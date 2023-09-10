Restaurant info

La Qchara focuses its expertise on serving fresh and authentic flavors out of Central and South America. At La Qchara, you’ll find something new to try every time. From Peru to Chile, from Venezuela to Bolivia, our menu features a variety of healthy dishes to keep you feeling great after your visit. Come in and enjoy one of several flavorful breakfast dishes, one of our quinoa bowls for a nutritious lunch, or our fine entrees for dinner. Beyond this we serve beers and wine along with awesome cordial inspired cocktails , more over can cater to serve your family, friends or colleagues. We look forward to your visit and experience of global flavor in your local neighborhood!

