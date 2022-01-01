Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sano Distrito 1400 E old settlers boulevard

No reviews yet

1400 E old settlers boulevard

Round Rock, TX 78664

Popular Items

Green Taco
Chicken Paprika Bowl
Taco

Breakfasts Tacos

Taco

$2.45
Green Taco

Green Taco

$3.95

egg, green beans, onions, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, avocado

Granjero Taco

Granjero Taco

$3.95

egg, red onion, mix bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms, Monterey jack cheese and avocado

Migas Vegetariano Taco

Migas Vegetariano Taco

$3.95

egg, tortilla chips, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado

BreakFast Plate

Huevos Rancheros Divorciados

Huevos Rancheros Divorciados

$9.95

Two eggs any style on top of two tortillas, topped with green & red sauce, two bacon slices, served with beans and avocado salad.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Two Egg with molcajete sauce, served with black beans, potatoes and tortilla.

Huevos a la mexicana

$9.95

Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, served with beans, delicious low-fat potatoes and tortilla.

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.95

Two eggs with onion, fresh color bell pepper, spinach, mushroom, cheese, topped with pico de gallo and avocado, served with beans and low-fat potatoes.

Charro de Jalisco Breakfast

Charro de Jalisco Breakfast

$11.95

One pork chop, two eggs any style, topped with ranchero sauce, served with grilled onion, bell peppers, jalapeño pepper and low-fat potatoes.

Two Egg Plate

$9.95

Two Egg and choice of one ingredient following: Bacon, cheese, potato, ham, cactus, beans, soy-rizo, mushroom, spinach, migas, green beans. Served with beans, low-fat potatoes and tortilla.

Huevos Norteños

Huevos Norteños

$9.95

Scrambled eggs mixed with dried beef and tomato, topped with martajada sauce, served with corn quesadilla and beans.

Huevos Divorciados

$9.95

Two eggs topped with red and green sauce, served with beans , low-fat potatoes and tortilla.

Specialty Tacos

Chicken Fajita Taco

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.95

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms.

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$3.95

Pork marinated, onion, cilantro, lime.

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.95

Grilled beef fajita, bell pepper, onion, topped with pico de gallo.

Tinga Taco

$3.95

Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, onion, chipotle, lettuce, queso fresco.

Chicken Alambre Taco

$3.95

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon and cheese.

Chicken Rajas Taco

$3.95

Grilled chicken, poblano pepper, corn, onion, mushroom.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.95

Beef filet, onion and cilantro.

Beef Alambre Taco

Beef Alambre Taco

$3.95

Grilled beef, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon and cheese.

Chilaquiles

Served with queso fresco, heavy cream, and black beans. Of the following items have extra cost: egg any style, avocado, chicken, carne asada, panela cheese.
Red Chilaquiles

Red Chilaquiles

$8.59

Baked tortilla chips, topped with red salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado slices, pickled red onion, served with refried beans and salad.

Green Chilaquiles

Green Chilaquiles

$8.59

Baked tortilla chips, topped with green salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado slices, pickled red onion, served with refried beans and salad.

Poblanos Chilaquiles

Poblanos Chilaquiles

$8.59

Baked tortilla chips, topped with poblano salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled red onion, avocado slices, served with beans and salad.

Divorciados Chilaquiles

Divorciados Chilaquiles

$8.59

Baked tortilla chips, topped with red and green salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, pickled red onion, avocado slices, served with refried beans and salad.

Chipotle Chilaquiles

Chipotle Chilaquiles

$8.59

Baked tortilla chips, topped with chipotle salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado slices, pickled red onion, served with refried beans and salad.

Lunch Spectial's

Carne en Su Jugo Estilo Jalisco

Carne en Su Jugo Estilo Jalisco

$14.95

Stew of minced beef roasted in its own juices, beans, and pieces of bacon, served with onions, cilantro, lime, radishes and tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Lunch

Chicken Tinga Lunch

$12.95

Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, onion, chipotle, lettuce, queso fresco, cauliflower rice and tortilla.

Chicken Fajita Lunch

Chicken Fajita Lunch

$14.95

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, beans, rice, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas.

Chicken Alambre Lunch

$13.95

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon and cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice and beans.

Beef Fajita Lunch

Beef Fajita Lunch

$15.95

Beef, bell pepper, onion, rice, beans, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, tortilla.

Beef Alambre Lunch

$14.95

Grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon and cheese, served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Pastor Lunch

$13.95

Pork marinated, served with rice, beans, conion, cilatro, lime, tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas Lunch

Vegetarian Fajitas Lunch

$10.45

Portobello mushroom marinated, onion, squash, bell pepper, tomatoes, rice, beans, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, tortilla.

Beef with Rajas Luch

Beef with Rajas Luch

$13.95

Grilled beef skirt steak, red onion, poblano pepper, corn, serverd witn guaccamole salad, rice, beans, tortilla.

Chicken with Rajas Lunch

$13.95

Grilled chicken, red onion, poblano pepper, corn, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas.

Combo 2 Chicken Fajitas

$26.45

Combo 2 Beef fajitas

$28.45

Torta ahogada

$8.99

Chile relleno

$9.99

Quesadilla order

$13.95

Bowls

Super Açai Bowl

Super Açai Bowl

$10.95

Base: açai berries, banana, date, strawberries, almond milk. Topping: banana, berries, granola, shredded coconut, almond cream.

