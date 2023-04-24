Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Latin American

La Perla Seadfood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

1396 SW 160th Ave

Suite 6

Weston, FL 33326

Popular Items

TALLARIN VERDE CON POLLO
Lomo Saltado

MENU

Cold Appetizers

Coctail Vuelve A La Vida Pescado y Camaron

$22.95

Coctail Vuelve A La Vida

$19.95

Choros A La Chalaca

$12.95

Papa A La Huancaina

$9.95

Leche De Tigre

$9.95

Pulpo Al Olivo

$19.95

Leche Tigre De Camaron

$13.95

Leche Tigre De Corvina

$12.95

Ostras a la Chalaca

$18.95Out of stock

Hot Appetizers

Piqueo La Perla

$50.95

Anticuchos De Corazon

$15.95

Conchas A La Parmesana

$17.95

Choclo A La Huancaina

$9.95

Yuca A La Huancaina

$9.95

Chicharron De Pollo

$12.95

Chicharon De Pescado

$13.95

Chicharron De Calamar

$13.95

Chicharron Lurin

$13.95

Chicharron De Camaron

$17.95

Jalea Familiar

$35.95

Jalea Mixta

$17.95

Mariquitas

$8.95

Pulpo Al Hierro

$19.95

Mariscadas Al Hierro

$21.95

Jalea De Pescado

$21.95

ANTICUCHOS DE CAMARONES

$20.95

Camarones Y Pescados Anticucheros

$21.95

Jalea Pescado Camaron

$26.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Cesar Salad

$9.95

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95

Key Lime Salad

$11.95

Soups

Chilcano

$8.95

Sopa De Pollo

$9.95

Aguadito De Mariscos

$15.95

Aguadito De Pollo

$15.95

Caldo Mixto

$15.95

Chupe De Camarones

$15.95

Chupe De Pollo

$15.95

Parihuela

$15.95

Chupe Del Chef

$39.95

Chilcano con Corvina

$11.95

Causas

Causa Lima

$9.95

Causa A-1

$9.95

Causa Mistiana

$14.95

Causa Mr Octupus

$14.95

Causa La Perla

$18.95

Causa Maki

$18.95

Causa Fritas

$18.95

Causa La Perla Frita

$30.95

Causa De Cangrejo

$16.95

Ceviches

Ceviche De Mariscos Mercado

$25.95

Dia Del Ceviche

$21.95

Ceviche De Camaron

$20.95

Ceviche De Pulpo

$20.95

Ceviche Pulpo & Camaron

$27.95

Ceviche De Mariscos

$22.95

Tostones Ceviche Pescado

$21.95

Tostones Ceviche Mixto

$24.95

Ceviche Pulpo & Camaron

$27.95

Tostones Ceviche Corvina

$28.95

Tostones Corvina Mixto

$29.95

Ceviche de Corvina

$20.95

Ceviche Mixto Corvina

$23.00

Ceviche Mercado Corvina

$23.95

Ceviche Mercado Corvina Mixto

$26.95

Ceviche Criollo Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche Criollo Corvina Mixto

$24.00

Ceviche Pimentel Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche Pimentel Corvina Mixto

$24.00

Ceviche Endiablado Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche Endiablado Corvina Mixto

$24.00

Ceviche Pucusana Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche Pucusana Corvina Mixto

$24.00

Ceviche Alejo Corvina

$21.95

Ceviche Alejo Corvina Mixto

$24.00

Ceviche Al Callao Corvina

$23.95

Ceviche Al Callao Corvina Mixto

$26.95

Ceviche Corvina & Pulpo

$26.95

Ceviche Pescado

$13.95

Ceviche Mixto

$15.95

Ceviche Criollo Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche Criollo Mixto

$16.95

Ceviche Pimentel Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche Pimentel Mixto

$16.95

Ceviche Endiablado Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche Endiablado Mixto

$16.95

Ceviche Pucusana Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche Pucusana Mixto

$16.95

Ceviche Alejo Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche Alejo Mixto

$16.95

Ceviche Mercado Pescado

$16.95

Ceviche Mercado Mixto

$18.95

Ceviche Al Callao Pescado

$16.95

Ceviche Al Callao Mixto

$18.95

Ceviche Pescado Y Pulpo

$21.95

Trio de Ceviche Pescado

$28.95

Trio de Ceviche Mixto

$33.95

Trio de Ceviche Pescado & Camaron

$37.95

Trio de Camarones

$41.95

Cuarto Poder de Pescado

$37.95

Cuarto Poder Mixto

$42.95

Cuarto Poder Pescado & Camaron

$46.95

Cuarto Poder Camaron

$49.95

Trio de Ceviches Corvina

$36.95

Trio de Ceviches Corvina Mixto

$41.95

Trio de Ceviche Corvina & Camaron

$45.95

Cuarto Poder de Corvina

$44.95

Cuarto Poder Corvina Mixto

$49.95

Cuarto Poder Corvina & Camaron

$53.95

Martini Pescado

$31.95

Martini Mixto

$35.95

Martini Pescado & Camaron

$39.95

Martini Camaron

$42.95

Causa Tini Pescado

$27.95

Causa Tini Mixto

$30.95

Causa Tini Pescado & Camaron

$35.95

Causa Tini Camaron

$37.95

Martini Corvina

$40.95

Martini Corvina Mixto

$43.95

Martini Corvina & Camaron

$47.95

Ceviche Pescado y Camaron

$20.95

Ceviche Corvina y Camaron

$25.95

Ceviche Criollo Pescado y Camaron

$21.95

Ceviche Criollo Corvina y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche Alejo Pescado y Camaron

$21.95

Ceviche Alejo Corvina y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche Endiablado Pescado y Camaron

$21.95

Ceviche Endiablado Corvina y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche Pucusana Pescado y Camaron

$21.95

Ceviche Pucusana Corvina y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche Pimentel Pescado y Camaron

$21.95

Ceviche Pimentel Corvina y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche Mercado Pescado y Camaron

$23.95

Ceviche Mercado Corvina y Camaron

$28.95

Ceviche Al Callao Pescado y Camaron

$23.95

Ceviche Al Callao Corvina y Camaron

$28.95

Tiraditos

Tiradito Regular

$17.95

Tiradito Aji Amarillo

$17.95

Tiradito de Rocoto

$17.95

Tiradito Tricolor

$17.95

Tiradito De Tuna

$19.95Out of stock

Tiradito Regular de Corvia

$24.95

Tiradito Aji Amarillo de Corvina

$24.95

Tiradito de Rocoto de Corvina

$24.95

Tiradito Tricolor de Corvina

$24.95

Pastas

Tallarin Verde Con Lomo Saltado

$20.95

TALLARIN VERDE CON POLLO

$18.95

TALLARIN VERDE C/BISTECK

$19.95

TALLARIN VERDE C/CHURRASCO

$22.95

TALLARIN VERDE SOLO

$13.95

PASTA ALFREDO SOLO

$13.95

Mama Lucy

$24.95

Mama Lucy Con Churrasco

$24.95

Tallarines Verde Con Camarones Grill

$25.95

Traditions From Peru

Aji De Gallina

$13.95

Seco De Res

$14.95

Cau Cau

$14.95

Ronda Criolla

$26.95

Saltados de

Saltado de Vegetales

$15.95

Pollo Saltado

$15.95

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Saltado de Pescado

$18.95

Saltado de Mariscos

$19.95

Saltado de Camarones

$21.95

Saltado de Especial

$27.95

Tallarin Saltado de

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$15.95

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$15.95

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$17.95

Tallarin Saltado de Pescado

$18.95

Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado de Camarones

$21.95

Tallarin Saltado de Especial

$27.95

Arroz Chaufa De

Arroz Chaufa De Vegetales

$15.95

Arroz Chaufa De Pollo

$15.95

Arroz Chaufa De Carne

$17.95

Arroz Chaufa De Pescado

$18.95

Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos

$19.95

Chaufa De Camarones

$21.95

Arroz Chaufa De Especial

$27.95

Mis Tacus

Mis Tacus Solo

$13.95

Tacu Con Lomo Saltado

$20.95

Tacu Con Pollo Saltado

$18.95

Tacu Con Bisteck Apanado

$20.95

Mis Tacus Con Bisteck

$19.95

Mis Tacus Con Pechuga

$18.95

Mis Tacus Con Pechuga Apanada

$19.95

Mis Tacus Con Mariscos Saltados

$25.95

Mis Tacus En Salsa De Mariscos

$26.95

Mis Tacus Con Pescado

$18.95

Mis Tacus Con Seco

$18.95

MIS TACUS CON CHURRASCO

$22.95

Tacu Con Saltado Especial

$29.95

Tacu Con Corvina

$28.95

Fish & Seafood

Camarones Al Ajo

$20.95

Camarones Al Ajillo

$20.95

Arroz Con Mariscos

$19.95

Arroz Con Camarones

$21.95

Camarones Al Grill

$22.95

Grill Fish

$16.95

Fried Fish

$16.95

Filete a lo Macho

$22.95

Filete en Salsa de Camarones

$23.95

Filete Encebollado

$19.95

Filete Salsa de Mariscos

$22.95

Filete a la Menier

$19.95

Filete Salsa de Esparragos

$19.95

Filete Salsa de Champiñones

$19.95

Filete Sudado

$19.95

Filete Sudado Con Mariscos

$24.95

Filete al Ajo

$19.95

Filete al Ajillo

$19.95

Filete Empanizado

$18.95

Grill Corvina

$23.95

Fried Corvina

$23.95

Corvina Macho

$29.95

Corvina Salsa Camarones

$30.95

Corvina Encebollada

$26.95

Corvina Salsa de Mariscos

$29.95

Corvina Menier

$26.95

Corvina Salsa de Esparragos

$26.95

Corvina Salsa de Champiñones

$26.95

Corvina Sudada

$26.95

Corvina Sudada con Mariscos

$31.95

Corvina al Ajo

$26.95

Corvina al Ajillo

$26.95

Corvina Empanizada

$24.95

Corvina Camaron Salsa de Esparragos

$30.95

Latin Food

Vaca Frita

$16.95

Masas De Puerco

$15.95

Pargo Frito Entero

$34.95

Pargo Sudado

$38.95

Pargo Sudado Con Mariscos

$44.95

Bisteck De Palomilla

$16.95

Churrasco

$22.95

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$15.95

PECHUGA EMPANIZADA

$16.95

BISTECK EMPANIZADO

$17.95

Pork Chops

$16.95

Sides & Xtras

Salad Small

$5.95

Yuca Frita

$4.95

Cancha

$3.95

Vegetales Hervidos

$6.50

Vegetales Grill

$6.50

Black Beans

$3.95

Frijoles Blancos

$3.95

Papas Fritas

$4.95

Rice

$2.95

Camote

$4.95

Papas Hervidas

$4.95

Papas Doradas

$4.95

Yuca Hervida

$4.95

Salsa Criolla

$4.50

Salsa De Jalea

$4.50

Red Peppers

$2.95

GRILLED ONIONS ON TOP

$1.00

Avocado

$5.95

Side Queso

$5.95

Tostones

$4.95

Maduros

$4.95

Choclo Peruano

$5.50

Choclo Con Queso

$9.95

Xtra Lobsters

$26.00

Extra Fish

$6.95

Extra Chicken

$6.95

Extra Beef

$8.95

Extra Shrimp

$8.95

Extra Calamari

$7.95

Extra Octopus

$8.95

Dumplings

$7.95

Huevos Fritos (2)

$3.50

Side Wonton

$4.95

A Lo Pobre

$4.50

Side De Galleta

$1.50

Extras Salsas

Salsa De Tamarindo 2oz

$0.99

Aji Pulpo Hierro 2 Oz

$1.50

Salsa Anticuchos 2oz

$1.50

Aji Amarillo 2Oz

$1.50

Crema De Rocoto 2Oz

$1.95

Salsa Huancaina 2 Oz

$1.95

Salsa Huancaina 4 Oz

$3.95

Salsa Huancaina 8 Oz

$7.95

Salsa Huancaina 1 6 Oz

$15.95

Salsa Huancaina 32 Oz

$31.95

Dressing 4 Oz

$3.95

Dressing 8 Oz

$7.95

Dressing 16 Oz

$15.95

Dressing 32 Oz

$31.95

Aji Amarillo Pulpo Hierro 16 Oz

$7.60

Aji Verde 2 oz

$0.95

Aji Verde 8 oz

$3.80

Aji Verde 16 oz

$7.60

Rocoto 2 oz

$0.95

Rocoto 8 oz

$3.80

Menu Kids

Kids Palomilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Pechuga

$8.50

Tallarin Mantequilla Kids

$8.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.95

Chesee Cake Maracuya

$6.95

ChocoLucuma

$6.95Out of stock

Flan

$6.95

Picarones

$6.95

Torta De Chocolate

$6.95

Trio Postres

$19.95

Cake Fee

$15.00

Suspiro Limeno

$6.95

Weeks Specials

Pargo Kapon

$64.95

Pargo La Perla

$46.95

Corvina Oriental

$29.95

Acevichado Roll

$18.95

Nachos Nikkei

$22.95

Tuna Tataki

$18.95

Rissotto a la Huancaina Con Lomo Saltado

$25.95

Tostones Del Chef

$36.95

Corvina Flambe

$30.95

Pargo A La Chiclayana

$48.95

Pargo Sipan

$64.95

Sampler 54

$56.95

Pargo Deshuesado A Lo Macho

$48.95

Tetra Sampler

$39.95

Arroz Chiclayano

$24.95

Ceviche Del Chef

$39.95

Pargo Salsa De Mariscos

$48.95

Arroz A La Chiclayana Del Chef

$39.95

Fresh Ceviche Carretillero

$29.95

Pargo Ceviche

$52.95

Piqueo Marino

$42.95

Leche De Tigre Carretillera

$19.95

Ronda Criolla

$21.95

Trio Marino

$26.95

DRINKS

Limonadas

Limonada Natural

$3.50

Limonada Fresa

$4.50

Limonada Mango

$4.50

Limonada Lychee

$4.50

Limonada Maracuya

$4.50

Limonada Jarra

$13.95Out of stock

Limonada Frozen

$4.50

Limonada De Coco

$4.50

Jarra De Limonada

$14.95

Limoluisa

$4.50Out of stock

Chicha

Chicha Vaso

$4.00

Chicha Jarra

$14.50

Sodas

Inka Cola

$2.95

Inka Cola Diet

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Diet

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Jugos

Jugo Maracuya Natural

$4.50

Jugo Mango Natural

$4.50

Jugo Fresa Natural

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Agua

Small Sparkling

$4.50

Large Sparkling

$6.00

Small Still

$4.50

Large Still

$6.00

Fountain Sodas

Soda Water

$2.50

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Republic Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Cocteles Virgenes

Pina Colada Virgen

$5.95

Mojito Virgen

$5.95

Hot Drinks

Te Caliente

$2.95

Cafe Americano

$2.95

Cafe Cubano

$2.95

Espreso

$2.95

Espreso Doble

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$3.95

Capucchino

$4.50

Cortadito

$2.95

Machiato

$2.95

Leche

Leche

$2.95

HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS

ENDLESS MIMOSAS

$24.00

Refrigerantes

$4.50

Aguas

$3.00

DELIVERY

DELIVERY FEE

Delivery $5

$5.00

Delivery $10

$10.00

TOROS

TORO ARTESANAL

TORO ARTESANAL

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Perla Weston presents traditional Peruvian dishes that combine the mouthwatering taste of genuine Peruvian cuisine and our chef's' creative innovation.

Website

Location

1396 SW 160th Ave, Suite 6, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill image
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill image
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill image

