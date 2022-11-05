- Home
LA NETA
255 NEWBURY STREET
BOSTON, MA 02116
TACOS
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
BARBACOA TACO (SHREDDED BEEF)
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
LORENZA TACO
Open faced grillled corn tortilla, refried beans, melted cheese with steak, pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
FISH TACO
Corn tortilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
CARNITAS TACO (PORK)
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions, topped with salsa verde
CARAMELO TACO
Flour tortilla with steak & melted cheese, served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
CHORIZO TACO (PORK SAUSAGE)
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
LENGUA TACO (BEEF TONGUE)
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions, topped with salsa verde
POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
BIRRIA TACO (LAMB STEW)
Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions
VEGETALES TACO (VEGETABLES)
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole
TACO LIGHT
Lettuce leaf taco served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce (choice of protein)
COCHINITA TACO
TACO BEANS
BURRITOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
AL PASTOR BURRITO (MARINATED PORK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CARNITAS BURRITO (PORK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
POLLO BURRITO (CHICKEN)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
VEGETALES BURRITO (VEGETABLES)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
BURRITO BOWL
Choice of protein wrapped in lettuce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE) BURRITO
LENGUA (BEEF TONGUE) BURRITO
Burrito De Birria
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE BURRITO
COCHINITA BURRITO
PLATES
CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
AL PASTOR PLATE (MARINATED PORK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CARNITAS PLATE (PORK)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
FISH PLATE
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
CHORIZO PLATE (PORK SAUSAGE)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
VEGETALES PLATE (VEGETABLES)
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
COCHINITA PLATE
BARBACOA PLATE
CHICKEN PLATE
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE PLATE
QUESADILLAS SONORENSES
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA (STEAK)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with guacamole & pico de gallo
AL PASTOR QUESADILLA (MARINATED PORK)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado, cilantro & onions with salsa verde
BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado
VEGETALES QUESADILLA (VEGETABLES)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo
CHORIZO QUESADILLA (PORK SAUSAGE)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans, avocado & chipotle sauce
POLLO QUESADILLA (CHICKEN)
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with avocado & pico de gallo
PLAIN QUESADILLA
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese
COCHINITA PIBIL QUESADILLA
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with pickled onions and guacamole
ESPECIALES LA NETA
PINCHE TACO
Shredded beef in a griddled, barbacoa broth- covered flour tortilla with cilantro & onions
FISH CHIPOTLE BURRITO
Griddle pressed burrito with avocado, cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
TACOS PASEADOS (3)
Refried beans taco on a flour tortila
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE TACO
Shrimp sauteed with chipotle sauce, served on a flour tortilla, cilantro & onions
QUESA-BIRRIA
Birria with melted cheese with cilantro & onions
NACHOS LOCOS
Layered heated tortilla chips with your choice of protein, topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno pepper & chipotle dressing.
CORN ON THE COB (3)
Served with regular cream & chipotle cream
CHAROLA BOTANERA
3 Tacos, 1 Quesadilla, tacos paseados, fried shrimp, guacamole & refried beans
MOLLETE
Open-face sandwich topped with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and choice of protein
CHILAQUILES
Homemade tortilla chips simmered in your choice of salsa topped with cotija cheese, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro, served with refried beans.
DORADO BIRRIA
Crispy birria taco immersed in stew broth with cilantro & onions.
