La Paz Supermercado

review star

No reviews yet

4022 Egan Dr

Savage, MN 55378

Order Again

Desayunos

Atol del Dia

$4.50

Baleada Con huevo

$7.00

Baleada Especial

$9.00

Baleada Sencilla

$7.00

Desayuno

$10.99

Pastel de Pollo

$4.50

Pasteles de Carne Molida

$4.50

Tamal de Pollo Salvadoreno

$3.99

Tamal Elote Frito C/Crema

$3.99

ORDEN POR TELEFONO

Antojitos y Sides

$ Tortilla

$1.00

Curtido p pupusa grande

$9.00

Curtido p pupusa pequeno

$4.00

Empanada Salvadorena (FRIJOL)

$4.50

Empanada Salvadorena (POLEADA)

$4.50

Enchilada Salvadorena

$6.00

Extra aderezo

$1.00

Nuegados 4 x $2.00

$2.00

Orden Picaditas de Asada

$14.00

Orden Tacos Dorados de Papa

$6.99

Orden Tacos Dorados de Pollo

$8.99

Panes Rellenos (Pollo)

$13.00

Papas Fritas

$5.99

Pastelitos de Carne

$4.50

Pastelitos de Pollo

$4.50

Side de Arroz

$3.00

Side de chorizo

$3.50

Side de frijoles pequeno

$3.50

Side de platanos

$3.50

Side De Tajadas

$4.49

Side frijoles vaso grande

$9.00

Tamal de Elote Frito

$4.25

Tamal Elote Cocido

$4.00

Tamal Regular

$2.75

Tamal Salvadoreno de Pollo

$3.99

Platillos

Carne Asada

$16.99

Carne Asada con Tajada

$16.99

Carne molida c tajada

$15.00

Chuleta de Cerdo

$15.00

Chuleta de Cerdo c Tajadas

$15.00

Churrasco

$25.00

Costilla Asada c Tajadas

$16.00

Costilla Asada platillo

$16.00

Mojarra Frita

$16.50

Mojarra Frita c tajadas

$16.00

Plato Del Dia Super Especial

$13.00

Plato Del Dia

$14.00

Pollo a la Plancha

$16.50

Pollo Asado

$17.50

Pollo Asado c Tajadas

$17.50

Pollo con Tajadas

$16.50

Pollo Encebollado Arroz y Ensalada

$15.00

Pollo Frito Platillo

$16.50

Platillo Pollo Guisado

$14.00

Yuca Frita con Chicharron

$13.00

Yuca Frita con Pescaditos

$13.00

Pollo Frito con papas

$14.00

Sopas y Caldos

Sopa de Gallina

$16.00

Sopa de Mariscos

$25.00

Sopa de Res

$16.00

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$17.00

Pupusas de Maiz

Calabaza H Maiz

$4.25

Chich Queso Loroco H maiz

$4.00

Chicharron Queso Calabaza loroco maiz

$4.75

Chicharron Queso H Maiz

$3.75

Chile H Maiz

$4.25

Frijol Queso H Maiz

$3.75

Frijol Queso Loroco H maiz

$4.00

Pupusa Loca

$17.00

Queso Chorizo H Maiz

$4.25

Queso Camarones H Maiz

$4.25

Queso H Maiz

$3.75

Queso Loroco H Maiz

$3.75

Queso Pollo H Maiz

$3.75

Revuelta H Maiz

$3.75

Solo chicharron H maiz

$3.75

Solo Frijol H maiz

$3.75

Pupusas de Arroz

4 ingredientes H Arroz

$5.00

Calabaza H Arroz

$4.50

Chicharron H Arroz

$4.25

Chicharron Queso H Arroz

$4.25

Chile H Arroz

$4.50

Frijol Queso H Arroz

$4.25

Frijol Queso loroco H Arroz

$4.50

Queso Camaron H Arroz

$4.50

Queso Chorizo H Arroz

$4.50

Queso H Arroz

$4.25

Queso Loroco H Arroz

$4.25

Queso Pollo H Arroz

$4.25

Revueltas H Arroz

$4.25

Tacos/Quesadillas/Burritos

Taco Asada

$3.75

Taco Lengua

$3.75

Taco Tripa

$3.75

Quesadilla de Carne

$9.99

Quesadilla de Pollo

$9.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$7.99

Burrito Asada

$9.00

Burrito Lengua

$9.99

Orden De Chicharron

$6.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$3.75

Taco de Pollo

$3.75

Soda/Agua Natural

Agua Pura botella

$1.50

Atol del Dia

$4.50

Atol XL

$6.99

Bebida 2.00

$2.00

Bebida 2.75

$2.75

Bebida 3.00

$3.00

Bebida 3.50

$3.50

Bebida 4.50

$4.50

Bebida 4.99

$4.99

Bebida 1.50

$1.50

Cafe

$3.50

Candy

$2.00

Horchata grande

$4.50

Horchata pequena/llevar

$4.00

Horchata Extra Grande

$6.99

Maracuya

$4.50

Nance pequeno/llevar

$4.00

Mango XL

$6.99

Mora

$4.50

Natural Pequena o Llevar

$4.00

Natural XL

$6.99

Bebida 3.99

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4022 Egan Dr, Savage, MN 55378

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

