La Provence Orenco Station

review star

No reviews yet

937 NE Orenco Station Lp

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Day Breaker
Risotto Cakes & Eggs
Chef Omelette

Breakfast

Baked Eggs a la Francaise

Baked Eggs a la Francaise

$15.50

Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.

Caramelized Banana French Toast

Caramelized Banana French Toast

$15.25

Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.

Chef Omelette

Chef Omelette

$15.75

A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$16.50

Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns. Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.

Cubano Benedict

Cubano Benedict

$17.50

A toasted croissant stacked with confit pork, ham, pickle slices, Swiss cheese, and two poached eggs. Finished with Dijon hollandaise sauce

Day Breaker

Day Breaker

$14.50

Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.

Mushroom & Chevre Omelette

Mushroom & Chevre Omelette

$15.75

A three-egg omelette filled with our house-made mushroom pesto and gruyère cheese. Finished with herbed goat cheese. Vegetarian

Parisienne Breakfast Gnocchi

Parisienne Breakfast Gnocchi

$16.00

Pâte à choux dumplings sautéed in brown butter with spicy Coppa ham, corn, and fresh sage. Topped with an egg and finished with parmesan.

Poached Pear & Lemon Pancakes

Poached Pear & Lemon Pancakes

$14.25

Sweet cream pancakes layered with our freshly made lemon curd, then topped with hibiscus-poached pear and whipped cream. Served with hibiscus syrup. Vegetarian.

Risotto Cakes & Eggs

Risotto Cakes & Eggs

$16.75

Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.

Salmon Hash

Salmon Hash

$17.50

Wild Northwest smoked salmon and sautéed leeks, tossed with fresh-cut hash browns grilled golden brown. Topped with 2 eggs drizzled with fresh lemon-dill cream sauce.

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$16.75

A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.

West Coast Benedict

$19.00

A freshly baked and toasted croissant stacked with grilled salmon, sliced avocado, and two poached eggs, then finished with our delicious dill hollandaise sauce.

Lunch

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$15.25

Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.

Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt

Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.00

Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$15.50

Smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, pineapple, tomato, and mayonnaise layered on our sourdough bread. Stacked, dipped in egg batter, then grilled to golden brown. Served with raspberry jam and a side: green salad, potato salad, or fresh fruit. Our Cristo is cured for 24 hours to maintain its structure. No substitutions or changes, please.

Portland Burger

Portland Burger

$16.50

An American Angus beef patty on our toasted brioche bun, with house-made cured tomato pistou, sautéed mushrooms, organic arugula, and herbed goat cheese.

Food

Kid Chicken Pasta

$7.00

Grilled chicken over bow-tie pasta, served with white cheese sauce.

Kid Crepe

$7.00

Served with caramel drizzle.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mild cheddar cheese on thin sliced bread, served with a side of fruit

Kid Polenta & Pesto Chicken

$7.00

Creamy polenta topped with chicken breast slices, cheese, and pesto.

kid Polenta & Egg

$7.00

Creamy polenta topped with melted cheese, an egg, and a house sausage patty.

Kid Toasted Blt

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on toasted bread, served with side of fruit.

Kid Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Served with fresh fruit or hash browns.

Kid Day Breaker

Kid Day Breaker

$7.00

One egg any style, house sausage patty, an choice of hash browns or fresh fruit.

Kid Silver Dollar Pancake

Kid Silver Dollar Pancake

$7.00

Soup

Bowl French Onion

Bowl French Onion

$9.50

Our signature soup made with deeply caramelized onions in our rich beef consommé, topped with toasted Provence bread that is loaded with melted Swiss and parmesan cheese.

Salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salade

Chicken Mediterranean Salade

$16.25

Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.

Northwest Salmon Salade

Northwest Salmon Salade

$17.50

Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.

Pear & Butternut Salade

Pear & Butternut Salade

$16.00

Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.

Desserts

Black Beauty

Black Beauty

$6.50

Chocolate cake brushed with vanilla syrup, layered with dark chocolate ganache and mousse

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.25

Luscious lemon pastry cream and toasted meringue in a tart shell, finished with lemon bark

Marionberry Cheese Cake

Marionberry Cheese Cake

$6.50

A special French cheesecake made with whole marionberries

Napoleon

Napoleon

$6.25

Layers of caramelized puff pastry filled with vanilla cream

Pavlova

Pavlova

$6.50

Meringue filled with raspberry & passion fruit compote, topped with mascarpone chantilly cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50

Chocolate sponge brushed with coffee syrup, layered with crunchy hazelnuts & creamy mascarpone

Versaille

Versaille

$6.50

Chocolate sponge layered with vanilla, coffee, and dark chocolate mousses, covered with dark chocolate ganache

Mini Macarons

Macaron Box 5

Macaron Box 5

$9.50

French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.

Macaron Box 10

Macaron Box 10

$19.00

French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.

Macaron Tree 30

Macaron Tree 30

$61.00

A beautiful display of French ingenuity. We have created a towering selection of 30 decadent mini macarons and then locked them in a case so your family can only look unless you decide to share...a perfect holiday gift meant for 1 or for many. The choice is up to you!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Directions

