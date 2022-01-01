Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Palomina 136 Miracle Mile

review star

No reviews yet

136 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

Appetizers

Stuffed Portobellos

$15.00

Portobellos au gratin stuffed with mushrooms and aromatic herbs sauce

Blood Sausage Croquettes

$16.00

Battered in panko and peanuts with base of arugula and parmesan cheese, topped with pesto sauce

Sweetbread

$18.00

Marinated and sautéed in olive confit with herbs and lemon zest

Grilled Sausage

$16.00

Sausage, provolone cheese and traditional Creole sauce

Braised Empanadas (2 units)

$14.00

Roast beef braised with Malbec and blue cheese / Pork Shoulder braised with porter craft beer

Provolone Cheese

$15.00

Melted provolone cheese with aromatic herbs and smoked creole sauce

Our Meats

Rib Eye

$80.00

Angus steak prime meat

Short Rib

$33.00

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Flap Meat

$40.00

Hookipa Beef

$45.00

Picanha

$30.00

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Por Rib BBQ

$30.00

Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Side dishes

La Palomina Fries

$12.00

Cheddar sauce with crispy prosciutto

Crushed Potato

$12.00

Bacon and blue cheese, tomato chutney

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Goat Cheese and dried fruits, with balsamic

Grilled Vegetables

$12.00

Sauteed Portobellos

$12.00

Vegetable Risotto

$12.00

Regular Fries

$10.00

Regular Salad Mix

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

La Palomina Specials

Rib Eye Milanesa

$40.00

Milanesa au gratin, breaded in panko, accompanied by pasta. Lime aioli

Tambo y Finca

$35.00

Variety of fresh cheese and prosciutto. Suggested wine for pairing

Prawn Bisque

$40.00

Prawns sautéed in garlic, spices and edible champagne perfume. Traditional Bisque sauce

Parrillada for 2

$85.00

Includes our cuts of meat along with our "La Palomina Fries"

From The Sea

Salmon with Butter Caper Sauce

$35.00

Grilled Tuna Citric

$32.00

Hot Dishes

Lamb Pasta

$28.00

Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Tuna Risotto

$35.00

Pumpkin and Grilled Vegetable Risotto

$32.00

Vegan

Lentil Burger

$30.00

Fresh and Healthy

Exclusive Burrata

$23.00

Fresh European Burrata over cherry tomatoes and basil leave. Drizzled with Pesto sauce

Pasion Gourmet

$21.00

The 5 senses brought together: a mix of green leaves, avocado, beets, babby carrots, cherry tomatoes and croutons. Topped with Caesar dressing

Mediterranea

$23.00

Arugula, artichoke, diced olives, eggs, dried tomatoes, eggplants, cheese and grapes, with Dijon sauce

Quinoa Salad

$23.00

Rich in protein. Cucumbers, peas, corn, preserved onions, mushrooms, chicory with dried fruits

Mixed Green Salad

$18.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onion

Farm to City

$25.00

Season's grilled vegetables

Desserts

Sweet Oreo Palomina

$16.00

Cannoli Dulce de Leche

$14.00

Pavlova

$14.00

Nutella Fruit Brochette

$12.00

Boom

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Pasta

$20.00

Chicken with Fries

$20.00

Picanha with Fries

$20.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

aperol spritz

$12.00

Negroni palomina

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

pina colada

$10.00

mimosa

$12.00

michelada

$8.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

margarita

$12.00

Beer

Estrella Damm

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Veza Sur - South Coast IPA

$7.00

Veza Sur - Smango Wheat Ale

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Estrella damm

$7.00

Wine

Durigutti - Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Durigutti - malbec

$10.00

Vine Tie Cellars - Pinot Noir

$9.00

Norton - Privada Family Blend

$34.00

Vine Tie Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$37.00

Vine Tie Cellars - Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Vine Tie Cellars - Merlot

$37.00

Ribera del duero - Valduero - Tempranillo

$72.00

Ribera del Duero - PDC Tempranillo

$123.00

Durigutti - Malbec

$39.00

Durigutti - PLC - Malbec

$96.00

Durigutti - Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Col Di Rose - Chianti

$39.00

Villa Medoro - Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$58.00

Casa del Bosque - Carmenere Reserva

$44.00

Norton Barrel Select - Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Ca' del Borgo - Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Ca' del Borgo - Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Norton Barrel Select - Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

Vine Tie Cellars - Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

Ca' del Borgo - Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

Ca' del Borgo - Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Casa Del Bosque - Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

rose glass

$8.00

AIX - BTL

$48.00

amara- riva d'oro

$33.00

Peninsola - Brut GLS

$6.00

Cinque Stelle - Prosecco GLS

$6.00

Tattinger - La Françoise Brut GLS

$22.00

Peninsola - Brut BTL

$36.00

Alta Vista - Brut Nature

$36.00

Moet Chandon

$95.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.50

Vero Water (Still)

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Vero Water (Sparkling)

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$7.50

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$10.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Socosani Large

$7.50

Socosani Small

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

scrambled Eggs & Tortillas

$16.00

La Palomina Pancakes

$16.00

Palomina Parfait

$16.00

Slider Picanha

$20.00

Add Choice

Bacon

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Eggs

$6.00

Papas Bravas

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Estrella Damm Draft

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$40.00

HH - Blood Sausage Croquettes

$8.00

HH - Picanha Steak sandwich

$9.00

HH - Empanadas

$6.00

HH - Provolone Cheese

$7.00

HH - Vegetarian Mini Burger

$7.00

HH - fish tapa Mediterranean

$8.00

HH - Draft Beer

$5.00

HH - Wine Glass

$6.00

HH - Margarita

$8.00

HH - Mimosa

$8.00

HH sangria

$8.00

HH aperol spritz

$8.00

HH palomino Negroni

$8.00

HH mojito

$8.00

HH pina colada

$8.00

HH Moscow mule

$8.00

HH michelada

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Palomina is an Argentinian Author Parrilla. Featuring traditional steak cuts and influenced by international cuisine.

Location

136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

