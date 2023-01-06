Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Oaxaquena Taqueria Naples

2795 Davis Blvd

Naples, FL 34104

Popular Items

Pico de Gallo
Chicken and Rice

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.99

Guacamole with chapulines

$12.00

Gringo dip

$7.99

Cheese dip

$6.99

Choriqueso

$7.99

Nachos

$9.50

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Fritangas

Empanadas

$3.25

Gorditas

$4.25

Huaraches

$7.99

Thick long tortilla with choice of meat topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese sour cream and avocado

Molote

$2.99

Sopes

$7.99

Thick tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream

Sopes Unidad

$2.49

Quesadillas & Specialty Tacos

Quesadillas

$8.99

Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat. Served with salad

Shell tacos

$9.99

Beef or chicken, with rice beans and lettice and mexican cheese

Tacos mexicanos

$8.99

3 crispy tacos, green sauce, sour cream, queso, red sauce rice and salad

Fajitas & Burritos

Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken or beef, comes with rice beans and salad

Mixed fajitas

$16.99

Shrimp chicken and beef, comes with rice beans and salad

Burritos

$9.99

Wrapped flour tortillas with rice beans and choice of meat. Fiulled with lettuce tomato onions and cilantro

Fajita burrito

$10.99

Beef or chicken wrapped with flour tortilla with rice and beans. Filled with lettuce tomato onions and cheese dip on top

Fajitas express

$12.99

Tortas

Albañileras

$10.99

Egg and mexican sausage tomato jalapeño avocado mayo cheese and beans

Cubana

$13.00

Hot dog, ham, mexican, sausage and breaded beef, lettice, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, cheese, and beans

Hawaiiana

$13.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon breaded beef and hot dog, lettuce tomato jalapeno, avocado, mayo cheese and beans

Milanesa Pollo

$11.99

Milanesa Res

$11.99

Breaded beef or chicken, lettuce tomato jalapeno avocado mayo cheese and beans

Torta

$10.99

Torta Oaxaquena

$12.99

Ham, oaxaca cheese, tomato, jalepeños, avocado, mayo and beans

Tacos

Al Pastor

$3.00

Grilled Pork

Asada

$3.00

Grilled Steak

Barbacoa

$3.00

Beef Barbacou

Camaron

$3.50

Each

Campechano

$3.00

Campechano

Carnitas

$3.00

Pork

Chicharrón

$3.00

PorkSkin

Chorizo

$3.00

Mexican Sausage

Lengua

$4.00

Tongue

Ord Quesabirria

$11.99

Pescado

$3.50

Pollo

$3.00

Chicken

Tripa

$3.50

Tripe

Quesabirria Unidad

$3.50

Taco De Fajita

$4.00

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$7.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, ham, bacon, onions, pineapple, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hamburguesa Regular

$6.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hot Dogs

$2.50

Tomato, onions and jalapeño.

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Beef or chicken

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Seafood Specials

Aguachiles

$22.00Out of stock

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Deviled Shrimp, with rice salad and beans

Camarones a la Plancha

$15.99

With rice, salad and beans.

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Breaded Shrimp with rice salad and beans

Camarones Huatulco

$26.99

3 people - ten grilled shrimp, ten breaded shrimp and ten shrimp with bacon

Ceviche de Camarón

$14.99Out of stock

Coctel de Camarones

$15.99

Onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.

Mojarra Frita

$16.99

With rice and salad.

Ostiones

$19.99

Oysters

Tostada Ceviche

$5.00Out of stock

Tuxtepecana

$16.99

A pineapple filled with shrimp, octopus, crab and vegetables with a side of chips and chipotle dressing

House Specials

20 De Noviembre

$18.99

Serves 2 people - ribs, shrimp and a chicken breast over a bed of nopal and onions. Served with black beans and guacamole

Alambre Especial

$11.99

Ham, pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and. Mozzarella cheese. Served with a salad

Alambre Regular

$12.99

Beef fajitas, bacon, ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Antojitos Oaxaqueños

$38.99+

Stuffed chiles, chicken flautas, empanadas and vinegar pig feet.

Carne Asada

$17.99

With rice, salad, charro beans and onions

Chicken and Rice

$9.50

Choripollo

$12.50

With rice, beans and salad

Chuletas a la Hawaiana

$11.99

Pork chops topped with pineapple. Served with rice, beans and a salad

Chuletas a la Plancha

$9.50

With rice, salad and charro beans

Combo Oaxaqueños

$18.99

Mexican Sausage, grilled beef, grilled cheese, black beans, nopal salad, guacamole, tortillas

Costilla Asada

$17.99

Dos Compadres

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, beans. Rice, nopal salad and tortillas

Enchilada Oaxaqueña

$14.99

3 chicken tacos, steak, coloradito mole, lettuce, Mexican cheese and rice

Flautas

$10.99

Large crispy chicken tacos topped with avocado lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beansa

Mata Hambre

$12.99

Steak, pork, bacon, ham, onions, bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Milanesa Pollo/Res Platillo

$12.99

Mole Negro

$11.99

With rice

Nopal Zapoteco

$14.99

A nopal topped with beef fajita and oaxaca cheese and served with black beans and guacamole

Pechuga a la Plancha

$11.99

With rice, salad, charro beans and onions

Pollo Asado

$12.99

Marinated in our special spices with rice, radish and charro beans

Quesadilla Champiñones

$3.50

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$8.50

Ham, pork, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and a salad

Tlaconete

$9.99

Mexican-style steak with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Tlayudas

$16.99

Big crispy tortilla with steak and black beans or Mexican sausage, cabbage, tomato, avocado and Oaxaca cheese

Tostada de Asada/Pollo

$3.50

One beef or chicken tostada

Tres Amigos

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, rilled shrimp, beans and nopal salad

Tres Primos

$16.99

Four grilled shrimp, four breaded shrimp, four shrimp with bacon. Served with rice, beans and a salad

Vegetarian

$8.25

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, pineopple and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Soup

Menudo

$11.99

Served with tortillas, lime, chopped onions and cilantro

Caldo de Res

$14.99Out of stock

Served with tortillas, lime, chopped onions and cilantro

Caldo de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp Soup

Pozole

$12.00

7 mares

$22.00

Medio Menudo

$6.50

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.50

Fries

$2.99

Tortillas

$2.00

Nopales

$3.99

Serrano Pepper (4)

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Limón

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Grilled Steak (8 oz. )

$10.99

Grilled Chicken (8 oz. )

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp (10 pc. )

$9.50

Salsa Molcajete

$3.50

Ord. Aguacate

$4.99

Ord. Quesillo

$4.50

Ord. Crema

$0.99

1/2 Ord. Carne

$7.99

Ord. Costillas

$10.99

Ord Lengua/Tripa

$9.00

Salsa Extra

$0.50

Ord Chips

$2.00

Salsa tomate

$2.99

Chile Relleno (2)

$4.99

Queso Asado

$3.75

Ensalada de Nopal

$4.50

Ord. Camaron

$9.99

Consome

$3.00

Ord.patitas De Puerco

$5.99

Chile Relleno(2)

$7.50

Ensalada Platillo

$4.99

Salsas 8oz

$4.99

Salsas 1L

$10.99

Salsas 16oz

$6.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

With rice and beans.

Cheeseburger

$5.99

With French fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

With French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

With French fries.

Hot Dogs

$5.99

With French Fries.

Taco Asada or Chicken

$5.99

With rice and beans.

Lunch Specials

Enfrijoladas

$10.25

Egg and steak or chicken.

Entomatadas

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

With rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Red or green, with beans.

Chiles Rellenos Queso

$11.99

With rice, beans and salad.

Chicken and Rice (ACP)

$9.50

Choripollo

$12.50

With rice, beans and salad

Huevos Al gusto

$9.00

Picaditas

$4.50

Libras

Libra Carne

$25.00

Libra Pork

$22.00

Libra Pollo

$20.00

Media Libra Carne

$12.99

Media Libra Pork

$11.00

Media Libra Pollo

$10.00

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca Regular

$4.50

Agua Fresca Nino

$3.50

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Colorful restaurant attached to a grocery store serving Mexican food based on Oaxaca gastronomy.

2795 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104

