La Playa Mexican Cafe
2,059 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Creating the best Mexican Food, Seafood and Margaritas for over twenty years! Join us today for some amazing eats!
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen, TX 78248
