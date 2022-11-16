La Nortenita Grill 1102 Ferris Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1102 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Surfin'Chicken- Waxahachie #003 - 1200 N HIGHWAY 77
No Reviews
1200 N HIGHWAY 77 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurant
Three Rivers Coffee - Waxahachie
No Reviews
2801 N US Hwy 77 suite 100 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Waxahachie
More near Waxahachie