Green Matcha Bowl

$10.95

Base: matcha, banana, flaxseed, almond milk and vegan yogurt.Topping: berries, dehydrated coconut, granola.

Mixteca Bowl

Mixteca Bowl

$10.95

Base: Cocoa, vanilla, date, cream and almond milk, banana.Topping: banana, granola, toasted and grated coconut.

Chicken Paprika Bowl

Chicken Paprika Bowl

$11.95

Base: spinach, beetroot, carrot. Topping: paprika, grilled chicken, avocado, goat cheese and broccoli in honey dressing

Mexican Chicken Bowl

Mexican Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Base: white rice, black beans. Topping: grilled chicken, pico de gallo, corn and avocado

Arcoiris Salad Bowl

Arcoiris Salad Bowl

$10.95

Base: arugula, spinach, mix bell pepper, peas, green beans, alfalfa sprouts, seasonal fruit, blueberries, cherry tomato, grilled muenster cheese, toasted seed, honey dressing.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.45

Flour tortilla, chicken, spinach, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, guacamole.

Pastor Wrap

Pastor Wrap

$9.45

Flour tortilla, pork marinated, beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole.

Chicken Alambre Wrap

$9.45

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon, cheese, guacamole.

Beef Alambre Wrap

Beef Alambre Wrap

$9.45

Flour tortilla, grilled steak, bell pepper, onion, chorizo, bacon, cheese, guacamole.

Waffles

Made with oatmeal and almond milk.
Special Waffles

Special Waffles

$9.45

Topped with vegan vanilla ice cream, banana, mango, kiwi, berries, grapes, sliced almonds and bee honey.

Cocoa Waffles

Cocoa Waffles

$9.45

Topped with vegan cocoa ice cream, cacao peanut butter, banana, berries, walnuts, honey.

Matcha Waffles

$9.45

Topped with vegan ice cream, matcha almond cream, banana, blackberries, blueberries, honey.

Dulce de Leche Waffles

Dulce de Leche Waffles

$9.45

vanilla ice cream, strawberry, green apple, cinnamon, dulce de leche of the house.

Baby Pancakes

Baby Pancakes

$4.50

fluffy oatmeal pancakes with agave honey and berries.

Plain Waffle

$4.49

Sides

Side of Salad

$1.99

Side of potatoes

$1.99

Side of refried beans

$1.99

Side of refried black beans

$1.99

Side of charro beans

$1.99

Side of black beans

$1.99

Side of guacamole

$2.49

Flour tortilla (2)

$0.80

Corn tortilla (2)

$0.80

Half & half tortilla (2)

$0.80

Vegan ice cream

$1.69

Side of bacon (2)

$1.19

Side of Cilantro Rice

$1.99

Side of White rice

$1.99

Side of avocado

$2.49

Side of fruit

$2.49

Extra

$0.60

Cheese flameado

$6.49

Salsa de arbol

$9.99

Desserts

Arroz con leche dessert

$3.49

Mexican elote

$5.79

Mini cake

$1.99

Fruits cake

$14.99

Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.49

Orange

Carrot Juice

$5.49
Red Velvet Juice

Red Velvet Juice

$5.79

Beet, lemon, red apple, carrot

Detox Juice

Detox Juice

$5.79

Grren apple, spinach, celery, cucumber, lime, ginger.

Power Green Juice

Power Green Juice

$5.79

Red and green apple, kiwi, cucumber, pineapple.

Energy Juice

Energy Juice

$5.79

Pineapple, cucumber, lemon, green apple.

Fat Burner Juice

$5.79

Celery, lemon, carrot, ginger, cucurma

Young Punch

$5.79

Carrot/Orange

$5.49

Sano Smoothies

Red Delicious Smoothie

Red Delicious Smoothie

$6.79

Almond milk, date, strawberry, almond cream, vanilla, granola.

Apple Joy

Apple Joy

$6.79

Almond milk, vegan ice cream, green apple, date, vanilla, peanut butter, pecans, cinnamon.

Sano Distrito Smoothie

Sano Distrito Smoothie

$6.79

Almond milk, banana, date, cacao, almond cream, maca, cashews.

Orange Sunset Smothie

Orange Sunset Smothie

$6.79

Almond milk, orange, pineapple, mango, strawberry, banana

Caramel Frapuccino Smoothie

Caramel Frapuccino Smoothie

$6.79

Almond milk, coffee, almond cream, vanilla, date, dulce de leche.

Mango Chilito Smoothie

Mango Chilito Smoothie

$5.79

Natural orange juice, mango, pineapple, chamoy, topped with chili power (tajin).

Chocomilk

$1.99

Milk

$1.49

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45

AP Vital Tea

$2.99

Royal jelly, honey, propolis, pollen

Agilmet

$2.99

Honey, pollen, cinnamon, ginger

Traditional

Regular Coffee

$2.25

Café de Olla

$3.99

Horchata Water

$2.65

Jamaica Water

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Water

Water

Meal prep

Adult Meal Prep

$9.75

Kid Meal Prep

$5.49

Special Meal Prep

$11.75

Sano Distrito Mug

Sano Distrito Cup

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome!!! enjoy our delicious and healthy food

1400 E old settlers boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664