TACO COMBINADO
Shredded beef, refried beans & pork chicharron in a griddle flour tortilla
TACOS RIB EYE
TORTAS
BARBACOA TORTA (SHREDDED BEEF)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with shredded beef, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
CHORIZO TORTA (PORK SAUSAGE)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo
CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
POLLO TORTA (CHICKEN)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chicken, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
PASTOR TORTA (MARINATED PORK)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with marinated pork, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
VEGETALES TORTA (VEGETABLES)
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with vegetables, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
COCHINITA TORTA
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich, served with avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
BARBACOA ENCHILADA (SHREDDED BEEF)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
POLLO ENCHILADA (CHICKEN)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
FISH ENCHILADA
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CHORIZO ENCHILADA (PORK SAUSAGE)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
VEGETALES ENCHILADA (VEGETABLES)
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
COCHINITA ENCHILADA
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
QUESO ENCHILADA
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS
CRUDO / RAW
CEVICHITO
Fish cooked in lime juice with onions, serrano & cucumber
PINCHE TUNA
Yellowfin tuna on a soy-serrano salsa topped with crispy onions
AGUACHILE
Shrimp marinated in serrano lime juice
TORRE SALSEADA
Layered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, onions & serrano on salsa negra
SOUP
SALADS
STARTERS
SIDES
BLACK BEANS
CALDO BIRRIA
CHILES TOREADOS (ROASTED JALAPENO)
CHIPOTLE DRESSING
CHORIZO
CILANTRO DRESSING
GUACAMOLE
HOT SAUCE
JALAPENO DE LATA
LETTUCE
ONIONS
PICO DE GALLO
REFRIED BEANS
RICE
SALAD SIDE
SIDE PROTEIN
SOUR CREAM
TORTILLAS DE HARINA (2)
TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (2)
VEGETABLES
SOFT DRINKS
BEER
COCKTAILS
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA
COCONUT MARGARITA
TAMARINDO MARGARITA
PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA
SPICY TRADITIONAL
SPICY TAMARIND
MEZCAL-RITA
PALOMAS
MALINCHE
RED SANGRIA
CARAJILLO
HIBISCUS MARGARITA
Y TU MAMA
MIMOSA
Espresso Martini
APEROL SPRITZ
VIRGIN MARG
MOJITO
PASSION FRUIT MOJITO
CREMA DE BACANORA
LA WERA
CALL ME
DE LA ROSA
MEZCAL MI AMOR
LOVERS
ESPECIALS
TEQUILA SHOTS
MAESTRO DOBEL
CASA DRAGONES
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
PATRON SILVER
CASA AMIGOS BLANCO
FORTALEZA
CAZADORES
ESPOLON
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
HERRADURA
HERRADURA REPOSADO
SANTO REPOSADO
JOSE CUERVO REPOSADO
PASOTE EXTRA ANEJO
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO 70
ORGANIC 123
1800 AÑEJO
MAKE IT MARG
BACARDI
CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL SILVER
MILAGROS SILVER
PATRON ANEJO
MEZCAL SHOTS
CLASE AZUL GUERRERO
CLASE AZUL MAGUEY AZUL
CLASE AZUL GUERRERO NEGRO
400CONEJOS
REY CAMPERO
LEYENDAS AGAVE
LEYENDAS JABALÍ
NAHUALES
BOZAL VEG
BOZAL VEG
FIDENCIO
SIEMBRA METL
DOS HOMBRES
DON AMADO RUSTICO
YUU BAAL
BOZAL
ILEGAL REPOSADO
MONTELOBOS
MEZCAL UNION
BACANORA
PELOTON
ESPADÍN
VIDA
SOMBRA
FULL TRAYS
ASADA FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
BARBACOA FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
PASTOR FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
CHICKEN FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
CARNITAS FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
FISH FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
BIRRIA FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
VEGGIES FULL TRAY
RICE FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
BEANS FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
SALAD FULL TRAY
20 SERVINGS
HALF TRAYS
ASADA HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
BARBACOA HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
PASTOR HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
CHICKEN HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
CARNITAS HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
FISH HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
BIRRIA HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
VEGGIES HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
RICE HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
BEANS HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
SALAD HALF TRAY
10 SERVINGS
SIDES - CATERING
PICO DE GALLO - PINT
SALSA - PINT
GUACAMOLE - PINT
FLOUR TORTILLAS (10 PCS)
CORN TORTILLAS (10 PCS)
SOUR CREAM - PINT
SALSA PICANTE - PINT
GREEN SAUCE - PINT
RED SAUCE - PINT
CHIPOTLE SAUCE - PINT
FIESTAS
SMALL FIESTA
SERVES 8 - 10 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 4 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Pastor) 4 QUESADILLAS 2 GUACAMOLES 2 CHIPS & SALSA
OK FIESTA
SERVES 15 - 18 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 5 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Fish, Pastor) 5 QUESADILLAS HALF TRAY SALAD 3 GUACAMOLES 3 CHIPS & SALSA
PINCHE FIESTA
SERVES 20 - 25 PEOPLE INCLUDES: 7 BURRITOS (Steak, Carnitas, Chicken, Fish, Pastor, Barbacoa, Veggie) 7 QUESADILLAS HALF TRAY PROTEIN HALF TRAY SALAD PICO DE GALLO 4 GUACAMOLES 4 CHIPS & SALSA 20 TORTILLAS
Delivery
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast Casual Taqueria.
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON, MA 02116