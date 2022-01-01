- Home
La Palma Mexican Restaurant
1226 N Walnut St.
Hartford City, IN 47348
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CHEESE DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
BEAN & CHEESE DIP
PICO DE GALLO
QUESO FUNDIDO (CHORIZO & CHEESE)
LA PALMA SAMPLER
A little bit of everything! Chicken quesadilla, taquitos, chimichanga and beef nachos. Served with sour cream and guacamole
SUPER NACHOS
Crispy tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and pork. Covered with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
LOADED FRIES
French fries loaded with beef, onions and green peppers. Covered with our famous white cheese sauce
FIESTA QUESADILLA
Big flour quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled steak* or chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
SIDE WINDERS FRIES
French fries topped with white cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro
TOSTADAS DE MARISCOS
Seafood tostadas, two flat corn tortillas topped with shrimp, crab meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS (6)
ONION RINGS
BREADED MUSHROOMS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
MUNCHIE BASKET
Hot wings, chicken strips, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, cheese sticks, mini corn dogs and broccoli bites. Served with bbq and ranch
PRETZEL BREADSTICKS
Served with cheese dip
CHEDDAR BROCCOLI BITES
8 bites of fried cheesy broccoli
BONE-IN WINGS (6)
6 wings served with buffalo or BBQ sauce
MINI CORN DOGS (8)
SALADS
LA PALMA SALAD
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and cheese
GUACAMOLE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, guacamole and cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese
TOSSED SALAD
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese
STEAK SALAD
Grilled ribeye steak strips served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and cheese
TACO SALAD
TACO SALAD FAJITA
MEXI-SALAD
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
TACO SALAD CARNITAS
A LA CARTA
HARD OR SOFT SHELL TACOS (1 pz)
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Only
HARD OR SOFT SHELL TACOS (3 pz)
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Only
BURRITOS BEEF or CHICKEN (1 pz)
BURRITOS BEEF or CHICKEN (2 pz)
BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE
Filled with beans, cheese, and covered with shredded cheese and red sauce.
TOSTAGUAC
TAMALE
ENCHILADA (1 pz)
ENCHILADA (3 pz)
CHILE POBLANO A LA CARTA
BURRITO STEAK
SHIMP TACOS CARTA
Fish Taco a la carta
EXTRAS
Extra CHIPS
EXTRA SALSA
SOUR CREAM
TORTILLAS
JALAPEÑOS
AVOCADO SLICES
TOMATOES
SHREDDED CHEESE
RICE
BEANS
ADD CHEESE SAUCE ON YOUR MEAL
CILANTRO
ONION
EXTRA SHRIMP (6pc)
ADD GRILLED VEGGIES (ONIONS< PEPPERS< TOMATO)
LETTUCE
RICE AND BEANS
HOT SALSA
FRESH JALAPEÑOS
NACHOS
SEAFOOD NACHOS
Grilled shrimp, crab meat and vegetables covered with white cheese sauce on top of fresh cut tortilla chips
NACHOS MEXICANOS
Topped with grilled steak* or chicken. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS
BEANS AND CHEESE NACHOS
NACHOS SUPREMOS
Tortilla chips covered with beans, beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, cheese sauce and tomato
BBQ PORK NACHOS
BBQ pork, beans and shredded cheese on top of tortilla chips. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
SUPER NACHOS
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, steak*, chicken, chorizo and carnitas (pork). Covered with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeños
BEEF NACHOS
SHREADDED CHICKEN NACHOS
STEAK NACHOS
QUESADILLAS
1 QUESADILLA
GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN
2 QUESADILLAS
GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA
Flour Quesadilla filled with carne azada Steak
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN
BIG CHEESE QUESADILLA
GROUND BEEF or SHREDDED CHICKEN
GRILLED VEGGIES QUESADILLA
Flour quesadilla filled with grilled veggies and covered with cheese sauce.
QUESADILLA RELLENA
QUESADILLA FAJITA
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. WITH your choice of steak, chicken, or mixed. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and rice.
PORK QUESADILLA
Flour carnitas quesadiila Served with grilled onions, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
QUESADILLA LA PALMA
STREET TACOS (made with corn tortillas and served with onion and cilantro)
STREET TACO A LA CARTA
STREET TACOS (Order of Three Tacos)
3 tacos served on corn tortillas with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro
LOS 4 AMIGOS
Four tacos, one each of steak*, pollo con chorizo, al pastor and carnitas. Served on corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and limes
SHRIMP TACOS
3 grilled shrimp tacos served over a flour tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
THE DIRT Y DOZEN
Twelve authentic Mexican street tacos. Four each of steak*, pollo con chorizo and carnitas. Served on corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and chiles toreados (jalapeño peppers)
FISH TACOS
COMBO DINNERS
# 1 TACO, ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
#2 BEEF ENCHILADA, CHICKEN ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
# 3 BURRITO, ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
#4 TOSTADA, BURRITO, ENCHILADA
#5 (2 ) MINI CHIMICHANGAS AND CREMA SALAD
# 6 (2) TAMALES, RICE AND BEANS
# 7 CHILE POBLANO, CHEESE ENCHILADA, TAMALE
#8 TOSTAGUAC, ENCHILADA AND BEANS
#9 BEAN BURRITO, CHEESE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
#10 QUESADILLA, TACO AND RICE
#11 BURRITO, HARD SHELL TACO, RICE AND BEANS
#12 CHILE POBLANO, TACO AND RICE
#13 (2) MUSHROOM QUESADILLAS AND CREMA SALAD
#14 TOSTADA, HARD SHELL TACO, RICE AND BEANS
#15 TOSTAGUAC, HARD SHELL TACO AND RICE
#16 MINI CHIMICHANGA, ENCHILADA, RICE AND CREMA SALAD
#17 TAMALE, BEEF ENCHILADA AND BEANS
#18 TAMALE, BEEF HARD TACO, RICE AND BEANS
#19 BEEF MINI CHIMICHANGA, HARD BEEF TACO, RICE AND BEANS
#20 TOSTADA, TOSTAGUAC AND CREMA SALAD
BURRITOS
BURRITOS CON QUESO
Two burritos filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered with white cheese sauce and served with a side of Mexican rice
BBQ CHICKEN BURRITO
Grilled BBQ chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Filled with rice, cheese, sour cream and served with a side of french fries
BURRITO CANCUN
STEAK*, CHICKEN OR CARNITAS (PORK). A big flour tortilla filled with steak*, grilled chicken or carnitas, rice, beans, sour cream and shredded cheese. Topped with white cheese sauce
BURRITOS TAPATIOS
Two steak* or chicken burritos covered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans
BURRITOS MEXICANOS
Two burritos filled with beef and covered with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Our biggest burrito at La Palma. Steak*, chicken, shrimp and chorizo all cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
BURRITO LA PALMA
Filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans
SEAFOOD BURRITO
Grilled shrimp and crab meat stuffed inside a flour tortilla along with rice, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with french fries
VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Burrito filled with grilled vegetables, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and lettuce. Covered with red sauce
BURRITOS DE LUX
Two burritos filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomato
HOUSE SPECIALS
CAMARÓN A LA DIABLA
Grilled shrimp cooked with our hottest red sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and corn or flour tortillas
CAMARÓN AL MOJO DE AJO
Grilled shrimp cooked with a garlic sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas
CARNITAS
Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad
FILETE DE PESCADO A LA MEXICANA
Grilled tilapia cooked with onions, tomato and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas
BAJA TACOS
3 flour tortillas filled with shrimp and fish, topped with cabagge mix and chipolte rance sauce
MILANESA DE POLLO
Hand breaded chicken breast. Grilled and served with rice, beans, avocado, tomato, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
4 Taquitos with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
CAMARÓN EN SALSA TOMATILLO
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions and green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas
EL COMBO SPECIAL
A LITTLE BIT OF EVERY THING! Burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamale and a taco served with rice and beans
MEXICAN PIZZA
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
CHIMICHANGA (GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN )
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce.
CHIMICHANGA (SHRIMP)
SHRIMP WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS AND TOMATO. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce
CHIMICHANGA (SHREDDED BEEF)
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and covered with white cheese sauce.
CHIMICHANGA LA PALMA
Filled with steak*, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
VICTOR SPECIAL
Grilled chicken and shrimp covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and tortillas
CHILES POBLANOS
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce and sour cream
ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken strips served with rice and tortillas. Covered with cheese sauce
ARROZ CON POLLO (GRANDE)
Grilled chicken strips served with rice and tortillas. Covered with cheese sauce
ARROZ CON CARNE
Grilled steak strips served with rice and tortillas.Covered in cheese sauce
TACOS DE CARNE AZADA
CARNITAS A LA MEXICANA
Arroz Con Veggies (acapulco)
FAJITAS
TEXAS FAJITAS
Tender sliced steak, chicken and shrimp
STEAK FAJITAS
Tender sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS
Covered with white cheese sauce
FAJITAS ACAPULCO
Steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms and bacon. Covered with white cheese sauce
SHRIMP FAJITAS
FAJITAS HAWAIANAS
Steak, chicken, shrimp, ham, bacon and pineapple. Covered with shredded cheese
FAJITAS LA PALMA
A delicious combination of steak*, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and rib tips cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
LA FAMILIA FAJITAS
Good for the whole family! (4 or 5 people). Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
FAJITA FUNDIDA
FAJITA CHICKEN & STEAK (MIX)
ENCHILADAS
YOLANDAS
Three chicken enchiladas covered with white cheese sauce and served with rice
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
Four enchiladas, beef, chicken, bean and cheese. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
ENCHILADAS DINNER
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken and served with rice and beans
SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Beef enchiladas covered with our three sauces, green, white and red. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
ENCHILADAS ACAPULCO
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions. Covered with red sauce and served with beans and guacamole salad
ENCHILADAS VERDES (Green Sauce)
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken. Covered with mild green sauce and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
ENCHILADAS DE FAJITAS
Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of steak* or chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Covered with white and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
KIDS’ PLATES
LUNCH COMBOS
#1 BURRITO, ENCHILADA AND RICE
#2 TAMALE,HARD TACO AND BEANS
#3 TOSTADA, ENCHILADA AND RICE
#4 (2) TACOS, RICE AND BEANS
#5 QUESADILLA, RICE AND BEANS
#6 MUSHROOM QUESADILLA, BEAN ENCHILADA AND BEANS
#7 TAMALE, ENCHILADA AND RICE
#8 TOSTAGUAC, RICE AND BEANS
#9 HARD TACO, BEEF ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
#10 (2) CHEESE QUESADILLAS AND CREMA SALAD
LUNCH MENU
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
CHICKEN OR STEAK FAJITAS
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
MIXED FAJITAS
(STEAK* & CHICKEN). Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
TEXAS FAJITAS
(STEAK*, CHICKEN & SHRIMP). Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
FAJITA TACO SALAD (CHICKEN OR STEAK)
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Filled with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
FAJITA TACO SALAD (SHRIMP)
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Filled with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
CHILE POBLANO LUNCH
A chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Covered in a tomato based sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
TACO SALAD
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
SPEEDY GONZALES
One taco and one enchilada with rice. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
FLAUTAS
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
CARNITAS A LA MEXICANA
Grilled with onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
BRUNCH BURRITO
Ham, chorizo, eggs, rice, beans and sour cream covered with red sauce and melted cheese. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
POLLO LOCO
Grilled chicken breast covered with our famous white cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
CARNITAS TACO SALAD
Pork cooked with onions on top of beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
BURRITO LA PALMA
Filled with beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven days a week!
STEAK AND POLLO
EL RANCHERO (RIBEYE)
Covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL RANCHERO (POLLO)
Covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
LA PALMA (T-BONE)
With our special cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
LA PALMA (POLLO)
With our special cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL ACAPULCO (T-BONE)
Cooked with mushrooms and bacon. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL ACAPULCO (POLLO)
Cooked with mushrooms and bacon. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
CANCUN (T-BONE)
Grilled with vegetables and shrimp. Covered with our famous cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
CANCUN (POLLO)
Grilled with vegetables and shrimp. Covered with our famous cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL NORTEÑO (RIBEYE)
Cooked with chorizo, fresh jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL NORTEÑO (POLLO)
Cooked with chorizo, fresh jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL MEXICANO (T-BONE)
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL MEXICANO (POLLO)
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL TEJANO (RIBEYE)
Cooked with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
EL TEJANO (POLLO)
Cooked with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
WITH FRIES (T-BONE)
Served with fries and cole slaw. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
WITH FRIES (CHICKEN BREAST)
Served with fries and cole slaw. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pollo Loco Dinner
SANDWICHES
HAMBURGER
CHEESEBURGER D’LUX
CHEESEBURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER D’LUX
Served with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
BIG BUTT BURGER
2 Beef patties, bacon, grilled ham, cheese, egg, onion rings and BBQ sauce
JOHN BURGER
Served with bacon, mushrooms, jalapeños and covered with white cheese sauce
BREADED TENDERLOIN
A 7-oz. tenderloin with your choice of toppings
RIBEYE SANDWICH
Ribeye steak* grilled with onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with fried potatoes
AFTER BURNER
A BEEF PATTY SLATHERED IN HEAT! Hot pepper cheese, bacon, fresh jalapeños and mango habanero sauce
BREADED CHICKEN BACON CLUB
Lettuce, mayo, bacon and tomato
Make at basket
DINNER
SOFT DRINKS
COFFE
COCA COLA BOTTLES
Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1226 N Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348