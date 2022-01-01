Latin American
Food Trucks
LA PARRILLA LAC "LATIN AMERICAN CUISINE"
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy, the best from latin america !
Location
3309 W State HWY 29, 3309 w state hwy 29, Georgetown, TX 78628
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ambur Fire - 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
No Reviews
5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurant
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant - 2011 Little Elm Trail #106, Cedar Park, Texas 78613
No Reviews
2011 Little Elm Trail #106 cedar park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Arepitas- Round Rock - 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300
No Reviews
3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280 Round rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto
No Reviews
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurant