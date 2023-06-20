La Olla Colombiana 1608 Tyler Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
La tradición colombiana hecha comida rápida
Location
1065 Brea Mall Way, Brea, CA 92821
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Brea
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
4.2 • 5,377
101 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurant