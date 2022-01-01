Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

La Playa Mexican Cafe

2,059 Reviews

$$

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip

Harlingen, TX 78248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED STUFF AVO
BOTANA X 2
ENCH VERDES

Appetizers

CHILE CON QUESO

$8.99
FAM APPETIZER

FAM APPETIZER

$15.99

LOS PANCHOS

$14.99

NACHOS LA PLAYA

$16.99

LA PLAYA APPETAZER

$16.99Out of stock

QUESO FLAMIADO

$13.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.99

SM QUESADILLA

$12.99

LG QUESADILLA

$14.99

NACHOS FAJITA

$16.99

GUACAMOLE

$8.99

NACHOS GB

$12.99

Flameado

$10.99

Botanas & Parrilladas

BOTANA X 2

BOTANA X 2

$31.99

BOTANA X 3

$48.95

BOTANA X 4

$61.99

PARRILLADA X 2

$31.99

PARRILLADA X 4

$61.99
MAR Y MONTE

MAR Y MONTE

$51.99

SEAFOOD BOT X 2

$36.99

Carnes Al Carbon

EL REY

EL REY

$21.99

BABY BACK RIBS

$15.99

MAZATLAN PLT

$21.99
MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

$46.99

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

Chicken

CHICKEN SPINACH

$14.99

JALISCO

$14.99

OLIVA

$14.99

POLLO ASADO

$12.99
FRONTERIZO

FRONTERIZO

$18.99

Combo Plates

MEXICAN PLT

$12.99

GUERO

$13.99

LA REINA

$13.99

MARIACHI LOKO

$13.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99Out of stock

Sopapilla

$3.99

Tres Leches

$6.99
Flan

Flan

$6.99

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS

$11.99

ENCH CHEESE

$9.99

ENCH FAJITA

$14.99
PLAYAQUENA

PLAYAQUENA

$18.99

ENCH VERDES

$12.99

ENCH SOUR CREAM

$12.99
ENCH MOLE

ENCH MOLE

$12.99

ENCH TARASCAS

$12.99

SEAFOOD ENCH

$14.99

ENCH SPINACH

$12.99

House Favorites

BURRITO

$10.99

CALABAZA PLT

$11.99
CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$14.99

CHALUPAS

$9.99

CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

CRISPY TACOS

$9.99

FAJ GUISADA PLT

$15.99

FLAUTAS

$12.99

FRIED AVOCADO VEG

$12.99
FRIED STUFF AVO

FRIED STUFF AVO

$13.99

MILANESA

$17.99

PRIVATE PKG

$90.00

RELLENO

$11.99

RELLENO CHEESE

$9.99

TACOS CARBON

$16.99

Kids Menu

KID CARBON

$6.99

KID ENCH CHZ

$4.95

Kid Chz Burger

$6.99

KID FINGERS

$5.99

KID CRISPY

$5.99

KID SHRIMP

$6.99

KID QUESADILLA

$5.99

KID ENCH

$5.95

KID SOFT TACO

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

Seafood

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.99

AMARRADOS

$21.99

FISH CANCUN

$18.99

STEAM FISH

$24.95

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$18.99

SAN LUCAS

$15.99

FISH PLATE

$14.99

Soup & Salads

DELUXE SALAD

$14.99
LG TORTILLA SOUP

LG TORTILLA SOUP

$9.99
MED CHICKEN SOUP

MED CHICKEN SOUP

$8.99

MED TORTILLA SOUP

$7.99

SM SALAD

$5.99

TACO SALAD

$9.99

LG MARISCOS

$15.99

Specialty Fajitas

FAJITAS MD

$18.99

BRASAS MD

$20.99

TARASCAS MD

$20.99

DIABLAS MD

$20.99

FAJITAS PASION

$24.99

FAJITA LG

$34.99

BRASAS LG

$38.99

TARASCAS LG

$38.99

DIABLAS LG

$38.99

Street Tacos

STREET TACOS DNR

$14.99
STREET TACOS SHRIMP DNR

STREET TACOS SHRIMP DNR

$15.99
STREET TACOS FISH DNR

STREET TACOS FISH DNR

$15.99

STREET TACOS PASTOR DNR

$12.99

STREET TACOS CARNITAS DNR

$12.99

STREET TACOS CORAZON

$31.99

soft drinks

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Water

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Bottle sodas

Fanta

$3.95

Mexican coke

$3.95

Dasani

$3.25

Topochico

$3.95

Big Red

$3.95Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.25

Add Preparada

$1.50

Juice

$3.25

Virgen Drinks

Virgin Pina colada

$5.50

Virgen Daiquiri

$5.50

Margaritas

Avion Margarita

$10.00

Big Red Margarita

$8.50Out of stock

Blue Margarita

$9.00

Chamoy Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Chamoy Cucumber Margarita

$5.00

Chamoy Mango Margarita

$5.00

Chamoy Margarita

$5.00

Cucumber Margarita

$5.00

El Rey margarita

$15.00

Gallon Flavor Margarita

$59.99

Gallon Margarita

$49.99

House Margarita

$4.00

La Playa Swirl

$9.00Out of stock

La Reina Margarita

$15.00

Liter Flavor Margarita

$19.50

Liter House Margarita

$17.00

Mango Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Amor

$7.00Out of stock

Playarita

$10.00

Sandia Margarita

$5.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Top Mango marg

$11.50

Top Strawberry marg

$11.50

Domestic Beer Bottles

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Ultra Gold

$3.00Out of stock

Add MIchelada

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.00Out of stock

Olive Cocktail

$3.00

Import Beer Bottles

Corona

$4.00

Estrella

$4.00

Indio

$4.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$4.00

Sol

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tecate Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Add Michelada

$2.50

Add Miche Shrimp

$9.50Out of stock

Shiner

$4.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$4.95

White Claw

$4.95

Tecate Alta

$4.00

Draft Beer

TALL XX Lager

$5.00

Tall Bud Light

$4.00

Tall Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Tall Hopadillo

$5.00

Pint XX Lager

$4.00

Pint Bud Light

$3.00

Pint Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Pint Hopadillo

$4.00

Soups sides

Cup Tort Soup

$2.95

Cup Chicken Soup

$2.95

Cup Marisco

$3.95

Cup charros

$1.95

Salsas

Side Gravy

$1.75

Side Brasas

$4.50

Side Chonitas

$3.00

Side Tarasca

$4.50

Side Mole

$3.00

Side SC sauce

$3.00

2oz verde diabla

$0.99

2oz red diabla

$0.99

Side BBQ 2oz

$0.99

Diabla Preparada

$3.00

Cup salsa diabla

$1.95

Sides

2oz jalapeno

$0.99

2oz sour cream

$0.99

2oz queso fresco

$0.99

2oz guaca

$1.75

2oz yellow chz

$0.99

2oz monterrey chz

$0.99

2oz pico

$0.99

Side avo

$1.75

Side fresh jalapeno

$0.99

Corn tortillas ex

$1.25

Flour Tortillas ex

$1.99

Side rice

$1.25

Side Beans

$1.25

Side Steam Veg

$2.95

Boat

$2.95

Fries

$2.25

Sausage Link

$2.00

Side mushroom

$1.95

Toreados

$2.95

top ccq

$0.99

4oz pico de gallo

$1.99

Crakers (3)

$0.99

chips basket

$1.99

House salsa

$0.99

Wine Glass

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS White Zinfindel

$6.00

GLS Mimosa

$3.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

BTL Merlot

$28.00

BTL Chardonny

$28.00

BTL Cabernet

$28.00

BTL White Zinfindel

$28.00

BTL Champagne

$28.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi

$45.00

BTL Moscato

$28.00

Favoritos

Ind Amarrado

$3.25

Ind Burrito

$7.99

Ind Chalupa

$3.99

Ind Chimichanga

$8.99

Ind Fish Filet

$7.99

Ind flauta

$3.25

Ind Fried Avo

$7.25

Ind Fried Avo Vegs

$7.25

Ind Relleno

$7.25

Ind Relleno chz

$6.25

Ind Shrimp

$3.00

Ind Tostada

$2.95

Enchiladas

Ind Cheese ench

$2.25

Ind Seefood ench

$4.99

Ind Fajita ench

$5.75

Ind Sour cream ench

$4.25

Ind mole ench

$4.25

Ind spinach ench

$4.25

Ind Gb ench

$3.75

Ind Chicken ench

$3.75

Ind Verde Ench

$4.25

Tacos

Ind St Taco Beef

$3.00

Ind St Taco Pastor

$3.75

Ind St Taco Shrimp

$3.75

Ind St taco Fish

$3.95

Ind Carbon Taco

$5.99

Ind Bean cheese Taco

$2.25

Ind Crispy Taco

$2.95

Ind Soft taco

$2.95

Ind Taco puffy

$3.95

Ind Taco Guisada

$5.75

Ind St taco Mole

$3.75

Ind St taco carnita

$3.00

To-Go Items

Sm Bag Chips

$1.99

Lg Bag Chips

$10.95

8oz House salsa

$1.99

16oz House salsa

$4.99

32 oz House salsa

$9.99

8oz Diabla verde

$3.25

16oz Diabla verde

$6.50

32oz Diabla verde

$12.99

8oz Diabla Roja

$3.25

16oz Diabla Roja

$12.99

32oz Diabla Roja

$12.99

8oz Rice

$1.25

16 oz rice

$3.25

32 oz rice

$6.50

1/2 Pan Rice

$25.00

16 oz guaca

$12.99

32 oz guaca

$25.99

8oz pico

$3.95

16 oz pico

$6.95

16 oz beans

$3.25

1/2 Pan Beans

$25.00

32 oz beans

$6.50

Family Packs

Enchilada tray

$29.99

Taquiza

$31.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Creating the best Mexican Food, Seafood and Margaritas for over twenty years! Join us today for some amazing eats!

Website

Location

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen, TX 78248

Directions

Gallery
La Playa Mexican Cafe image
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Weslaco
orange starNo Reviews
318 W. Pike Blvd Weslaco, TX 78596
View restaurantnext
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
orange starNo Reviews
812 W Interstate 2 Weslaco, TX 78599
View restaurantnext
Casa De Marisco - 502 W PIKE
orange star4.8 • 956
502 W PIKE WESLACO, TX 78596
View restaurantnext
Las Ramblas at Market Square - Downtown Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
1101 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Dodici Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 East Adams Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harlingen

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harlingen
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston