, parsley potatoes, and house salad

NY Steak

$25.00

Sizzling butterflied NY steak grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions and shrimp. Served with white rice, French fries, and house salad

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$23.00

Whole fried red tilapia served with yellow rice, tostones and house salad

Pargo Frito

$65.00

Whole fried red snapper served with yellow rice, tostones and house salad

Pescado Empanizado

$16.00

Deep fried fish filet served with white rice, French fries and house salad

Jalea Mixta

$24.00

Mixture of fried white fish, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Served with yucca and creole sauce

Pescado a Lo Macho

$21.00

Fish fillet topped with seafood sauce. Served with rice and yucca

Filete Y Camarones Al Ajillo

$21.00

Fish filet topped with shrimp in our creamy wine garlic sauce served with white rice and parsley potatoes

Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in our wine garlic sauce served with white rice and tostones

Pescado a la Plancha

$15.00

Deep fried fish filet served with white rice, French fries and house salad

Classic of the House

La Mordida Burger

$15.00

Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces

Arepaburguer

$16.00

Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw and crushed potato chips and topped with our homemade sauces. Just not bread, corn cakes instead

La Mordida Hot Dog

$12.00

A 100% beef sausage, melted cheese, bacon, coleslaw crushed potato chips, and topped with our homemade sauces

Salchipapas

$10.00

Salchipapas La Mordida

$13.00

A real Colombian street food, crispy fries with a sliced hot dog, bacon bits, shredded chicken, and cheese topped with our homemade sauces

Tostones with Chicken

$13.00

Three deep-fried green plantains topped with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces

Tostones with Beef

$14.00

Three deep-fried green plantains topped with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces

Tostones Mixto

$15.00

Three deep-fried green plantains topped with chicken and beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces

TostonesMar Y Tierra

$17.00

Three deep-fried green plantains topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces

Tostones with Shrimp

$17.00

Three deep-fried green plantains topped with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces

Arepa La Mordida

$13.00

White corn cake topped with shredded chicken and beef, cheese, crushed potato chips, and homemade pink sauce

Picada Colombiana

$29.00

Traditional Colombian platter with chicken, steak, chorizo, blood sausage, pork bellies arepas, mini empanadas, creole potatoes, French fries, yucca and tostones, topped with fresh tomatoes and limes

Hamburger

$11.00

Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only

Salchipapas Extrema

$14.00

A real Colombian street food, crispy fries with a sliced hot dog, bacon bits, shredded chicken, and cheese topped with our homemade sauces. Make it extreme with pork bellies

Soup & Salads

Ajiaco

$12.00

Traditional Colombian chicken soup, corn, and potatoes. Served with rice, avocado, milk cream, and capers on the side

Cazuela Paisa

$14.00

Bowl of exquisite red beans topped with chorizo and pork bellies. Served with cheese, sweet plantains, crushed chips, rice, and avocado on the side

Cazuela De Mariscos

$22.00

Exquisite seafood casserole, served with fish fillet, squid, mussels, and shrimp with white wine, butter, and cream. Served with white rice and tostones

Parihuela

$22.00

Peruvian bouillabaisse soup with a touch of aji panca, aji amarillo and homemade tomato base sauce

Ensalada La Mordida

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, bacon bits and cheese

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Flavored shrimp, creamy avocado, sliced almonds on top of a bed of baby spinach, and red onions. Served with freshly squeezed orange and lemon vinaigrette

Ajiaco Pequeno

$5.00

Vegetarian

Tostones Portobello

$13.00

Fried green plantains, topped with portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and homemade sauces

Chaufa Veggie

$15.00

Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with portobello mushrooms sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Served with sweet plantains

Tallarin Veggie

$15.00

Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with portobello mushrooms sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, green onions, soy sauce, and red wine

Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Tostones

$3.00

Side Papa Criolla

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Maduritos

$3.00

Side Yucca Fries

$3.00

Side Red Beans

$3.00

Side Yellow Rice

$3.00

Side Chicharron

$6.00

Side Morcilla

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Chifles

$3.00

Side 1 Fried Egg

$1.25

Side 2 Fried Eggs

$2.50

Side Hogao

$2.50

Side 2 Fried Arepas

$3.00

Side Zarza Criolla

$3.00

Side Camarones Salteados (5)

$7.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Side Queso Dip

$3.00

Side Queso Mozzarella

$3.00

Side Carne Parrilla

$5.00

Side Pollo Parrilla

$4.50

Side Arepa Blanca

$2.00

Side Arepa Blanca con Queso

$3.00

Side Huancaina

$3.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.00

Caramel Flan

$5.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Hot chocolate cake with ice cream

Churros

$8.00

Churros served with ice cream & chocolate sauce

Pie de Maracuya

$7.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken & Rice

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Salchipapas

$8.99

Kids Steak & Rice

$8.99

Lunch Menu

Lomo Saltado Lunch

$10.99

Pollo Saltado Lunch

$10.99

Chaufa Carne Lunch

$10.99

Chaufa Pollo Lunch

$10.99

Ropa Vieja Carne Lunch

$10.99

Ropa vieja Pollo Lunch

$10.99

Tostones Carne Lunch

$10.99

Tostones Pollo Lunch

$10.99

Carne Parrilla Lunch

$10.99

Pollo Parrilla Lunch

$10.99

Bakery

Sodas 2Lt & Cans

Colombiana 2Lt

$4.50

Manzana 2Lt

$4.50

Jupiña 2Lt

$4.50

Coke 2Lt

$4.50

Diet Coke 2Lt

$4.50

Sprite 2Lt

$4.50

Coke can

$2.50

Diet Coke can

$2.50

Sprite can

$2.50

Jupiña can

$2.50

HIt Lulo

$2.00

Hit Fruit Punch

$2.00

Hit Orange Pineapple

$2.00

Hit Mango

$2.00

Noche Latina

10 Cover Noche Latina

$10.00

$35 Bday package

$35.00

Vela Bday

$2.50

Arepa Con Chicharron

$6.00

Arepa Con Chorizo

$6.00

Arepa Con Morcilla

$6.00

Dulces Mecato

Galletas Cuca

$3.99

Snaky Caramelo

$1.25

Bom Bom Bum

$0.50

Festival Vainilla

$0.99

Jumbo Grande

$2.99

Jumbo Mediano

$1.50

Mani Confitado

$2.50

Habas Fritas

$3.99

Sublime

$1.00

Bom Bombum Bolsa

$5.99

Chokis

$1.00

Chokis Box

$12.99

BB Bum Assorted Bolsa

$5.99

BB Bum Sour

$2.50

BB Bum Watermelon Bolsa

$5.99

Bubbaloo Sparkies

$0.75

Super Cocco BB Bum

$0.50

BB Bum Mango Bolsa

$5.99

Bubbaloo Caja Sparkies

$10.99

Todo Rico BBQ

$2.00

Bom Bom Bum Unidad

$0.50

Quipitos

$0.75

Quipitos Caja

$14.99

Alpina Arequipitos Unidad

$1.25

Milo Nuggets

$2.99

Milo Galletas

$0.99

Milo Galletas Pqte

$9.99

Chicle Adams

$1.00

Wafer Jet

$1.00

Wafer Jet Pqte 10

$6.99

Jet Cruji X 12

$5.99

Bubbaloo Chicle

$0.25

Fruna Bolsa

$8.99

Frunas Unidad

$0.50

Jet

$0.50

Jet X12

$4.99

Coffe Delight Unidad

$0.25

Coffe Delight Bolsa Pqna

$5.99

Coffe Delight Bolsa Blandos

$4.99

Morochas Galletas Unidad

$0.99

Morochas Galletas X 6'

$4.99

Alqueria Obleas

$12.99

Arequipitos X6 Pax

$6.99

Bocadillo Deportista

$2.50

Bocadillo Veleno Caja

$7.99

Bocadillo Velenito

$3.99

Bocadillo Con Arequipe

$9.99

Rollitos De Arequipe Mayte

$5.99

Galletas Cua Cua

$0.99

Galletas Cua Cua X 9

$6.99

Gudis

$0.99

Dona Pepa Unidad

$0.99

Dona Pepa Turron

$11.99

Manjar Blanco Small

$5.99

Chontaduro

$5.99

Galletas Festival Unidad

$0.99

Galletas Festival Pqte

$8.99

Papa De Limon

$0.99

Papa De Poll

$0.99

Besitos Calenos

$1.50

Rosquillas Calenas

$1.50

Todo Rico Natural

$2.00

Todo Rico Limon

$2.00

Todo Rico BBQ

$2.00

Golpe Con Todo

$1.75

Tozinetas

$1.50

Yerba Mate Verde

$6.99

Yerba Mate Roja

$5.99

Brevas Almibar

$5.99

Mini Chocorramo

$0.99

Mini Chocorramo Pqte

$14.99

Picaras Clasica Pqte

$4.99

Picaras Unidad

$0.99

Achira Medium

$2.75

Achiras Small

$1.50

Achiras X6 Pqte

$7.99

Choclitos

$0.99

Jet Cruji Unidad

$0.75

Burbuja Jet Pqte

$6.99

Burbuja Jet Unidad

$0.99

Colombina Fruili Delight Bolsa

$4.99

Morochas Pqte Grandes

$6.99

Kinkong Manjar Galletas Pqte

$9.99

Rosquilla Original

$1.50

Rosquilla Calena X12

$14.99

Drinks

Natural Juices

Guanabana - Soursop

$4.00

Maracuya - Passion Fruit

$4.00

Piña- Pineapple

$4.00

Lulo

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Mora - Blackberry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Soda Bottles and Water

Postobon Colombiana

$2.50

Postobon Manzana

$2.50

Postobon Piña

$2.50

Postobon Naranja

$2.50

Postobon Bretaña

$3.50

Pony Malta

$2.50

Inca Kola

$2.50

Diet Inca Kola

$2.50

Dasani Water

$1.99

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Kola Inglesa

$2.50

Coffee & Hot Beverages

American Coffee

$2.00

Café Con Leche

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Double

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Choco Espresso

$4.25
Sunday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

14100 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33764

Directions

