Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Pesca

review star

No reviews yet

311 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Las Botanas

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Choice of red or green salsa

Queso & Chips

$6.00

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Caldito De Camaron

$5.00

Cup of shrimp broth cantina style

Esquites

$6.00

Cup of grilled corn kernels, cotija mix, crema, mayonnaise, and lime wedge

Pesca Fries

$13.00

Crispy french fried topped with melted cheese, smoked bacon, shrimp, and fresh herbs

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

6 Fried cheese sticks served with a side of tartar sauce

Empanadas De Camaron

$16.00

Order of 3 empanadas filled with shrimp and cheese

Shrimp Tostada

$16.00

2 Corn tostadas topped with shrimp, avocado and tossed in a creamy cajun sauce

Papa Casera Peques

$3.00

chips

Lo Fresco

Aguachile Verde

$16.00

Sinaloa style shrimp aguachile; 10 Shrimp cooked in a spicy lime and serrano pepper sauce. Served with homestyle tortilla chips

Aguachile Rojo

$16.00

Sinaloa style shrimp aguachile; 10 Shrimp cooked in a spicy lime and arbol chile pepper sauce. Served with homestyle tortilla chips

Ceviche Tradicional De Pescado

$15.00

Traditional ceviche. Tilapia cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, tomaotes, red onion, and cilantro. Served with homestyle trotilla chips

Ceviche Tropicla De Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp ceviche with mango, jicama, pinapple, red pnion, cilantro, and tropical sauce.

Oysters 6ct

$15.00

Oysters 12ct

$26.00

Oysters Preparados 6ct

$15.00

Oysters Preparados 12ct

$26.00

Seafood Tower

$25.00

Los Tacos

Tacos Camaron "La Pesca"

$16.00

Order of 3 tacos with shrimp sauteed in mexican sauce

Tacos Pescado "Baja Style"

$16.00

Order of 3 Baja-style fish tacos topped with cole salw

Tacos "Gobernador"

$16.00

Order of 3 governors shrimp tacos.

Tacos Pulpo Al Pastor

$16.00

Order of 3 octopus al pastor tacos

Tacos "Empapados"

$11.00

2 Deep fried taco, topped with your choice of red or green ahuachile

Chicharron De Pulpo Taco Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Octopus chicharron. Servred with rice, onions, cilantro, red and green salsas and 5 corn tortillas.

Los Cocteles

Small Camaron Cocktail

$17.00

Fresh shrimp cocktail with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes served with saltine crackers

Small Pulpo Cocktail

$17.00

Fresh octopus cocktail with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers

Small Campechano

$17.00

A combination cocktail with shrimp and octopus with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers.

Small Tropical

$17.00

Shrimp cocktail with mango, pineapple, cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers.

Large Tropical

$19.00

Shrimp cocktail with mango, pineapple, cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers.

Large Camaron Cocktail

$19.00

Fresh shrimp cocktail with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes served with saltine crackers

Large Pulpo Cocktail

$19.00

Fresh octopus cocktail with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers

Large Campechano

$19.00

A combination cocktail with shrimp and octopus with cucumbers, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with saltine crackers.

Tostilocos

Tostielotes

$7.00

A bag of tostitos verders with corn, american cheese, and cotija with chipoltle dressing

Tostiviche

$9.00

A bag og tostitos verdes, topped with our traditional ceviche

Platillos

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Tilapia Al Ajillo

$16.00

Shrimps A La Diabla

$18.00

Shrimps Al Ajillo

$18.00

Shrimps Cucaracha

$20.00

Shrimps Zarandeado

$20.00

Mojarra Frita

$22.00

Red Snaper

$32.00

Pescado Zarandeado

$23.00

Salmon

$19.00

Fajita Surf & Turf

$24.00

Fried Baskets

6pc. Shrimp Basket

$14.00

jumbo butterfly fried shrimp

10pc. Shrimp Basket

$19.00

jumbo butterfly fried shrimp

Fish Basket

$14.00

3 bass filets

Combo Basket

$20.00

3 fried bass filets & 4 fried butterfly shrimp

Fried Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

fried squid

Meat Lovers

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Fajita steak, with a compliment of sauteed onions and belll peppers served with a side of rice, fresh green salad and 3 corn tortillas

Tacos Asada

$16.00

Order of 3 asada tacos topped with onions and cilantro, with green sauce and side of rice and fresh green salad

Empanadas De Carne Picosa

$13.00Out of stock

Order of 3 empanadas with spicy meat and cheese

Kids

3pc. Chicken Tenders With Fries

$7.00

Chicken tenders with a side of french fries

6pc. Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

Chicken tenders with a side of french fries

Popcorn Shrimp With Fires

$10.00

12 fried shrimp with a side of french fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with monterary jack cheese

Sides

Half Avocado

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sautted Vegetables

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

8 Hush Puppies

$6.00

Postre

Platano Frito Con Lechera

$5.00

Flan De Queso

$5.00

Traditional flan with cream cheese

Empanadas De Manzana

$7.00

Draft

16oz Pacifico

$7.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$7.00Out of stock

16oz XX Lager

$7.00

16oz False Idol

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Indio

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Caguamas

Corona Familiar Caguama

$11.00

Modelo Caguama

$11.00

Victoria Caguama

$11.00

Michelitros

Clasico

$12.00

Camaron

$12.00

Mango

$12.00

Sandia

$12.00

Tamarindo

$12.00

Chicharron

$12.00

Dulces

$12.00

Cecina

$12.00

Imported Charola Preparada

$55.00

Domestic Charola Preparada

$40.00

Wine on the Rocks

Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Mango

$10.00Out of stock

Guava

$10.00Out of stock

Tamarindo

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

AGUA BENDITA

$8.00

🥤 Soft Drinks 🥤

Fountain Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Tepache

$4.00

Draft HH

16oz Pacifico

$5.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$5.00Out of stock

16oz XX Lager

$5.00

Michelitros HH

Clasico

$8.00

Camaron

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Sandia

$8.00

Tamarindo

$8.00

Chicharron

$8.00

Dulces

$8.00

Cecina

$8.00

Imported Charola Preparada

$8.00

Domestic Charola Preparada

$8.00

FOOD

Queso & Chips

$6.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$6.00

two ceviche tostadas

$2.00 Tacos

$2.00

Margarita

Margarita Pinnaple Chipotle

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Rim paste

Misc.

Margarita (Copy)

Margarita Pinnaple Chipotle

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Shots

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$29.00

MONTELOBOS JOVEN

$7.00

REY CAMPERO ESPADIN

$7.00

RON ZACAPA CENTINARIO

$9.00

CASEY KEY COCONUT RUM

$4.00

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$23.00

DON JULIO 1942

$34.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.00

HERADURA ANEJO

$10.00

PATROM SILVER

$9.00

TRES GENERACIONES PLATA

$7.00

TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO

$8.00

UNA VIDA BLANCO

$6.00

DEL MAGUEY CREM DE MEZCAL

$6.50

BOZAL TOBISICHE

$12.00

ST GERMAINE

$7.00

GEM & BOLT

$7.00

GRAND MARINER

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.00

TAKKA GIN

$4.00

CRUZAN LIGHT 80

$4.00

FLOR DE CAÑA

$4.00

BUCHANANS 12YR

$7.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$7.00

1800 REPOSADO

$6.00

1800 SILVER

$6.00

ARRETE BLANCO

$6.00

ESPOLON SILVER

$6.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$7.00

TORADA SILVER

$4.00

BELVEDERE

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

TITO'S

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL

$6.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

La Pesca is a seafood mercado with Mariscos & Micheladas pacific style in the heart of Oak Cliff.

Website

Location

311 W. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Island Spot - Oak Cliff
orange starNo Reviews
309 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Xaman Cafe
orange star4.5 • 72
334 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
El Ranchito
orange star4.3 • 2,432
610 W Jefferson Blvd. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Calle Doce Oak Cliff
orange star4.5 • 1,415
415 W. Twelfth St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Ocho
orange starNo Reviews
371 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
El Taxqueño Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Suffolk Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston