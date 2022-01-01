La Palomina 136 Miracle Mile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
La Palomina is an Argentinian Author Parrilla. Featuring traditional steak cuts and influenced by international cuisine.
Location
136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables - Salumeria Coral Gables
4.6 • 671
117 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant