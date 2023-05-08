- Home
La Mordida Restaurant
14100 US Highway 19 North
Clearwater, FL 33764
Food
Appetizers
Beef Empanadas
Colombia-style empanadas, stuffed with potatoes and your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with aji on the side
Chicken Empanadas
Cheese Empanadas
Tostones Al Ajillo
Tostones topped with shrimp and avocado and our homemade scampi sauce
Causa Limeña
Layered cake made of potatoes stuffed with shredded chicken and avocado
Fried Calamari
Breaded and deep-fried calamari. Served with yucca fries
Arepa De Choclo
Sweet corn cake with cheese
Jaya Shrimp (8)
Crispy shrimp topped with our sweet spicy sauce
La Mordida Sampler
Peruvian classic fish ceviche, fried fish bites, and our homemade causa
Mita's Guacamole
Fresh ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime. Served with tortilla chips and topped with cheese
Yuca a La Huancaina
Fried yucca. Served with huancaina sauce. (Creamy mild fresh aji amarillo cheese sauce)
Papa a La Huancaina
Boiled potatoes. Served with huancaina sauce. (Creamy mild fresh aji amarillo cheese sauce)
Queso Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chip served with white cheese dip and our homemade aji sauce
Shrimp Cocktail (8)
Colombian-style shrimp cocktail mixed with fresh lime juice, cilantro red onions, and tomato sauce. Served with saltine crackers and fried plantain chips
Tequeños (3)
Cheese sticks
Mini Empanadas
Chicharron De Pescado
10 noche Latina
Sampler Noche Latina
Ceviche Bar
Ceviche de Pescado
Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes
Ceviche Mixto
Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes
Ceviche de Camarones
Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes
Ceviche de Pescado y Camaron
Leche de Tigre
Our famous leche De Tigre is a citrus-based marinated fish bites with lime and aji peppers
Choros a La Chalaca (8)
One of the best Peruvian signature plates, green mussels on the half shell marinated in lime and topped with diced onions and tomatoes
Chef's Favorites
Bandeja New York
Our famous bandeja paisa. Served with NY steak, white rice, beans, pork belly, chorizo, sweet plantains, fried egg, arepa, and avocado
Trio Saltado
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry steak, chicken and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, soy sauce and red wine. Served over French fries and white rice
Churrasco Chimichurri
Skirt steak grilled to perfection. Served with yellow rice, red beans and sweet plantains
Clearwater Snapper
Whole fried snapper and seafood. Served with yellow rice and tostones topped with fresh pico salsa
David's Seafood Rice
Sautéed shrimp, fish, mussels, squid, and chorizo with yellow rice and sweet plantains
Salmon Cartagena
Salmon topped with pineapple salsa. Served with yellow rice and parsley potatoes
Shrimp Pasta Huancaina
Fettuccini noodles sautéed with delicious huancaina sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and parmesan cheese
Chimichurri Especial
Skirt steak grilled to perfection and topped with 5 grilled shrimp and sauteed onions Served with yellow rice, red beans, and sweet plantains
Chicken Pasta Huancaina
Fettuccine noodles sautéed with delicious Huancaina sauce topped with grilled shrimp and Parmesan cheese
Steak Pasta Huancaina
Fettuccine noodles sautéed with delicious Huancaina sauce topped with grilled shrimp and Parmesan cheese
Tacos & More
Bacon & Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp and bacon topped with our fresh pineapple, spicy, and cilantro sauces
Fish Tacos
Fried fish bites topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and cilantro sauce
Lomito Saltado Tacos
Sautéed stir-fried beef topped with fresh pico De gallo, and avocado
Pork Belly Tacos
Sautéed pork belly topped with fresh pineapple sauce and our homemade spicy sauce
Chicken Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas
La Mordida Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas
Chicken Steak Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cream, and flour tortillas
Chaufa & Tallarin Saltados
Chaufa de Pollo
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with chicken sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Chaufa de carne
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with steak sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Chaufa Trio
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with your choice of protein sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Chaufa de Camarones
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with shrimp sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Chaufa de Marsicos
