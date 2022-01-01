Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

La Patisserie WInchester Ma

75 Reviews

$$

30 Church St

Winchester, MA 01890

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Patisserie of Winchester, Massachusetts, has created French and European cookies, breads, cakes, and pastry since the 1970s. When Stephen (Chef Steve) and Danette Pazyra bought the business more than three decades ago, they inherited authentic recipes and baking techniques that have helped their award-winning products become favorites throughout New England

Website

Location

30 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890

Directions

Gallery
La Patisserie image
La Patisserie image
La Patisserie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Breadboard Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
203 A Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
208 Mass Ave. Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
134 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
True Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,092
1153 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winchester

Black Horse Tavern Winchester
orange star4.1 • 486
32 Waterfield Road Winchester, MA 01890
View restaurantnext
A Tavola - - Winchester
orange star4.3 • 326
34 Church St Winchester, MA 01890
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winchester
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston