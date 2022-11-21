Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Nortena

516 Reviews

$

6275 Rivers Ave

Suite A

North Charleston, SC 29406

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Queasabirria Tacos (3)
Refried Beans

Apps

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Fresh chopped shrimp, mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado.

Cheese Dip

$8.50

5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$8.50

5 oz. of freshly made guacamole.

Street Corn

$6.50

Roasted over an open grill and coated with butter, mayonnaise, cream, Cotija cheese, chile powder and cilantro with a lime wedge.

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$18.00

Crispy, buttery french fries topped with grilled steak, melted cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, and our special cream sauce.

Chile Verde Nachos

$18.00

Grilled chicken cooked in green chile tomatillo sauce. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh jalapeño slices.

Tacos

Classic Street Taco (1)

$5.00

Choice of meat filling, served with cilantro and onions.

Classic Street Tacos (3)

$14.00

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Vegetarian Taco (1)

Vegetarian Taco (1)

$5.00

Vegetarian Tacos (3)

$14.00

American Taco (1)

$5.00

Choice of meat filling, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on 6” soft flour tortilla.

American Tacos (3)

$14.00

Hard Taco (1)

$5.00

Choice of meat filling, served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Hard Tacos (3)

$14.00

Queasabirria Taco (1)

$6.50

Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef taco. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Not served with consommé.

Queasabirria Tacos (3)

Queasabirria Tacos (3)

$18.00

Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.

Brought Lunch to Dinner

Two Tacos, Rice And Beans

$14.00

Burrito And Two Tacos

$14.00

Taco, Enchilada, Rice And Beans

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla And Two Tacos

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice And Beans

$14.00

Two Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

$14.00

Salads

Fajitas Salad

$15.00

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with mixed bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and shredded cheese.

Crazy Taco Salad

$15.00

A crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat filling, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh cheese, cheese dip and sour cream.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Chicken breast, Mexican rice, pico de Gallo, and fresh avocado.

Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Served with grilled chicken, white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.

Ribeye Bowl

Ribeye Bowl

$18.50

Served with white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.

Shrimp Bowl

$19.50

Served with white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.

Burritos

Burrito La Norteña

$18.00

Stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and choice of meat filling.

Steak And Sausage Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.

Cheesesteak Burrito

Cheesesteak Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed with grilled steak, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$19.00

Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed with mixed vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Beans and Rice Burrito

$8.50

Stuffed with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$19.00

Stuffed with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and choice of meat filling. Topped with green sauce, and sour cream.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$19.00

Distinctly red-colored braised beef burrito, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, onions, and rice.

Tostadas

Traditional (1)

$9.50

Choice of meat filling topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado.

Shrimp Ceviche (1)

$9.50

Fresh chopped shrimp, mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado.

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$17.00

Four green enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.

Red Enchiladas

$17.00

Four red enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.

Enchiladas Norteña

$18.00

Four cheese sauce enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.

Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked with onions and our spicy sauce. Served with Mexican rice and Cali veggies.

Citrus Butter Shrimp

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked with butter and orange juice. Served with Mexican rice and Cali veggies.

Tilapia

Spicy Tilapia

$21.00

Whole fried fish topped with cooked onions and our special spicy sauce. Served with Mexican rice and Cali veggies.

Fried Tilapia

$20.00

Whole fried fish served with Mexican rice and Cali veggies.

Nachos

Norteña Nachos

$17.00

Choice of meat filling, fresh cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and topped with cheese dip.

Fajita Nachos

$20.00

Choice of grilled steak or chicken. Cooked with mixed bell peppers and onions. Topped with refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.

Shrimp Nachos

$20.00

Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Chile Verde Nachos

$18.00

Grilled chicken cooked in green chile tomatillo sauce. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh jalapeño slices.

Tortas

Torta La Cubana

$16.00

Delicious grilled beef frank, slice of ham, over hard egg and pork Mexican sausage. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.

Torta Loca

$16.00

Delicious pork chunks in pieces, slices of ham, and al pastor. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese

Torta Birria

Torta Birria

$18.00

Distinctly red-colored braised beef torta, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, and onions.

Steak Torta

$16.00

Stuffed with grilled steak. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Torta

$15.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

10” flour tortilla filled with American cheese.

La Nortena Quesadilla

$18.00

Stuffed with refried beans and choice of meat filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.

Fajita Quesadilla

$20.00

Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

Stuffed with mixed veggies. Served with refried beans, rice and a small salad.

Fajitas

Steak Mexicano

$22.00

Grilled steak and pork Mexican sausage cooked with onions, tomatoes, and choice of jalapeño peppers or mixed bell peppers. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Steak La Norteña

$22.00

Grilled bacon and steak cooked with onions, topped with cheese, fresh tomatoes and sliced avocado. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Texas Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Ribeye Steak Fajitas

Ribeye Steak Fajitas

$25.00

Ribeye steak cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

A combination of mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked to perfection. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.

Dinners

Steak Ranchera

$19.00

Grilled steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Chimichanga

$18.00

One flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with refried beans, and choice of meat filling. Topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and a small salad.

Pork La Norteña

$18.00

Chunks of tender pork topped with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Pork Salsa

$18.00

Chunks of tender pork and cactus cooked with green or red tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.

Carne Asada

$18.00

Chicken

Chori-Pollo

$19.00

Diced chicken cooked with chorizo, and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Cream Of Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, choice of jalapeño peppers or mixed bell peppers, and our special cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated in a special juice. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken, cooked with ranchera sauce and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and small salad.

Cheesy Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Mexi-Chicken

$19.00

Whole grilled chicken breast cut into big chunks. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Ribeye Steaks

Latin Ribeye

$24.00

Whole ribeye topped with cooked mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Spicy Mexican Ribeye

$24.00

Whole ribeye cut into big chunks, cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños peppers. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$24.00

Whole ribeye topped with green onions and a fried jalapeño pepper. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.

Combinations

Pick 2 Combo

$21.00

Choice of two items. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and choice of beans. (Limit of one per combo on burrito, quesadilla, chimichanga, and tostada)

Child's Plates

Burrito & Taco

$8.50

Taco, Rice & Beans

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets (5) & Fries

$8.50

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$8.50

Taco & Enchilada

$8.50

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$8.50

(K) Cheese Nachos

$8.50

Dessert

Churros

$8.50

Two churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with caramel inside. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate.

Sopapillas

$8.50

Tortilla perfectly fried until puffy air pocket appears covered in cinnamon sugar. Then topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate.

Xangos

Xangos

$8.50

A creamy, cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with warm chocolate and french vanilla ice cream.

A La Carte

8oz House Salsa & Chips

$6.50

8oz Spicy Salsa

$7.00

Avocados

$5.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Charro Beans

$4.50

Chile Verde Green Sauce

$2.99

Cilantro

$1.50

Enchilada (1)

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Fried Jalapenos

$4.00

Green Onions

$3.50

Jalapenos In Vinegar

$3.00

Lettuce

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Raw Onions

$2.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Rice Mexican

$4.00

Rice White

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

$3.50

Side Of Bread

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side Of Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Small Cactus Salad

$3.00

Small Regular Salad

$4.00

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Sweet Onions

$3.00

Tomatoes

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Horchata 16oz

$3.50

Horchata 32oz

$4.50

Heather-Gray Short Sleeve

S-Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$17.00

M-Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$17.00

L-Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$17.00

XL-Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The most authentic Mexican cuisine in town!

