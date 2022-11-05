Restaurant header imageView gallery
La Perrada Company

279 Reviews

$

3800 N University Dr

Sunrise, FL 33351

Popular Items

Burger Colombiana
Salchipapa
Arepa Rellena Plus Carne Y Pollo

Lunch Specials

Lunch Carne

$13.00

Lunch Pollo

$13.00

Lunch Chuleta

$13.00

Frijol

$6.00

Arroz

$4.00

Ensalada

$5.00

Sopa

$6.00

Cantina X 5 Dias

$60.00

Bowls

Bowl Plain

$10.00

Bowl con

$13.00

Bowl Con Carne Desmechada

$15.00

Bolw Con Pollo Desmechado

$14.00

Weekend Lunch Special

Carne Lunch WE

$16.00

Pollo Lunch WE

$16.00

Chuleta Lunch WE

$16.00

Extra Salsas

Extra Salsas

$0.75

Burgers

Burger Colombiana

$12.00

Burger with cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Grande Burger Carne - Pollo

$13.00

Burger with shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Grande Burger Carne - Carne

$14.00

Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Grande Burger PLUS Carne y Pollo

$15.00

Burger with shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Arepa Burger

$13.00

Burger on corn arepa with cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Burger de Pollo Apanado

$11.00

Breaded chicken burger with cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Burger de Pollo Grill

$13.00

Grilled Chicken burger with cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.

Americana Burger

$12.00

Toston Burger Pork

$13.00

Doble Patty Burger Carne

$16.00

Doble Patty Pollo Apanado

$13.00

Toston Burger - Carne

$14.00

Doble Patty Pollo Grill

$15.00

Hot Dogs

Perro Colombiano

$9.00

Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, one quail egg & sauces

Perro con Huevos

$12.00

Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 qual eggs on top & sauces.

ChoriPerro

$11.00

Colombian sausage, cheese, bacon, 1 quail egg, crushed potato chips & sauces

Super Perro Plus

$14.00

Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, shredded chicken & beef, 5 qual eggs & sauces.

Grill

Carne Asada

$17.00

Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Chuleta Valluna Apanada

$21.00

Chuzo De Pollo

$14.00

Picada

$60.00

Media Picada

$40.00

Mini Bandeja Paisa Carne Desmechada

$16.00

Mini Bandeja Paisa Carne Grill

$18.00

Salchipapas

Salchipapa

$7.00

Salchipapa Plus

$11.00

Arepas

Arepa Con Queso

$5.00

Arepa De Chocolo Con Queso

$5.00

Arepa Con Carne Y Hogao

$9.00

Arepa Rellena

$11.00

Arepa Plus (Arriba)

$12.00

Arepa Rellena Con Queso #2 Nueva

$4.00

Arepa Rellena Plus Carne Y Pollo

$12.00

Maduritos

Madurito De Queso

$6.00

Madurito Con Pollo

$9.00

Madurito Con Carne

$10.00

Madurito Plus Carne Y Pollo

$11.00

Maicitos

Maicito De Queso

$6.00

Sweet corn with melted cheese, crushed potato chips

Maicito Con Pollo

$9.00

Sweet corn with shredded chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese

Maicito Con Carne

$10.00

Sweet corn with shredded beef, crushed potato chips, melted cheese

Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo

$11.00

Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese

Patacones

Patacon Con Carne

$16.00

Whole green plantain with hogao, shredded chicken, cheese, pork belly & sauces

Patacon Con Pollo

$15.00

Whole green plantain with hogao, shredded beef, cheese, pork belly & sauces

Patacon Con Carne Y Pollo

$17.00

Whole green plantain with hogao, shredded beef & chicken, pork belly & sauces

Appetizers

Tostones Con Hogao

$6.00

Tostones Con Pollo Desmechado

$10.00

Tostones Con Carne Desmechada

$11.00

Chorizo Con Arepa

$7.00

Morcilla Con Arepa

$7.00

Chicharron Con Arepa

$10.00

Empanadas

$2.00

Empanadas Trio

$5.50

Tequeños 4 Queso

$8.00

Mini Tequenos De Queso 5

$7.00

2 Empanadas Majority

Sides

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Arepitas

$3.00

Hugao Colombiano

$4.00

Huevitos De Codorniz (5)

$5.00

Papas Salada

$4.00

Papas Criolla

$4.00

No Side

Kids Menu

Hot Dog Plain & French Fries

$7.00

Burger Plain & French Fries

$8.00

Cheese Burger Kids & French Fries

$8.50

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Bakery

Roscon De Arequipe

$4.00

Pandequeso

$2.00

Pandebonos

$2.00

Buñuelos

$1.20Out of stock

Pan Con Queso

$3.50

Palito De Queso

$2.00

Combo Panaderia

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Quatro Leches

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Nata

$5.00

Paletas Master

$5.75

Deli Fruti

$4.50

Raspados

$4.50

Natilla Grande

$14.00Out of stock

Natilla Mediana

$9.00Out of stock

Natilla Pequeña

$5.00Out of stock

Jugos

Jugo Natural en Agua / Limonada

$5.00

Jugo Natural en Leche

$6.00

Jugo de Naranja Natural

$6.00

Jugos Hit

$2.00

Soda Lata

Soda en Lata

$2.50

Soda Botella

Soda en Botella

$2.50

Pony Malta

Pony Malta

$3.00

Sport

Gatorade

$3.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Café

Café colada

$2.00

Café Con Leche

$2.50

Café Con Leche Grande

$4.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Arizona Tea

Arizona Tea Lata

$2.00

Arizona GRANDE

$2.15Out of stock

Avena Alpina

Avena Alpina

$2.60

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

#1 Arepa Blanca

$7.00

#2 Arepa Rellena de Queso

$7.00

# 3 Arepa De Chocolo

$7.00

#4 Croissant

$7.00

#5 Pan de Casa

$7.00

ESPECIAL DE NAVIDAD

PALETA DE CERDO ASADA

$40.00

BANDEJA DE PLATANOS MADURO (mediana de picada)

$25.00

MECATO

BON BON BUM

$1.00

CHOCOLATINA JET

$1.00

CHOKIS

$2.00

CHEETOS

$1.00

BONYURT

$3.00

Bombon Super Coco

$1.00

Deditos Nestle

$1.00

Torta Negra

$3.00

MANIMOTO

$2.00

MARGARITA POLLO

$1.80

PANQUE

PANQUE ENTERO

$12.00Out of stock

1 RACION PANQUE

$2.00Out of stock

COMBO (2 RACIONS + 1 BEB)

$5.00Out of stock

PASTEL

PASTEL ENTERO

$35.00Out of stock

PASTEL POR RACION

$5.00

COMBO (1 RACIONS + 1 BEB)

$6.00

CAKE POP

VAINILLA

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

$3.00Out of stock

CAKE ROLL

VAINILLA

$5.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Colombian Burgers and other comfort food in a casual atmosphere

Location

3800 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33351

Directions

