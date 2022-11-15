Dessert & Ice Cream
La Paz Mexican Restaurant Mt Laurel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3 Mt Laurel Ave, Birmingham, AL 35242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham