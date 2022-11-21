- Home
- /
- Charleston
- /
- La Nortena
La Nortena
516 Reviews
$
6275 Rivers Ave
Suite A
North Charleston, SC 29406
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Shrimp Ceviche
Fresh chopped shrimp, mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado.
Cheese Dip
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
Guacamole
5 oz. of freshly made guacamole.
Street Corn
Roasted over an open grill and coated with butter, mayonnaise, cream, Cotija cheese, chile powder and cilantro with a lime wedge.
Steak Fries
Crispy, buttery french fries topped with grilled steak, melted cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, and our special cream sauce.
Chile Verde Nachos
Grilled chicken cooked in green chile tomatillo sauce. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh jalapeño slices.
Tacos
Classic Street Taco (1)
Choice of meat filling, served with cilantro and onions.
Classic Street Tacos (3)
Shrimp Taco
8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
Vegetarian Taco (1)
Vegetarian Tacos (3)
American Taco (1)
Choice of meat filling, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on 6” soft flour tortilla.
American Tacos (3)
Hard Taco (1)
Choice of meat filling, served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Hard Tacos (3)
Queasabirria Taco (1)
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef taco. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Not served with consommé.
Queasabirria Tacos (3)
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
Brought Lunch to Dinner
Salads
Fajitas Salad
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with mixed bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and shredded cheese.
Crazy Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat filling, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh cheese, cheese dip and sour cream.
Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Served with grilled chicken, white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.
Ribeye Bowl
Served with white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.
Shrimp Bowl
Served with white rice, black beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, purple cabbage, and corn.
Burritos
Burrito La Norteña
Stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and choice of meat filling.
Steak And Sausage Burrito
Stuffed with grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), refried beans, fresh cheese, and pico de gallo.
Cheesesteak Burrito
Stuffed with grilled steak, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
California Burrito
Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Burrito
Stuffed with mixed vegetables, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Beans and Rice Burrito
Stuffed with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chile Verde Burrito
Stuffed with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and choice of meat filling. Topped with green sauce, and sour cream.
Birria Burrito
Distinctly red-colored braised beef burrito, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, onions, and rice.
Tostadas
Enchiladas
Green Enchiladas
Four green enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
Red Enchiladas
Four red enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
Enchiladas Norteña
Four cheese sauce enchiladas served with rice or a small salad and choice of meat or mixed veggie filling.
Shrimp
Tilapia
Nachos
Norteña Nachos
Choice of meat filling, fresh cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and topped with cheese dip.
Fajita Nachos
Choice of grilled steak or chicken. Cooked with mixed bell peppers and onions. Topped with refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.
Cheese Nachos
Chile Verde Nachos
Grilled chicken cooked in green chile tomatillo sauce. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh jalapeño slices.
Tortas
Torta La Cubana
Delicious grilled beef frank, slice of ham, over hard egg and pork Mexican sausage. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.
Torta Loca
Delicious pork chunks in pieces, slices of ham, and al pastor. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese
Torta Birria
Distinctly red-colored braised beef torta, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, and onions.
Steak Torta
Stuffed with grilled steak. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Torta
Stuffed with grilled chicken. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
10” flour tortilla filled with American cheese.
La Nortena Quesadilla
Stuffed with refried beans and choice of meat filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
Fajita Quesadilla
Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.
Veggie Quesadilla
Stuffed with mixed veggies. Served with refried beans, rice and a small salad.
Fajitas
Steak Mexicano
Grilled steak and pork Mexican sausage cooked with onions, tomatoes, and choice of jalapeño peppers or mixed bell peppers. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Steak La Norteña
Grilled bacon and steak cooked with onions, topped with cheese, fresh tomatoes and sliced avocado. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Texas Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Ribeye Steak Fajitas
Ribeye steak cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Veggie Fajitas
A combination of mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked to perfection. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Dinners
Steak Ranchera
Grilled steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Chimichanga
One flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with refried beans, and choice of meat filling. Topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and a small salad.
Pork La Norteña
Chunks of tender pork topped with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Pork Salsa
Chunks of tender pork and cactus cooked with green or red tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Carne Asada
Chicken
Chori-Pollo
Diced chicken cooked with chorizo, and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Cream Of Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, choice of jalapeño peppers or mixed bell peppers, and our special cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Grilled Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated in a special juice. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken, cooked with ranchera sauce and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and small salad.
Cheesy Chicken
Grilled chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Mexi-Chicken
Whole grilled chicken breast cut into big chunks. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Ribeye Steaks
Latin Ribeye
Whole ribeye topped with cooked mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Spicy Mexican Ribeye
Whole ribeye cut into big chunks, cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños peppers. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Grilled Ribeye
Whole ribeye topped with green onions and a fried jalapeño pepper. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
Combinations
Child's Plates
Dessert
Churros
Two churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with caramel inside. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate.
Sopapillas
Tortilla perfectly fried until puffy air pocket appears covered in cinnamon sugar. Then topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate.
Xangos
A creamy, cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with warm chocolate and french vanilla ice cream.
A La Carte
8oz House Salsa & Chips
8oz Spicy Salsa
Avocados
Black Beans
Charro Beans
Chile Verde Green Sauce
Cilantro
Enchilada (1)
French Fries
Fresh Jalapenos
Fried Jalapenos
Green Onions
Jalapenos In Vinegar
Lettuce
Pico De Gallo
Queso Fresco
Raw Onions
Refried Beans
Rice Mexican
Rice White
Shredded Cheese
Side Of Bread
Side of Ranch
Side Of Shrimp (6)
Small Cactus Salad
Small Regular Salad
Small Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Sweet Onions
Tomatoes
Tortillas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The most authentic Mexican cuisine in town!
6275 Rivers Ave, Suite A, North Charleston, SC 29406