La Palma Mexican Restaurant

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CHEESE DIP
ARROZ CON POLLO
VICTOR SPECIAL

APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP

$4.99+
GUACAMOLE DIP

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.99+

BEAN & CHEESE DIP

$5.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

QUESO FUNDIDO (CHORIZO & CHEESE)

$6.99

LA PALMA SAMPLER

$12.75

A little bit of everything! Chicken quesadilla, taquitos, chimichanga and beef nachos. Served with sour cream and guacamole

SUPER NACHOS

$13.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and pork. Covered with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

French fries loaded with beef, onions and green peppers. Covered with our famous white cheese sauce

FIESTA QUESADILLA

$8.99

Big flour quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled steak* or chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

SIDE WINDERS FRIES

$6.99

French fries topped with white cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro

TOSTADAS DE MARISCOS

$8.99

Seafood tostadas, two flat corn tortillas topped with shrimp, crab meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado and cheese

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

CHICKEN TENDERS (6)

$7.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$5.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.99

MUNCHIE BASKET

$14.25

Hot wings, chicken strips, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, cheese sticks, mini corn dogs and broccoli bites. Served with bbq and ranch

PRETZEL BREADSTICKS

$6.99

Served with cheese dip

CHEDDAR BROCCOLI BITES

$5.99

8 bites of fried cheesy broccoli

BONE-IN WINGS (6)

$7.49

6 wings served with buffalo or BBQ sauce

MINI CORN DOGS (8)

$6.99

SALADS

LA PALMA SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and cheese

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$5.49

Lettuce, tomato, guacamole and cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese

TOSSED SALAD

$3.99

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese

STEAK SALAD

$12.99

Grilled ribeye steak strips served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and cheese

TACO SALAD

$8.25

TACO SALAD FAJITA

$9.99

MEXI-SALAD

$6.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

TACO SALAD CARNITAS

$9.99

A LA CARTA

HARD OR SOFT SHELL TACOS (1 pz)

$2.25

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Only

HARD OR SOFT SHELL TACOS (3 pz)

$6.49

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Only

BURRITOS BEEF or CHICKEN (1 pz)

$4.25

BURRITOS BEEF or CHICKEN (2 pz)

$7.49

BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE

$3.99

Filled with beans, cheese, and covered with shredded cheese and red sauce.

TOSTAGUAC

$3.99

TAMALE

$2.99

ENCHILADA (1 pz)

$2.75

ENCHILADA (3 pz)

$7.99

CHILE POBLANO A LA CARTA

$4.25

BURRITO STEAK

$6.99

SHIMP TACOS CARTA

$3.99

Fish Taco a la carta

$3.49

EXTRAS

Extra CHIPS

$0.99

EXTRA SALSA

$0.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

TORTILLAS

$1.50

JALAPEÑOS

$1.50

AVOCADO SLICES

$2.99

TOMATOES

$0.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.99

RICE

$1.99

BEANS

$1.99

ADD CHEESE SAUCE ON YOUR MEAL

$2.50

CILANTRO

$1.00

ONION

$1.00

EXTRA SHRIMP (6pc)

$3.99

ADD GRILLED VEGGIES (ONIONS< PEPPERS< TOMATO)

$2.49

LETTUCE

$0.99

RICE AND BEANS

$3.50

HOT SALSA

$0.99

FRESH JALAPEÑOS

$1.50

NACHOS

SEAFOOD NACHOS

SEAFOOD NACHOS

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, crab meat and vegetables covered with white cheese sauce on top of fresh cut tortilla chips

NACHOS MEXICANOS

$11.25

Topped with grilled steak* or chicken. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS

$9.49

BEANS AND CHEESE NACHOS

$7.99

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$9.75

Tortilla chips covered with beans, beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, cheese sauce and tomato

BBQ PORK NACHOS

$10.75

BBQ pork, beans and shredded cheese on top of tortilla chips. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream

SUPER NACHOS

$13.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, steak*, chicken, chorizo and carnitas (pork). Covered with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeños

BEEF NACHOS

$7.99

SHREADDED CHICKEN NACHOS

$7.99

STEAK NACHOS

$9.75

QUESADILLAS

1 QUESADILLA

$4.25

GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN

2 QUESADILLAS

$7.99

GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA

$7.99

Flour Quesadilla filled with carne azada Steak

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$4.99

GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN

BIG CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN

GRILLED VEGGIES QUESADILLA

$7.99

Flour quesadilla filled with grilled veggies and covered with cheese sauce.

