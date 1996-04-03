Latin American
La Palma
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6091 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33144
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurant