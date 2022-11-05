La Peska Seafood 728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A

Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Peska Seafood

No reviews yet

728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A

Galveston, TX 77550

Order Again

Popular Items

Chipotle Smothered shrimp (7)
Shrimp Quesadilla
Mixed Seafood Ceviche

Biker Rally 2022

Tuna Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Bite

$10.00

Sour Zombi

$12.00

Mexican Mojito

$12.00

Astros Game

Bucket Imported

$20.00

Bucket Domestic

$15.00

Paloma

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail Shooter

$14.99

Served with house made cocktail sauce

Vuelve a la Vida

$18.99

Shrimp ,octopus ,oysters ,callo de hacha

Seafood Empanadas (3)

$17.99

Served with jalapeno ranch

Seafood Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (4)

$15.99

Served with ancho pepper sauce

Fried Calamari (El Pirata)

$16.99

Served with Piloncillo Chipotle sauce

Aguachile Rojo o Verde

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in lemon juice alongside cucumbers and red onions

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.99

Shrimp cooked in lemon juice alongside tomatoes, onions ,cucumber, mango and cilantro served in a “Molcajete” alongside crackers or mini tostadas

Mixed Seafood Ceviche

$23.99

Shrimp, fish ,oysters served with tomatoes, cilantro and onions, served in a “Molcajete” alongside crackers or mini tostadas

Molcajete Campechano (El Borrado)

$25.99

Cooked shrimp, Raw shrimp, oysters, callo de robalo and octopus cooked in lemon juice with cucumbers and red onions alongside crackers or mini tostadas

Torre De Mariscos Tower (La Jefa)

$27.99

Cooked shrimp, cooked octopus, callo de Robalo, callo de hacha aguachile, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado served alongside crackers or mini tostadas

Large Guacamele

$8.99

Boiled Shrimp 12

$25.99

20.22 Special

$20.22

Soups & Salads

Caldo de Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp, carrots, potatoes, served with fried rice

Sopa de Marisco (La Peska)

$24.99

Shrimp, fish, blue crab, carrots, potatoes, served with fried rice

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Shrimp(6) served with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Breast Salad

$15.99

Served with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Specialty Plates

Hand Breaded Shrimp (7)

$20.99

Served with fried rice and cole slaw

Tilapia Al mojo de ajo

$22.99

Whole fried tilapia served with garlic sauce alongside fried rice and cole slaw

Pollo Marino

$19.99

Chicken breast topped with a chipotle cream sauce, served alongside fried rice, fresh side salad, and shrimp (3)

Fried Fish Fillet and shrimp

$25.99

Deep fried tilapia served with fried rice alongside a fresh side salad and jalapeno ranch

Chipotle Smothered shrimp (7)

$22.99

Shrimp with a chipotle cream sauce alongside a fresh side salad and fried rice

Tuna A la Parrilla

$25.99

Served with a mango habanero sauce alongside a fresh side salad and fried rice

La Toxica Hamburger

$18.99

Beef patty topped with shrimp, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, with mayo mustard and a side of fries

Borracho Steak

$21.99

Beef fajita grilled topped with our “borracho” sauce alongside a fresh side salad and fried rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and guacamole

Peska Fish tacos (3)

$19.99

Topped with cilantro, avocado, chipotle sauce, alongside fried rice and a fresh side salad

Peska Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Topped with cilantro, avocado, chipotle sauce, alongside fried rice and a fresh side salad

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.99

Served with pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.99

Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Mahi Mahi

$25.99

Grilled with a jalepeno cream sauce alongside fried rice with a fresh side salad

Mixed Parrillada La Pesada

$30.99

Fajitas, shrimp, pork ribs, Queso Blanco, cactus, chorizo, alongside fried rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas and guacamole

Salmon Marcado

$25.99

Grilled salmon served with mango habanero sauce alongside fried rice and fresh salad

Octopus Tostadas (2)

$18.99

Octopus, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, avocado, hoisin sauce

Cheese Ques

$9.99

La Playita

$29.99

Fried Oysters

$16.99

Beef Quesadilla

$17.99

La Playita Vegetarian

$12.99

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Tortillas

$1.99

Side Tostadas

$1.99

Side 3 Shrimp

$5.99

Side Guac

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.99

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Side Bassa

$7.99

Side Tuna

$12.99

Side Salmon

$12.99

Side Mahi

$12.99

3 Head On Shrimp

$8.99

Side Sauce

$2.99

Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Family Platters

The Pirates (4-6)

$69.99

Grilled octopus, shrimp, oyster shots, callo de hacha with fried rice and side salad

The Fretura (4-6)

$55.99

20 Fried shrimp, 4 tilapia fillets, 20 oysters, with fried rice and cole slaw with jalapeno ranch

The Suicidal Molcajete (4-6)

$79.99

Cooked shrimp, oysters, aguachile shrimp, octopus, callo de Hacha, with red onions, cucumbers, hoisin sauce, and fried rice

La Peskita (Kids Menu)

Kids Chicken tenders

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.99

Sushi

Galveston Roll (8)

$14.99Out of stock

Crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo, Hoisin sauce and Avocado

La Peska Roll (8)

$14.99Out of stock

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado with chipotle mayo, hoisin sauce

Tuna Sashimi Strips

$18.99

Tuna topped with serrano pepper, cilantro, and ponzo sauce

Octopus Sashimi

$18.99Out of stock

Cooked octopus with jalepenos, cilantro, lime juice, and Tajin

Peska Trays

6 Modelo Piquito de Oro

$69.99

Served with ½ octopus,1/2 shrimp,1/2 callo de hacha alongside cucumber, chamoy,lime

Los Marineros 6 Coronas

$79.99

Served with chamoy, ½ octopus, 1/2 shrimp, 1/2 callo de hacha, ½ tuna alongside cucumber,lime,tomatoes and clamato

Oysters

½ dozen Oysters

$14.99

Fresh Oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and horseradish

1 dozen Oysters

$23.99

Fresh Oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and horseradish

½ dozen Grilled Oysters

$18.99

Served with shrimp, cheese, bacon, and chipotle cream sauce

1 dozen Grilled Oysters

$26.99

Served with shrimp, cheese, bacon, and chipotle cream sauce

Desserts

Four leches cake

$8.99

Topped with Goat milk caramel sauce

Fried cheesecake

$8.99

Topped with strawberry sauce

Mexican Bread Pudding

$10.99

Topped with piloncillo glaze and vanilla bean ice cream

Pumpkin Spice

$10.99

Specials

Playita Monday

$15.99

Taco Tuesday

$9.50

Steak Sandwich

Pollo Marino Thursday

$10.99

Tilapia Friday

$11.50

Happy Hour Menu

Mini Shrimp Tostadas (2) HM

$6.99

Fried Pork Ribs (2) HM

$5.99

Seafood Egg Rolls (2) HM

$6.99

El Pirata Fried Calamari HM

$5.99

La Peska Grilled Oysters (4) HM

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come enjoy some authentic Mexican Seafood & Cocktails with us while dining ocean side with amazing views downstairs, and breathtaking views from our upstairs patio(That is also pet Friendly!), overlooking the Seawall waterfront!

728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A, Galveston, TX 77550