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with seafood sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Arroz Chaufa Mixto
Tallarin Saltado Pollo
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with your chicken sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine
Tallarin Saltado Carne
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine
Tallarin Saltado Trio
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with your choice of protein sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine
Tallarin Saltado Camarones
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, soy sauce, cilantro, green onions, and red wine
Tallarin Saltado Mixto
Tallarin Saltado Mariscos
Chicken
Pollo a La Plancha
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, French fries, and house salad
Pollo Encebollado
Pollo Empanizado
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, French fries, and house salad
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken breast covered in Peruvian yellow pepper cream, served over sliced boiled potatoes and white rice
Pollo Saltado
Chicken strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and red wine. Served with white rice and French fries
Pollo Ropa Vieja
Shredded chicken soaked in our flavorful homemade creole sauce. Served with white rice, red beans, and sweet plantains
Steak
Bandeja Paisa
Our traditional Colombian bandeja paisa is served with grilled steak, white rice, beans, pork belly, chorizo, sweet plantains, fried egg, arepa, and avocado
Lomo Saltado
The perfect Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry steak tips sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, soy sauce and red wine, served over French fries and white rice
Bistec a Lo Pobre
Grilled steak topped with two fried eggs, French fries, sweet plantains, and white rice
Bistec a Caballo
Grilled steak topped with our homemade creole sauce, two fried eggs, French fries, sweet plantains, and white rice
Carne a La Parrilla
Grilled steak served with white rice, red beans, sweet plantains, and house salad
Carne Encebollada
Sobrebarriga
Flank steak soaked in our homemade creole sauce, served with white rice, parsley potatoes and avocado
Ropa Vieja De Carne
Shredded beef soaked in our flavorful homemade creole served with white rice, red beans, and sweet plantains
NY Steak & Shrimp
Sizzling butterflied NY steak grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions and shrimp. Served with white rice, French fries, and house salad
Brazilian Picanha
Top sirloin steak grilled to perfection, served with white rice, parsley potatoes, and house salad
Churrasco a Lo Macho
Grilled butterflied NY steak topped with seafood and our homemade tomato aji panca sauce: this dish is chock-full of flavor and ensures to deliver love at first bite, served with fried yucca and white rice
Picanha Especial
Top sirloin steak grilled to perfection and served with white rice, parsley potatoes, and house salad
NY Steak
Sizzling butterflied NY steak grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions and shrimp. Served with white rice, French fries, and house salad
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried red tilapia served with yellow rice, tostones and house salad
Pargo Frito
Whole fried red snapper served with yellow rice, tostones and house salad
Pescado Empanizado
Deep fried fish filet served with white rice, French fries and house salad
Jalea Mixta
Mixture of fried white fish, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Served with yucca and creole sauce
Pescado a Lo Macho
Fish fillet topped with seafood sauce. Served with rice and yucca
Filete Y Camarones Al Ajillo
Fish filet topped with shrimp in our creamy wine garlic sauce served with white rice and parsley potatoes
Camarones Al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp in our wine garlic sauce served with white rice and tostones
Pescado a la Plancha
Deep fried fish filet served with white rice, French fries and house salad
Classic of the House
La Mordida Burger
Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces
Arepaburguer
Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw and crushed potato chips and topped with our homemade sauces. Just not bread, corn cakes instead
La Mordida Hot Dog
A 100% beef sausage, melted cheese, bacon, coleslaw crushed potato chips, and topped with our homemade sauces
Salchipapas
Salchipapas La Mordida
A real Colombian street food, crispy fries with a sliced hot dog, bacon bits, shredded chicken, and cheese topped with our homemade sauces
Tostones with Chicken
Three deep-fried green plantains topped with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces
Tostones with Beef
Three deep-fried green plantains topped with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces
Tostones Mixto
Three deep-fried green plantains topped with chicken and beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces
TostonesMar Y Tierra
Three deep-fried green plantains topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces
Tostones with Shrimp
Three deep-fried green plantains topped with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade sauces
Arepa La Mordida
White corn cake topped with shredded chicken and beef, cheese, crushed potato chips, and homemade pink sauce
Picada Colombiana
Traditional Colombian platter with chicken, steak, chorizo, blood sausage, pork bellies arepas, mini empanadas, creole potatoes, French fries, yucca and tostones, topped with fresh tomatoes and limes
Hamburger
Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only
Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and crushed potato chips topped with our homemade sauces. The one and only
Salchipapas Extrema
A real Colombian street food, crispy fries with a sliced hot dog, bacon bits, shredded chicken, and cheese topped with our homemade sauces. Make it extreme with pork bellies
Soup & Salads
Ajiaco
Traditional Colombian chicken soup, corn, and potatoes. Served with rice, avocado, milk cream, and capers on the side
Cazuela Paisa
Bowl of exquisite red beans topped with chorizo and pork bellies. Served with cheese, sweet plantains, crushed chips, rice, and avocado on the side
Cazuela De Mariscos
Exquisite seafood casserole, served with fish fillet, squid, mussels, and shrimp with white wine, butter, and cream. Served with white rice and tostones
Parihuela
Peruvian bouillabaisse soup with a touch of aji panca, aji amarillo and homemade tomato base sauce
Ensalada La Mordida
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, bacon bits and cheese
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Flavored shrimp, creamy avocado, sliced almonds on top of a bed of baby spinach, and red onions. Served with freshly squeezed orange and lemon vinaigrette
Ajiaco Pequeno
Vegetarian
Tostones Portobello
Fried green plantains, topped with portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and homemade sauces
Chaufa Veggie
Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry rice with portobello mushrooms sautéed with green onions, ginger, egg, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Served with sweet plantains
Tallarin Veggie
Peruvian/Cantonese wok stir-fry noodles with portobello mushrooms sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, green onions, soy sauce, and red wine
Sides
Side White Rice
Side Tostones
Side Papa Criolla
Side Fries
Side House Salad
Side Maduritos
Side Yucca Fries
Side Red Beans
Side Yellow Rice
Side Chicharron
Side Morcilla
Side Chorizo
Side Chifles
Side 1 Fried Egg
Side 2 Fried Eggs
Side Hogao
Side 2 Fried Arepas
Side Zarza Criolla
Side Camarones Salteados (5)
Side Avocado
Side Chips and Salsa
Side Queso Dip
Side Queso Mozzarella
Side Carne Parrilla
Side Pollo Parrilla
Side Arepa Blanca
Side Arepa Blanca con Queso
Side Huancaina
Desserts
Kids Meal
Lunch Menu
Bakery
Sodas 2Lt & Cans
Noche Latina
Dulces Mecato
Galletas Cuca
Snaky Caramelo
Bom Bom Bum
Festival Vainilla
Jumbo Grande
Jumbo Mediano
Mani Confitado
Habas Fritas
Sublime
Bom Bombum Bolsa
Chokis
Chokis Box
BB Bum Assorted Bolsa
BB Bum Sour
BB Bum Watermelon Bolsa
Bubbaloo Sparkies
Super Cocco BB Bum
BB Bum Mango Bolsa
Bubbaloo Caja Sparkies
Todo Rico BBQ
Bom Bom Bum Unidad
Quipitos
Quipitos Caja
Alpina Arequipitos Unidad
Milo Nuggets
Milo Galletas
Milo Galletas Pqte
Chicle Adams
Wafer Jet
Wafer Jet Pqte 10
Jet Cruji X 12
Bubbaloo Chicle
Fruna Bolsa
Frunas Unidad
Jet
Jet X12
Coffe Delight Unidad
Coffe Delight Bolsa Pqna
Coffe Delight Bolsa Blandos
Morochas Galletas Unidad
Morochas Galletas X 6'
Alqueria Obleas
Arequipitos X6 Pax
Bocadillo Deportista
Bocadillo Veleno Caja
Bocadillo Velenito
Bocadillo Con Arequipe
Rollitos De Arequipe Mayte
Galletas Cua Cua
Galletas Cua Cua X 9
Gudis
Dona Pepa Unidad
Dona Pepa Turron
Manjar Blanco Small
Chontaduro
Galletas Festival Unidad
Galletas Festival Pqte
Papa De Limon
Papa De Poll
Besitos Calenos
Rosquillas Calenas
Todo Rico Natural
Todo Rico Limon
Todo Rico BBQ
Golpe Con Todo
Tozinetas
Yerba Mate Verde
Yerba Mate Roja
Brevas Almibar
Mini Chocorramo
Mini Chocorramo Pqte
Picaras Clasica Pqte
Picaras Unidad
Achira Medium
Achiras Small
Achiras X6 Pqte
Choclitos
Jet Cruji Unidad
Burbuja Jet Pqte
Burbuja Jet Unidad
Colombina Fruili Delight Bolsa
Morochas Pqte Grandes
Kinkong Manjar Galletas Pqte
Rosquilla Original
Rosquilla Calena X12
Drinks
Natural Juices
Soda Bottles and Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14100 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33764