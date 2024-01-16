La Padrona 40 Trinity Place
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
La Padrona, the newest restaurant from Boston hospitality powerhouse, A Street Hospitality, is an authentic, regionally inspired Italian Restaurant. La Padrona's mission is to provide Boston with an unforgettable Italian dining experience. The award-winning culinary team, led by James Beard Winner, Chef Jody Adams, and Executive Chef Amarilys Colon, invites the guest on an unforgettable journey through Italian flavors, marked by delicious food, impeccable service, and a welcoming ambiance fostering connections and memories.
Location
40 Trinity Place, Boston, MA 02210