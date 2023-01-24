Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Orilla

review star

No reviews yet

1002 Riverside Station Boulevard

Secaucus, NJ 07094

Appetizer

LUSCIOUS FONDUE MADE WITH MONTREREY JACK CHESSE MIXED . PICO DE GALO & FLOUR TORTILLAS
Crispy Chicken Tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Cheese, Sour Cream

Nachos with Chicken

Nachos with Chicken

$16.00

Fried Beans, Chips Toritllas, Cheese, Guac, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Nachos with Shrimps

Nachos with Shrimps

$17.00

Fried Beans, Chips Toritllas, Cheese, Guac, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Chicken Wings (7)

Chicken Wings (7)

$13.00
CALAMAR COSTENO

CALAMAR COSTENO

$12.00

FRESH FRIED CALAMARI SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO SOUCE

Canasta Mixta

Canasta Mixta

$20.00

Pork, Shrimp, Steak, Plantain, Cheese, Hot Sauce , Sour Cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$16.00

Cream, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

MADE WITH ONLY THE FRESHEST MICHOACNO AVOCADOS, JALAPINO, ONION & CILANTO. SERVED WITH GOLDEN TORTILLA CHIPS & SALSA

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$10.00

GOLDEN FRIED TACOS STUFFED WITH CHICKEN AND MIX CHEESE TOPPED WITH CREMA MEXICANA LETTUCE , CHEESE , GUACEMOLE

QUESO FUNDIDO

Entrees

Tacos

Tacos

$16.00

Chicken, Steak, Pork or Chorizo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

Red or Green

Burritos

Burritos

$17.00

With Rice & beans

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$16.00

Cheese, Cream, Onion, Garlic, with Rice & Beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Rice, beans, Guac, Cream, Torillas (3)

Churrasco

Churrasco

$35.00

Rice, Beans, Salad or French Fries

T Bone

T Bone

$35.00

Rice, Beans, Salad or French Fries

NY Steak

NY Steak

$35.00

Rice, Beans, Salad or French Fries

Tacos Birria

Tacos Birria

$18.00

Steak, Red Sauce, cilantro,

Soups

$18.00

Seafood, White rice

Chicken Pozole

$20.00

2 toasts with beans, lettuce, cream & cheese

Seafood Soup

$20.00

With white rice

Chicken Soup

$18.00

With white rice

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00
Tostones

Tostones

$4.00

Cream

$4.00

Cheese

$4.00
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mix Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Avocado, Tomatom, Onion, House Dressing

Lunch

Chicken

$12.50

Rice, Beans, Salad

Steak

$12.50

Rice, Beans, Salad

Fish

$12.50

Rice, Beans, Salad

Tacos (3)

$12.50

Soups

$8.00

Seafood, White rice,

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Cranberry

Cranberry

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Pineapple

Pineapple

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee Reg.

Coffee Reg.

$2.00

Coffee Decaff

$2.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Latte

Latte

$2.50
Capuccino

Capuccino

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Iced Latte

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! excellent full Bar and Mexican Dishes

1002 Riverside Station Boulevard, Secaucus, NJ 07094

