Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Steakhouses

LA NETA

review star

No reviews yet

255 NEWBURY STREET

BOSTON, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CARAMELO TACO
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
CHIPS & GUAC (LARGE)

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)

$5.00

Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce

AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions

BARBACOA TACO (SHREDDED BEEF)

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions

LORENZA TACO

$5.00

Open faced grillled corn tortilla, refried beans, melted cheese with steak, pico de gallo & guacamole sauce

FISH TACO

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing

CARNITAS TACO (PORK)

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions, topped with salsa verde

CARAMELO TACO

$5.00

Flour tortilla with steak & melted cheese, served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce

CHORIZO TACO (PORK SAUSAGE)

$5.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce

LENGUA TACO (BEEF TONGUE)

$6.00

Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions, topped with salsa verde

POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce

BIRRIA TACO (LAMB STEW)

$6.00

Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions

VEGETALES TACO (VEGETABLES)

$5.00

Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole

TACO LIGHT

$5.00

Lettuce leaf taco served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce (choice of protein)

COCHINITA TACO

$5.00

TACO BEANS

$2.00

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

AL PASTOR BURRITO (MARINATED PORK)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

CARNITAS BURRITO (PORK)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

POLLO BURRITO (CHICKEN)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

VEGETALES BURRITO (VEGETABLES)

$12.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

BURRITO BOWL

$12.00

Choice of protein wrapped in lettuce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE) BURRITO

$12.00Out of stock

LENGUA (BEEF TONGUE) BURRITO

$14.00

Burrito De Birria

$13.00

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE BURRITO

$16.00

COCHINITA BURRITO

$12.00

PLATES

CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)

$14.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

AL PASTOR PLATE (MARINATED PORK)

$14.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

CARNITAS PLATE (PORK)

$14.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

FISH PLATE

$14.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

CHORIZO PLATE (PORK SAUSAGE)

$14.00Out of stock

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

VEGETALES PLATE (VEGETABLES)

$14.00

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

COCHINITA PLATE

$14.00

BARBACOA PLATE

$14.00

CHICKEN PLATE

$14.00

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE PLATE

$18.00

QUESADILLAS SONORENSES

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA (STEAK)

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with guacamole & pico de gallo

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA (MARINATED PORK)

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado, cilantro & onions with salsa verde

BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado

VEGETALES QUESADILLA (VEGETABLES)

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo

CHORIZO QUESADILLA (PORK SAUSAGE)

$12.00Out of stock

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans, avocado & chipotle sauce

POLLO QUESADILLA (CHICKEN)

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo

PLAIN QUESADILLA

$7.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese

COCHINITA PIBIL QUESADILLA

$12.00

Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with pickled onions and guacamole

ESPECIALES LA NETA

PINCHE TACO

$5.00

Shredded beef in a griddled, barbacoa broth- covered flour tortilla with cilantro & onions

FISH CHIPOTLE BURRITO

$12.00

Griddle pressed burrito with avocado, cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing

TACOS PASEADOS (3)

$12.00

Refried beans taco on a flour tortila

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE TACO

$7.00

Shrimp sauteed with chipotle sauce, served on a flour tortilla, cilantro & onions

QUESA-BIRRIA

$8.00

Birria with melted cheese with cilantro & onions

NACHOS LOCOS

$15.00Out of stock

Layered heated tortilla chips with your choice of protein, topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno pepper & chipotle dressing.

CORN ON THE COB (3)

$10.00

Served with regular cream & chipotle cream

CHAROLA BOTANERA

$45.00

3 Tacos, 1 Quesadilla, tacos paseados, fried shrimp, guacamole & refried beans

MOLLETE

$13.00

Open-face sandwich topped with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and choice of protein

CHILAQUILES

$18.00

Homemade tortilla chips simmered in your choice of salsa topped with cotija cheese, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro, served with refried beans.

DORADO BIRRIA

$8.00

Crispy birria taco immersed in stew broth with cilantro & onions.

TACO COMBINADO

$5.00

Shredded beef, refried beans & pork chicharron in a griddle flour tortilla

TACOS RIB EYE

$21.00

TORTAS

BARBACOA TORTA (SHREDDED BEEF)

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with shredded beef, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

CHORIZO TORTA (PORK SAUSAGE)

$15.00Out of stock

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo

CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

POLLO TORTA (CHICKEN)

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chicken, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

PASTOR TORTA (MARINATED PORK)

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with marinated pork, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

VEGETALES TORTA (VEGETABLES)

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with vegetables, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

COCHINITA TORTA

$15.00

Mexican griddle-baked sandwich, served with avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo

ENCHILADAS

CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

BARBACOA ENCHILADA (SHREDDED BEEF)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

POLLO ENCHILADA (CHICKEN)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

FISH ENCHILADA

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

CHORIZO ENCHILADA (PORK SAUSAGE)

$13.00Out of stock

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

VEGETALES ENCHILADA (VEGETABLES)

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

COCHINITA ENCHILADA

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

QUESO ENCHILADA

$13.00

2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS

$17.00

CRUDO / RAW

CEVICHITO

$16.00Out of stock

Fish cooked in lime juice with onions, serrano & cucumber

PINCHE TUNA

$21.00

Yellowfin tuna on a soy-serrano salsa topped with crispy onions

AGUACHILE

$21.00

Shrimp marinated in serrano lime juice

TORRE SALSEADA

$23.00

Layered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, onions & serrano on salsa negra

SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

Savory flavored chicken broth with chile pasilla, avocado and tortilla strips

POZOLE

$12.00

SALADS

CLASICA SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh corn, black beans, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and chipotle/cilantro dressing

AVOCADO & CORN SALAD

$13.00

STARTERS

CHIPS & GUAC (LARGE)

$6.00

CHIPS & GUAC (SMALL)

$3.00

QUESO DIP

$5.00Out of stock

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.50

DULCES MEXICANOS

$1.00

SABRITA GRANDE

$7.00

SABRITA CHICA

$4.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$6.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00

FLAN

$6.00Out of stock

Pastel Completo

$80.00Out of stock

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$1.50

CALDO BIRRIA

$1.00

CHILES TOREADOS (ROASTED JALAPENO)

$1.00

CHIPOTLE DRESSING

$1.50

CHORIZO

$2.00

CILANTRO DRESSING

$1.50

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

JALAPENO DE LATA

$1.00

LETTUCE

$1.00

ONIONS

$1.00

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

RICE

$2.00

SALAD SIDE

$1.50

SIDE PROTEIN

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

TORTILLAS DE HARINA (2)

TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (2)

$2.00

VEGETABLES

$2.00

ESPECIAL

SOPE

$8.00

Staff

Tacos Ribeye

$21.00

Party Viernes

Margarita Party Salon

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

HORCHATA

$3.00

JAMAICA

$3.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

PINCHE CAFE

$3.00

LIMONADA

$3.00

BEER

TECATE

$6.00

TECATE LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

NEGRO MODELO

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

MEDALLA

$6.00

MICHELADA

$4.00

WINE

RED WINE

$9.00

WHITE WINE

$9.00

PROSECCO

$12.00

PITCHER RED WINE

$32.00

COCKTAILS

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

$12.00

COCONUT MARGARITA

$14.00

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$14.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$14.00

