La Palmera - Mill Creek

Camarones

$22.00

Choice of shrimp served with rice, beans, and tortillas. 1) A la Crema: sautéed in a garlic cream sauce with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. 2) Diabla: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy diabla sauce and served with avocado slices. 3) La Palmera: sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a garlic butter and house red sauce. 4) Mojo de Ajo: sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy garlic butter sauce and served with avocado slices. 5) Monterrey: wrapped in bacon, fried, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushrooms and topped with melted Jack cheese.