La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q

14010 Horizon Blvd

Unit Q

Horizon, TX 79928

Food

Specials

Fried Tacos

$8.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in a chicken broth and mushroom green sauce.

Flautas

$8.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$9.00

Gorditas

$9.00

Mexican Plate (1 Enchilada, 1 Shredded Beef Taco, and 1 Chile Relleno)

$9.00

Chicharron Plate

$9.00

Asado Plate

$9.00

Mole with Chicken Plate

$9.00

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Queso Carioca

$8.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Plates

Flat Fajita Enchiladas

$10.00

Tampiquena

$10.00

Sirloin Soft Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Soft Tacos

$10.00

Milanesa Plate

$10.00

Fajitas

$10.00

Parrillada for 2

$30.00

Shrimp, Beef Fajitas , and Chicken Fajitas (8oz of each). Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Ceviche

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Fish Filet

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded Fish Tacos

$9.00

Breaded Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Torta de Melanesa

$9.00

Torta de Ham

$9.00

Torta de Sirloin

$12.00

Burritos

Beans

$2.50

Asado

$4.00

Chicharron

$3.50

Chicken Mole

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$4.00

Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Shredded Beef

$4.50

Sides

Fries - Side

$3.00

Mexican Rice - (8oz container)

$2.00

Beans - (8oz container)

$2.00

Tostadas - Side

$3.00

Tortillas Corn (2) - Side

$0.75

Tortillas Flour (1) - Side

$0.75

Toasted White Bread - Side

$1.25

White Bread - Side

$0.75

Chiles Toreado (3) - Side

$2.00

2 oz Green Sauce - Side

$0.50

2 oz Red Suace - Side

$0.50

8 oz Green Sauce - Side

$2.00

8 oz Red Sauce - Side

$2.00

Add a Flauta

$2.75

Add a Gordita

$2.75

Add a Taco

$2.75

Add 1 Enchilada

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00

Ice Cream Crepe with Cajeta

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Quesadillas

$5.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Mini Pizza

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Eggs

$6.00

Kids Breakfast Pizza

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coke in Glass Bottle

$2.50

Coke in Can

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.25

Kids Drink

$1.99

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Refill

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Mexican Food. We offer full catering services. Free drink with meal promotion will end May 31, 2020.

Location

14010 Horizon Blvd, Unit Q, Horizon, TX 79928

Directions

