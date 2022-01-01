Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Food Trucks

LA PARRILLA LAC "LATIN AMERICAN CUISINE"

No reviews yet

3309 W State HWY 29

3309 w state hwy 29

Georgetown, TX 78628

APPETIZERS

DEDITOS

DEDITOS

$7.99
EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$7.99
PLATANITOS CON NATA

PLATANITOS CON NATA

$7.99
TOSTONES CON NATA

TOSTONES CON NATA

$7.99
AREPITAS CON NATA

AREPITAS CON NATA

$7.99

CHORIZOS

$7.99
YUCA

YUCA

$7.99

PAN DE BONO

$7.99Out of stock

Traditional Colombian bread, made it with Cassava.

MAINS

BEEF PARRILLA

BEEF PARRILLA

$19.99

8 oz OF BEEF COOKED OVER FIREWOOD , WITH TWO SIDES.

CHICKEN PARRILLA

$18.99

80Z of grilled chicken, served with two side of your choice.

MIXED PARRILLA

$19.99
PARRILLA FAMILIAR

PARRILLA FAMILIAR

$55.99
ALEJO'S SALAD

ALEJO'S SALAD

$14.99+
DESGRANADO

DESGRANADO

$15.99+
 HABANERO WRAP

HABANERO WRAP

$13.99+

Garden tortilla , with chicken ,lettuce, mayo , tomatoes, and habanero sauce

CHORIPAPAS

CHORIPAPAS

$10.99

Bed of French fries topped with Colombian chorizo, cheese, ketchup and mayo

CACHAPAS

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$12.99
BEEF CACHAPA

BEEF CACHAPA

$18.99

MIXED CACHAPA

$18.99

CHICKEN CACHAPA

$15.99

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

CHAHCAPA

CHAHCAPA

$9.99

SWEET CORN TORTILLA STUFFED WITH QUESO DE MANO . TOPPED WITH SALTY CHEESE AND NATA CREAM ( SOUR CREAM )

BEEF CACHAPA

$14.99

CHICKEN CACHAPA

$12.99

MIXED CACHAPA

$14.99

JUICES

GUANABANA

GUANABANA

$4.99
MANGO

MANGO

$4.99
MORA

MORA

$4.99

Blackberry

MARACUYA

MARACUYA

$4.99

Passion fruit

LULO

LULO

$4.99

IMPORTED DRINKS

FRESCOLITA

FRESCOLITA

$2.50
MALTA

MALTA

$2.50

SODAS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SUNKIST

$2.00

WATER

$1.00

SWEET TEA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy, the best from latin america !

3309 W State HWY 29, 3309 w state hwy 29, Georgetown, TX 78628

