Pizza

La Natural

7289 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizzas

tomato sauce. fior di latte. basil. parmigiano

$25.00
tomato sauce. garlic confit. chili. oregano (pb)

tomato sauce. garlic confit. chili. oregano (pb)

$21.00

tomato sauce. calabrian chili. provolone. oregano

$26.00
tomato sauce. parmigiano. piment d’espelette. parsley

tomato sauce. parmigiano. piment d’espelette. parsley

$24.00
white sauce. scallions. szechuan peppercorn

white sauce. scallions. szechuan peppercorn

$25.00
white sauce. wild mushrooms. fontina. parsley

white sauce. wild mushrooms. fontina. parsley

$26.00

fior di latte. white onion. red onion. za’atar. oregano

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
naturally leavened pizzas and natural wines

7289 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33150

