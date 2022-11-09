Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Nueva Charreada

560 Reviews

$

1805 University Blvd

Anderson, IN 46012

Order Again

Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Raspberry

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Mango Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Horchata

$4.99

Kid Soft Drink

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kids Horchata

$3.49

Kids Milk

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

1/2 Mex Coke

$2.99

To Go Cup Lg

$0.60

To Go Cup Sm

$0.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Horchata Gallon

$15.00

Appetizers

Small cheese Dip

$3.29

Grande Cheese Dip

$5.99

Fresh Guacamole

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.49

Queso Fundido

$5.49

Queso Con Carne

$5.99

Quesadilla Grande

$6.99

Quesadillas Fritas

$6.49

Hay Chihuahua!

$6.49

Tres Charros

$7.99

Spanglish Fries

$6.99

Tacos ( Supremes)

Taco Carte 1

$3.99

Tacos Carte 2

$6.99

Tacos Carte 3

$10.49

Tacos Dinner

$12.49

Tacos Supreme Dinner

$12.99

Tacos Supreme Carte 1

$4.25

Tacos Supreme Carte 2

$8.49

Tacos Supreme Carte 3

$10.99

Nachos/Appetizer

Nachos Ground Beef

$6.49

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$6.49

Nachos Cheese

$6.29

Nachos Frijol

$6.29

Nachos Beans w/ ( Beef or shredded Chicken)

$7.29

Burritos/ Chimi/Carte

Burrito Carte 1

$5.99

Burrito Carte 2

$9.49

Burrito de Asada Carte 1

$6.49

Burrito de Asada Carte 2

$10.99

Chimichanga Carte 1

$6.29

Chimichanga Carte 2

$9.29

Chimichanga Fajita Carte

$8.99

Chimichanga Jalisco Carte

$9.49

Chimichanga Fajita Shrimp Carte

$10.99

Quesadillas Carte

Quesadilla Carte (1)

$5.99

Quesadilla Carte (2)

$9.49

Quesadilla de Asada Carte (1)

$5.99

Quesadilla de Asada Carte (2)

$9.49

Quesadilla Cheese Carte (1)

$4.99

Quesadilla Cheese Carte (2)

$8.79

Quesadilla Rellena Carte

$7.69

Quesadilla Fajita Rellena Carte

$9.29

Quesadilla Fajita Veg Carte

$8.29

Quesadilla Rellena Shrimp Carte

$11.99

Quesadilla Rellena Jalisco

$11.99

Quesadilla Mushrooms Carte (1)

$6.49

Quesadilla Mushrooms Carte (2)

$10.99

Especialties

Arroz Con Pollo

$9.99

Arroz Con Camarones

$14.99

Arroz Con Chorizo

$9.99

Arroz Con Pollo And Chorizo

$9.99

Arroz a la Mexicana

$15.99

Arroz con Carne

$12.99

Arroz Del Mare

$15.99

Arroz Pollo & Carne

$13.99

Arroz Pollo Carne & Camarones

$16.99

Quesadilla Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Quesadilla A/Steak

$12.99

Quesadilla A/ Camarones

$13.99

Quesadilla A/Mix

$12.99

Talapia A La Mexicana

$14.99

Chile Colorado Or Verde

$11.49

Chile Rellenos Dinner

$11.49

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Talapia Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Fajita Baked Potato Dinner

$12.99

Cheeseburger w/ fries

$11.99

Pizza Mexicana

$13.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Chilaquiles Asada

$13.99

Special Dinner

$13.99

Arroz Steak & Chorizo

$12.99

Quesadilla Rellena Dinner

$9.99

Arroz Con Pollo & Camarones

$14.99

Arroz Con Carne & Camarones

$14.99

Our Tour to Mexico

$27.99

Quesadilla Rellena fajitas

$10.29

Favorites

Chicken Fajita Single

$11.49

Chicken Fajita Double

$21.99

Steak Fajita Single

$13.99

Steak Fajita Double

$24.99

Steak & Chicken Fajita Single

$13.99

Steak & Chicken Fajita Double

$24.99

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Single

$14.99

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Double

$28.99

Shrimp Fajita Single

$15.99

Shrimp Fajita Double

$29.99

La Charreada Fajita Single

$16.99

La Charreada Fajita Double

$29.99

Fajita Jalisco Single

$15.99

Fajita Jalisco Double

$29.99

Chihuahua Fajita

$16.99

Steak & Camarones Fajita

$14.99

Steak & Camarones Fajita Double

$28.99

Pollo Loco La Charreada

$11.99

Pollo Loco Mexicano

$10.99

Pollo Loco Ranchero

$10.99

Pollo Loco Tampiqueno

$10.49

Pollo Loco Tapatio

$12.99

Pollo Loco Con Chorizo

$12.99

Pollo Loco & Shrimp

$15.99

Pork Fajita

$12.99

Carnitas

$11.99

Chuletas

$11.99

Chuletas Charro

$12.49

Mexican Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Salsa Verde

$11.99

Al Pastor & Shrimp Faj

$16.99

Seafood Fajitas

$15.99

Classics

Yolanda’s

$9.49

Enchiladas Supremas

$9.49

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.49

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.29

Enchiladas Camaron

$13.99

Enchiladas Acapulco Style

$9.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.29

Guadalajara

$9.49

El Presidente

$12.99

Nachos Supremos

$13.99

Nachos Mexicanos

$10.99

Nachos Gringos

$9.99

Nachos La Charreada

$9.99

Burrito Arroz Con Pollo Dinner

$11.99

Super Burrito La Charreada

$10.49

Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

Burrito Charro Loco

$11.99

Burrito La Charreada

$9.99

Burrito Special

$9.29

Burrito California

$11.99

Burritos Deluxe

$9.99

Chimichanga

$9.99

Chimichangas Deluxe

$9.99

Chimichanga Fajitas

$10.99

Chimichanga Shrimp

$13.99

Chimichanga Fajita Jalisco

$13.99

Super Donkey

$12.99

Combo Dinners

Combination Dinner

$9.49

Carnes/ Steaks

Carne Asada

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp

$17.99

T-Bone

$16.99

Salads & Soups

Taco Salad

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Steak Salad

$9.99

Fiesta Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

Garden Salad

$3.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

Soup & Tacos Meal

$7.99

Soups

$6.49

Trio Salad

$7.99

Cocktail de Camarones

$14.49

Al Pastor Salad

$9.99

Kids Meals

K Arroz con Pollo

$7.49

Kid Arroz Con Camaron

$8.29

Kid Enchilada

$7.29

Kid Burrito

$7.29

Kid Quesadilla

$7.29

K Nachitos (Beef or Shredded Chicken)

$7.49

K Cheese Nachitos

$6.99

K Little Chimichanga

$7.29

Kid Taco

$7.29

K Pollo Loco

$8.29

K Chicken Nuggets W/Side

$6.99

K Ice Cream

$2.29

K Hot Dog w/side

$6.99

K Churros

$3.29

Mini Sopapilla

$1.99

Kids Fountain

$2.49

Mexican Drinks

$2.99

Slushy

$2.99

Kid Arroz Con Queso

$6.99

Kid Arroz & Frijoles

$6.49

Kid Arroz Con Carne

$8.49

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid Chs-Burger w/side

$6.99

Kids Combo Meal W/Side

$8.49

Kid Pizza w/Side

$6.49

Vegetarian

Combo A

$8.99

Combo B

$8.99

Combo C

$8.99

Combo D

$8.99

Combo E

$8.99

Burrito (Verduras) Veggies

$9.99

Veggie Fajitas

$10.99

Arroz Con Verduras

$10.49

Spinach & Bean Quesadilla

$9.29

Enchiladas Primavera

$9.29

Veggie Fajita Baked Potato

$9.99

Sides

Sour Cream Side

$2.99

Mexican Rice Side

$3.99

Refried Beans Side

$3.99

Rice & Beans Side

$7.99

Order Tortillas (Flour Or Corn)

$2.29

French Fries Side

$3.49

Sliced Avocados (4)

$4.49

Sliced Tomatoes Side

$2.49

Shredded Cheese Side

$2.99

Pico De Gallo Side

$2.99

Jalapenos Side

$2.49

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Chips (Small)

$2.29

Chips (Large)

$6.99

Salsa (Small)

$2.29

Reg Salsa 8oz

$4.49

Side of Veggies

$3.99

Hot Salsa 4oz

$2.29

Hot Salsa 8oz

$4.49

Fresh Jalapeños Side

$2.49

Cilantro side

$1.99

Lettuce Side

$3.49

Arroz Con Queso

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.29

Sopapilla

$3.99

Churros

$5.99

Chimi-Cheese Cake

$6.49

Fried Ice Cream

$4.29

Pastel de Chocolate

$6.49

Churros Only

$5.29

Tres Leches

$6.49

Sopapilla w Ice Cream

$4.49

Oreo Chs Cake

$6.49

Fresa Churros

$6.49

Fresa Churros

$6.99

Tacos de Asada

Taco de Asada 1

$3.99

Tacos de Asada 2

$7.49

Tacos de Asada 3

$10.49

Tacos De Carne Asada Dinner

$12.49

Dinner Tacos Asada Supreme

$12.99

Supreme Tacos Asada 3

$11.25

Supreme Tacos Asada 2

$8.29

Supreme Tacos Asada 1

$4.25

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.29

Enchiladas/ Tamales Carte

Enchilada (1)

$4.99

Enchilada (2)

$6.99

Enchiladas (3)

$9.29

Tamales (1)

$4.99

Tamales (2)

$9.29

Tamales (3)

$12.99

Tostadas/Chalupas/Rellenos

Tostada Carte 1

$4.99

Tostadas Carte 2

$9.49

Chalupa Carte 1 meatless

$3.99

Chalupa Carte 2meatless

$7.49

Tostaguac Carte 1

$5.29

Tostaguac Carte 2

$9.29

Chile Relleno Carte 1

$5.99

Chile Rellenos Carte 2

$9.49

Meat Side

Full Side Shrimp

$8.29

Ex Meat ( Shrd Chic or Taco Meat)

$3.99

1/2 Order Shrimp

$4.99

Full Side steak

$8.49

1/2 Order Side Order Steak

$3.99

Full Order Gr Chicken

$6.49

1/2 Order Side Gr Chicken

$3.49

Seafood Side

$8.49

Bacon Side

$3.99

Chorizo Side

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bienvenidos amigos

