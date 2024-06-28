This restaurant does not have any images
La Palapa | Vintage Park
126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Suite 126b
Houston, TX 77070
Food
Starters
- Chips, Red and Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Chips, Red and Creamy Jalapeno Salsa.$2.95
- Queso & Chips
Melted spicy cheese sauce with queso fresco.$8.95
- Guacamole & Chips
Served with red salsa and chips.$9.95
- Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with buttermilk ranch.$13.95
- Crab Claws
Blue crab claws breaded and lightly fried, served with remoulade sauce.$16.95
- Nachos
Beens, cheese, lettuce, pico , sour cream, jalapenos, and guacamole.$14.95
- Onion Rings
Fried golden and served with buttermilk ranch.$6.95
- Shrimp Empanadas
3 shrimp empanadas served with salsa and queso.$10.95
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and tostadas.$13.75
Oysters
Gumbo, Etouffee, Soup & Salads
- Seafood Gumbo
A cajun favorite , served hot with garlic bread.$7.95
- Crawfish Etouffee
Served with garlic bread.$9.95
- Mariscos Soup
Spicy soup with fish , shrimp, crawfish & garlic bread.$8.95
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Salad mix, tomatoes, queso fresco, pico de gallo & garlic bread.$15.95
- Tequila Lime Chicken Salad
Salad mix, two cheese, tomato, avocado & garlic bread.$14.95
Killer Burgers, Poboys & Tacos
- Steak Fajita Tacos
Flour tortilla, beans, queso, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.$12.95
- Chicken Fajita Tacos
Flour tortilla, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo & avocado.$11.45
- Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortilla, cabbage, remoulade, pico de gallo & queso fresco.$11.45
- Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Corn tortilla, cabbage, remoulade, pico de gallo & queso fresco.$12.95
- Cheese Burger
Mayo or mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.$13.95
- Perfect Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella, bacon, honey-mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.$13.95
- Fish Poboy
Fried fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with coleslaw.$14.95
- Shrimp Poboy
Fried shrimp , tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion served with coleslaw.$15.95
- Poboy Combo
Shrimp or fish Poboy, cup of seafood gumbo, served with coleslaw and fries.$18.95
Awesome Fajitas
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$21.95
- Steak Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$24.95
- Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas
Onions & peppers, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.$21.95
- Combo Fajita Bowl (Molcajete)
Shrimp, chicken, steak, grilled cheese, rice, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. Combined with green salsa, green onions & grilled jalapeno.$25.95
Palapa Favorites
- Palapa Boat (PICK 2)
Pick 2 of the following: Fried shrimp (6), Fried fish filets (4), Fried oysters (SM), Stuffed shrimp (4) or Stuffed crab (1). Served with fries, charro beans, hushpuppies, onion ring, tartar & cocktail sauce.$20.95
- Palapa Yacht (PICK 3)
Pick 3 of the following: Fried shrimp (6), Fried fish filets (4), Fried oysters (SM), Stuffed shrimp (4) or Stuffed crab (1). Served with fries, charro beans, hushpuppies, onion ring, tartar & cocktail sauce.$26.95
- Quesadilla
Choice of shrimp, chicken or steak. Served with charro beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapenos.$17.95
- Baked Stuffed Crab
Served with fries , coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar sauce and garlic bread.$16.45
- Fried Fish Fillets
Served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.$14.95
- Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet with sweet chili sauce, served with mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli and garlic bread.$21.75
- Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cocktail and tartar sauce.$15.95
- Mahi Mahi Opelousas
Grilled or blackened, topped with our cajun crawfish cream sauce with dirty rice, broccoli and garlic bread.$28.75
- Seafood Stuffed Shrimp
Served with fries , coleslaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.$16.95
- Fried Oysters
Cornmeal fried gulf oysters, served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.$16.95
- Shrimp Diabla
Pan-grilled with peppers, spicy diabla sauce & butter. Served with dirty rice, charro beans and garlic bread.$20.25
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled chicken or grilled shrimp fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce and garlic bread.$18.95
- Catfish
Two catfish fillets served grilled or blackened with dirty rice, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes and garlic bread.$20.25
Dock Sides
- SD FRIES
French Fries Side$2.95
- SD COLESLAW
Coleslaw Side.$2.95
- SD CHARRO BEANS
Charro Beans Side$2.95
- SD REFRIED BEANS
Refried Beans Side$2.95
- SD DIRTY RICE
Dirty Rice Side$2.95
- SD WHITE RICE
White Rice Side$2.95
- SD MASHED POTATOES
Mashed Potatoes Side$2.95
- SD STEAMED BROCCOLI
Steamed Broccoli Side$2.95
- SD ONION RINGS
Onion Rings Side$3.95
- SD HOUSE SALAD
House Salad Side$3.95
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Suite 126b, Houston, TX 77070