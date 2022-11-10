Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA PIAZZA AL FORNO

290 Reviews

$$

5803 W Glendale Ave

Glendale, AZ 85301

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERTIA D.O.C
ITALIAN STALLION
FUNGHI

PIZZE

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

DOLCE PROVOLA

$15.00

Provolone, mozzarella, Parmesan , Basil, Honey, Walnut, Carmelized Onion

BIANCA

BIANCA

$14.50

MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, RICOTTA, BASIL, GARLIC, OREGANO, EVOO,

DOCLE DIAVOLO

DOCLE DIAVOLO

$16.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SOPRESSATA, CALABRIAN CHILE, HONEY, BASIL

ITALIAN STALLION

ITALIAN STALLION

$18.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, PROSCIUTTO(COTTO), SOPRESSATA 9SPICY SALAMI)

DOLCE PROVOLA

$15.00
FILETTI

FILETTI

$14.50

MOZZARELLA, POMODORINI TOMATO, GARLIC, BASIL, EVOO

FUNGHI

FUNGHI

$15.00

MOZZARELLA, FONTINA, PARMESAN, MUSHROOM,ROSEMARY, EVOO

LASAGNA (PIZZA)

LASAGNA (PIZZA)

$16.50

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, RICOTTA, OREGANO, BASIL

MARGHERTIA D.O.C

MARGHERTIA D.O.C

$13.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE , FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL,

MARINARA D.O.C

MARINARA D.O.C

$11.50

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, D.O.P. , BASIL, GARLIC, OREGANO, EVOO, (NO CHEESE)

MEDITERRANEAN

MEDITERRANEAN

$15.00

HOUSEMADE PESTO, MOZZARELLA, SUN DRIED TOMATO,FETA CHEESE

MESSICANA

MESSICANA

$16.00
NAPOLETANA D.O.C

NAPOLETANA D.O.C

$15.50

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ANCHOVIES, CAPERS, PARMESAN, OLIVES, BASIL

PIZZA FRITTA

PIZZA FRITTA

$14.75

FRIED CALZONE STUFFED WITH SALAMI, RICOTTA, OLIVES, MOZZARELLA, SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE

QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PIZZA

QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PIZZA

$15.00

MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, FONTINA, PROVOLINE, OREGANO,EVOO

REGINA MARGHERITA D.O.C

REGINA MARGHERITA D.O.C

$15.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, EVOO, BASIL, (SERVED TRADITIONALLY UNCUT

SALVATORE

SALVATORE

$16.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PROSCIUTTO (CRUDO), ARUGULA, PARMSEON, EVOO

Dough Balls

$5.00Out of stock
DOLCE DIAVOLA ROMAN

DOLCE DIAVOLA ROMAN

$27.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, SOPRESSATA, HOT HONEY, CHILI FLAKES

GLADIATOR ROMAN

GLADIATOR ROMAN

$28.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE

CAPRICOSSIA ROMAN

$27.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SALAMI, ARTICHOKE, MUSHROOM, OLIVES

NEW "YAWKA" ROMAN

NEW "YAWKA" ROMAN

$27.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, OREGANO

MARGHERITA ROMAN

MARGHERITA ROMAN

$24.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, ROMAN PIZZA

SALUMI ROMAN

$27.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, SALAMI, RICOTTA, OLIVES

CAPRESE ROMAN

$27.00

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, CHERRY TOMATO, ARUGULA, PARMESAN

AMATRACIANA ROMAN

$26.00

TOMATO SAUCE, BACON, ONION, BLACK PEPPER, PECORINO (NO MOZZARELLA)

CHEESE NEW YORK

$19.00Out of stock

TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA

INSALATE (salad)

SPINACI SALAD

$9.75

FRESH SPINACH, BACON, FETA, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

HOUSE SALAD

$6.75

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, PARMESAN

INSALATA PIAZZA

INSALATA PIAZZA

$14.75

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONION, PROSCIUTTO, SALAMI, PARMESAN

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$5.00

ANTIPASTI (appetizer)

FRA DIAVOLO

$17.00

MUSSELS, CALAMARI, SAUTEED IN A SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, SERVED WITH FOCACCIA

TAVOLA MISTA

TAVOLA MISTA

$18.00

CHEF'S CHOICE, IMPORTED MEATS AND CHEESES, SEASONAL VEGETABLES, OLIVES, FOCACCIA

CALAMARI FRITTI
$12.50

CALAMARI FRITTI

$12.50
STUFFED SHRIMP

STUFFED SHRIMP

$13.50

SHRIMP STUFFED WITH CRAB, FRESH HERBS, BREAD CRUMB

CAPRESE

$12.00

VINE - RIPENED TOMATO, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPERS,

RAVIOLI FRITTI

RAVIOLI FRITTI

$9.50

CHEESE RAVIOLI BREADED, FRIED AND SERVED WITH MARINARA

BRUSCHETTE

BRUSCHETTE

$12.00

DICED TOMATO, BASIL, GARLIC, EVOO, SERVED WITH FOCACCIA

POLPETTE

POLPETTE

$14.00

HOUSE MADE FRIED MEATBALLS

FOCACCIA

$9.00

PROVOLONE FRITTI

$10.00Out of stock

RAVIOLI FUNGHI

$8.50Out of stock

Breaded mushroom ravioli, fried, served with marinara

CAPONATA

CAPONATA

$12.00Out of stock

Eggplant, tomato, red bell pepper, onion, olives, celery, herbs. Served with focaccia

CENE (dinners)

ARRABIATTA

ARRABIATTA

$14.50

SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, SAUSAGE, RIGATONI

BAKED RAGU

$16.00Out of stock

Slow cooked Pork Ragu , Rigatoni, baked with Provolone

BAKED RIGATONI
$16.00

BAKED RIGATONI

$16.00
BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$14.75

SLOW COOKED MEAT SAUCE AND RIGATONI

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.50

CHICKEN BREAST, MUSHROOM SAUTEED IN MARSALA WINE SAUCE, SPAGHETTI

CHICKEN PESTO CANNELONI

CHICKEN PESTO CANNELONI

$15.00

CHICKEN, RICOTTA, PESTO, ROLLED IN PASTA SHEETS, PESTO CREAM SAUCE, BAKED WITH MOZZARELLA

FRUITTI DI MARE

FRUITTI DI MARE

$23.00

SHRIMP,MUSSELS,CLAMS,CALAMARI,SAUTEED IN A SPICY WHITE BROTH OR SPICY TOMATO SAUCE

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$6.00

KIDS POMODORO

$7.00
LINGUINE AND CLAMS

LINGUINE AND CLAMS

$14.75

CLAMS SAUTEED IN A SPICY WHITE BROTH OR SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, LINGUINE

PASTA ALLA NORMA

PASTA ALLA NORMA

$14.50Out of stock

Tomato sauce, Eggplant, Spaghetti, Parmesan

POMODORO

POMODORO

$13.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, GARLIC, BASIL, SPAGHETTI

PUTTANESCA

PUTTANESCA

$14.75

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SAUCE, ANCHOVIE, OLIVES, GARLIC, CAPERS, RED CHILI FLAKES, SPAGHETTI

SPAGHETTI ALLA ROSÉ

SPAGHETTI ALLA ROSÉ

$14.75

SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, CREAM, MUSHROOM, SPINACH, SPAGHETTI

QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PASTA

QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PASTA

$14.75

MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, ASIAGO, PECORINO, RIGATONI

RIGATONI ALFORNO

RIGATONI ALFORNO

$15.50

CHICKEN, ARTICHOKE, BROCCOLI, SUN DRIED TOMATO, GARLIC, RIGATOINI, BAKED WITH MOZZARELLA

BAKED SPAGHETTI PIE

$14.50

CHICKEN

$5.00

MEATBALL

$3.50

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$2.50

PANINO (sandwhiches) 1130-2:30 only

TOMATO E MOZZARELLA

$11.50

WOOD-FIRED BREAD, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, ARUGULA, EVOO

PROSCIUTTO E MOZZARELLA

$13.50

WOOD- FIRED BREAD, MOZZARELLA, PROSCIUTTO, TOMATO, ARUGULA, EVOO

CAPO

$14.50

WOOD- FIRED BREAD, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO (CRUDO), MIXED GREENS, OREGANO, EVOO

DOLCE (dessert)

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$7.50

HOUSE MADE CHEESECAKE

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$6.00

PASTRY SHELL FILLED WITH SWEET RICOTTA CREAM

CHOCOLATE CANNOLI

$6.50

CHOCOLATE PASTRY SHELL FILLED WITH SWEET RICOTTA CREAM

ZEPPOLI

ZEPPOLI

$8.50

FRIED DOUGH, POWDERED SUGAR, NUTELLA DRIZZLE

WINE CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

WHITE WINE VANILLA CAKE, ALMONDS

Whole Cheesecake

$48.00

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Olive oil cake, sweet ricotta cream, amaretto cherries

STRAWBERRY MOSCATO CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$9.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

PUMPKINS CAKES

O.G.

$6.50Out of stock

LEMON LUSH

$7.50Out of stock

BANGIN' BANANA

$7.50Out of stock

TURTLE

$7.50Out of stock

Vanilla cheesecake, Graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, caramel, pecans

THIRST TRAP

$7.50Out of stock

PEANUT BUTTER POPPIN'

$7.50Out of stock

MANGO MADNESS

$7.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY SHAWTY

$7.50Out of stock

BERRY LOCA

$7.50Out of stock

CRACKALAKIN" COFFEE

$7.50Out of stock

BITCHIN' BANANA

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Bundt cake

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Ricotta Bundt Cake

$5.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY BUNDT CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

MINI WINE CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

COOKIES

$2.50Out of stock

TAKE HOME

MARINARA 16 OZ

$5.00

ARRABIATTA SAUCE 16 OZ

$5.00

ITALIAN STALLION FROZEN PIZZA

$16.00

MARGHERITA FROZEN PIZZA

$12.00

BIANCA FROZE PIZZA

$13.00

SIDES

MARINARA SAUCE

$1.25

HONEY

$1.00

CALABRIAN CHILE

$2.00

BEVANDE (Beverage)

BOTTLED COKE

$3.75

BOTTLED SPRITE

$3.75

BOTTLED FANTA ORANGE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

ICED TEA

$3.50

IMPORTED STILL WATER

$3.75

IMPORTED SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

ITALIAN SODA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

CAPPACCINO

$4.00Out of stock

MILK

$2.75
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

REFILL

$1.00

CAN COKE

$2.50

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

BUDWEISER

$4.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.75

IMPORTED BEER

PERONI

$5.75

MORETTI LAGER

$6.50

MENABREA BLONDE

$6.50

MENABREA AMBER

$6.50

BLUE MOON

$5.50

STELLA

$5.75

MODELO

$5.00

CRAFT BEER

FOUR PEAKS HOPKNOT IPA

$6.50

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$6.50

BALLAST POINT GRAPEFRUIT SCULPIN IPA

$6.50

COLLEGE STREET BIG BLUE VAN

$6.50Out of stock

UNCLE BEARS MANDARIN WHEAT

$6.50Out of stock

TOWER STATION IPA

$6.50Out of stock

SCULPIN HAZY PALE ALE

$6.50

COCKTAILS

CIAO BELLA

$11.00

GIN, ELDERFLOWER, GRAPEFRUIT,

NEGRONI

$11.00

GIN,APERTIVIO, SWEET VERMOUTH

LA PIAZZA SPRITZER

$11.00

APERTIVIO, SPARKLING WINE, ORANGE SODA

SOFIA

$11.00

VODKA, LEMON JUICE, STRAWBERRY, BASIL, WINTER MELON BITTERS,

GOODFELLA

$11.00

WHISKEY, AMARO, DOLIN ROUGE, TRANSATALANTIC BITTERS

AMORE

$11.00

BOURBON, LEMON JUICE, BLACKBERRY, AMARO

FIGENZA MULE

$11.00

FIG VODKA, GINGER BEER, LIME JUICE

SOUR ELDER

$11.00

BOURBON, ELDERFLOWER, CARDAMARO, GRAPEFRUIT, LEMON, JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP

MARTINI

$12.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$12.00

SANGRIA

$11.00Out of stock

CORDIALS

LIMONCELLO

$8.00

AMARETTO

$8.00

SAMBUCA

$8.00

RED WINE

HOUSE RED

$8.00+

TIZIANO CHIANTI, RISERVA

$9.00+

ITALY

LOS CARDOS MALBEC

$10.00+

ARGENTINA

VALORI MONTEPULCIANO

$12.00+

ITALY

TERRA D' ORO BARBERA

$11.00+

ITALY

BUTERA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00+

ITALY

FOLIE A DEUX MERLOT

$11.00+

CALIFORNIA

SEA SUN PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

CALIFORNIA

ROSCATO ROSSO DOLCE

$34.00+

ITALY

WHITE WINE

HOUSE WHITE

$8.00+

3 PEARS PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

CALIFORNIA

SEAGLASS CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

ITALY

MOSCATO

$9.00+

AUSTRALIA

LUNETTA PROSECCO 187ML

$9.00

ITALY

REISLING

$9.00+

NIVOLE MOSCATO D’ ASTI 375 ml

$20.00

RESERVE LIST

REVERSANTE BAROLO D.O.C.G

$70.00

ITALY- THE KING OF ITALIAN WINES, 100% NEBBIOLO

SASSICAIA SAN GUIDO LE DIFESE I.G.T.

$55.00

ITALY, INTENSE BLACK FRUIT AROMAS WITH VANILLA AND SPICE OF OAK IN A FULL-BODIED WINE WITH SUPPLE TANNINS

LIQUIOR

Amaretto

$8.00

PLATINUM

$8.00

TITOS

$9.00

HOUSE GIN

$8.00Out of stock

KRAKEN

$8.00

TEMPLETON RYE WHISKEY

$8.00

FOUR ROSES BOURBON

$8.00Out of stock

TULLAMORE IRISH WHISKEY

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$8.00Out of stock

TRES AGAVES

$8.00

PARTIDA

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

True Neapolitan Pizza. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5803 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
La Piazza Al Forno image

