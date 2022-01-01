La Nova Pizzeria - West Ferry
371 W Ferry St
Buffalo, NY 14213-1947
Popular Items
Slices
2 Slices Special
Sl Cheese
Sl Ch & Pepp
Sl Super Steak
Sl Chicken Finger
Sl White
Sl Chicken Broccoli
Sl Ny Ch&Pepp
Sl Ny Cheese
8 Sl Special Pick Up Only
Can
Cup
20 oz pop
2 Liter
Blue Cheese
Ranch
Side Of Red Sauce
Garlic Knot
2 Garlic Knots
MILLENIUM SLICE
Water
Pizza by the Pie
Specialty Pizza
Sm Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese
Sm Breakfast
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.
Sm Broccoli Chick
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese
Sm California Veggie
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.
SM. Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.
Sm Garlic Lovers
Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese
Sm Grandma T's
A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Sm Greek Pizza
A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.
Sm Hawaiian
A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.
Sm Italian Garlic
Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar
Sm Super Steak
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
Sm Mt Lovers
A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.
Sm Mr. Food
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.
Sm Senor L.J's Taco Pizza
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Sm Stinger Pizza
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs
Sm Papa Joe
Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!
Sm Classic
A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.
Sm Tino's Five Cheese
Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!
Sm Tomato Basil
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Sm White Pizza
Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese
Lg Chick Broccoli
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese
Lg Cali Veggie
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.
Lg Chicken Finger
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Deli "Old World Style" Large
Deep Dish pizza with Grandma T's sauce, olive oil, heavy romano cheese & thick chunks or pepperoni.
Lg Garlic Lovers
Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese
Lg Grandma T's
A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Lg Greek Pizza
A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.
Lg Hawaiian
A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.
LG HITMAN
Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Lg Italian Garlic
Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar
Lg Super Steak
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
Lg Meat Lovers ( The Semaj )
A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.
Lg Mr. Food Pizza
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.
Lg Taco
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Lg Stinger
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs
Lg Papa Joe
Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!
Lg Classic
A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.
Lg Tino's Five Cheese Pizza
Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!
Lg Tomato Basil
Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.
Lg White
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Lg Breakfast Pizza
Sht Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese
Sht Breakfast
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.
Sht Chic Broc
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese
Sht Cali Veggie
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.
Sht Chic Finger
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.
Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch
Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese
Sht Chk Alfredo
Sht Garlic Lovers
Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese
Sheet Grandma T's
A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Sht Greek
A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.
Sht Hawiaiin
A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.
Sht Hitman
Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Sht Italian Garlic Pizza
Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar
Sht Classic
Sht Super Steak
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
Sht Meat Lovers
Sht Mr. Food
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.
Sht Taco
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
SHT STINGER
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs
The "Papa Joe" Sheet
Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!
Sht Tino's Five Cheese
Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!
Sht Tomato Basil Roma
Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.
Sht White
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Ny Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese
Ny Breakfast
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.
Ny Broccoli Chicken
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese
Ny California Veggie
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.
Ny Chicken Cacciatore
Pizza Sauce, Hot Sauce, Plum Tomatoes, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
Ny Chicken Finger
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.
Ny Chicken Parmesan
Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese
Ny Garlic Lovers
Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese
Ny Grandma T's
A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Ny Greek
A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.
Ny Hawaiian
A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.
Ny Hitman
Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Ny Italian Garlic
Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar
Ny Super Steak
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
Ny Meat Lovers
A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.
Ny Mr. Food
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.
Ny Taco Pizza
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Ny Stinger
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs
The "Papa Joe" NY Style
Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!
Ny Lanova Classic
A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.
Tino's Five Cheese Pizza NY Style
Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!
Tomato Basil Roma Pizza NY Style
Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.
Ny White Pizza
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza ML
Pizza Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Taco Cheese
Beef on Weck ML
Roast Beef, Gravy, Horseradish, Weck & Salt
Breakfast Pizza ML
A no-sauce pizza topped with scrambled eggs, romano cheese, light taco cheese, light cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, oil, salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic, ham, sausage and bacon.
Broccoli Chicken Pizza ML
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, fontinella cheese, tender pieces of chicken, with broccoli baked with cheddar and 100% pure mozzarella cheese
California Veggie Pizza ML
100% imported Sicilian olive oil, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, mushrooms, and four different cheeses.
Chicken Cacciatore ML
Pizza Sauce, Hot Sauce, Plum Tomatoes, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Finger Pizza ML
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, fontinella, cheddar, and 100% pure mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Parmesan ML
Calzone Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Mozzarealla Cheese
Deli "Old World Style" ML
Deep Dish pizza with Grandma T's sauce, olive oil, heavy romano cheese & thick chunks or pepperoni.
Garlic Lovers Pizza ML
Fresh basil and garlic combined with our special sauce and fresh cut tomatoes, then baked with provolone cheese
Grandma T's "Authentic Old World!" ML
A pizza made with fresh tomato sauce, imported romano cheese, Italian sausage, hot peppers and onions. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Greek Pizza ML
A mix of black olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese topped with marinated chicken on a base of La Nova’s homemade Greek dressing.
Hawaiian Pizza ML
A mix of ham, pineapple, maraschino cherries, and almonds baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese.
Hitman ML
Oil Base, Salami, Cappicola, Hot Peppers, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Italian Garlic Pizza ML
Steak, Chicken, or Sausage with fresh garlic, spinach, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and baked with a thick layer of provolone, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar
La Nova Super Steak ML
Buffalo’s Best Steak Pizza topped with four different cheeses, fresh mushrooms, onions, with hot or sweet peppers.
Meat Lovers Pizza ML
A Mix of 100% pure mozzarella, taco cheese, cheddar cheese, romano cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Cappicola, Sausage and Bacon.
Mr. Food Pizza ML
Italian sausage, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and onions baked with 100% pure mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic.
Potato Pie ML
Oil, French Fries, Bacon Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Senor L.J's Taco Pizza ML
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Stinger Pizza ML
Steak, Chicken Fingers, Onions and your choice of Pepeprs
The "Papa Joe" ML
Spinach, ricotta cheese and his special sauce makes this pizza Papa Joe’s favorite!
The La Nova Classic Pizza ML
A mix of 100% pure mozzarella, Margherita pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, hot peppers, black olives, Italian sausage and cappicola.
Tino's Five Cheese Pizza ML
Imported romano and fontinella combined with ricotta, 100% pure mozzarella and cheddar baked on top of a red sauce makes this a cheese lover’s favorite!
Tomato Basil Roma Pizza ML
Real Italian pizza straight from the boot! Imported San Maranzo tomatoes on top of 100% pure mozzarella and romano cheeses with fresh basil leaves and garlic.
White Pizza ML
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, salt, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies.
Wings
Boneless Chicken
Single Boneless Bites(10)
Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese
Double Boneless Bites(18)
Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese
Bucket Boneless Bites (50)
Served with french fries, celery and blue cheese
Single Ch Fingers
Served with french fries and blue cheese
Bucket Chic Finger
Double Ch Fingers
Served with french fries and blue cheese
Subs
1. Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
4. Salami Whole
5. Ham Whole
6. Tuna Whole
7. Turkey Whole
8. Cappicola Whole
13. Ham, Salami, Cappicola Whole
14. Ham, Turkey, Salami Whole
15. Cheeseburger Whole
16. Pizza Sub Whole
Cheese & Pepperoni
17. Steak Whole
18. Steak And Cheese
20. Cappicola & Melted Cheese Whole
Melted Cheese
22. Sausage & Cappicola Whole
Melted Cheese
23. Sausage & Meatball Whole
Melted Cheese
24. Sausage & Cheese Whole
25. Meatball Whole
26. Meatball & Melted Cheese Whole
27. Salami, Cappicola, Cheese, Sausage & Tomato Whole
28. Sausage with BBQ Sauce Whole
30. Sicilian Sub Whole
Sausage, Grated Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, 100% imported Sicilian Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
32. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese Whole
33. Bacon Cheeseburger Whole
34. Club Sub Whole
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
35. Breast of Chicken with Cheese Whole
36. Breast of Chicken with Bar-B-Que Sauce Whole
37. Chicken Parmigiana Whole
39. Sausage Parmigiana Whole
40. Sausage, Cheese & Spinach on Garlic Bread Whole
41. Steak, Cheese and Spinach on Garlic Bread Whole
43. Chicken Finger Whole
44. Chicken, Spinach and Cheese on Garlic Bread Whole
46. Steak and Cheese with Bar-B-Que Sauce Whole
47. Steak and Sausage with Melted Cheese Whole
48. Philly Turkey Sub with Onions and Melted Cheese Whole
49. Fish and Cheese Whole
53. Chicken Club Whole
Breast of Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
54. Super Steak Hoagie Whole
Forgetaboutit…cheese, fried onion and your choice or banana or cherry perppers
55. Chicken Teriyaki Whole
56. Roasted Garlic Chicken Whole
57. Honey Mustard Chicken Whole
58. Greek Whole
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, black olives, Feta chees
59. Chicken Hoagie Whole
Cheese, fried onions and peppers
60. Steak and Chicken Finger Whole
61. Breakfast Sub Whole
Hash browns, eggs, cheese & Choice of meat (ham, bacon oe Italian Sausage)
Wraps
Cheeseburger Wrap
Cheeseburger, fresh iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, Parmesan Cheese in a caesar dressing
Chicken Finger Wrap
Your choice of Hot, Medium, Mild or BBQ Chicken fingers sliced with fresh iceberg lettuce, tomato, celery, with a blue cheese dressing.
Club Wrap
Ham, Turkey, bacon, fresh iceburg lettuce, tomato, mayo
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta, fresh romaine lettuce. tomato, onion, black olives, sweet peppers in our homemade Greek dressing
1. Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato Wrap
4. Salami Wrap
5. Ham Wrap
6. Tuna Wrap
7. Turkey Wrap
8. Cappicola Wrap
13. Ham, Salami, Cappicola Wrap
14. Ham, Turkey, Salami Wrap
Tacos
Sm Taco
Lg Taco
SM Steak and Cheese Taco
Sm Spicy Chicken Taco
Tender Pieces of Marinated White Meat. Request With or Without Salsa
Lg Steak and Cheese Taco
Lg Spicy Chicken Taco
Tender Pieces of Marinated White Meat. Request With or Without Salsa
Greek Taco
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, black olives, Feta cheese & greek dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons, chicken, and anchovies (upon request)
Greek Salad
Greek Salad w/ Chic
Meatball Salad
A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, Parmesan cheese, oil and balsamic vinegar
Steak Garabage Salad
A mix of romaine & iceberg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion and celery
Side Salad
Dinners
Baby Back BBQ Rib Dinner
Served with french fries and garlic stick
Fettuccini Alfredo
Served with a garlic stick. Add Chicken $1.95/ Add Broccoli $1.95. Extra Garic Stick .60 Each
Fish Fry Dinner
Batter Fish fried, served with french fries & coleslaw. Served without garlic stick.
Fried Chicken Dinner
4 Pieces with ffrench fries
Meatball Parmigiana Dinner
Meatballs with melted mozzarella
Ravioli Dinner
Spaghetti Dinner
Served with one meatball. Parmesan- $1.00/ Extra Meatballs add $1.65 each/ Extra Gralic Stick .60 each
Ranch
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Served with side of spaghetti- Add meatball $2.00
EXTRA MEATBALL
Baked Ziti
side of coleslaw
SIDE OF MARINARA
1/4 Chicken Dinner
2 Chicken leg quarters served with steak fries
Appetizers & Side Orders
Dont Make
French Fries
Cajun add .50
Steak Fries
Onion Rings
Cajun add .50
Loaded Steak Fries
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, bacon & a side of sour cream
Breadsticks
with Sauce for Dipping, Add Mozzarella Cheese .50
Garlic Bread
Greek Bread Sticks
Olives, chicken, feta and cheddar cheese with greek dressing $6.99 on fresh bread
Lg Mozz Sticks
with marinara sauce for dipping
Sm Mozz Stick
with marinara sauce for dipping
Side Salad
Spinach Bread W/Mozz
With garlic and mozzarella Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Ranch Chicken Chips
X-MEATBALL
Pizza Logs
X Celery
Xtra Bbq
side of hot sauce
Marinara sauce
EXTRA KETCHUP
extra coleslaw
Extra Blue Cheese
Ranch
Mayo On Side
SIDE OF MARINARA
Greek Dressing
Italian Dressing
Beverages & Dinnerware
Catering Appetizers
Requires 24 Hours Notice
Cheese Tray
Garlic Bread Sheets
Garlic Bread Sheets with Cheese
Garlic Knots Tray
Mini Meatballs ( approx 160)
Papa's mini meatballs simmered in your choice of marinara sauce, red sauce, BBQ sauce ir brown gravy.
Mixed Veggie Tray
Tray Garlic Knots W/sauce
Catering Salads
Antipasto Salad 1/2 Tray
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray
A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons and anchovies (upon request)
Chef Salad 1/2 Tray
Greek Salad 1/2 Tray
Meatball Salad 1/2 Tray
A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, permesan cheese, oil & balsamic vinegar
Steak Salad 1/2 Tray
A mix or romaine & iceburg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion & celery
Antipasto Salad Full Tray
Caesar Salad Full Tray
A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce topped with tomatoes, grated cheese, croutons and anchovies (upon request)
Chef Salad Full Tray
Greek Salad Full Tray
Meatball Salad Full Tray
A mix of romaine & iceburg lettuce, meatballs, chopped red onion, cucumber, permesan cheese, oil & balsamic vinegar
Steak Salad Full Tray
A mix or romaine & iceburg lettuce, steak, chopped tomatoes, onion & celery
Catering Sub, Sandwich & Wrap Platter
Catering Party Platters
Requires 24 Hours Notice
Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray
Baked Ziti in Meat Sauce 1/2 Tray
BBQ Chicken 1/2 Tray
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli or Chicken 1/2 Tray
Fried Chicken 1/2 Tray
Mac n & Cheese 1/2 Tray
Ravioli (approximately 70)
Roasted Chicken 1/2 Tray
Sausage Pepper & Onion 1/2 Tray
Spaghetti Dinner 1/2 Tray
Spaghetti Dinner with Meat 1/2 Tray
New Spaghetti Parm Dinner 1\2 Tray
Requires 24 Hours Notice
Baked Ziti Full Tray
Baked Ziti in Meat Sauce Full Tray
BBQ Chicken Full Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli or Chicken Full Tray
Fried Chicken Full Tray
Mac & Chesse Full Tray
Ravioli (approximately 140)
Roasted Chicken (serves 18-20)
Sausage Pepper & Onion (serves 18-20)
Spaghetti Dinner Full Tray
Spaghetti Dinner with Meat Full Tray
Mini Meatball Tray
New Spaghetti Parm Dinner Full
Lunch Specials
1/2lb Cheeseburger Lunch
2 Slices Special
Breast of Chicken Sandwich Lunch
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich Lunch
w/melted cheese and sauce
Fish Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato Lunch
Italian Sausage Lunch Flat Sausage Patty Not Link
with Sweet Peppers and Onions
Meatball Sandwich Lunch
Mini Cold Sub Lunch
Pepperoni and Egg Sandwich Lunch
Peppers and Egg Sandwich Lunch
Philly Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Lunch
Steak and Egg Lunch
Taco Small
Tuna and Cheese Sandwich Lunch
Blue Cheese
