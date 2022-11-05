Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Juice & Smoothies
Caterers

LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING

1,207 Reviews

$$

506 franklin st

Melrose, MA 02176

Yuca Fries
Burrito
Latte

Pies

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$22.00

Our classis double crust apple pie, filled with our house blend of apples cinnamon and sugar, our top crust is finished with a dusting of sugar, perfection!

Apple Pie with Crumb Topping

Apple Pie with Crumb Topping

$22.00

A classic favorite apple pie with an cinnamon oatmeal crumb topping...

French Silk

French Silk

$25.00

A southern favorite brought right here to Melrose! Rich and creamy chocolate filling that is smooth as silk. We recommend to top it with fresh whipped cream when serving.

Key Lime Pie*

Key Lime Pie*

$22.00

Our most popular pie! Nubias ( Lorenzos Mom) recipe passed down and perfected, tart lime custard pie in a flaky crust is just an absolute must have for any gathering! You will be the talk of the party!

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$27.00

My moms recipe never disappoints, a classic sweet pecan pie rich and chock full of pecans. Lorenzo cant resist this one!

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Our home made pumpkin pie will melt in your mouth, a classic nine inch pie shell with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling. A must have for the holidays.

Quiches

Quiche (Spinach and Feta)

Quiche (Spinach and Feta)

$24.00

Our own buttery pie crust filled to the rim with fresh spinach, feta cheese and our classic egg quiche filling. Breakfast is served

Quiche (Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar)

Quiche (Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar)

$24.00

Bacon, tomato and shredded cheddar fill this hearty quiche, the flaky crust is the perfect crisp for the last bite.

Quiche Lorraine (Ham, Cheddar, Onion)

Quiche Lorraine (Ham, Cheddar, Onion)

$24.00

A crisp flaky crust filled with eggs, ham cheese and sautéed onions, even the kids love this one!!

Quiche Southwestern ( Pico de gallo. spinach and Cheddar)

Quiche Southwestern ( Pico de gallo. spinach and Cheddar)

$24.00

Our own buttery pie crust filled to the rim with house pico de gallo, fresh spinach, monetary jack cheese and our classic egg quiche filling. Breakfast is served

Loaves, Breads and Cakes

Cranberry Orange Bread (LARGE 9")

Cranberry Orange Bread (LARGE 9")

$15.00

Mouthwatering, cranberry orange bread, fresh orange zest, walnuts and fresh cranberries make this bread a favorite!

Lemon Bread (LARGE 9")

Lemon Bread (LARGE 9")

$15.00

Irresistable iced lemon bread, with fresh lemon zest, perfect for breakfast or dessert!

Pumpkin Bread (LARGE 9")

Pumpkin Bread (LARGE 9")

$15.00

Our amazing moist and perfectly spiced pumpkin bread, perfect as a gift or just for you!

Nutella Bread (LARGE 9")

$15.00
Cranberry Orange Bread (SMALL 6")

Cranberry Orange Bread (SMALL 6")

$9.00

Mouthwatering, cranberry orange bread, fresh orange zest, walnuts and fresh cranberries make this bread a favorite!

lemon bread (SMALL 6")

lemon bread (SMALL 6")

$9.00

These scrumptious 6 inch mini loaves are the perfect gift, bring it to a friend, the office or your table...everyone loves them.

Pumpkin Bread (SMALL 6")

Pumpkin Bread (SMALL 6")

$9.00

Our amazing moist and perfectly spiced pumpkin bread, perfect as a gift or just for you!

Nutella Bread (SMALL 6")

$9.00
Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)

Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)

$45.00

Our most popular cake, vanilla cake with swirls of nutella topped with cinnamon crumbles

Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)

Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)

$45.00

A spin on the classic, pumpkin cake with swirls of nutella and cinnamon crumbles.

Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)

Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)

$25.00

Our most popular coffee cake 7 inch, vanilla cake with swirls of nutella topped with cinnamon crumbles

Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)

Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)

$25.00

A spin on the classic, 7 inch pumpkin cake with swirls of nutella and cinnamon crumbles.

Whole Dulce De Leche Cake

Whole Dulce De Leche Cake

$75.00

Rich layers of french vanilla cake seperated by dulce de leche and covered in our espresso buttercream frosting, absolute heaven.

