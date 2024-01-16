Restaurant info

Welcome to La Paz Bakery & Restaurant, where the flavors of Mexico and El Salvador blend seamlessly with the aroma of freshly baked goods. Located in the heart of Arleta, our cozy establishment offers a unique dining experience that combines traditional recipes with a modern twist. You'll be greeted by the tempting sight of our bakery display, filled with an array of mouthwatering treats. From fluffy conchas to delicious food, each pastry is lovingly crafted. But our offerings extend far beyond the bakery. Our menu features a diverse selection of Mexican and Salvadoran dishes. Indulge in our savory tacos, filled with tender meats and topped with fresh salsa, or try our signature pupusas, stuffed with a variety of delicious fillings and served with tangy curtido. Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite or settling in for a leisurely meal, our friendly staff is dedicated to providing you with exceptional service. Come and experience the flavors of our heritage in every bite.