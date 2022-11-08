- Home
- La Palmera Everett
La Palmera Everett
11731 Airport Road
Everett, WA 98204
Popular Items
Beverages
Jarritos Mexican Soda
Flavor subject to availability.
Soft Drinks
Agave Syrup
8oz bottle of 100 % organic sweetener extracted from organic pines of Agave Tequilana Weber Blue variety. Imported from Jalisco, Mexico.
Gold Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Casamigos Margarita (14oz)
Alpharita
Vodka Margarita
Reserva del Señor Margarita
Family Packs
Enchilada Meal
Includes: 8 enchiladas, choice of beans, rice, 8oz salsa, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sour cream, 8 oz guacamole, and small chips.
Taco Bar ($15/person)
Includes everything you need to build your own tacos (3 per person): choice of protein, beans, rice, and tortillas, comes with assorted toppings (please choose all the toppings that you wish to add).
Party Tray
Includes: Taquitos & Quesadillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, scoop of guacamole, scoop of sour cream, and cheese. Served with chips, pico de gallo, and salsa.
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Made with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Diabla Cheese Dip
Cheese dip with spicy diabla sauce and crushed red pepper.
Taquitos Rancheros
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Vallarta Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Cancun Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Spinach Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with Jack cheese sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Palmera Super Nachos
Chips stacked with choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and olives.
Santa Fe Nachos
Chips stacked with choice of meat, black beans, Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh fried jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Al Ajo
Large butterflied prawns and mushrooms sautéed in a spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with avocado slices.
Chicken Wings
(6), served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing.
Aguachiles
*PLEASE NOTE: Dish requires 30 minute prep time, if ordered at peak lunch or dinner hours, could be up to 45 minutes. Large butterflied prawns marinated in house made citrus juice seasoned with jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and served with cucumber, onions, oranges, and sliced avocado.
Pescado Ceviche
Raw fish marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, carrots and topped with chopped avocado.
Shrimp Ceviche
Burritos
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, and cheese, fried and topped with house red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Deluxe Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
California Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
#12 Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with chunks of steak cooked in chile ancho sauce. Topped with melted Jack cheese, and served with rice and beans.
Veracruz Burrito
Choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Hot Lunch Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, and cheddar cheese.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Tradicionales
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Camaron
Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed prawns, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a garlic butter sauce. Topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted Jack cheese, sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and onions. Served with rice and black beans.
Veggie Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
House Specials
Palmera Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat served with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jack cheese.
Taquitos Rancheros
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
Arroz Con Pollo
Strips of chicken breast sautéed in house red sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served over a bed of rice with melted cheese and accompanied with tortillas.
Camarones
Choice of shrimp served with rice, beans, and tortillas. 1) A la Crema: sautéed in a garlic cream sauce with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. 2) Diabla: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy diabla sauce and served with avocado slices. 3) La Palmera: sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a garlic butter and house red sauce. 4) Mojo de Ajo: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy garlic butter sauce and served with avocado slices. 5) Monterrey: wrapped in bacon, fried, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushrooms and topped with melted Jack cheese.
Fried Pork Carnitas
Fried pork carnitas served with rice, rancho beans, spicy pico de gallo, jalapeños, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
Carne Asada con Chile Poblano
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied by a roasted Chile Poblano and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
Carne Asada con (4) camarones
Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied with choice of: Camarones La Palmera, A la Crema, Diabla, Mojo de Ajo, or Monterrey, and served with grilled onions and guacamole.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of steak cooked in a chile ancho sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Marinated chicken breast cooked over charcoal, topped with sautéed veggies and sour cream, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo En Mole
Strips of chicken breast in a traditional sweet and spicy Mexican mole sauce served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas. (Contains peanut butter).
Pollo a la Crema
Strips of chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, served over a bed of rice and accompanied with flour or handmade corn tortillas.
Combos
Enchilada y Tostada
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.
Enchilada y Taco
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
Enchilada y Tamale
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chicken tamale, served with rice and beans.
Chile Poblano w/ Guacamole
A chile poblano filled with mozzarella cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried until golden, then topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Combo
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Three Crispy Tacos
Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.
Chorizo con Huevos
Scrambled chorizo and eggs, served with rice and beans.
Enchilada y Chile Poblano
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chile poblano, served with rice and beans.
Soups & Salads
Deluxe Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
El Paso Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, sour cream and topped with avocado slices.
Cocktail De Camarones
Cocktail broth with prawns, cilantro, lime, tomatoes, onions, and chopped avocado.
Siete Mares
Seafood chipotle broth with prawns, scallops, clams, octopus, mussels, fish fillet, crab legs and vegetables.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11731 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204