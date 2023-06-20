La Olla Colombiana 1608 Tyler Dr

  • Home
FOOD

AREPA LOCA

$11.99
AREPA BITES

$5.99
BOQUIABIERTA

$9.99
BYO MEAL

CALENTAO

$11.99
FRIES

$2.99
HAMBURGER

$12.99
HAMBUERGER COMBO

$15.99
HOT DOG

$9.99
HOT DOG COMBO

$12.99
Kids Meal

$8.99
LA QUESUDA

$6.99
MAZORCADA

$10.99
PAPAS LOCAS

$10.99
PAISA DE LA OLLA

$19.99
SALVAJADA

$34.99
DAILY SPECIALS

$15.00Out of stock

COLOMBIAN DRINKS

FLAVORS

COLOMBIANA

$2.99
PONY MALTA

$2.99
MANZANA

$2.99
UVA

$2.99Out of stock
KOLA

$2.99

JUICES

REGULAR JUICES

BLACKBERRY

$4.99
GUAVA

$4.99
PASSION FRUIT

$4.99
GUANABANA

$4.99
PANELA LEMONADE

$4.99

HIT JUICES

LULO

$2.99
MANGO

$2.99
MORA

$2.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

REGULAR

PEPSI

$1.99
DIET PEPSI

$1.99
STARRY

$1.99
DR PEPPER

$1.99
PEPSI ZERO

$1.99
ORANGE CRUSH

$1.99
RASPBERRY TEA

$1.99
PINk LEMONADE

$1.99

LARGE

PEPSI

$2.99
DIET PEPSI

$2.99
STARRY

$2.99
DR PEPPER

$2.99
PEPSI ZERO

$2.99
ORANGE CRUSH

$2.99
RASPBERRY TEA

$2.99
PINk LEMONADE

$2.99

DESSERT

OBLEA

$4.99
MATRIMONIO

$4.99Out of stock
BOCADILLO CON QUESO

$4.99

SIDES

SHREDDED BEEF

$4.99
CHICHARON

$4.99
BEEF PATTY

$3.00
GROUND BEEF

$3.00
SAUSAGE

$3.00
CHORIZO

$3.00
BACON

$3.00
CHICKEN

$3.00
EGG

$2.00
CHEESE

$2.00
AVO

$2.80
MUSHROOMS

$0.20
CORN

$2.00
RICE

$2.00
PLATAIN

$2.00
SOLO AREPA

$2.00

CRAVINGS DE LA OLLA

CRAVINGS

EMPANADA

$2.50
EMPANADA COMBO

$6.50
PANDEBONO X3

$5.99
PANDEBONO BOCADILLO X3

$6.50Out of stock
PAN DE YUCA X3

$5.99
BUÑUELO X3

$5.99

OPTIONS

MODIFY

SHREDDED BEEF

CHICHARON

BEEF PATTY

GROUND BEEF

SAUSAGE

CHORIZO

BACON

CHICKEN

EGG

CHEESE

AVO

MUSHROOM

CORN

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

La tradición colombiana hecha comida rápida

Location

1065 Brea Mall Way, Brea, CA 92821

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

