La Nova Pizzeria - West Ferry

Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Sm Cheese
Single Wings

Slices

2 Slices Special

$6.54

Sl Cheese

$3.68

Sl Ch & Pepp

$3.68

Sl Super Steak

$4.60

Sl Chicken Finger

$4.60

Sl White

$4.60

Sl Chicken Broccoli

$4.60

Sl Ny Ch&Pepp

$4.60

Sl Ny Cheese

$4.60

8 Sl Special Pick Up Only

$28.29

Can

$1.70

Cup

$2.76

20 oz pop

$2.55

2 Liter

$3.49

Blue Cheese

$1.35

Ranch

$0.92

Side Of Red Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Knot

$0.93Out of stock

2 Garlic Knots

$1.64

MILLENIUM SLICE

$7.05

Water

$1.10

Pizza by the Pie

Sm Cheese

$15.27

Lg Cheese

$23.99

Gluten Free Cheese

$16.36

Sheet Cheese

$48.03

New York Style Cheese (20")

$25.65

REAL Thin-Crust

Milli Pizza

$54.49

$7.00 per Topping - ADVANCED NOTICED REQUIRED

Pizza Dough Large

$3.00

Large Pizza Dough Ball

$3.00

Specialty Pizza

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.49

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese

Sm Breakfast

$21.82

A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.

Sm Broccoli Chick

$21.28

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese

Sm California Veggie

$21.82

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.

SM. Chicken Finger Pizza

$20.73

Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.

Sm Garlic Lovers

$20.73

Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese

Sm Grandma T's

$19.64

A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Sm Greek Pizza

$21.82

A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.

Sm Hawaiian

$21.28

A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.

Sm Italian Garlic

$21.82

Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar

Sm Super Steak

$21.28

Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.

Sm Mt Lovers

$27.28

A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.

Sm Mr. Food

$20.73

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.

Sm Senor L.J's Taco Pizza

$21.28

A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.

Sm Stinger Pizza

$18.99

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs

Sm Papa Joe

$21.28Out of stock

Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!

Sm Classic

$27.28

A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.

Sm Tino's Five Cheese

$20.73

Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!

Sm Tomato Basil

$20.19

A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Sm White Pizza

$20.73

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.99

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese

Lg Chick Broccoli

$31.65

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese

Lg Cali Veggie

$32.20

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.

Lg Chicken Finger

$29.47

Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.49

Deli "Old World Style" Large

$29.47Out of stock

Deep Dish pizza with Grandma T's sauce, olive oil, heavy romano cheese & thick chunks or pepperoni.

Lg Garlic Lovers

$28.38

Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese

Lg Grandma T's

$29.46

A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Lg Greek Pizza

$31.65

A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.

Lg Hawaiian

$29.47

A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.

LG HITMAN

$27.99

Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Lg Italian Garlic

$32.74Out of stock

Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar

Lg Super Steak

$32.74

Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.

Lg Meat Lovers ( The Semaj )

$38.20

A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.

Lg Mr. Food Pizza

$31.65

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.

Lg Taco

$30.56

A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.

Lg Stinger

$27.99

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs

Lg Papa Joe

$31.65Out of stock

Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!

Lg Classic

$37.11

A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.

Lg Tino's Five Cheese Pizza

$29.47

Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!

Lg Tomato Basil

$29.47Out of stock

Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.

Lg White

$32.74

A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$30.56Out of stock

Sht Bacon Cheeseburger

$50.22

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese

Sht Breakfast

$50.22Out of stock

A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.

Sht Chic Broc

$48.29

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese

Sht Cali Veggie

$50.22

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.

Sht Chic Finger

$48.58

Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.

Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$50.22

Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese

Sht Chk Alfredo

$50.22Out of stock

Sht Garlic Lovers

$51.15

Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese

Sheet Grandma T's

$48.03

A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Sht Greek

$50.22Out of stock

A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.

Sht Hawiaiin

$48.03

A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.

Sht Hitman

$50.22

Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Sht Italian Garlic Pizza

$50.22Out of stock

Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar

Sht Classic

$50.22

Sht Super Steak

$49.68

Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.

Sht Meat Lovers

$53.00

Sht Mr. Food

$49.68

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.

Sht Taco

$51.31

A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.

SHT STINGER

$54.00

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs

The "Papa Joe" Sheet

$51.31Out of stock

Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!

Sht Tino's Five Cheese

$48.03

Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!

Sht Tomato Basil Roma

$41.48Out of stock

Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.

Sht White

$51.31

A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Ny Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.99

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese

Ny Breakfast

$32.56Out of stock

A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.

Ny Broccoli Chicken

$33.65Out of stock

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese

Ny California Veggie

$34.20

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.

Ny Chicken Cacciatore

$30.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Hot Sauce, Plum Tomatoes, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

Ny Chicken Finger

$32.74

Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.

Ny Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese

Ny Garlic Lovers

$31.65

Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese

Ny Grandma T's

$31.65

A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Ny Greek

$33.65Out of stock

A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.

Ny Hawaiian

$31.47

A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.

Ny Hitman

$30.00

Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Ny Italian Garlic

$34.74Out of stock

Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar

Ny Super Steak

$34.74

Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.

Ny Meat Lovers

$40.20

A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.

Ny Mr. Food

$22.56

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.

Ny Taco Pizza

$32.56

A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.

Ny Stinger

$32.56

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs

The "Papa Joe" NY Style

$33.65Out of stock

Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!

Ny Lanova Classic

$39.11

A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.

Tino's Five Cheese Pizza NY Style

$31.47

Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!

Tomato Basil Roma Pizza NY Style

$31.47Out of stock

Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.

Ny White Pizza

$34.74

A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza ML

$53.99

Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese

Beef on Weck ML

$55.99Out of stock

Roast Beef, Gravy, Horseradish, Weck & Salt

Breakfast Pizza ML

$61.99Out of stock

A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.

Broccoli Chicken Pizza ML

$60.00

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese

California Veggie Pizza ML

$60.00

100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.

Chicken Cacciatore ML

$49.99

Pizza Sauce, Hot Sauce, Plum Tomatoes, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Finger Pizza ML

$60.00

Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Parmesan ML

$55.99

Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese

Deli "Old World Style" ML

$21.49Out of stock

Deep Dish pizza with Grandma T's sauce, olive oil, heavy romano cheese & thick chunks or pepperoni.

Garlic Lovers Pizza ML

$58.99

Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese

Grandma T's "Authentic Old World!" ML

$55.00

A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Greek Pizza ML

$60.00

A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.

Hawaiian Pizza ML

$55.00

A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.

Hitman ML

$58.99

Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Italian Garlic Pizza ML

$60.00

Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar

La Nova Super Steak ML

$61.00

Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.

Meat Lovers Pizza ML

$63.00

A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.

Mr. Food Pizza ML

$55.00

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.

Potato Pie ML

$47.99Out of stock

Oil, French Fries, Bacon Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Senor L.J's Taco Pizza ML

$56.99

A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.

Stinger Pizza ML

$61.00

Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs

The "Papa Joe" ML

$55.00Out of stock

Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!

The La Nova Classic Pizza ML

$60.00

A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.

Tino's Five Cheese Pizza ML

$55.00

Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!

Tomato Basil Roma Pizza ML

$50.49Out of stock

Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.

White Pizza ML

$60.00

A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.