SPICY TRADITIONAL

$12.00

SPICY TAMARIND

$14.00

MEZCAL-RITA

$14.00

PALOMAS

$12.00

MALINCHE

$14.00

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

CARAJILLO

$14.00

HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$13.00

Y TU MAMA

$16.00

MIMOSA

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

VIRGIN MARG

$8.00

MOJITO

$14.00

PASSION FRUIT MOJITO

$14.00

CREMA DE BACANORA

$11.00Out of stock

LA WERA

$16.00

CALL ME

$16.00

DE LA ROSA

$16.00

MEZCAL MI AMOR

$16.00

LOVERS

$16.00

ESPECIALS

$16.00

TEQUILA SHOTS

MAESTRO DOBEL

$12.00

CASA DRAGONES

$18.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

FORTALEZA

$12.00

CAZADORES

$10.00

ESPOLON

$10.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$25.00

HERRADURA

$12.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$13.00

SANTO REPOSADO

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO REPOSADO

$12.00

PASOTE EXTRA ANEJO

$27.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

DON JULIO 70

$15.00

ORGANIC 123

$14.00

1800 AÑEJO

$13.00

MAKE IT MARG

$2.00

BACARDI

$12.00

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00

CLASE AZUL SILVER

$20.00

MILAGROS SILVER

$10.00

PATRON ANEJO

$15.00

MEZCAL SHOTS

CLASE AZUL GUERRERO

$30.00

CLASE AZUL MAGUEY AZUL

$20.00

CLASE AZUL GUERRERO NEGRO

$20.00

400CONEJOS

$13.00

REY CAMPERO

$13.00

LEYENDAS AGAVE

$13.00

LEYENDAS JABALÍ

$13.00

NAHUALES

$13.00

BOZAL VEG

$13.00

BOZAL VEG

$13.00

FIDENCIO

$13.00

SIEMBRA METL

$13.00

DOS HOMBRES

$13.00

DON AMADO RUSTICO

$13.00

YUU BAAL

$13.00

BOZAL

$13.00

ILEGAL REPOSADO

$13.00

MONTELOBOS

$12.00Out of stock

MEZCAL UNION

$12.00

BACANORA

$12.00

PELOTON

$10.00

ESPADÍN

$13.00

VIDA

$13.00

SOMBRA

$14.00

FULL TRAYS

20 SERVINGS

ASADA FULL TRAY

$60.00

20 SERVINGS

BARBACOA FULL TRAY

$60.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

PASTOR FULL TRAY

$60.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

CHICKEN FULL TRAY

$60.00

20 SERVINGS

CARNITAS FULL TRAY

$60.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

FISH FULL TRAY

$60.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

BIRRIA FULL TRAY

$100.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

VEGGIES FULL TRAY

$50.00Out of stock

RICE FULL TRAY

$40.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

BEANS FULL TRAY

$40.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

SALAD FULL TRAY

$40.00Out of stock

20 SERVINGS

HALF TRAYS

10 SERVINGS

ASADA HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

BARBACOA HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

PASTOR HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

CHICKEN HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

CARNITAS HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

FISH HALF TRAY

$30.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

BIRRIA HALF TRAY

$50.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

VEGGIES HALF TRAY

$25.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

RICE HALF TRAY

$20.00

10 SERVINGS

BEANS HALF TRAY

$20.00

10 SERVINGS

SALAD HALF TRAY

$20.00Out of stock

10 SERVINGS

SIDES - CATERING

PICO DE GALLO - PINT

$18.00Out of stock

SALSA - PINT

$18.00

GUACAMOLE - PINT

$25.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS (10 PCS)

$10.00Out of stock

CORN TORTILLAS (10 PCS)

$10.00

SOUR CREAM - PINT

$10.00Out of stock

SALSA PICANTE - PINT

$5.00Out of stock

GREEN SAUCE - PINT

$5.00Out of stock

RED SAUCE - PINT

$5.00Out of stock

CHIPOTLE SAUCE - PINT

$5.00Out of stock

FIESTAS

SMALL FIESTA

$150.00Out of stock

SERVES 8 - 10 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 4 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Pastor) 4 QUESADILLAS 2 GUACAMOLES 2 CHIPS & SALSA

OK FIESTA

$250.00Out of stock

SERVES 15 - 18 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 5 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Fish, Pastor) 5 QUESADILLAS HALF TRAY SALAD 3 GUACAMOLES 3 CHIPS & SALSA

PINCHE FIESTA

$350.00Out of stock

SERVES 20 - 25 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 7 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Fish, Pastor, Barbacoa, Veggie) 7 QUESADILLAS HALF TRAY PROTEIN HALF TRAY SALAD PICO DE GALLO 4 GUACAMOLES 4 CHIPS & SALSA 20 TORTILLAS

Ann Marie

$1,000.00

Delivery

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Taqueria.

Website

Location

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
La Neta image
La Neta image
La Neta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
orange starNo Reviews
268 Newbury St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
orange star3.0 • 61
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127 Boston, MA 02199
View restaurantnext
Boloco Boston Common - Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
176 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02216
View restaurantnext
Cosmica
orange star4.5 • 24
40 Berkeley St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria - Boston Common
orange star4.6 • 1,203
80 Boylston St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in BOSTON

Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Sorellina
orange star4.7 • 6,161
One Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
orange star4.1 • 5,578
338 Newbury St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk & Bourbon
orange star4.6 • 2,141
160 commonwealth ave. Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Ostra Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1 charles st south Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BOSTON
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston