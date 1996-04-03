A map showing the location of La PalmaView gallery
APERITIVOS

Tamal en Hoja

$3.85

Fufu con Masitas

$8.50

Frituras de Malanga

$7.95

Yuca Frita

$6.95Out of stock

Mariquitas

$4.50

ENSALADAS

Large Lechuga/Tomate/Cebolla

$5.25

Small Lechuga/Tomate/Cebolla

$2.95

Ens. Pollo

$8.50

Ens. Aguacate

$5.50Out of stock

SOPAS

Sopa de Pollo SM

$4.00

Sopa de Pollo LG

$5.00

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$8.50

Crema de Malanga LG

$7.00

Crema de Malanga Jumbo

$9.50

Frijoles Negros SM

$3.50

Frijoles Negros LG

$4.50

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$8.50

CARNES

Palomilla c/ Papas Fritas

$11.95

Palomilla c/ 3 Acomp.

$13.95

Churrasco La Palma

$23.95

Vaca Frita

$12.95

Picadillo

$11.75

Ropa Vieja

$12.95

Bistec Empanizado

$13.95

Higado Italiana

$10.99

POLLO

Pollo Pampero

$14.95

Pechuga de Pollo

$12.95

Arroz Imperial

$10.95

Arroz Imperial C/Queso

$11.95

Pollo Salteado

$11.25

Pavo Cena

$15.00

PUERCO

Masas de Puerco

$12.95

Lechon Asado

$11.95

Chuletas de Puerco

$10.95

PESCADO/MARISCOS

Filete de Pesc/Camarones

$14.95

Salmon Plancha

$15.95

Doble Minuta Pargo

$13.95

Camarones Enchilados

$14.95

Arroz C/Camarones

$15.95

Pargo Frito

$23.95

Paella La Palma

$17.95

ORDENES INDIVIDUALES

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Arroz Moro

$2.50

Yuca Hervida

$3.25

Fufu

$3.75

Platanos Maduros

$2.75

Tostones

$3.75

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Vegetales

$3.75

Croqueta Jamon

$1.25

Croqueta Pollo

$1.25

Croqueta Bacalao

$1.25

SANDWICHES

Cubano

$9.75

Media Noche

$7.95

Croqueta Preparada

$8.75

Pan con Bistec

$11.75

Pan con Lechon

$7.75

Frita Cubana

$6.95

Frita con Queso

$7.95

Frita a Caballo

$7.95

Tostada Cubana

$1.85

Tostada Blanca

$1.85

Tostada Integral

$1.85

Pan con Minuta

$8.95

POSTRES

Flan Cubano

$3.95

Flan Coco

$4.25

Flan Queso

$4.25

Pudin Pan

$3.75

Churros Chocolate

$4.95

Churros Dulce Leche

$4.95Out of stock

Arroz Leche

$3.95

Churros DR (4)

$3.95

Xtra. Dulce Leche

$0.50

Xtra. Chocolate

$0.50

Xtra Dulce Guayaba

$0.50

Churros c/ Guayaba

$4.95

Helado Vainilla

$3.95

Helado Chocolate

$3.95

Helado Fresa

$3.95

Dulce de Leche

$4.50

CAFTERIA/DINNING

Pastel Guayaba DR

$1.75

Pastel Carne DR

$1.75

Pastel Queso DR

$1.75

Pastel Gua/Queso DR

$1.75

Pastel Coco DR

$1.75Out of stock

Empanada Carne DR

$2.75

Empanada Pollo DR

$2.75

Empanada Espinaca DR

$2.75

Empanada Jam/Queso DR

$2.75

Papa Rellena DR

$1.95

Churros DR (4)

$3.95

Pastelon Pollo

$3.50Out of stock

Empan Santi Carne

$3.95

Empan Santi Guayaba

$3.95

CATERING (10 P)

Chicharrones Pollo

$75.95Out of stock

Arroz Imperial (10)

$71.95Out of stock

Arroz c/Pollo (10)

$71.95Out of stock

Lechon Asado (10)

$89.50Out of stock

Masas de Puerco (10)

$85.00Out of stock

Ropa Vieja (10)

$85.00Out of stock

Pechuga de Pollo (10)

$71.95Out of stock

Croquetas Jamon (2 Doz)

$20.00Out of stock

Croquetas de Pollo (2 Doz)

$20.00Out of stock

Coquetas de Bacalao (2 Doz)

$20.00Out of stock

Pasteles (2 Doz)

$20.00Out of stock

Arroz Moro (10)

$24.95Out of stock

Arroz Amarillo (10)

$24.95Out of stock

Arroz Blanco (10)

$22.95Out of stock

Yuca c/ Mojo (10)

$22.00Out of stock

Maduros (10)

$24.95Out of stock

Mariquitas (10)

$32.95Out of stock

Tamal Hoja (10)

$24.95Out of stock

Churros (2 Doz)

$17.00Out of stock

Pavo 14-16

$125.00Out of stock

Pavo Solo

$90.00Out of stock

Flan Calabaza

$15.00

Pudin Pan

$15.00

Tres Leches

$15.00

CATERING (5 P)

Chicharrones Pollo (5)

$45.00Out of stock

Arroz Imperial (5)

$40.00Out of stock

Arroz c/ Pollo (5)

$40.00Out of stock

Lechon Asado (5)

$50.00Out of stock

Masas de Puerco (5)

$45.00Out of stock

Ropa Vieja (5)

$50.00Out of stock

Pechuga de Pollo (5)

$45.00Out of stock

Croquetas de Jamon (1 Doz)

$10.00Out of stock

Croquetas de Pollo (1 Doz)

$10.00Out of stock

Croquetas de Bacalao (1 Doz)

$10.00Out of stock

Pasteles (1 Doz)

$10.00Out of stock

Arroz Moro (5)

$10.00Out of stock

Arroz Amarillo (5)

$10.00Out of stock

Arroz Blanco (5)

$10.00Out of stock

Yuca c/ Mojo (5)

$12.00Out of stock

Maduros (5)

$10.00Out of stock

Mariquitas (5)

$18.00Out of stock

Tamal en Hoja (5)

$12.00Out of stock

Churros (1 Doz)

$8.50Out of stock

TORTILLAS

Tortilla (1)

$5.99

Tortilla (2)

$6.99

Tortilla (3)

$7.99

Pan con Tortilla (1)

$5.99

Pan con Tortilla (2)

$6.99

Pan con Tortilla (3)

$7.99

Ninos

Palomilla Niño

$9.95

Filiticos de Pollo con Papitas

$6.99

ESPECIAL SABADO

Chicharos SM

$3.95

Chicharos LG

$4.95

Chicharos Jumbo

$8.50

Paella La Palma

$17.95

Rabo Encendido

$22.75

SODAS

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Diet Sprite

$1.95

Jupina

$1.95

Diet Jupina

$1.95

Materva

$1.95

Diet Materva

$1.95

Malta

$1.95

Ironbeer

$1.95

Agua

$1.95

Perrier

$2.50

Guarapo

$3.75

Limonada

$2.75

Jugo de Naranja

$3.95

Fanta

$1.95

JUGOS / BATIDOS

Jugo Manzana

$2.50

Jugo Mango

$2.50

Jugo Pera

$2.50

Jugo Peach

$2.50

Jugo Guayaba

$2.50

Batido Vainilla

$3.95

Batido Chocolate

$3.95

Batido Fresa

$3.95

Batido Mamey

$3.95Out of stock

Batido Trigo

$3.95

Batido Papaya

$3.95

Malteada

$3.95

Jugo Tomate

$2.50

Vaso Leche Fria

$2.60

CAFES

Cafe Cubano

$1.50

Cafe Cubano Decaf

$1.75Out of stock

Cortado

$1.95

Cafe con Leche

$2.95

Cortado Evaporada

$2.25

Cafe C/ Leche Evapor.

$3.25

Cafe Leche LG

$3.25

Cafe Leche Evap. LG

$3.50

Te

$1.50

Te Leche

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Caliente DR

$3.95

Colada

$1.65

Chocolate Med. Caf.

$2.95

Chocolate LG Caf.

$3.95

Chocolate Xtra LG

$4.95

CERVEZA

Corona

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Hatuey

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

La Palma

$5.00

Maho

$3.50

Alhambra

$4.50

Havana Lager

$4.50

VINO/SANGRIA

Salm Creek Char Copa

$4.95

Salm Creek Pinot Copa

$4.95

Salm Creek White Zinf Copa

$4.95

Salm Creek Merlot Copa

$4.95

Salm Creek Cab Sauv Copa

$4.95

Salm Creek Char Botella

$16.00

Salm Creek Pinot Botella

$16.00

Salm Creek White Zinf Botella

$16.00

Salm Creek Merlot Botella

$16.00

Salm Creek Cab Sauv Botella

$16.00

Sangria Jarra

$18.00

Sangria 1/2 Jarra

$12.00

Sangria Copa

$4.95

Mimosa

$5.50

Mimosa de Guayava

$5.50

Poema Cava

$18.00

Montecillo

$18.00

Vina Mayor

$24.00

Marques de Riscal

$29.00

Casillero Diablo

$19.00

CAFES

Cafe Cubano Caf

$0.83

Cortadito Caf

$1.07

Cafe Decaf Caf

$1.20

Cortado Decaf Caf

$1.23

Cortado Evap Caf

$1.25

Cafe/Leche Caf

$1.62

Cafe/Leche LG

$2.23

Cafe/Leche Evapo

$2.63

Colada

$1.65

Colada Decaf

$1.85

Chocolate Med. Caf.

$2.95

Chocolate LG Caf.

$3.95

Chocolate Xtra. LG Caf

$4.95

Chocolate Jumbo

$10.95

PASTELES/EMPANADAS

Pastel Guayaba Caf

$1.07

Pastel Gua/Queso Caf

$1.07

Pastel Queso Caf

$1.07

Pastel Carne Caf

$1.07

Pastel Coco Caf

$1.20

Empanada Carne Caf

$1.85

Empanada Pollo Caf

$1.50

Empanada Jam/Queso Caf

$1.85

Empanada Espinaca Caf

$1.85

Croqueta Jamon Caf

$0.93

Croqueta Pollo Caf

$0.93

Croqueta Bacalao Caf

$0.93

Papa Rellena

$1.53

Empanada Carne Sant

$3.95

Fritura Bacalao

$2.25

Emp Santiaguera Guayaba

$3.95

Pastelon Pollo

$3.50Out of stock

JUGOS / BATIDOS

Jugo Manzana

$2.50

Jugo Mango

$2.50

Jugo Pera

$2.50

Jugo Peach

$2.50

Jugo Guayaba

$2.50

Batido Vainilla

$3.95

Batido Chocolate

$3.95

Batido Fresa

$3.95

Batido Mamey

$3.95Out of stock

Batido Trigo

$3.95

Batido Papaya

$3.95

Malteada

$3.95

SODAS

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Diet Sprite

$1.95

Jupina

$1.95

Diet Jupina

$1.95

Materva

$1.95

Diet Materva

$1.95

Malta

$1.95

Ironbeer

$1.95

Agua

$1.95

Perrier

$2.50

Guarapo

$3.75

Limonada

$2.75

Jugo de Naranja

$3.95

CIGARRRILLOS/TABACO

Marlboro

$8.87

Marlboro Lite

$8.87

Seneca

$5.18

Seneca Lite

$5.18

Montecarlo Churchill

$1.75

Montecarlo Imperial

$1.80

Montecarlo Robusto

$1.50

Montecarlo Corona

$1.80

Montecarlo Pettite

$0.80

Chevere Señoritas

$1.07

Cherecillos

$0.70

Don Felo Felitos

$1.00

Don Felo Robusto

$1.75

Don Felo Presidente

$1.95

Chevere Lata

$13.50

DULCES/MISCELANEUS

Empanadita Guayaba

$1.05

Mariquitas

$1.95

Menecier

$1.25

Galleta Cubana

$1.85

Alfajores

$1.65

Palmera

$1.00

Masa Real

$1.00

Churros (4)

$2.95

Churros (8)

$5.75Out of stock

Churros (12)

$9.50Out of stock

Cafe La Carreta

$3.95

Tequenos

$2.00

Cachitos

$3.50

Pan de Bono

$1.50

Almendrita

$1.95

Masareal

$1.25

Merenguitos

$1.25

Mini Muffins

$1.50

Sponge Russ

$1.50

Tarritos

$2.00

Mantecado

$1.75

COMBOS

El Sencillo

$4.50

El Basico

$4.95

El Completo

$7.59

El Famoso

$6.25

El Jinete

$9.50

El Criollo

$5.75

El Lijero

$7.59

El Americano

$6.25

TORTILLAS

Tortilla Dos Opciones

$7.95

ORDENES INDIV. DESAYUNO

Bacon

$3.75

Jamon

$3.75

Papas Fritas

$2.75

Papas Caseras

$2.75

Salchichas

$3.75

Bistec Desayuno

$4.95

1 Huevo Xtra.

$1.95

Cafe Leche Desayuno

$1.75

Pancakes

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6091 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33144

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

