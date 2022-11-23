Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Palapa del Sabor
147 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco Society - 1512 Commerce St. Dallas, TX
No Reviews
1512 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurant
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant