La Oveja Negra Tex Mex LLC 1332 Atlantic Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1332 Atlantic Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Appetizers

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.99

Ceviche Mixto

$18.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chicken Empanadas

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chili Dog

$3.99

Chili Fries

$7.99

Classic Combo

$19.00

Cocktail de Camarones

$16.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fresh Guacamole

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Gorditas

$11.99

Homemade Nachos

$13.99

Tacos Dorados

$12.99

Tex Mex Nachos

$13.99

Wings

$12.00+

Entrees

A la Mexicana

$16.99

A la Plantana Milanesa

$16.99

Barbacoa de Chivo

$17.99

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.99

Carne Asada

$17.99

Chilaquiles Chicken

$15.99

Chilaquiles de Steak

$17.99

Chimichanga Chicken

$16.99

Chimichanga Steak

$17.99

Chuletas de Puerco

$17.99

Enchiladas de Pollo

$15.99

Enchiladas de Steak

$16.99

Green Salsa

$16.99

Lengua a la Mexicana

$19.99

Molcajete de Cantina

$39.99

Pollo a la Mexicana

$15.99

Pollo a la Plancha

$15.99

Pinchos

Chicken Pinchos

$16.99

Pork Pinchos

$18.99

Beef Pinchos

$18.99

Shrimp Pinchos

$21.99

Mixed Pinchos

$21.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Mixtas Fajitas

$19.99

Mariscos/Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Camarones a la Mexicana

$19.99

Camarones Acapulco

$19.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Camarones Empanizados

$19.99

Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$13.99

Birria Taco

$15.99

Breaded Fish Taco

$14.99

Caribbean Shrimp Taco

$17.99

Carne Asada Taco

$13.99

Carne Enchilada Taco

$13.99

Carnitas Taco

$12.99

Chicken Taco

$11.99

Chorizo Taco

$13.99

Crispy Taco

$10.99

Fish Taco

$17.99

Lengua Taco

$16.99

Steak Taco

$12.99

Tostadas

Tostada de Tinga

$13.99

Tostada de Steak

$13.99

Tostada de Birria

$15.99

Tostada de Carne Enchilada

$14.99

Tostada de Lengua

$17.99

Tostada de Chivo

$15.99

Tostada de Chicken

$12.99

Tostada de Pastor

$14.99

Tostada de Chorizo

$13.99

Tostada de Carne Asada

$14.99

Tostada de Carnitas

$13.99

Sopes o Huarache

Al Pastor Sope

$14.99

Bistek Sope

$13.99

Carne Asada Sope

$14.99

Carne Enchilada Sope

$13.99

Carnitas Sopes

$13.99

Chicken Sope

$12.99

Chivo Sope

$15.99

Chorizo Sope

$13.99

Classic Combo Sope

$19.99

Lengua Sope

$17.99

Mixto Sope

$15.99

Tortas

Pastor Torta

$13.99

Cubana Torta

$13.99

Milanesa De Res Torta

$12.99

Milanesa de Pollo Torta

$12.99

Hawaiana Torta

$13.99

Carne Asada Torta

$13.99

Mixta Torta

$14.99

Chorizo Torta

$12.99

Carne Enchilada Torta

$13.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Burger Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Birria Quesadilla

$16.99

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$13.99

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Steak Burrito

$13.99

Birria Burrito

$16.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.99

A La Mexicana

$14.50

California

$14.50

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$14.60

Bacon Cheese

$13.99

Texas

$14.50

A1 Cheese Burger

$14.50

Salad & Soup

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Chipotle Chicken Taco Salad

$14.99

Steak Taco Salad

$14.99

Chicken Nacho Salad

$12.99

Steak Nacho Salad

$13.99

Pancita Soup

$16.99

Caldo de Res

$15.99

Sopa de Pescado

$16.99

Sopa de Camarones

$16.99

7 Mares

$25.99

Kids

Hot Dog

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (3pcs)

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Side Orders

Aguacate

$3.99

Arroz

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Frijoles

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Platano Frito

$3.99

Queso Mexicano

$4.99

Tortilla

$3.50

Dessert

Flan Neapolitano

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cold Beverages

Agua

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Boin

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1332 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