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$9.75

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$10.99

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. WITH your choice of steak, chicken, or mixed. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and rice.

PORK QUESADILLA

$10.25

Flour carnitas quesadiila Served with grilled onions, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.

QUESADILLA LA PALMA

$12.99

STREET TACOS (made with corn tortillas and served with onion and cilantro)

STREET TACO A LA CARTA

$2.99
STREET TACOS (Order of Three Tacos)

STREET TACOS (Order of Three Tacos)

$9.49

3 tacos served on corn tortillas with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro

LOS 4 AMIGOS

LOS 4 AMIGOS

$11.99

Four tacos, one each of steak*, pollo con chorizo, al pastor and carnitas. Served on corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and limes

SHRIMP TACOS

$10.99

3 grilled shrimp tacos served over a flour tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

THE DIRT Y DOZEN

THE DIRT Y DOZEN

$32.99

Twelve authentic Mexican street tacos. Four each of steak*, pollo con chorizo and carnitas. Served on corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and chiles toreados (jalapeño peppers)

FISH TACOS

$9.99

COMBO DINNERS

# 1 TACO, ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#2 BEEF ENCHILADA, CHICKEN ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

# 3 BURRITO, ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#4 TOSTADA, BURRITO, ENCHILADA

$9.75

#5 (2 ) MINI CHIMICHANGAS AND CREMA SALAD

$9.75

# 6 (2) TAMALES, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

# 7 CHILE POBLANO, CHEESE ENCHILADA, TAMALE

$9.75

#8 TOSTAGUAC, ENCHILADA AND BEANS

$9.75

#9 BEAN BURRITO, CHEESE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#10 QUESADILLA, TACO AND RICE

$9.75

#11 BURRITO, HARD SHELL TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#12 CHILE POBLANO, TACO AND RICE

$9.75

#13 (2) MUSHROOM QUESADILLAS AND CREMA SALAD

$9.75

#14 TOSTADA, HARD SHELL TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#15 TOSTAGUAC, HARD SHELL TACO AND RICE

$9.75

#16 MINI CHIMICHANGA, ENCHILADA, RICE AND CREMA SALAD

$9.75

#17 TAMALE, BEEF ENCHILADA AND BEANS

$9.75

#18 TAMALE, BEEF HARD TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#19 BEEF MINI CHIMICHANGA, HARD BEEF TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$9.75

#20 TOSTADA, TOSTAGUAC AND CREMA SALAD

$9.75

BURRITOS

BURRITOS CON QUESO

BURRITOS CON QUESO

$10.99

Two burritos filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered with white cheese sauce and served with a side of Mexican rice

BBQ CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.75

Grilled BBQ chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled with rice, cheese, sour cream and served with a side of french fries

BURRITO CANCUN

$11.99

STEAK*, CHICKEN OR CARNITAS (PORK). A big flour tortilla filled with steak*, grilled chicken or carnitas, rice, beans, sour cream and shredded cheese. Topped with white cheese sauce

BURRITOS TAPATIOS

BURRITOS TAPATIOS

$11.99

Two steak* or chicken burritos covered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans

BURRITOS MEXICANOS

$10.99

Two burritos filled with beef and covered with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$12.99

Our biggest burrito at La Palma. Steak*, chicken, shrimp and chorizo all cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

BURRITO LA PALMA

$9.49

Filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans

SEAFOOD BURRITO

$10.75

Grilled shrimp and crab meat stuffed inside a flour tortilla along with rice, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with french fries

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$9.75

Burrito filled with grilled vegetables, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and lettuce. Covered with red sauce

BURRITOS DE LUX

$9.75

Two burritos filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomato

HOUSE SPECIALS

CAMARÓN A LA DIABLA

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with our hottest red sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and corn or flour tortillas

CAMARÓN AL MOJO DE AJO

CAMARÓN AL MOJO DE AJO

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with a garlic sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas

CARNITAS

$12.49

Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad

FILETE DE PESCADO A LA MEXICANA

$10.99

Grilled tilapia cooked with onions, tomato and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas

BAJA TACOS

$10.25

3 flour tortillas filled with shrimp and fish, topped with cabagge mix and chipolte rance sauce

MILANESA DE POLLO

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast. Grilled and served with rice, beans, avocado, tomato, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$9.49

4 Taquitos with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

CAMARÓN EN SALSA TOMATILLO

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions and green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas

EL COMBO SPECIAL

$14.25

A LITTLE BIT OF EVERY THING! Burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamale and a taco served with rice and beans

MEXICAN PIZZA

$10.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

CHIMICHANGA (GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN )

CHIMICHANGA (GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN )

$9.75

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce.

CHIMICHANGA (SHRIMP)

$10.99

SHRIMP WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS AND TOMATO. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce

CHIMICHANGA (SHREDDED BEEF)

$10.25

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce.

CHIMICHANGA LA PALMA

$12.99

Filled with steak*, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

VICTOR SPECIAL

$10.49

Grilled chicken and shrimp covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and tortillas

CHILES POBLANOS

$11.25

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.75

Grilled chicken strips served with rice and tortillas. Covered with cheese sauce

ARROZ CON POLLO (GRANDE)

$11.99

Grilled chicken strips served with rice and tortillas. Covered with cheese sauce

ARROZ CON CARNE

$10.75

Grilled steak strips served with rice and tortillas.Covered in cheese sauce

TACOS DE CARNE AZADA

$11.49

CARNITAS A LA MEXICANA

$11.25

Arroz Con Veggies (acapulco)

$9.75

FAJITAS

TEXAS FAJITAS

$15.25

Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp

STEAK FAJITAS

$13.75

Tender sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$12.99

Tender sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$14.49

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$11.49

Covered with white cheese sauce

FAJITAS ACAPULCO

$15.49

Steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms and bacon. Covered with white cheese sauce

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$14.99

FAJITAS HAWAIANAS

$15.49

Steak, chicken, shrimp, ham, bacon and pineapple. Covered with shredded cheese

FAJITAS LA PALMA

$15.49

A delicious combination of steak*, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and rib tips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

LA FAMILIA FAJITAS

$32.99

Good for the whole family! (4 or 5 people). Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

FAJITA FUNDIDA

$14.99

FAJITA CHICKEN & STEAK (MIX)

$14.99

ENCHILADAS

YOLANDAS

$10.25

Three chicken enchiladas covered with white cheese sauce and served with rice

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$10.75

Four enchiladas, beef, chicken, bean and cheese. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

ENCHILADAS DINNER

$9.49

Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken and served with rice and beans

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$11.75

Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$10.25

Beef enchiladas covered with our three sauces, green, white and red. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$9.75

Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

ENCHILADAS ACAPULCO

$11.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions. Covered with red sauce and served with beans and guacamole salad

ENCHILADAS VERDES (Green Sauce)

$9.49

Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken. Covered with mild green sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

ENCHILADAS DE FAJITAS

$10.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of steak* or chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Covered with white and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

KIDS’ PLATES

KIDS BURRITO

$5.99

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.99

KIDS TACO (SOFT OR HARD)

$5.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN AND CHEESE

$5.99

Above served with rice and beans

KIDS BUDDY BURGER* & FRIES

$5.99

KIDS NUGGETS & FRIES

$5.99

KIDS CHEESE STICKS & FRIES

$5.99

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS & FRIES

$5.99

LUNCH COMBOS

#1 BURRITO, ENCHILADA AND RICE

$8.49

#2 TAMALE,HARD TACO AND BEANS

$8.49

#3 TOSTADA, ENCHILADA AND RICE

$8.49

#4 (2) TACOS, RICE AND BEANS

$8.49

#5 QUESADILLA, RICE AND BEANS

$8.49

#6 MUSHROOM QUESADILLA, BEAN ENCHILADA AND BEANS

$8.49

#7 TAMALE, ENCHILADA AND RICE

$8.49

#8 TOSTAGUAC, RICE AND BEANS

$8.49

#9 HARD TACO, BEEF ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$8.49

#10 (2) CHEESE QUESADILLAS AND CREMA SALAD

$8.49

LUNCH MENU

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$9.49

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

CHICKEN OR STEAK FAJITAS

$10.99

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

MIXED FAJITAS

$11.25

(STEAK* & CHICKEN). Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

TEXAS FAJITAS

$11.99

(STEAK*, CHICKEN & SHRIMP). Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

FAJITA TACO SALAD (CHICKEN OR STEAK)

$9.75

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Filled with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

FAJITA TACO SALAD (SHRIMP)

$9.99

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Filled with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

CHILE POBLANO LUNCH

$9.49

A chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Covered in a tomato based sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

TACO SALAD

$8.25

Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

SPEEDY GONZALES

$7.99

One taco and one enchilada with rice. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

FLAUTAS

$8.49

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

CARNITAS A LA MEXICANA

$9.75

Grilled with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

BRUNCH BURRITO

$9.25

Ham, chorizo, eggs, rice, beans and sour cream covered with red sauce and melted cheese. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

POLLO LOCO

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast covered with our famous white cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

CARNITAS TACO SALAD

$8.99

Pork cooked with onions on top of beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

BURRITO LA PALMA

$8.49

Filled with beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!

STEAK AND POLLO

EL RANCHERO (RIBEYE)

$14.99

Covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL RANCHERO (POLLO)

$12.49

Covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

LA PALMA (T-BONE)

$14.99

With our special cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

LA PALMA (POLLO)

$12.49

With our special cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL ACAPULCO (T-BONE)

$16.99

Cooked with mushrooms and bacon. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL ACAPULCO (POLLO)

$14.99

Cooked with mushrooms and bacon. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

CANCUN (T-BONE)

$17.99

Grilled with vegetables and shrimp. Covered with our famous cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

CANCUN (POLLO)

$14.99

Grilled with vegetables and shrimp. Covered with our famous cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL NORTEÑO (RIBEYE)

$14.99

Cooked with chorizo, fresh jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL NORTEÑO (POLLO)

$12.75

Cooked with chorizo, fresh jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL MEXICANO (T-BONE)

$15.99

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL MEXICANO (POLLO)

$12.75

Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL TEJANO (RIBEYE)

$17.99

Cooked with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

EL TEJANO (POLLO)

$14.99

Cooked with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

WITH FRIES (T-BONE)

$14.99

Served with fries and cole slaw. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

WITH FRIES (CHICKEN BREAST)

$11.25

Served with fries and cole slaw. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pollo Loco Dinner

$11.49

SANDWICHES

HAMBURGER

$5.99

CHEESEBURGER D’LUX

$7.49

CHEESEBURGER

$6.25

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER D’LUX

$7.25

Served with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

BIG BUTT BURGER

$10.99

2 Beef patties, bacon, grilled ham, cheese, egg, onion rings and BBQ sauce

JOHN BURGER

$8.99

Served with bacon, mushrooms, jalapeños and covered with white cheese sauce

BREADED TENDERLOIN

$7.49

A 7-oz. tenderloin with your choice of toppings

RIBEYE SANDWICH

$9.75

Ribeye steak* grilled with onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with fried potatoes

AFTER BURNER

$8.99

A BEEF PATTY SLATHERED IN HEAT! Hot pepper cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeños and mango habanero sauce

BREADED CHICKEN BACON CLUB

$5.99

Lettuce, mayo, bacon and tomato

Make at basket

$1.75

DINNER

MEL’S BBQ DINNER

$13.99

BBQ RIBS, FRIES AND COLE SLAW. SERVED ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

SHRIMP DINNER

$8.99

WITH FRIES AND COLE SLAW

SOFT DRINKS

coca cola

$2.49

diet

$2.49

sprite

$2.49

lemonade

$2.49

root beer

$2.49

mello yellow

$2.49

sweet tea

$2.49

unsweetened tea

$2.49

MR Pibb

$2.49

Cherry Coca

$2.49

JARRITOS

FRESA

$2.50

PINA

$2.50

TAMARINDO

$2.50

TORONJA

$2.50

MANZANA

$2.50

MANDARINA

$2.50

COCA BOTTLES

$2.50

COFFE

COFFE

$2.50

COCA COLA BOTTLES

COCA COLA

$2.50

KIDS DRINK

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

KIDS MILK OR CHOCOLAT MILK

$2.00

Milk

MILK

$2.50

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$3.99

SOPAPILLA WITH ICE CREAM

$4.25

FLAN (mexican custard)

$3.99

Churros with ice cream

$4.99

Cheese cake

$2.99
