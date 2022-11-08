Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

La Palmera Everett

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

11731 Airport Road

Everett, WA 98204

Popular Items

Rice - 16oz
Enchiladas Tradicionales
Deluxe Burrito

Beverages

Jarritos Mexican Soda

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.50

Flavor subject to availability.

Soft Drinks

$3.50
Agave Syrup

Agave Syrup

$5.00

8oz bottle of 100 % organic sweetener extracted from organic pines of Agave Tequilana Weber Blue variety. Imported from Jalisco, Mexico.

Gold Margarita

Gold Margarita

$12.00+
Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+
Casamigos Margarita (14oz)

Casamigos Margarita (14oz)

$15.00+
Alpharita

Alpharita

$10.00+

Vodka Margarita

Reserva del Señor Margarita

Reserva del Señor Margarita

$14.00+

Family Packs

Enchilada Meal

Enchilada Meal

$50.00

Includes: 8 enchiladas, choice of beans, rice, 8oz salsa, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sour cream, 8 oz guacamole, and small chips.

Taco Bar ($15/person)

Taco Bar ($15/person)

$60.00+

Includes everything you need to build your own tacos (3 per person): choice of protein, beans, rice, and tortillas, comes with assorted toppings (please choose all the toppings that you wish to add).

Party Tray

Party Tray

$79.00

Includes: Taquitos & Quesadillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, scoop of guacamole, scoop of sour cream, and cheese. Served with chips, pico de gallo, and salsa.

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Made with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Diabla Cheese Dip

Diabla Cheese Dip

$7.00

Cheese dip with spicy diabla sauce and crushed red pepper.

Taquitos Rancheros

Taquitos Rancheros

$12.00

Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.

Vallarta Quesadilla

Vallarta Quesadilla

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.

Cancun Quesadilla

Cancun Quesadilla

$20.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$18.00

Two flour tortillas filled with Jack cheese sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.

Palmera Super Nachos

Palmera Super Nachos

$16.00

Chips stacked with choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and olives.

Santa Fe Nachos

Santa Fe Nachos

$17.00

Chips stacked with choice of meat, black beans, Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh fried jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Camarones Al Ajo

$19.00

Large butterflied prawns and mushrooms sautéed in a spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with avocado slices.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

(6), served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing.

Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$40.00

*PLEASE NOTE: Dish requires 30 minute prep time, if ordered at peak lunch or dinner hours, could be up to 45 minutes. Large butterflied prawns marinated in house made citrus juice seasoned with jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and served with cucumber, onions, oranges, and sliced avocado.

Pescado Ceviche

Pescado Ceviche

$19.00

Raw fish marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, carrots and topped with chopped avocado.

Shrimp Ceviche

$40.00

Burritos

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, and cheese, fried and topped with house red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Deluxe Burrito

Deluxe Burrito

$18.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$18.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

#12 Burrito

$17.00

Flour tortilla filled with chunks of steak cooked in chile ancho sauce. Topped with melted Jack cheese, and served with rice and beans.

Veracruz Burrito

Veracruz Burrito

$22.00

Choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Hot Lunch Burrito

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, and cheddar cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Tradicionales

Enchiladas Tradicionales

$16.00

Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Poblanas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$22.00

Three corn tortillas filled with sautéed prawns, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a garlic butter sauce. Topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted Jack cheese, sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and onions. Served with rice and black beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.

House Specials

Palmera Burrito Bowl

Palmera Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Choice of meat served with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jack cheese.

Taquitos Rancheros

Taquitos Rancheros

$18.00

Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.00

Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$20.00

Strips of chicken breast sautéed in house red sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served over a bed of rice with melted cheese and accompanied with tortillas.

Camarones

Camarones

$22.00

Choice of shrimp served with rice, beans, and tortillas. 1) A la Crema: sautéed in a garlic cream sauce with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. 2) Diabla: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy diabla sauce and served with avocado slices. 3) La Palmera: sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a garlic butter and house red sauce. 4) Mojo de Ajo: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy garlic butter sauce and served with avocado slices. 5) Monterrey: wrapped in bacon, fried, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushrooms and topped with melted Jack cheese.

Fried Pork Carnitas

Fried Pork Carnitas

$21.00

Fried pork carnitas served with rice, rancho beans, spicy pico de gallo, jalapeños, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$25.00

Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.

Carne Asada con Chile Poblano

$27.00

Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied by a roasted Chile Poblano and served with grilled onions and guacamole.

Carne Asada con (4) camarones

Carne Asada con (4) camarones

$28.00

Thin sliced skirt steak accompanied with choice of: Camarones La Palmera, A la Crema, Diabla, Mojo de Ajo, or Monterrey, and served with grilled onions and guacamole.

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$21.00

Chunks of steak cooked in a chile ancho sauce, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$20.00

Marinated chicken breast cooked over charcoal, topped with sautéed veggies and sour cream, served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo En Mole

$20.00

Strips of chicken breast in a traditional sweet and spicy Mexican mole sauce served with rice, beans, and flour or handmade corn tortillas. (Contains peanut butter).

Pollo a la Crema

$20.00

Strips of chicken breast, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, served over a bed of rice and accompanied with flour or handmade corn tortillas.

Combos

Enchilada y Tostada

$16.00

An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.

Enchilada y Taco

Enchilada y Taco

$16.00

An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.

Enchilada y Tamale

Enchilada y Tamale

$16.00

An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chicken tamale, served with rice and beans.

Chile Poblano w/ Guacamole

Chile Poblano w/ Guacamole

$17.00

A chile poblano filled with mozzarella cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried until golden, then topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.

Three Crispy Tacos

Three Crispy Tacos

$16.00

Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.

Chorizo con Huevos

$17.00

Scrambled chorizo and eggs, served with rice and beans.

Enchilada y Chile Poblano

$18.00

An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chile poblano, served with rice and beans.

Soups & Salads

Deluxe Taco Salad

Deluxe Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese.

El Paso Salad

El Paso Salad

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, sour cream and topped with avocado slices.

Cocktail De Camarones

$22.00

Cocktail broth with prawns, cilantro, lime, tomatoes, onions, and chopped avocado.

Siete Mares

Siete Mares

$28.00

Seafood chipotle broth with prawns, scallops, clams, octopus, mussels, fish fillet, crab legs and vegetables.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$16.00

Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.

Sides

Chips

$6.00

Enough for 4-5 people.

House Salsa

$3.50+

8oz

Mild Salsa

$3.50+

Green Tomatillo Salsa

$3.50+

Rice - 16oz

$5.00

Beans - 16oz

$5.00

Tortillas (4)

$2.00

4 tortillas

Pico de Gallo

$3.25+

8oz

Guacamole side - 4oz

$6.00

Avocado Slices

$5.00

Sour Cream side - 4oz

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

A large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes and deep fried, topped with honey, cinnamon, and whipped cream

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$8.00

Fried pastry served with honey, cinnamon, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Flan

$6.00
Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$8.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Tostada

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

11731 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204

