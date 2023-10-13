SPECIALS

TACOS SPECIAL

TACOS GARNACHEROS SPECIAL

$10.99

QUESADILLA SPECIAL

QUESADILLA LA PATRONA SPECIAL

$10.99

CARNITAS /LB SPECIAL

CARNITAS / LB SPECIAL

$9.99

NACHOS GARNACHEROS SPECIAL

NACHOS GARNACHEROS

$9.99

CHILAQUILES A LA MEXICANA SPECIAL

CHILAQUILES A LA MEXICANA SPECIAL

$20.00

FRUITY FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

FRUITY FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$12.00

CAMARONES RANCHEROS SPECIAL

CAMARONES RANCHEROS SPECIAL

$17.00

DESAYUNO / BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

EL CHARRO BURRITO

$10.99

EGGS, CHORIZO, POTATOES, AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA, AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE.

MAMA MARIA BURRITO

$13.99

EGGS, ASPARAGUS, SQUASH, SPINACH, & CHEESE. SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA, & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE.

BBB BURRITO

$12.99

EGGS, BACON, POTATOES, & CHEESE. SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA, & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE.

EL MANANERO BURRITO

$10.99

EGGS, HAM, POTATOES, & CHEESE SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA, & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE.

LA PATRONA'S DELIGHT

$13.99

EGGS, HAM, BACON, CHORIZO, & CHEESE. SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA, & SIDE OF SOUR CREAM.

CHILAQUILES

LA PATRONA CHILAQUILES

$25.99

EGGS, GRILLED ASADA, RED & GREEN SAUCE, FRIJOLES CHARROS . AVOCADO & SOUR CREAM.

A LA MEXICANA CHILAQUILES

$25.99

EGGS, GRILLED ASADA, RICE, FRIJOLES CHARROS, AVOCADO & SOUR CREAM.

PLATILLOS

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$18.99

GRILLED ASADA IN OUR HOUSE SAUCE WITH POTATOES, SIDE OF GREEN SALAD. SERCED WITH RICE & FRIJOLES CHARROS.

HUEVOS CON PODER

$18.99

EGGS, GRILLED ASADA,COUNTRY POTATOES & TOAST.

ARMA A LA MACHACA

$18.99

TEAM FAVORITES

FRUITY FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

TASTY FRENCH TOAST, SIDE OF SEASONAL FRUIT. TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM , POWDER SUGAR & SIDE OF SYRUP.

TRES LECHES PANCAKES

$12.99

THE CLASSIC OMELETTE

$13.99

EGGS,HAM,CHEESE,SIDE OF COUNTRY POTATOES, SIDE OF SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO.

RISE N' SHINE OMELETTE

$14.99

EGGS, MUSHROOMS, RED BELL PEPPERS, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO. SIDE OF COUNTRY POTATOES.

LA LLENEDORA OMELETTE

$14.99

EGGS,BACON, HAM & CHEESE, SIDE OF COUNTRY POTATOES TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE SIDE OF SOUR CREAM.

KIDS MENU

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

KIDS MINI FRENCH TOAST

SIDES

SIDE OF EGGS

$4.00

SIDE OF BACON

$4.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$10.00

PLATILLOS

PLATILLOS

100% AUTENTICO

$18.99

MOLE NEGRO SERVED WITH WHITE RICE. INCLUDES CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS.

CHICHARRON VERDE

$18.99

CHICHARRON IN GREEN SALSA, MIXED WITH NOPALES. INCLUDES SIDE OF FRIJOLES CHARROS & RICE.

BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$23.99

SLOW COOKED SHREDDED GOAT MEAT SIMMERED IN SPICES. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE & FRIJOLES CHARROS.

BARBACOA DE RES

$18.00

SLOW COOKED SHREDDED BEEF MEAT. SERVED WITH RICE & FRIJOLES CHARROS. INCLUDES CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS.

LAS ENMOLADAS

$23.99

3 ENCHILADAS TRI-COLORS STUFFED WITH CHICKEN. WITH SIDE OF WHITE RICE & SALAD.

LAS CONQUISTADORAS

$28.99

4 MEXICAN CECINA ENCHILADAS. TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE. INCLUDES SIDE OF WHITE RICE & SALAD.

MORISQUETA COQUETA

$24.99

PORK RIBS SIMMERED IN SPICE BLEND. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE, FRIJOLES CHARROS, COTIJA CHEESE. INCLUDES CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS.

LA GRAN FIESTA

$340.00

*FEEDS 4 - 6 PEOPLE * SKIRT STEAK AUSTRALIAN WAGYU 7+, GRILLED SHRIMP, GRILLED CHICKEN, SCALLOPS, OCYOPUS, FRIED WHOLE TILAPIA, CHORIZO, JALAPENO POPPERS (5). SERVED WITH WHITE RICE & FRIJOLES CHARROS. INCLUDES, GUACAMOLE, GRILLED ONION & PEPPERS. FRESH SALSA, FRESH CHEESE & TORTILLAS.

EXCLUSIVE CUTS

LA PODEROSA

$43.99

PRIME 14 OZ NEW YORK STEAK. INCLUDES SAUTEED CAMBRAY POTATOES & SEASONAL VEGETABLES.

LA DIOSA

$58.99

PRIME 12 OZ FILET MIGNON. SCALLOPS, INCLUDES CAMBRAY POTATOES & SEASONAL VEGETABLES.