Tres leches cake (1/2 tray)

Tres leches cake (1/2 tray)

$40.00

This is mouthwatering goodness....vanilla cak soaked in three milks topped with a light and airy whipped frosting garnished and strawberries. Serves 12 people

Tres leches cake (full tray)

$80.00

This is mouthwatering goodness....vanilla cak soaked in three milks topped with a light and airy whipped frosting garnished and strawberries. Serves 30 people

Pan de Jamon

$24.00

A tradition of Venezuela, ham, raisins, green olives, red pepper, wrapped and baked to perfection.

Homemade French Baguette

$6.95

Our soft and delicious 9 inch home made bread, perfect for any occasion! Toast, french toast, sandwiches, or to serve with dinner, spectacular

Focaccia bread

$9.95

Our herbed oven baked focaccia, serves 6

Cachitoes (6)

$28.50

Muffins, Scones, & Pastries

Muffins (6)

Muffins (6)

$22.50

Our delicious muffins, 6 of your favorite options are cranberry nut, blueberry, pumpkin, peach coconut, double chocolate, chocolate chip, & corn.

Scones (6)

Scones (6)

$28.50

Six assorted scones, or six of the same you tell us, Blueberry, chocolate chip, cranberry orange, maple pecan, spinach and feta, Broccoli cheddar

Your choice Assorted Pastries (choose 6)

$28.50

Mix and match your own pastry box for Thanksgiving!

Cinnamon rolls (6)

$28.50

A box of four melt in your mouth sticky buns!!

Golfeados (6)

$28.50

Cookies

Cookie Box (1 dozen)

$25.00

One dozen spectacular homemade cookies, chocolate chip, snicker doodle, raspberry thumb prints, oatmeal raisin

Assorted Dessert tray(40)

Assorted Dessert tray(40)

$35.00

40 pieces, The perfect platter for your holiday feast! As assortment of brownies, blondies, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, raspberry thumb print cookies.

Sugar cookie decorating kit (6)

$15.00

Decorate your own sugar cookies, 6 assorted shapes, royal icing, sprinkles and candies included. Great activity, fun for all ages.

Gluten Free items

9 Inch Gluten Free Apple Pie

9 Inch Gluten Free Apple Pie

$28.00

Sweet with out wheat bakes amazing Gluten free items, this is their double crust apple pie! Apple Pie: Apples, Brown rice, Tapioca Flour, Salt, Sugar, Shortening (palm oil), Xanthan gum, Water, Lemon juice, Egg.

9 inch Gluten Free Blueberry Pie

$28.00

9 inch Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

$28.00
4 Inch Gluten Free Apple pie

4 Inch Gluten Free Apple pie

$10.00

Sweet without wheat makes the perfect gluten free individual pies just for you! Ingredients below: Apples, Brown rice, Tapioca Flour, Salt, Sugar, Shortening (palm oil), Xanthan gum, Water, Lemon juice, Egg.

4 inch Gluten Free Blueberry pie

$10.00

4 inch Gluten Free pumpkin pie

$10.00

Gluten free 24 oz Bag Of Stuffing Mix

$13.95

Flours, Brown rice, Tapioca, White rice, Eggs, Oregano, Onion Powder, Sea salt, Honey, Yeast, Canola oil, Xanthan gum, Salt, Rosemary, Ginger, Marjoram, Thyme, Pepper, Sunflower lecithin.

Gluten Free Dinner Rolls (6 Rolls)

Gluten Free Dinner Rolls (6 Rolls)

$10.00

A bag of six gluten free rolls made exclusively by Sweet with out wheat. Ingredients: Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, White Rice Flour, Cage Free Eggs, Water, Honey, Yeast, Canola Oil, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Emulsifier, Calcium Sulfate, Enzymes, Sunflower Lecithin.

Gluten Free Cranberry Orange Muffin

$5.25

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$5.25

Gluten Free Chocolate chip muffin

$5.25

Specials

Spanish rice, avocado aioli,pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, scallions,carrots, mango and sweet plantain

Drunken Omelette

$14.95

Omelet in a ranchera sauce topped with chihuahua cheese, spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, peppers and pico de gallo

Fajitas Alambre

$20.95

Grilled skirt steak, diced bacon fajitas topped with oaxaca cheese and mango salsa, served with guacamole, crema, lettuce and corn tortillas

Salmon Lettuce Tacos

$17.95

Grilled salmon, mango salsa, wrapped in iceberg lettuce leaves, dirty quinoa salad

Pitaya Bowl

$9.50

Delicious Dragon Fruit smoothie bowl, topped with strawberry, banana , granola, coconut , nutella

Fruit cup

$4.75

Arepa Llanera

$13.95

Delicious Arepa stuffed with grilled skirt steak, sliced queso de freir, guacamole, cilantro garlic sauce, served with garen salad

Pujol Rice Bowl

$12.95

Spanish rice, avocado aioli, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese,scallions, carrots, mango and sweet plantain

BAKE GOODS (Quantities updated daily)

Almond croissant

Almond croissant

$4.85

A buttery croissant filled with sweet almond filling.

Assorted Cookie Bag

Assorted Cookie Bag

$3.95

Every week we have a different selection of cookies. Raspberry thumb print, shortbread cookies,heath bar chocolate chip and more. Each bag has 4 cookies.

Berlinesas

$3.75

Blondie bag

$3.95

Three pieces of super delicous peanut buter swirl blondies. Simply amazing

Blondies bar

Blondies bar

$3.50

Our soft and scrumptious Blondie is the perfect sidekick to our delicous coffee

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry muffins topped with a cinnamon streusel.

Brazilian Cheese Bread

$1.75

Brazilian Cheese Breads are a delicious treat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Made with Yucca flour. Gluten Free

Brownie

$3.75

Super rich brownies made with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.

Brownie Bag

$3.95

Our triple chocolate brownies, delicious for sharing

Brownie of the day

$3.95

Our homemade brownies all decorated for halloween

Cachito ham/cheese

Cachito ham/cheese

$4.85Out of stock

A Venezuelan bake good filled with ham, cheese and bacon.

Cachito Mole Chicken

Cachito Mole Chicken

$4.85

A Venezuelan bake good filled with chicken, our mole sauce and cheese.

Cake pop

Cake pop

$3.75

Bite Size cake balls cover with chocolate.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Our delicious vanilla batter swimming with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and dusted with sugar!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.85

Buttery croissant filled with chocolate and drizzled with a chocolate sauce.

Coffee cake muffin

$3.95

A super tasty muffin made with real coffee and cinnamon crumb topping, perfect way to start your day

Colombian Cheese Bread

Colombian Cheese Bread

$1.75

If you haven't tried this yet, you have not fully lived, and it is a Gluten free treat.

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.95

The best corn muffin you will ever try!!

Cranberry, Orange muffin

$3.95

We are excited for this new fall flavor, topped with almonds and craisins

Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.25

Freshly baked cupcakes this weeks flavor, french vanilla with a nutell swirl butter cream frosting and halloween spinkles!!

Double chocolate muffin

Double chocolate muffin

$3.95

Calling all chocolate lovers...this super rich chocolate muffin will melt in your mouth

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Assortment of watermelon, cantaloupe, honey dew melon and blueberries. Cut fresh daily

Fruit Squeeze Pouches

$1.50

Delicious Fruit Purees just for the kids! Assorted Flavors

Gluten Free mini quiche

$3.95

Our gluten free quiche is perfect for Breakfast, flavors change daily

Gluten free muffin

Gluten free muffin

$5.25Out of stock

This vegan muffin is moist and delicious, flavors change weekly

Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$4.95

Our housemade granola. A yummy mix of oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, cranberries and chocolate chips baked with maple syrup.

Granola Bar

$3.00

Assorted cliff bars an kind bars for that snack on the go!

Key lime tart

Key lime tart

$3.95

A sweet tart filled with key lime custard and topped with fresh blueberries.

Kouign amann

Kouign amann

$4.95

A classic french pastry - laminated croissant dough with cream cheese guava filling baked daily

Large Alfajores

Large Alfajores

$3.50

This is a traditional cookie that is much loved in most Latin cultures.

large pumpkin 9 inch

$12.95

Perfect to take home or to the office, moist and delicious, everyone loves it!

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.85

If youlove lemon this ones for you, baked fresh daily and topped with toasted almonds

m&m cookie bag

$4.25

yummy m&m cookies, the bag perfect to share!

Marble loaf Slice

$3.95

French vanilla and chocolate swirled together to make this delicous treat!

Mini Bundt cake

$3.95Out of stock

Our mini Bundt cake is moist, delicious todays flavor is apple cinnamon

Mini Muffins

Mini Muffins

$1.95

Two mini chocolate chip muffins. A perfect treat for anytime of the day.

Oatmeal raisin cookie bag (6)

$4.95

chewy and delicous our oatmeal cookies ar the perfect partner to a delicous coffee

Oreo Pop

Oreo Pop

$2.25

Our ever popular chocolate covered oreos finished with festive sprinkles.

Outmeal choco pecan bars

$4.25
Peach Coconut Muffin

Peach Coconut Muffin

$3.95

Our most popular muffin! Loaded with peached and topped with coconut!

Pirate Booty

$1.50

A great snack for the kids

Pumpkin Nutella loaf slices

$3.75Out of stock

A fall classic, moist pumpkin cake swirled with nutella and topped with cinnamon crumble

salted caramel bar

salted caramel bar

$4.50

Salted Caramel Bars have a buttery shortbread base and a topping of rich, chewy caramel. A crunchy dusting of flaked sea salt on top is the perfect finishing touch!

Savory scone

Savory scone

$4.25

Looking for a savory snack, our bakers will keep you happy with our variety of savory scones.

Small cranberry almond loaf

$7.00

A scrumptious fall favorite, cranberries, amd almond with vanilla pound cake..perfect

Small Nutella Bread 6 in

$9.00

Nutella swirl coffee cake loaf, topped with cinnamon strudel perfect for anytime!

Small Pumpkin Bread 6 in

$9.00

Our perfectly spiced, scrumptious pumpkins bread is delicious bring one home today!

Spinach and Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Buttery croissant filled with spinach, feta, ricotta, and parmesan cheese.

Sugar cookie

Sugar cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Our delicious seasonal sugar cookies, topped with royal icing

Sugar Cookie Kit

$15.00

6 Sugar cookies with icing and seasonal sprinkles, fun for all ages

Sweet scone

$4.95

This weeks flavor is Cranberry Maple pecan

Chia Pudding

Brazil

Brazil

$9.50

Traditional chia pudding topped with mango, strawberries and shredded coconut

Guatemala

Guatemala

$9.50

Traditional chia pudding topped with raspberries, sliced almonds and coconut

Calebina

Calebina

$9.50

Cocoa chia pudding topped with strawberries, banana, shredded coconut, roasted cashews and sliced almonds, finished with Nutella

Dragon Chia

$9.50

Traditional chia pudding topped with blueberries, raspberries and shredded coconut, finished off with Nutella

Colombia Chia

$9.50

Cinnamon chia pudding topped with diced apple, banana, granola finished with maple syrup

Entradas

Arepitas Con Nata

$6.95

Eight mini arepas, served with crema fresca Gluten Free

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Crispy tortilla chips with our home made salsa Gluten Free

Tequenos

Tequenos

$10.95

Queso blanco cheese wrapped in a crispy dough, served with chipotle aioli

Mini empanadas (2)

$8.95

Two mini shredded chipotle chicken empanadas

Ensaladas

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, corn, chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, onions, sherry sesame vinaigrette

La Cortada

$9.95

Mixed greens, apples, black beans, corn, queso fresco, onion, crispy tortilla strips, toasted sesame vinaigrette

La Verde

$9.95

Spinach, cranberries, beets, oaxaca cheese, toasted almonds, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Mangos Tango Salad

Mangos Tango Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, toasted almonds, garbanzo beans, mango, pineapple, red onion, cucumber, avocado, Latin tajin dressing

Quinoa Bowls

Chile

$12.95

broccoli, carrots, scallion, cranberries, red and green peppers, sherry sesame vinaigrette

Ecuador

$12.95

Lettuce, black beans, queso seco, salsa, sliced avocado, spicy ranchera sauce

Peru

$12.95

Garbanzo beans, scallions, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Salvador

$12.95

Guacamole, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tortilla strips, tomato, queso seco, avocado aioli

Venezuela

$12.95

White onions, tomato, pineapple, black beans, avocado, red and green peppers, avocado aioli

Desayuno

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, & bacon, served with yuca fries

Breakfast Torta

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, chihuahua cheese, sliced avocado, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Centro American Breakfast

$13.95

Two over easy eggs and a cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, served with bacon and sweet plantains gluten free

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Crispy tortillas tossed with your choice of green or red sauce, queso seco, chipotle shredded chicken, drizzled crema fresca, & two over easy eggs Gluten Free

Desayuno Criollo

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, served with two thin arepas & grilled chorizo gluten free

El Periquero Omelet

$14.95

Spinach, salsa, cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with black beans and yuca fries gluten free

Empanadas Platanos

$12.95

Two flour empanadas stuffed with sweet plantains & cheese, served with black beans & chipotle aioli

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Two crispy corn tortillas with black bean spread, topped with over easy eggs, salsa, & queso fresco, served with sweet plantains and black beans gluten free

Mexican Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, spinach, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Perico Arepa

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, salsa, cheese, & chipotle sauce gluten free

Tostadas Francesas

$11.95

Cinnamon swirl challah bread topped with toasted almonds, sliced bananas, & panela syrup

Venezuelan Benedicts

$14.95

Crispy thin arepas topped with chorizo, chihuahua cheese, poached eggs, & guasacaca cream sauce, served with yuca fries gluten free

Breakfast Quinoa

$15.95

Two poached eggs on a bed of quinoa, mango salsa, black beans, & plantains, finished with queso fresco and avocado dressing Gluten free

Cuban Omelet

$14.95

Cuban-style shredded pork, cilantro, white onions, chihuahua cheese, served with yuca fries Gluten free

Latin Hash

$14.95

Latin style hash made with chorizo, yuca, & curtido salad, topped with chipotle aioli, cheese, and two fried eggs gluten free

Mechada Cachapa

Mechada Cachapa

$14.95

Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco & shredded beef, served with curtido salad

Yuca con Huevos

$14.95

Crispy yuca patty topped with two over easy eggs, chorizo, melted Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, & crema fresca gluten free

Cachapa Con Queso

Cachapa Con Queso

$13.95

Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco, served with curtido salad and nata

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Jamon y Queso Cachapa

$14.95

Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco, served with curtido salad

Arepas ( Made from scratch)

Carne Mechada Arepa

Carne Mechada Arepa

$9.95

Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, queso seco, black beans Gluten Free

Reina Pepiada Arepa

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.75

Cilantro lime avocado chicken salad gluten free

Choriqueso Arepa

$8.95

Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, onions, sliced tomato Gluten Free

Pernil Arepa

$8.95

Roasted pork, cheese, sliced tomato gluten free

Domino Arepa

$8.95

Black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco

Arepa con Queso

$7.25

White shredded cheese filling gluten free

Camarones Arepa

$9.75

sautéed shrimp topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo and cheese gluten free

Platos Principales

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

Marinated chicken simmered with rice, carrots, red and green peppers, topped with roasted vegetables and tomatoes Gluten free

Burrito

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries

Carne Asada

$20.95

Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with a cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, rice, and guacamole 16.95 Gluten Free

El Toston

$14.95

Flattened crispy green plantains used as bread, chipotle chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa rosada, lettuce, tomato, & onions, served with roasted vegetables gluten free

Enchiladas Mole

$15.95

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with mole sauce, crema fresca, sesame seeds, & sliced almonds, served with rice and black beans Sauce Contains Peanuts, Gluten Free

Fajitas

$16.75

Choose your favorite: steak, chicken, steak and chicken, or shrimp, sautéed with onions & peppers, served with corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, crema fresca, & guacamole (extra 3.00 for steak, steak and chicken, or shrimp) Gluten free

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans Gluten free

Las Carnitas

Las Carnitas

$15.95

Three soft corn tacos each filled with shredded beef, chipotle chicken, and roasted pork, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, & crema fresca, served with rice Gluten free

Pabellon Criollo

Pabellon Criollo

$15.95

Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, served with black beans, rice, & sweet plantains

Portobello Tacos

$14.95

Three grilled marinated Portobello mushroom tacos, with salsa and scallions, served with black beans and rice (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)

Quesadilla de Hongos

$14.95

Sautéed portobello mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado, served with yuca fries

Quesadillas

$15.95

Chipotle shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & sliced avocado, served with yuca fries

Stuffed Avocados

$17.95

Avocado stuffed with spicy quinoa, pico de gallo, & chipotle aoili, served with curtido salad gluten free

Taco Asado

$20.95

Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans gluten free

Tostadas De Pollo

$16.95

Two crispy corn tortillas with black bean spread, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, topped with chipotle chicken, homemade corn salsa, chopped avocados, and crema fresca, served with rice and black beans Gluten Free

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.95

Roasted vegetables, quinoa, black beans, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries

Birria Tacos

$16.95

Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans

Salmon Lettuce tacos

$18.95

Three iceberg lettue wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad

Tortas

Choriqueso Torta

$15.95

Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Cubano Torta

$15.95

Roasted pork, ham, Chihuahua cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, served with yuca fries

Pernil Torta

$15.95

Roasted pork, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Pollo Torta

Pollo Torta

$15.95

Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Sloppy Torta

$15.95

Shredded beef, fried egg, sliced avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Vegetal Torta

$15.95

Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries

Acompanantes

Sides and Sauces

Yuca Fries

$4.50

Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce gluten free

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Topped with queso fresco gluten free

Sliced Avocado

$4.50

Served with balsamic vinegar and olive oil gluten free

Tostones

$5.95

Crispy green plantains with chipotle aioli

Guacamole

$3.95

Homemade Guacamole

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Topped with Queso Fresco

Side Curtido

$2.95

Salvadorian slaw, cabbage, carrots, clinatro, jalepeno, onions

Side of Rice

$2.95

vegetarian broth, red and green bell peppers

2 oz Side chipotle aioli

$1.00

Creamy, Smokey Chili pepper sauce

2 oz Side crema fresca

$1.00

Spanish sour cream

2 oz side guasacaca

$1.00

Everyone's Favorite! Green peppers, avocado, cilantro, parsley, red vinegar, chili powder, garlic

2 oz side pico de gallo

$1.00

Onions, tomato, corn, peppers, cilantro

2 oz side salsa rosada

$0.75

Our Secret recipe Pink sauce!

6oz Grilled Salmon

$10.50

Kids Menu 10 & Under

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.95

Two buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup

Kids Cheese Empanada

$5.95

Served with yuca fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Served with yuca fries

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Served with yuca fries

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.95

Served with yuca fries

Postres

Flan

$5.95

Traditional Venezuelan quesillo

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95

A sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. Topped with Italian Meringue. Made in house.

Monthly Barista Pick

THE STERN PLIGRIM

$4.55

caramel , hazelnut and mocha

THE TURKEY TROT

$4.55

salted caramel, white mocha and cinnamon

APPLE PIE LATTE

$4.55

apple , cinnamon and pumpkin pie sauce.

FOLIAGE LATTE

$4.55

coconut , peach and coconut flakes on top.

CAFE DEL DIA

$4.55

orange, caramel and toasted marshmallow.

THE PERFECT PUMPKIN LATTE

$4.55

pumpkin spice, vanilla , topped with cinnamon.

MEDITERRANEAN MINT ICE TEA (20OZ)

$3.85

lively minty aroma, has a buttery mouthfeel followed by a soft herbaceous finish, and is caffeine free

Coffee

Almond milk, oat milk, or extra shot 0.95

Drip Coffee

$2.65

Your choice of one of 4 roast, Light roast, Daily blend (rotates weekly) Bold roast, or our decaf. All Roasted by intelligentsia

Latte

$3.95

Intelligentsia black cat espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.95

Black cat espresso with milk of choice steamed into a foam.

Iced coffee

$3.75

Intelligentsia Frequency blend brewed over ice. Notes of Gold raisin, raw sugar Molasses

Cold Brew

$4.45

Intelligentsia El diablo steeped for 24 hours. Rich smooth taste

Caramel macchiato

$4.75

Ghirardelli Creamy caramel sauce, vanilla with your choice of Milk. Topped with espresso and a caramel drizzle

Mocha

$4.75

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate with Steamed milk and espresso

Au Lait

$3.35

Dark Roast drip coffee with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Ghirardelli Dark chocolate, hint of vanilla with steamed milk. Topped with cocoa powder

House Drinks

Americano (12OZ)

$3.45

served in a 16oz cup, hot water and two shots of espresso

Espresso (8 oz)

$3.05

Double shot of Intelligentsia black cat classic espresso

Cubano (8 oz)

$3.45

Espresso with panela sugar

Espresso Macchiato (8oz)

$3.25

Double shot of Intelligentsia black cat classic espresso with a dollop of foam

Cortadito (8oz)

$3.65

8oz house drink, equal parts of espresso and steamed milk. Short latte

Cortado Condensada (12oz)

$3.95

served in an 8oz cup, Short latte with condensed milk.

Cubano Con Leche (8oz)

$4.35

8oz Latte, made with Panella sugar (Brown cane sugar) with equal parts of espresso and steamed milk

Vietnamese (120z)

$3.45

condensed milk with our bold roast coffee

Cafe al Jengibre

$4.15

16oz Latte with ginger steamed into the milk

Espresso over Ice

$3.40

Double shot of intelligentsia black cat classic espresso over ice

Kids milk

$2.75

Organic Tea

All Kilogram Teas are organic

Organic Emerald spring

One of our Green tea option that is delicately sweet. A perfect choice for an introduction to green tea!

Organic masala chai

A blend of Traditional indian spices and brisk black tea

Organic earl grey

Traditional english favorite, black tea!

Organic English breakfast

Dried fruit flavors with delicates notes of spice. English breakfast tea is a black tea

Organic Jasmine green

A traditional blend of spring picked green tea scented with aromatic jasmine blossoms

Organic Jasmine peach

Spring picked white tea from southern china, jasmine blossoms enhanced with peach essence

Organic King crimson

Organic herbal Tea Kilogram signature hibiscus bend rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, and natural citrus flavors Caffeine Free!

Organic Herbal Blend 333

Organic herbal blend 333, a blend of Rosehips, chamomile and peppermint! No caffeine

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Organic spicy chai tea, vanilla, and cinnamon flavor, milk of choice. Topped with cinnamon

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.95

Organic spicy chai tea with milk of choice, espresso topped with cinnamon

Iced chai tea latte

$5.45

Organic Spicy Chai tea, flavors of vanilla, cinnamon poured over ice with milk of choice

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.95

Earl grey tea with vanilla topped with steamed milk

Rooibus Tea Latte

$4.95

Red bark Tea, vanilla, steamed milk, for iced pour tea over milk of choice!

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.95

Organic Green tea by Kilogram contains caffeine

Cold Drinks

Limonada

$4.15

Sparkling Limeade with sweetened with simple syrup

Limonana

$4.15

Sparkling limeade with mint, sweetened with simple syrup

Papelon Con limon

$4.15

Sparkline limeade sweetened with our Panela sugar. A deliciously unique flavor

Horchata

$4.65

Traditional Spanish Drink, may be known as rice milk (may contain peanuts) flavors of Vanilla and cinnamon.

Dragon Limonada

$4.65

Sparkling Limeade with Raspberry and blueberry

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$4.15

A classic refresher, pressed lime with raspberry

Mediterranean Mint Iced Tea

$3.85

Delicious brew of minty tea leaves into an iced tea! Caffeine free too !

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Caramel

$5.25

blended caramel coffee, milk of choice with a caramel drizzle

Frozen Mocha

$5.25

Blended Chocolate coffee, milk of choice with a Chocolate Drizzle

Frozen Horchata

$5.25

Tradition Spanish drink with flavors of vanilla and cinnamon!

Raw Juices -12oz

Amazonas

$7.95

Spinach, Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Ginger

Caracas

$7.95

Kale, Apple, Lime, Cucumber, Ginger

Carabobo

$7.95

Beets, apple, carrot, lime, orange

Valencia

$7.95

Pineapple, Carrot, Pear, Apple, Mint

Barinas

$7.95

Spinach, parsley, cucumber, pear, pineapple, lime

Natural Smoothies

David Smoothie

$7.95

Banana, dates, Nutella, cashews, almond butter, almond milk

Emily smoothie

$7.95

Mixed berries, banana, acai, agave, almond milk

Isabella Smoothie

$7.95

Avocado, banana, lime, agave, almond milk

Juan Smoothie

$7.95

Banana, strawberries, orange, apple, spinach, oat milk

Lorenzo Smoothie

$7.95

Pineapple, mango, spinach, banana, coconut milk

Magdalena Smoothies

$7.95

Strawberries, banana, cashews, dates, vanilla, cherries, coconut milk

Nubia Smoothie

$7.95

Banana, blueberry, almond butter, honey, soy milk

Oscar Smoothie

$7.95

Raspberry, banana, honey, granola, coconut milk

Paulina Smoothie

$7.95

Cherries, cocoa powder, banana, agave, almond butter, espresso, oat milk

Victoria Smoothie

$7.95

Banana, blueberry, spinach, chia, honey, almond milk

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
506 franklin st, Melrose, MA 02176

