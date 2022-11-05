Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Patrona Seafood 5430 US Hwy 79

5430 US Hwy 79

Round Rock, TX 78665

Popular Items

FISH TACO
SHRIMP TACO
AGUACHILES MANGO HABANERO

CEVICHES & AGUACHILES

CEVICHE ORIGINAL

CEVICHE ORIGINAL

$13.50

Fresh tilapia with lime, cucumber, tomato, avocado, cilantro and original sauce served with either chips, tostadas or saltine crackers.

CEVICHE MANGO HABANERO

CEVICHE MANGO HABANERO

$13.50

Fresh tilapia with lime, cucumber, tomato, avocado, cilantro, mango and special Mango Habanero sauce served with either chips or saltine crackers

CEVICHE VERDE

$13.50

Fresh tilapia with lime, cucumber, tomato, avocado, cilantro and special Green sauce served with either chips or saltine crackers

AGUACHILES ORIGINAL

AGUACHILES ORIGINAL

$17.50

Shrimp submerged in lime juice seasoned with chili peppers, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber and slices of onion served with chips or saltine crackers. Cooked shrimp included in plate.

AGUACHILES MANGO HABANERO

AGUACHILES MANGO HABANERO

$17.50

Shrimp submerged in lime juice seasoned with chili peppers, salt, cilantro, cucumber slices, onion slices and special Mango Habanero sauce served with chips or saltine crackers. Cooked shrimp included in plate.

AGUACHILES VERDE

$17.50

Shrimp submerged in lime juice seasoned with chili peppers, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber, onion slices and special preen sauce served with chips or saltine crackers. Cooked shrimp included in plate.

COCKTAIL

Refreshing shrimp cocktail served with chips or saltine crackers
SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.99

Refreshing shrimp cocktail served with your choice or chips, saltine crackers, or tostadas.

TACOS

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$5.00

Fried fish filet strips topped with cabbage carrot slaw and special house dressing served on your choice of corn or flour tortilla

SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

Fried breaded shrimp topped with cabbage carrot slaw and special house dressing served on your choice of corn or flour tortilla

SOUP

SEAFOOD SOUP

$13.50

Delicious seafood soup containing shrimp, fish, squid, and mussels. Served with a side of tortillas and rice.

MOJARRA

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.50

Crispy, whole fried snapper served with a side of rice and salad.

DRINKS

UVOLA

UVOLA

$5.00

Refreshing beverage unique to the Sinaloa culture that is grape juice based with sparkling water and other additions

COCA COLA MEDIO LITRO

COCA COLA MEDIO LITRO

$4.50
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.50

Mandarin

WATER BOTTLE

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Sinaloan style Seafood!

5430 US Hwy 79, Round Rock, TX 78665