Calzones

Calzone

$14.18

Sauce, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese Baked in a Dough Shell

Wings

Single Wings

$16.40

Double Wings

$27.49

Triple Wings

$39.49

Bucket Wings

$64.49

Single Wings Speciality

$17.49

Double Wing Specialty

$29.99

Triple Wings Specialty

$41.99

Bucket Wings Specialty

$67.99

Boneless Chicken

Single Boneless Bites(10)

$15.49

Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese

Double Boneless Bites(18)

$22.99

Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese

Bucket Boneless Bites (50)

$59.99

Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese

Single Ch Fingers

$15.49

Served with french fries and blue cheese

Bucket Chic Finger

$84.99

Double Ch Fingers

$27.49

Served with french fries and blue cheese

Subs

1. Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

$7.63+

4. Salami Whole

$9.81+

5. Ham Whole

$9.81+

6. Tuna Whole

$10.90+

7. Turkey Whole

$10.90+

8. Cappicola Whole

$10.90+

13. Ham, Salami, Cappicola Whole

$10.90+

14. Ham, Turkey, Salami Whole

$10.90+

15. Cheeseburger Whole

$16.36+

16. Pizza Sub Whole

$12.55+

Cheese & Pepperoni

17. Steak Whole

$13.09+

18. Steak And Cheese

$15.27+

20. Cappicola & Melted Cheese Whole

$12.55+

Melted Cheese

22. Sausage & Cappicola Whole

$13.09+

Melted Cheese

23. Sausage & Meatball Whole

$13.64+

Melted Cheese

24. Sausage & Cheese Whole

$11.46+

25. Meatball Whole

$10.90+

26. Meatball & Melted Cheese Whole

$12.55+

27. Salami, Cappicola, Cheese, Sausage & Tomato Whole

$14.18+

28. Sausage with BBQ Sauce Whole

$11.46+

30. Sicilian Sub Whole

$14.18+

Sausage, Grated Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, 100% imported Sicilian Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Pepper & Oregano

32. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese Whole

$12.00+

33. Bacon Cheeseburger Whole

$17.46+

34. Club Sub Whole

$15.27+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

35. Breast of Chicken with Cheese Whole

$14.18+

36. Breast of Chicken with Bar-B-Que Sauce Whole

$14.18+

37. Chicken Parmigiana Whole

$14.18+

39. Sausage Parmigiana Whole

$10.90+

40. Sausage, Cheese & Spinach on Garlic Bread Whole

$13.64+

41. Steak, Cheese and Spinach on Garlic Bread Whole

$15.82+

43. Chicken Finger Whole

$15.27+

44. Chicken, Spinach and Cheese on Garlic Bread Whole

$15.27+

46. Steak and Cheese with Bar-B-Que Sauce Whole

$15.27+

47. Steak and Sausage with Melted Cheese Whole

$15.82+

48. Philly Turkey Sub with Onions and Melted Cheese Whole

$14.18+

49. Fish and Cheese Whole

$12.00+

53. Chicken Club Whole

$15.27+

Breast of Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

54. Super Steak Hoagie Whole

$16.36+

Forgetaboutit…cheese, fried onion and your choice or banana or cherry perppers

55. Chicken Teriyaki Whole

$14.18+

56. Roasted Garlic Chicken Whole

$14.18+

57. Honey Mustard Chicken Whole

$14.18+

58. Greek Whole

$15.27+

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, black olives, Feta chees

59. Chicken Hoagie Whole

$15.27+

Cheese, fried onions and peppers

60. Steak and Chicken Finger Whole

$16.36+

61. Breakfast Sub Whole

$15.27+

Hash browns, eggs, cheese & Choice of meat (ham, bacon oe Italian Sausage)

Wraps

Cheeseburger Wrap

$14.18

Cheeseburger, fresh iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.18

Grilled Chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, Parmesan Cheese in a caesar dressing

Chicken Finger Wrap

$14.18

Your choice of Hot, Medium, Mild or BBQ Chicken fingers sliced with fresh iceberg lettuce, tomato, celery, with a blue cheese dressing.

Club Wrap

$14.18

Ham, Turkey, bacon, fresh iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo

Greek Chicken Wrap

$14.18

Grilled chicken, feta, fresh romaine lettuce. tomato, onion, black olives, sweet peppers in our homemade Greek dressing

1. Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato Wrap

$9.99

4. Salami Wrap

$9.99

5. Ham Wrap

$9.99

6. Tuna Wrap

$9.99

7. Turkey Wrap

$9.99

8. Cappicola Wrap

$9.99

13. Ham, Salami, Cappicola Wrap

$9.99

14. Ham, Turkey, Salami Wrap

$9.99

Tacos

All tacos served on a soft shell and come with Cheese Lettuce, Tomato and Sauce- Regular, hot, or suicide.

Sm Taco

$3.26

Lg Taco

$4.35

SM Steak and Cheese Taco

$4.35

Sm Spicy Chicken Taco

$5.44

Tender Pieces of Marinated White Meat. Request With or Without Salsa

Lg Steak and Cheese Taco

$5.44

Lg Spicy Chicken Taco

$6.54

Tender Pieces of Marinated White Meat. Request With or Without Salsa

Greek Taco

$6.54

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, black olives, Feta cheese & greek dressing.

Burgers & Sandwiches

1/2lb Hamburger

$7.99

1/2lb Cheeseburger

$8.49

Bacon Ch Burger

$9.49

Blue Cheese Burger

$9.49

Fried Egg Burger

$9.49

LaNova Burger

$9.49

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and Joe T's Secret Sauce.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.49

Chic Breast Sand

$5.44

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.81

Chef Salad

$9.81

Tuna Salad

$10.90

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons, chicken, and anchovies (upon request)

Greek Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad w/ Chic

$13.09

Meatball Salad

$12.00

A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, oil and balsamic vinegar

Steak Garabage Salad

$12.55

A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion and celery

Side Salad

$2.15

Dinners

Baby Back BBQ Rib Dinner

$27.28+

Served with french fries and garlic stick

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.36

Served with a garlic stick. Add Chicken $1.95/ Add Broccoli $1.95. Extra Garic Stick .60 Each

Fish Fry Dinner

$16.36

Batter Fish fried, served with french fries & coleslaw. Served without garlic stick.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.90

4 Pieces with ffrench fries

Meatball Parmigiana Dinner

$16.36

Meatballs with melted mozzarella

Ravioli Dinner

$16.36Out of stock

Spaghetti Dinner

$15.82

Served with one meatball. Parmesan- $1.00/ Extra Meatballs add $1.65 each/ Extra Gralic Stick .60 each

Ranch

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.36

Served with side of spaghetti- Add meatball $2.00

EXTRA MEATBALL

$1.65

Baked Ziti

$16.36

side of coleslaw

$0.92

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.92

1/4 Chicken Dinner

$10.90

2 Chicken leg quarters served with steak fries

Appetizers & Side Orders

Dont Make

French Fries

$4.35

Cajun add .50

Steak Fries

$4.35

Onion Rings

$4.35

Cajun add .50

Loaded Steak Fries

$14.73

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, bacon & a side of sour cream

Breadsticks

$5.44

with Sauce for Dipping, Add Mozzarella Cheese .50

Garlic Bread

$4.35

Greek Bread Sticks

$7.63

Olives, chicken, feta and cheddar cheese with greek dressing $6.99 on fresh bread

Lg Mozz Sticks

$12.39

with marinara sauce for dipping

Sm Mozz Stick

$7.13

with marinara sauce for dipping

Side Salad

$1.99

Spinach Bread W/Mozz

$8.72

With garlic and mozzarella Cheese

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.44

Ranch Chicken Chips

$7.63

X-MEATBALL

$1.65

Pizza Logs

$7.63

X Celery

$1.05

Xtra Bbq

$1.05

side of hot sauce

$1.05

Marinara sauce

$0.50

EXTRA KETCHUP

extra coleslaw

$0.92

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.35

Ranch

$0.92

Mayo On Side

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.92

Greek Dressing

$0.92

Italian Dressing

$0.92

Beverages & Dinnerware

Bottle Water

$1.49

2 Liter

$3.49

20oz

$2.55

Can Pop

$1.70

Cup Pop

$2.76

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Ranch

$0.92

Vinegar

$0.92

Bbq Sauce

$2.99

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Bbq Sauce Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Catering Appetizers

Requires 24 Hours Notice

Cheese Tray

$42.57

Garlic Bread Sheets

$14.18

Garlic Bread Sheets with Cheese

$18.55

Garlic Knots Tray

$18.55

Mini Meatballs ( approx 160)

$51.31

Papa's mini meatballs simmered in your choice of marinara sauce, red sauce, BBQ sauce ir brown gravy.

Mixed Veggie Tray

$87.34

Tray Garlic Knots W/sauce

$20.73

Catering Salads

Antipasto Salad 1/2 Tray

$68.78

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$52.40

A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons and anchovies (upon request)

Chef Salad 1/2 Tray

$48.03

Greek Salad 1/2 Tray

$63.32

Meatball Salad 1/2 Tray

$63.25

A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, permesan cheese, oil & balsamic vinegar

Steak Salad 1/2 Tray

$64.41

A mix or romaine & iceburg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion & celery

Antipasto Salad Full Tray

$109.18

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$75.33

A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons and anchovies (upon request)

Chef Salad Full Tray

$68.53

Greek Salad Full Tray

$81.88

Meatball Salad Full Tray

$109.18

A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, permesan cheese, oil & balsamic vinegar

Steak Salad Full Tray

$109.18

A mix or romaine & iceburg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion & celery

Catering Sub, Sandwich & Wrap Platter

Cold Sub Platter

$56.77

Your Choice of any 5 cold subs flavors, we'll cut it up and put them on a platter

Mini Sandwich Platter

$54.58

20 mini sandwiches, your choice of 5 cold cub flavors

Wrap Platter

$54.58

Your Choice of any 5 cold subs flavors

Catering Party Platters

Requires 24 Hours Notice

Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray

$51.31

Baked Ziti in Meat Sauce 1/2 Tray

$60.04

BBQ Chicken 1/2 Tray

$51.31

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$61.14

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli or Chicken 1/2 Tray

$60.04

Fried Chicken 1/2 Tray

$61.71

Mac n & Cheese 1/2 Tray

$45.99

Ravioli (approximately 70)

$65.50

Roasted Chicken 1/2 Tray

$51.31

Sausage Pepper & Onion 1/2 Tray

$62.23

Spaghetti Dinner 1/2 Tray

$43.66

Spaghetti Dinner with Meat 1/2 Tray

$49.99

New Spaghetti Parm Dinner 1\2 Tray

$45.99

Requires 24 Hours Notice

Baked Ziti Full Tray

$75.33

Baked Ziti in Meat Sauce Full Tray

$86.25

BBQ Chicken Full Tray

$75.33

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$98.26

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli or Chicken Full Tray

$88.44

Fried Chicken Full Tray

$76.42

Mac & Chesse Full Tray

$64.99

Ravioli (approximately 140)

$105.91

Roasted Chicken (serves 18-20)

$75.33

Sausage Pepper & Onion (serves 18-20)

$89.53

Spaghetti Dinner Full Tray

$67.69

Spaghetti Dinner with Meat Full Tray

$73.99

Mini Meatball Tray

$49.34

New Spaghetti Parm Dinner Full

$69.99

Lunch Specials

1/2lb Cheeseburger Lunch

$7.63

2 Slices Special

$6.54

Breast of Chicken Sandwich Lunch

$5.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich Lunch

$6.00

w/melted cheese and sauce

Fish Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato Lunch

$5.44

Italian Sausage Lunch Flat Sausage Patty Not Link

$8.75

with Sweet Peppers and Onions

Meatball Sandwich Lunch

$5.98

Mini Cold Sub Lunch

$6.00

Pepperoni and Egg Sandwich Lunch

$4.35

Peppers and Egg Sandwich Lunch

$4.35

Philly Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Lunch

$6.00

Steak and Egg Lunch

$6.54

Taco Small

$2.17

Tuna and Cheese Sandwich Lunch

$4.35

Blue Cheese

$1.35
