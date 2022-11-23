La Palapa del Sabor imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Palapa del Sabor

147 Reviews

$$

118 W Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.00

CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE

$7.00

LA PALAPA NACHOS CAMARON

$13.00

LA PALAPA NACHOS CARNE ASADA

$12.00

LA PALAPA NACHOS POLLO

$11.00

TACOS

ORDEN TACOS BIRRIA DE RES

$12.99+

INCLUYE CONSOME CHICO

ORDEN DE 4 TACOS BIRRIA DE RES SIN QUESO

$9.00

INCLUYE CILANTRO Y CEBOLLA

ORDEN DE 3 TACOS CARNE ASADA

$10.00

INCLUYE CILANTRO Y CEBOLLA

ORDEN DE 3 TACOS POLLO

$9.00

INCLUYE CILANTRO Y CEBOLLA

QUESO TACO

$2.50+

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA BIRRIA

$15.00

QUESADILLA CARNE ASADA

$13.00

QUESADILLA CAMARON

$13.00

QUESADILLA POLLO

$11.00

ENCHILADAS

SERVIDAS CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

ENCHILADA VERDE DE POLLO Y QUESO

$10.00

ENCHILADA CAMARON EN CREMA

$11.99

ENCHILADA POLLO EN CREMA

$10.00

LOADED FRIES

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$11.00

BIRRIA FRIES

$12.00

PALAPA FRIES (SHRIMP)

$13.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

CEVICHE

$11.00+

AGUACHILE

$13.00

COCTEL CAMARON

$12.00+

CAMPECHANA

$16.00

TOSTADAS

$11.00+

MOJARRA

$15.00

CAMARONES FUEGO

$15.00

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$16.00

CALDO DE PESCADO

$13.99

CALDO DE CAMARON

$13.99

BAJA TACOS

$12.00+

PARRILLADA MAR Y TIERRA

$19.00

CARNE ASADA, CAMARON Y SALCHICHA. SERVIDO CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

OSTIONES

$10.00+

OSTIONES PREPARADOS

$15.00+

CON AGUACATE Y PICO DE GALLO

KIDS MENU

2 CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

1 FRIED FISH FILLET

$4.99

3 FRIED SHRIMP

$5.99

FRIED FOOD

FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00+

CATFISH FILLETS

$11.00+

2 CATFISH 4 SHRIMP

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

MEXICAN PO BOY

$12.00+

6 WINGS

$10.00

12 WINGS

$15.00

SPECIAL

SPECIAL

$44.99

1 LB SNOWCRAB 1 LB SHRIMP SAUSAGE 2 POTATOES 2 CORNS

BEER

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00
MODELO NEGRA

$5.00
CORONA

$5.00
DOS XX

$5.00
VICTORIA

$5.00
PACIFICO

$5.00
MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00
BUD LIGHT

$4.00
BUDWEISER

$4.00
MILLER LITE

$4.00

SHOT

PALAPA BOMB

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$5.00

MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

$5.00

MANGO SHOT

$5.00

PEPINO SHOT

$5.00

KAMIKAZE SHOT

$5.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.00

ROYAL FUXXS

$5.00

MICHE SHOT

$6.00

SHARK ATTACK

$7.00

1800 REPOSADO

1800 SILVER

ABSOLUTE

AMSTERDAM

BACARDI LIME

BACARDI SUPERIOR

BUCHANAN'S

CIROC MANGO

CIROC RED BERRY

CROWN ROYAL

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

CUERVO ESPECIAL

DISARONNO

DON JULIO 1942

DON JULIO BLANCO

EFFEN CUCUMBER

EL PATRON SILVER

ESTACION IPIÑA

GREY GOOSE

HENDRIK´S

HENNESY

HERRADURA REPOSADO

JACK DANIELS

JAMESON

JIM DEAM

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

LIMOUSIN

MALIBU

MEZCAL REPOSADO

NEW AMSTERDAM ORIGINAL

NEW AMSTERDAM PINEAPPLE

SOCORRO

TANQUERAY

YELLOW ROSE

COCKTAILS

PALOMA

$8.00

VAMPIRO

$8.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$8.00+

MOJITO

$8.00+

MEXICAN CANDY COCKTAIL

$8.00

TROPICAL ADIOS MF

$10.00

RANCH WATER

$11.00

TOP SHELF RANCH WATER

$13.00

MICHELADAS

ORIGINAL

$8.00

CEVICHELADA

$15.00

MICHE AGUACHILE

$15.00

BOTANERA

$13.00

NO ALCOHOL

MEXICAN SODA

$3.00+

JARRITOS

$2.25+

COKE

$2.00

DR, PEPPER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ORANGE FANTA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.00

EXTRAS

AVOCADO

BEANS

CILANTRO

CONSOME

$2.50

CREAM

FRIES

$2.50

GUCAMOLE

HUSH PUPPIES

JALAPEÑO

NACHO CHEESE

ONION

PICO DE GALLO

QUESO

RICE

VEGETABLES

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

