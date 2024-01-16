La Pupuseria Latin Delights
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Food truck, we specialize in pupusas! A lot of our food is gluten free, and we offer vegan and vegetarian options as well. Pupusas are the main dish in El Salvador, but we serve food from other Latin American countries as well.
Location
1025 West Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46807