La Petite Grocery

$$$

4238 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Popular Items

LPG Cheeseburger
Blue Crab Beignets
Hand Cut Fries

Take Out Apps

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$18.00

cucumbers, chilis, fried lentils, rouille & pain de mie

Ricotta Dumplings

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, English peas, toasted almond & preserved lemon

Blue Crab Beignets

$15.00

malt vinegar aïoli

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

gochujang, marinated cucumbers, carrots & toasted sesame

Local Greens

$13.00

radishes, pickled fennel, cherry tomatoes & bleu cheese dressing

Endive Salad

$14.00

banyuls vinaigrette, cashew butter & fried garlic breadcrumbs

Take Out Entrees

LPG Cheeseburger

$22.00

house pickles, onion marmalade, arugula, whole grain mustard, aïoli, gruyère & hand cut fries

Turtle Bolognese

$34.00

tagliatelle, sherry, parsley & fried soft boiled egg

Braised Beef Short Rib

$38.00

couscous, zucchini, blistered tomatoes, marinated olives, bordelaise & za'atar

Shellfish Stew

$38.00

gulf shrimp, blue crab, littleneck clams, fermented pepper broth, banana peppers & black eyed peas

Roasted Duck Breast

$44.00

pumpkin, white beans, swiss chard & mulled port wine jus

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast

$36.00

parsnip and leek soubise, roasted mushrooms & green beans

Panéed Rabbit

$38.00

parmesan rice grits, local greens, turnips, pancetta & sauce robert

Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

shiitake mushrooms, okra, andouille & tomato

Hanger Steak

$45.00

anna potatoes, braised onions, wilted greens, truffle butter & bordelaise

Take Out Sides

Chilled Roasted Beets

$13.00

savory granola & mustard crème fraîche

Roasted Broccoli

$11.00

chili flakes & bagna cauda

Baked Macaroni

$13.00

pecorino pepato & cornbread crumbs

Stone Ground Grits

$7.00

butter, sea salt & chives

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

sea salt, chives & aïoli

Take Out Desserts

Butterscotch Pudding

$10.00

peanut crumble, sponge cake, bourbon cream & crispy Benton’s country ham

MISC

The New Orleans Kitchen

The New Orleans Kitchen

$40.00

a signed edition of Chef Justin Devillier's cookbook

La Petite Grocery Tote Bag

La Petite Grocery Tote Bag

$25.00
The New Orleans Kitchen & a La Petite Grocery Tote Bag

The New Orleans Kitchen & a La Petite Grocery Tote Bag

$55.00

LPG Hat

$20.00

Book, Hat, Bag

$75.00

Bandanna

$10.00

LPG Pin

$5.00

Limited edition La Petite Grocery pins, get one while you can!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Come dine in this beautifully restored Uptown restaurant on Magazine Street and enjoy James Beard Award Winning Chef Justin Devillier's contemporary Louisiana Cuisine. The La Petite Grocery name pays homage to the history of its home, a building that’s been standing for more than a century. The original structure was built in the late 1800s and called the Central Tea, Coffee and Butter Depot. In 1908, a fire devastated the space and it was transformed into a full service grocery store. Later it was most notably a fine foods and butcher shop, VonderHaar’s Fine Foods until 1982. When La Petite Grocery opened in March of 2004, they similarly aspired to provide the neighborhood with exotic teas, locally roasted coffee, and fresh produce. By doing this, we hope to provide a dining experience that evokes nostalgia of old New Orleans.

Location

4238 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

La Petite Grocery image

