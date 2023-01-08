A map showing the location of La Picante StanfordView gallery

La Picante Stanford

review star

No reviews yet

100 Greyrock Pl

Stamford, CT 06901

Salads

Apple Spinach Salad

Apple Spinach Salad

$14.00

Sun dried cranberries , candied walnuts, granny smith apple, Sherry Dijon vinaigrette, feta cheese

Baby Arugula & Pear Salad

Baby Arugula & Pear Salad

$14.00

Blueberry goat cheese, shaved almonds, grape tomatoes, honey truffle vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

shaved parmesan, croutons, grape tomato, classic caesar dressing, romaine hearts

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

Avocado, grape tomato, boiled egg, romaine hearts, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Tomato, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Crispy Crab Cake Salad

Crispy Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Avocado , shredded carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, ranch dressing, baby arugula

Salad La Picante

Salad La Picante

$9.50

Honey truffle dressing, cucumber, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, baby field greens

Pasta

Fettuccini La Picante

Fettuccini La Picante

$13.25

Roasted red peppers ,crushed red pepper, roasted garlic, Alfredo sauce, shaved Parmesan, baby arugula

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$14.25

Italian sausage, tomato cream sauce, grated parmesan.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Creamy mascarpone five cheese sauce, Maine Lobster, Cavatappi Pasta

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Classic Florentine linguine with tomato , spinach , butter and roasted garlic

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, white wine and butter

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Maine lobster, seasoned butter, griddled potato roll, field served with french fries

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun.

Crispy Crab Cake

Crispy Crab Cake

$16.00

House made roasted garlic lemon aioli, baby field greens , toasted potato roll & French fries

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.95
Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Romaine , tomatoes , croutons & Classic Caesar dressing

Herbed Chicken Club

Herbed Chicken Club

$11.95

spiced grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato bacon on club white toast.

Tacos

Spicy Fish Taco

Spicy Fish Taco

$5.75+

Jalapeño old bay slaw, flour tortillas.

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$8.00+

Lightly blackened, pico de gallo, spicy guacamole

Crispy Chicken Taco

Crispy Chicken Taco

$6.00+

Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.

Peking Duck Tacos (2)

Peking Duck Tacos (2)

$16.00

Hoisin sauce, shaved scallions.

Shrimp Picante Taco

Shrimp Picante Taco

$6.75+

Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce ,avocado mayo

Lobster BLTacos (2)

Lobster BLTacos (2)

$24.00

Hot buttered lobster , bacon , spinach , tomatoes and herbed aioli

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Delicious cheese fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Bacon , Cheese , sour cream

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.50
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

Brownie

Brownie

CC Pound Cake

Pound Cake

Family Menu

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$11.25
Grilled Cheese with Fries

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$9.00

Served with french fries.

Nathan's Beef Dog with Fries

Nathan's Beef Dog with Fries

$8.00

All Beef Hot Dog.

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$8.50
Buttered Pasta

Buttered Pasta

$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.25
whole fruit

whole fruit

$2.50

Banana , Apple & Pears

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85

Portland Spring 16OZ bottle.

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25

500 ml screw top bottle

Coke

Coke

$2.35

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.35

12 oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.35

12 oz Can

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.35

12 oz Can

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

12 oz bottle, Carbonated water, real sugar cane, caramel color, natural flavors, caffeine.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.65

10 oz Bottle

Cafe Du Monde Coffee

Cafe Du Monde Coffee

$1.85

American coffee

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.50
Pure Tea

Pure Tea

$3.75
Aloe Mango

Aloe Mango

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Greyrock Pl, Stamford, CT 06901

Directions

