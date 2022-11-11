Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

La Puerta Roja

337 Reviews

$$

1120 Cortelyou Road

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGARITA
CHICKEN EMPANADA
SKIRT STEAK TACOS

APPETIZERS

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$17.00
CEVICHE DE PULPO

CEVICHE DE PULPO

$17.00
CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

COD FISH TACOS

$14.00
FLAUTAS DE POLLO

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$11.00
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE

FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE

$16.00

SERVED W/ CHIPS

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

MACARONI BALLS W/ BBQ SAUCE

$10.00
QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$14.00

SKIRT STEAK TACOS

$14.00

SPINACH & MUSHROOM QUESDILLA

$16.00
WINGS W/ BLUE CHEESE

WINGS W/ BLUE CHEESE

$15.00

VEGETERIAN TACOS

$10.00
SEAFOOD CROQUETTES

SEAFOOD CROQUETTES

$16.00Out of stock

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$18.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD FRITANGA

$18.00

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

$16.00

GRIKKED JERK WINGS

$16.00

SPICY TAMARIND WINGS

$16.00

FURIA ROJA WINGS

$37.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$9.00
COCONUT FLAN

COCONUT FLAN

$9.00

DESSERT SAMPLER

$23.00

TRES LECHE

$8.50

ICE CREAM

$5.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

EMPANADAS

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.00

BEEF EMPANADA

$4.00

SHIRMP EMPANADA

$5.00
EMPANADA TRIO

EMPANADA TRIO

$12.00

PHILLYCHEESE EMPANADA

$5.00Out of stock

CHEESE EMPANADA

$4.00Out of stock

SPINACH & CHEESE EMPANADA

$4.00Out of stock

ENTREES

LEMON THYME CHICKEN

$25.00

Chicken with garlic, lemon & thyme

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$23.00

pulled chicken fillet, tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, avocado & sour cream

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$22.00

eggplant, zucchini, potatoes, pickled chili in green tomatillo sauce, sour cream

CHILES RELLENO

CHILES RELLENO

$19.00

chihuahua cheese, potatoes, zucchini, eggplant topped w/ sour cream

RABITO GUISADO

RABITO GUISADO

$28.00

white rice, black beans, yuca & carrots

BANDEJA PAISA

BANDEJA PAISA

$29.00

white rice, black beans, fried egg, maduros, white arepa, pork, steak, colombian chorizo & avocado

CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$28.00

skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad

GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$27.00

butter, white wine, garlic, white onions & cilantro

GARLIC SALMON

GARLIC SALMON

$27.00

asparagus, garlic sauce with white wine in butter, white rice

FRIED PORK CHOP

FRIED PORK CHOP

$24.00

savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$20.00

fried chicken, white rice, frijoles & maduros

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$19.00

served with french fries. red peppers, green peppers, onions & spicy mayo

BURGER

$18.00

served with french fries. green lettuce, tomato, onions

BACON & MUSHROOM BURGER

$20.00

topped with swiss cheese & choice of fries or chips

SALMON BURGER

$21.00

fried crispy onions, jalapeno mayo & choice of fries or chips

RIBEYE STEAK

$36.00

LEMON CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.00

KID BURGER

$14.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$15.00

arugula, cherry tomatoes, beets, feta cheese & honey dressing

CHOMP SALAD

$15.00

romaine lettuce, corn, red onion, avocado, carrot, pumpkin, fresh cheese & mustard dressing

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$16.00

arugula mi, watercress, red onion, potato crisp & garlic dressing

SIDES

ARROZ CON GANDULES

$5.50

ASPARAGUS

$7.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

KALE W/ RED ONION

$5.50

MAC N CHEESE

$7.50
MADUROS

MADUROS

$5.50

SPINACH W/ GARLIC

$5.50

TOSTONES

$5.50

WHITE RICE

$4.50

Small Salad

$4.50

YUCA FRITA

$6.00

SOUPS

SOPA DE MARISCOS

SOPA DE MARISCOS

$24.00

shrimp, squid, mussels, salmon, chipotle sauce butter, chicken broth, white wine w/ white rice

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$16.00

chicken with tortilla chips in chicken broth, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, avocado & sour cream

WINGS

Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings

$16.00

Baked Mango Habanero Wing

$16.00

Fried Spicy Tamarind Wings

$16.00

La Furia Wings Combo

$37.00
WINGS W/ BLUE CHEESE

WINGS W/ BLUE CHEESE

$15.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

AMOR LATINO

$14.00

passion fruit, strawberry, mango, peach pucker, vodka

CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

cachaca, brazilian rum, lime, sugar

CHIPOTLE MARGARITA

$14.00

spicy tequila, triple sec, lime juice

COCO LOCO

$14.00

coconut cream, white rum

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$15.00

mezcal tequila, triple sec, lime juice

PALOMA

$15.00

mezcal, fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, sparkling soda

PISCO SOUR

$14.00

pisco, lime, egg white, simple syrup

STRAWBERRY FROSE

$14.00

strawberry syrup, rose wine, sugar

THE DITMAS

$13.00

rye, fernet, simple syrup

SUMMER PINEAPPLE

$17.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$14.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

RED SANGRIA

$11.00+

WHITE SANGRIA

$11.00

MOJITO

$14.00

NON-ALCHOLIC MOJITO

$8.00

NON-ALCHOLIC PINA COLADA

$8.00

HENNY COLADA

$19.00

CORONARITA

$16.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$14.00

PITCHERS

MOJITO PITCHER

$60.00

MARGARITA PITCHER

$60.00

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$45.00

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$45.00

MEZCAL PITCHER

$65.00

CAPIRINA PITCHER

$65.00

RED WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$36.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$37.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$37.00

MERLOT BOTTLE

$37.00

TEMPRANILLO RIOJA BOTTLE

$36.00

WHITE WINE

ROSE BOTTLE

$44.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$37.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$37.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$37.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$48.00

JUICES

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$6.00

HOMEMADE ICED TEA

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

PASSIONFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

MEXICAN HORCHATA

$7.00

SODA

COCA COLA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SELTZER

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$2.50

MEXICAN COCA COLA BOTTLE

$4.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

WATER

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 1L

$7.00

PANA SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

CATERING-PROVIDED 3 DAYS AFTER PLACING ORDER

(C) EMPANADAS (ASSORTED)

$80.00+

(C) FRIED CALAMARI TRAY

$75.00+

(C) WINGS W/BLUE CHEESE TRAY

$80.00+

(C) MACARONI BALLS TRAY

$60.00+

(C) FLAUTAS DE POLLO TRAY

$80.00+

(C) CEVICHE DE PUPLO TRAY

$130.00Out of stock

(C) CEVICHE CAMARON TRAY

$130.00

(C) SKIRT STEAK TACO (30PCS)

$100.00

(C) CHICKEN TACO TRAY (30PCS)

$90.00

(C) COD FISH TACO TRAY (30PCS)

$100.00

(C) LEMON THYME CHICKEN TRAY

$95.00+

(C) ENCHILADAS SUIZAS TRAY

$90.00+

(C) VEGETERIAN ENCHILADAS TRAY

$90.00+

(C) CHILES RELLENO TRAY

$75.00+

(C) RABITO GUISADO TRAY

$85.00+

(C) GARLIC SALMON TRAY (10PCS)

$125.00

(C) FRIED PORKCHOPS TRAY

$65.00+

(C) CHICCARRON DE POLLO TRAY

$50.00+

(C) ARROZ CON GANDULES TRAY

$35.00+

(C) WHITE RICE TRAY

$30.00+

(C) MADUROS TRAY

$35.00+

(C) TOSTONES TRAY

$30.00+

(C) BLACK BEANS CONTAINER

$25.00+

(C) MAC & CHEESE TRAY

$35.00+

(C) AGRULA SALAD TRAY

$50.00

(C) CHOMP SALAD TRAY

$50.00

(C) AVOCADO SALAD TRAY

$55.00

(C) COCONUT FLAN 9INCH

$45.00

(C) TRES LECHE TRAY

$75.00

(C) TIRAMISU TRAY

$75.00Out of stock

(C) CHEESECAKE TRAY

$75.00

(C) CHURROS HALF TRAY

$65.00

(C) GUACAMOLE HALF TRAY

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Directions

Gallery
La Puerta Roja image
La Puerta Roja image

Similar restaurants in your area

10am Breakfast Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3808 13th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Kulushkat
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Washington Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11225
View restaurantnext
IX Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
43 Lincoln RD brooklyn, NE 11225
View restaurantnext
Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
orange starNo Reviews
434 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
orange star4.4 • 2,801
889 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
1285 Coffee & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1285 nostrand ave brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc
orange star4.1 • 759
2910 Avenue D Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Qathra Cafe
orange star4.6 • 19
1112 Cortelyou Rd Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gravesend
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston