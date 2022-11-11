Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Piquette

2,267 Reviews

$$

3714 Macomb St NW

Washington, DC 20016

Appetizers a la Carte

Potato Leek Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup

$12.00

Raspberry Point Oysters

$4.95

Salmon Tartar

$17.00

Avocado, Citrus, Lemon Salade

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Lime, Red Onions, Habaneros, Cilantro, Celery

Calamari Provencale

$17.00

Squid, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Olives w/ Pits

Salade Maison

$12.00

Amish Mix Greens, Homemade Vinaigrette

Salade Salmon Niçoise

$19.00

Grilled Salmon, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Shallots, Anchovies, Basil, Olive Oil, Olives w/ Pits

Frisée Aux Lardons

$17.00

Frisée Lettuce, Pancetta, Egg, Sherry Vinegar, Olive Oil

Poireaux Vinaigrette

$16.00

Grilled Leeks, Shallots, Homemade Sherry Vinaigrette

Salade Composée

$17.00

French Green Lentils, Beets, Quinoa & Shallots, Red Cabbage

Tartelette Tomate

$18.00

Goat Cheese, Salade

Ris de Veau au Madere

$19.00

Sautéed Sweetbreads, Mix Mushrooms, Madeira Wine Sauce

Assiette De Charcuterie

$24.00

Bayonne, Saucisson, Rillette, Mortadelle, Olives w/ Pits

Fricassée de Champignons

$16.00

Shiitake, Royal Trumpet, Hen of the Wood, Garlic, Shallots

Escargot Provençale

$16.00

Tomatoes, Herbs, Garlic, Butter, Basil, Pernod, Mushrooms

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

$24.00

Crab Salad

$21.00Out of stock

Jumbo Lump, Citrus, Sesame Seeds, Celeriac- Mayo, Avocado, Salad

Smoked Trout Salad

$19.00

Tartar Sauce, Red Onions, Lemon, Citrus, Cucumbers, Salade

Burratina and Tomato

$18.00

Mix Greens, Olive Oil, Basil

Burratina & Beets

$18.00

Olive Oil, Basil, Salade

Pork Rillette

$16.00

Leek & Carrot Confit, Olives, Pickles

Scallops App

$22.00

Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Braised Fennel & Orange Purée, Salade

Shrimp Appetizer

$21.00

Crevettes Sautées, Gigli Pasta, Basil, Tomato, Garlic, Olives w/Pits

Pate De Campagne

$16.00

Duck & Pork Terrine, Pistachios, Apricots, Prunes, Amish Greens

Goat Cheese & Beets

$16.00

Golden Beets, Amish Goat Cheese, Shallots, Fresh Herbs, Olive Oil

Lentil And Cabbage Salad

$14.00

Fromages

$23.00

Ossau Iraty (Sheep), Cantal (Cow), Drunken Goat (Goat)

Half Assiette de Légumes

$14.00

Assorted Vegetables Tossed with Pasta, Shallots, Garlic, Olive Oil

Entrees a la Carte

Piperade

$17.00

Ratatouille, Jambon de Bayonne, 2 Sunny Side up Eggs, Frites

Omelette aux Fines Herbes

$16.00

Gruyère, Chives, Parsley, Tarragon, Petite Salade

Grilled Swordfish

$38.00

“Basquaise”, Crushed Potatoes (Frites during Lunch or Brunch)

Skate Wing

$36.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Skate Wing, Lemon, Capers, Spinach, Shallots, Pomme Purée (Frites during Lunch or Brunch)

Sautéed Flounder

$38.00Out of stock

Beurre Blanc, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Parsley, Cilantro, Crushed Potatoes

Cabillaud Poêlé (Icelandic Cod)

$38.00

with Ratatouille

Sea Scallops Main

$36.00

Pan seared Sea Scallops, Braised Fennel & Orange Sauce, Salade

Trout Meunière

$30.00

Capers, Shallots, Butter, Salade

Loup de Mer Grillé

$38.00

Grilled Bronzino, Fennel Citrus Purée, Spinach, Crushed Potatoes (Frites during Lunch or Brunch)

Saumon Norvégien Grillé

$30.00

Pomme Purée (Frites during Lunch or Brunch), Sautéed Spinach, Sauce Vierge

Shrimp Main

$32.00

Crevettes Sautées, Pasta, Basil, Tomato, Garlic, Olives w/Pits

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Garlic, Shallots, Parsley, Olive Oil, Salade

10oz NY Strip

$45.00

From Painted Hill Farm OR, Frites, Béarnaise Sauce

Beef Tartar & Frites

$21.00

Hand Cut Filet Mignon, Shallots, Parsley, Mustard, Tabasco

Steak + Frites

$30.00

Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction

Full Assiette de Légumes

$28.00

Assorted Vegetables Tossed with Pasta, Shallots, Garlic, Olive Oil

Risotto aux Champignons

$29.00

Trumpet, Shitake, Hen of The Woods, Parmesan, Celery

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Served with raspberries

Fondant au Chocolat

$12.00

Apple Tarte à la Mode

$12.00

Apple Tart served à la Mode

Gâteau à l’Orange

$12.00

Orange Glaze, Sauce Anglaise

Crème Caramel

$12.00

Cannelés

$12.00

Organic Mixed Berries

$12.00

Sides

Side Ratatouille

$12.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

with olive oil & garlic

Pomme purée

$12.00

Creamy and delicious

Frites

$12.00

Thin French fries

Merchandise

"I ♥ My Chef" Napkin

"I ♥ My Chef" Napkin

$10.00Out of stock

The purchase of this napkin will go to the La Piquette Chef Team- Merci!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016

