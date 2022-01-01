Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
La Patisserie WInchester Ma
75 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
La Patisserie of Winchester, Massachusetts, has created French and European cookies, breads, cakes, and pastry since the 1970s. When Stephen (Chef Steve) and Danette Pazyra bought the business more than three decades ago, they inherited authentic recipes and baking techniques that have helped their award-winning products become favorites throughout New England
30 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890
