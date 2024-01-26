- Home
La Palmera Everett
11731 Airport Road
Everett, WA 98204
Beverages
- Jarritos Mexican Soda$4.00
Flavor subject to availability.
- Soft Drinks$3.50
- Agave Syrup$5.00
8oz bottle of 100 % organic sweetener extracted from organic pines of Agave Tequilana Weber Blue variety. Imported from Jalisco, Mexico.
- Gold Margarita$13.00+
- Cadillac Margarita$15.00+
- Casamigos Margarita (14oz)$15.00+
- Alpharita$10.00+
Vodka Margarita
- Reserva del Señor Margarita$14.00+
Family Packs
Appetizers
- Guacamole Dip$10.00
Made with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
- Diabla Cheese Dip$8.00
Cheese dip with spicy diabla sauce and crushed red pepper.
- Taquitos Rancheros App$13.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
- Vallarta Quesadilla$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
- Cancun Quesadilla$21.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
- Spinach Quesadilla$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with Jack cheese sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
- Palmera Super Nachos$17.00
Chips stacked with choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and olives.
- Santa Fe Nachos$18.00
Chips stacked with choice of meat, black beans, Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh fried jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Camarones Al Ajo$20.00
Large butterflied prawns and mushrooms sautéed in a spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with avocado slices.
- Chicken Wings$16.00
(6), served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing.
- Aguachiles$24.00+
*PLEASE NOTE: Dish requires 30 minute prep time, if ordered at peak lunch or dinner hours, could be up to 45 minutes. Large butterflied prawns marinated in house made citrus juice seasoned with jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and served with cucumber, onions, oranges, and sliced avocado.
- Fish Ceviche$20.00
Raw fish marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, carrots and topped with chopped avocado.
- Shrimp Ceviche$24.00+
- Jalapeño Cheese Dip$8.00
Burritos
- Chimichanga$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, and cheese, fried and topped with house red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- Deluxe Burrito$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
- California Burrito$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- #12 Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla filled with chunks of steak cooked in chile ancho sauce. Topped with melted Jack cheese, and served with rice and beans.
- Veracruz Burrito$23.00
Choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Hot Lunch Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, and cheddar cheese.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Tradicionales$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Poblanas$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas De Camaron$23.00
Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed prawns, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a garlic butter sauce. Topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted Jack cheese, sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
- Spinach Enchiladas$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
- Veggie Enchiladas$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
House Specials
- Palmera Burrito Bowl$15.00
Choice of meat served with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jack cheese.
- Taquitos Rancheros$19.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajitas$20.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
- Arroz Con Pollo$21.00
Strips of chicken breast sautéed in house red sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served over a bed of rice with melted cheese and accompanied with tortillas.
- Camarones$23.00
Choice of shrimp served with rice, beans, and tortillas. 1) A la Crema: sautéed in a garlic cream sauce with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. 2) Diabla: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy diabla sauce and served with avocado slices. 3) La Palmera: sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a garlic butter and house red sauce. 4) Mojo de Ajo: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy garlic butter sauce and served with avocado slices. 5) Monterrey: wrapped in bacon, fried, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushrooms and topped with melted Jack cheese.
- Fried Pork Carnitas$22.00
Fried pork carnitas served with rice, rancho beans, spicy pico de gallo, jalapeños, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Carne Asada$26.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Carne Asada con Chile Poblano$28.00
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied by a roasted Chile Poblano and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
- Carne Asada con (4) camarones$29.00
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied with choice of: Camarones La Palmera, A la Crema, Diabla, Mojo de Ajo, or Monterrey, and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
- Chile Colorado$22.00
Chunks of steak cooked in a chile ancho sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$21.00
Marinated chicken breast cooked over charcoal, topped with sautéed veggies and sour cream, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.
- Pollo En Mole$21.00
Strips of chicken breast in a traditional sweet and spicy Mexican mole sauce served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas. (Contains peanut butter).
- Pollo a la Crema$21.00
Strips of chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, served over a bed of rice and accompanied with flour or handmade corn tortillas.
Combos
- Enchilada y Tostada$17.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.
- Enchilada y Taco$17.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
- Enchilada y Tamale$17.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chicken tamale, served with rice and beans.
- Chile Poblano w/ Guacamole$18.00
A chile poblano filled with mozzarella cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried until golden, then topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Combo$17.00
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
- Three Crispy Tacos$17.00
Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.
- Chorizo con Huevos$18.00
Scrambled chorizo and eggs, served with rice and beans.
- Enchilada y Chile Poblano$19.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chile poblano, served with rice and beans.
Soups & Salads
- Deluxe Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
- El Paso Salad$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, sour cream and topped with avocado slices.
- Cocktail De Camarones$23.00
Cocktail broth with prawns, cilantro, lime, tomatoes, onions, and chopped avocado.
- Siete Mares$29.00
Seafood chipotle broth with prawns, scallops, clams, octopus, mussels, fish fillet, crab legs and vegetables.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$17.00
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
11731 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204