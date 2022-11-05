- Home
LA QCHARA CAFE RESTAURANT AND CATERING
1,207 Reviews
$$
506 franklin st
Melrose, MA 02176
Popular Items
Pies
Apple Pie
Our classis double crust apple pie, filled with our house blend of apples cinnamon and sugar, our top crust is finished with a dusting of sugar, perfection!
Apple Pie with Crumb Topping
A classic favorite apple pie with an cinnamon oatmeal crumb topping...
French Silk
A southern favorite brought right here to Melrose! Rich and creamy chocolate filling that is smooth as silk. We recommend to top it with fresh whipped cream when serving.
Key Lime Pie*
Our most popular pie! Nubias ( Lorenzos Mom) recipe passed down and perfected, tart lime custard pie in a flaky crust is just an absolute must have for any gathering! You will be the talk of the party!
Pecan Pie
My moms recipe never disappoints, a classic sweet pecan pie rich and chock full of pecans. Lorenzo cant resist this one!
Pumpkin Pie
Our home made pumpkin pie will melt in your mouth, a classic nine inch pie shell with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling. A must have for the holidays.
Quiches
Quiche (Spinach and Feta)
Our own buttery pie crust filled to the rim with fresh spinach, feta cheese and our classic egg quiche filling. Breakfast is served
Quiche (Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar)
Bacon, tomato and shredded cheddar fill this hearty quiche, the flaky crust is the perfect crisp for the last bite.
Quiche Lorraine (Ham, Cheddar, Onion)
A crisp flaky crust filled with eggs, ham cheese and sautéed onions, even the kids love this one!!
Quiche Southwestern ( Pico de gallo. spinach and Cheddar)
Our own buttery pie crust filled to the rim with house pico de gallo, fresh spinach, monetary jack cheese and our classic egg quiche filling. Breakfast is served
Loaves, Breads and Cakes
Cranberry Orange Bread (LARGE 9")
Mouthwatering, cranberry orange bread, fresh orange zest, walnuts and fresh cranberries make this bread a favorite!
Lemon Bread (LARGE 9")
Irresistable iced lemon bread, with fresh lemon zest, perfect for breakfast or dessert!
Pumpkin Bread (LARGE 9")
Our amazing moist and perfectly spiced pumpkin bread, perfect as a gift or just for you!
Nutella Bread (LARGE 9")
Cranberry Orange Bread (SMALL 6")
Mouthwatering, cranberry orange bread, fresh orange zest, walnuts and fresh cranberries make this bread a favorite!
lemon bread (SMALL 6")
These scrumptious 6 inch mini loaves are the perfect gift, bring it to a friend, the office or your table...everyone loves them.
Pumpkin Bread (SMALL 6")
Our amazing moist and perfectly spiced pumpkin bread, perfect as a gift or just for you!
Nutella Bread (SMALL 6")
Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)
Our most popular cake, vanilla cake with swirls of nutella topped with cinnamon crumbles
Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (LARGE round)
A spin on the classic, pumpkin cake with swirls of nutella and cinnamon crumbles.
Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)
Our most popular coffee cake 7 inch, vanilla cake with swirls of nutella topped with cinnamon crumbles
Pumpkin Nutella Coffee Cake (SMALL round)
A spin on the classic, 7 inch pumpkin cake with swirls of nutella and cinnamon crumbles.
Whole Dulce De Leche Cake
Rich layers of french vanilla cake seperated by dulce de leche and covered in our espresso buttercream frosting, absolute heaven.
Tres leches cake (1/2 tray)
This is mouthwatering goodness....vanilla cak soaked in three milks topped with a light and airy whipped frosting garnished and strawberries. Serves 12 people
Tres leches cake (full tray)
This is mouthwatering goodness....vanilla cak soaked in three milks topped with a light and airy whipped frosting garnished and strawberries. Serves 30 people
Pan de Jamon
A tradition of Venezuela, ham, raisins, green olives, red pepper, wrapped and baked to perfection.
Homemade French Baguette
Our soft and delicious 9 inch home made bread, perfect for any occasion! Toast, french toast, sandwiches, or to serve with dinner, spectacular
Focaccia bread
Our herbed oven baked focaccia, serves 6
Cachitoes (6)
Muffins, Scones, & Pastries
Muffins (6)
Our delicious muffins, 6 of your favorite options are cranberry nut, blueberry, pumpkin, peach coconut, double chocolate, chocolate chip, & corn.
Scones (6)
Six assorted scones, or six of the same you tell us, Blueberry, chocolate chip, cranberry orange, maple pecan, spinach and feta, Broccoli cheddar
Your choice Assorted Pastries (choose 6)
Mix and match your own pastry box for Thanksgiving!
Cinnamon rolls (6)
A box of four melt in your mouth sticky buns!!
Golfeados (6)
Cookies
Cookie Box (1 dozen)
One dozen spectacular homemade cookies, chocolate chip, snicker doodle, raspberry thumb prints, oatmeal raisin
Assorted Dessert tray(40)
40 pieces, The perfect platter for your holiday feast! As assortment of brownies, blondies, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, raspberry thumb print cookies.
Sugar cookie decorating kit (6)
Decorate your own sugar cookies, 6 assorted shapes, royal icing, sprinkles and candies included. Great activity, fun for all ages.
Gluten Free items
9 Inch Gluten Free Apple Pie
Sweet with out wheat bakes amazing Gluten free items, this is their double crust apple pie! Apple Pie: Apples, Brown rice, Tapioca Flour, Salt, Sugar, Shortening (palm oil), Xanthan gum, Water, Lemon juice, Egg.
9 inch Gluten Free Blueberry Pie
9 inch Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie
4 Inch Gluten Free Apple pie
Sweet without wheat makes the perfect gluten free individual pies just for you! Ingredients below: Apples, Brown rice, Tapioca Flour, Salt, Sugar, Shortening (palm oil), Xanthan gum, Water, Lemon juice, Egg.
4 inch Gluten Free Blueberry pie
4 inch Gluten Free pumpkin pie
Gluten free 24 oz Bag Of Stuffing Mix
Flours, Brown rice, Tapioca, White rice, Eggs, Oregano, Onion Powder, Sea salt, Honey, Yeast, Canola oil, Xanthan gum, Salt, Rosemary, Ginger, Marjoram, Thyme, Pepper, Sunflower lecithin.
Gluten Free Dinner Rolls (6 Rolls)
A bag of six gluten free rolls made exclusively by Sweet with out wheat. Ingredients: Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, White Rice Flour, Cage Free Eggs, Water, Honey, Yeast, Canola Oil, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Emulsifier, Calcium Sulfate, Enzymes, Sunflower Lecithin.
Gluten Free Cranberry Orange Muffin
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin
Gluten Free Chocolate chip muffin
Specials
Drunken Omelette
Omelet in a ranchera sauce topped with chihuahua cheese, spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, peppers and pico de gallo
Fajitas Alambre
Grilled skirt steak, diced bacon fajitas topped with oaxaca cheese and mango salsa, served with guacamole, crema, lettuce and corn tortillas
Salmon Lettuce Tacos
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, wrapped in iceberg lettuce leaves, dirty quinoa salad
Pitaya Bowl
Delicious Dragon Fruit smoothie bowl, topped with strawberry, banana , granola, coconut , nutella
Fruit cup
Arepa Llanera
Delicious Arepa stuffed with grilled skirt steak, sliced queso de freir, guacamole, cilantro garlic sauce, served with garen salad
Pujol Rice Bowl
Spanish rice, avocado aioli, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese,scallions, carrots, mango and sweet plantain
BAKE GOODS (Quantities updated daily)
Almond croissant
A buttery croissant filled with sweet almond filling.
Assorted Cookie Bag
Every week we have a different selection of cookies. Raspberry thumb print, shortbread cookies,heath bar chocolate chip and more. Each bag has 4 cookies.
Berlinesas
Blondie bag
Three pieces of super delicous peanut buter swirl blondies. Simply amazing
Blondies bar
Our soft and scrumptious Blondie is the perfect sidekick to our delicous coffee
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry muffins topped with a cinnamon streusel.
Brazilian Cheese Bread
Brazilian Cheese Breads are a delicious treat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Made with Yucca flour. Gluten Free
Brownie
Super rich brownies made with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
Brownie Bag
Our triple chocolate brownies, delicious for sharing
Brownie of the day
Our homemade brownies all decorated for halloween
Cachito ham/cheese
A Venezuelan bake good filled with ham, cheese and bacon.
Cachito Mole Chicken
A Venezuelan bake good filled with chicken, our mole sauce and cheese.
Cake pop
Bite Size cake balls cover with chocolate.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Our delicious vanilla batter swimming with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and dusted with sugar!
Chocolate Croissant
Buttery croissant filled with chocolate and drizzled with a chocolate sauce.
Coffee cake muffin
A super tasty muffin made with real coffee and cinnamon crumb topping, perfect way to start your day
Colombian Cheese Bread
If you haven't tried this yet, you have not fully lived, and it is a Gluten free treat.
Corn Muffin
The best corn muffin you will ever try!!
Cranberry, Orange muffin
We are excited for this new fall flavor, topped with almonds and craisins
Cupcake
Freshly baked cupcakes this weeks flavor, french vanilla with a nutell swirl butter cream frosting and halloween spinkles!!
Double chocolate muffin
Calling all chocolate lovers...this super rich chocolate muffin will melt in your mouth
Fruit Cup
Assortment of watermelon, cantaloupe, honey dew melon and blueberries. Cut fresh daily
Fruit Squeeze Pouches
Delicious Fruit Purees just for the kids! Assorted Flavors
Gluten Free mini quiche
Our gluten free quiche is perfect for Breakfast, flavors change daily
Gluten free muffin
This vegan muffin is moist and delicious, flavors change weekly
Granola Bag
Our housemade granola. A yummy mix of oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, cranberries and chocolate chips baked with maple syrup.
Granola Bar
Assorted cliff bars an kind bars for that snack on the go!
Key lime tart
A sweet tart filled with key lime custard and topped with fresh blueberries.
Kouign amann
A classic french pastry - laminated croissant dough with cream cheese guava filling baked daily
Large Alfajores
This is a traditional cookie that is much loved in most Latin cultures.
large pumpkin 9 inch
Perfect to take home or to the office, moist and delicious, everyone loves it!
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
If youlove lemon this ones for you, baked fresh daily and topped with toasted almonds
m&m cookie bag
yummy m&m cookies, the bag perfect to share!
Marble loaf Slice
French vanilla and chocolate swirled together to make this delicous treat!
Mini Bundt cake
Our mini Bundt cake is moist, delicious todays flavor is apple cinnamon
Mini Muffins
Two mini chocolate chip muffins. A perfect treat for anytime of the day.
Oatmeal raisin cookie bag (6)
chewy and delicous our oatmeal cookies ar the perfect partner to a delicous coffee
Oreo Pop
Our ever popular chocolate covered oreos finished with festive sprinkles.
Outmeal choco pecan bars
Peach Coconut Muffin
Our most popular muffin! Loaded with peached and topped with coconut!
Pirate Booty
A great snack for the kids
Pumpkin Nutella loaf slices
A fall classic, moist pumpkin cake swirled with nutella and topped with cinnamon crumble
salted caramel bar
Salted Caramel Bars have a buttery shortbread base and a topping of rich, chewy caramel. A crunchy dusting of flaked sea salt on top is the perfect finishing touch!
Savory scone
Looking for a savory snack, our bakers will keep you happy with our variety of savory scones.
Small cranberry almond loaf
A scrumptious fall favorite, cranberries, amd almond with vanilla pound cake..perfect
Small Nutella Bread 6 in
Nutella swirl coffee cake loaf, topped with cinnamon strudel perfect for anytime!
Small Pumpkin Bread 6 in
Our perfectly spiced, scrumptious pumpkins bread is delicious bring one home today!
Spinach and Cheese Croissant
Buttery croissant filled with spinach, feta, ricotta, and parmesan cheese.
Sugar cookie
Our delicious seasonal sugar cookies, topped with royal icing
Sugar Cookie Kit
6 Sugar cookies with icing and seasonal sprinkles, fun for all ages
Sweet scone
This weeks flavor is Cranberry Maple pecan
Chia Pudding
Brazil
Traditional chia pudding topped with mango, strawberries and shredded coconut
Guatemala
Traditional chia pudding topped with raspberries, sliced almonds and coconut
Calebina
Cocoa chia pudding topped with strawberries, banana, shredded coconut, roasted cashews and sliced almonds, finished with Nutella
Dragon Chia
Traditional chia pudding topped with blueberries, raspberries and shredded coconut, finished off with Nutella
Colombia Chia
Cinnamon chia pudding topped with diced apple, banana, granola finished with maple syrup
Entradas
Arepitas Con Nata
Eight mini arepas, served with crema fresca Gluten Free
Chips & Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips with our home made salsa Gluten Free
Tequenos
Queso blanco cheese wrapped in a crispy dough, served with chipotle aioli
Mini empanadas (2)
Two mini shredded chipotle chicken empanadas
Ensaladas
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, corn, chicken, cheese, tomato, bacon, onions, sherry sesame vinaigrette
La Cortada
Mixed greens, apples, black beans, corn, queso fresco, onion, crispy tortilla strips, toasted sesame vinaigrette
La Verde
Spinach, cranberries, beets, oaxaca cheese, toasted almonds, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Mangos Tango Salad
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, garbanzo beans, mango, pineapple, red onion, cucumber, avocado, Latin tajin dressing
Quinoa Bowls
Chile
broccoli, carrots, scallion, cranberries, red and green peppers, sherry sesame vinaigrette
Ecuador
Lettuce, black beans, queso seco, salsa, sliced avocado, spicy ranchera sauce
Peru
Garbanzo beans, scallions, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Salvador
Guacamole, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, tortilla strips, tomato, queso seco, avocado aioli
Venezuela
White onions, tomato, pineapple, black beans, avocado, red and green peppers, avocado aioli
Desayuno
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, & bacon, served with yuca fries
Breakfast Torta
Scrambled eggs, bacon, chihuahua cheese, sliced avocado, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Centro American Breakfast
Two over easy eggs and a cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, served with bacon and sweet plantains gluten free
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortillas tossed with your choice of green or red sauce, queso seco, chipotle shredded chicken, drizzled crema fresca, & two over easy eggs Gluten Free
Desayuno Criollo
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, served with two thin arepas & grilled chorizo gluten free
El Periquero Omelet
Spinach, salsa, cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with black beans and yuca fries gluten free
Empanadas Platanos
Two flour empanadas stuffed with sweet plantains & cheese, served with black beans & chipotle aioli
Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy corn tortillas with black bean spread, topped with over easy eggs, salsa, & queso fresco, served with sweet plantains and black beans gluten free
Mexican Burrito
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, spinach, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Perico Arepa
Scrambled eggs, salsa, cheese, & chipotle sauce gluten free
Tostadas Francesas
Cinnamon swirl challah bread topped with toasted almonds, sliced bananas, & panela syrup
Venezuelan Benedicts
Crispy thin arepas topped with chorizo, chihuahua cheese, poached eggs, & guasacaca cream sauce, served with yuca fries gluten free
Breakfast Quinoa
Two poached eggs on a bed of quinoa, mango salsa, black beans, & plantains, finished with queso fresco and avocado dressing Gluten free
Cuban Omelet
Cuban-style shredded pork, cilantro, white onions, chihuahua cheese, served with yuca fries Gluten free
Latin Hash
Latin style hash made with chorizo, yuca, & curtido salad, topped with chipotle aioli, cheese, and two fried eggs gluten free
Mechada Cachapa
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco & shredded beef, served with curtido salad
Yuca con Huevos
Crispy yuca patty topped with two over easy eggs, chorizo, melted Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, & crema fresca gluten free
Cachapa Con Queso
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco, served with curtido salad and nata
Breakfast Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Jamon y Queso Cachapa
Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with queso blanco, served with curtido salad
Arepas ( Made from scratch)
Carne Mechada Arepa
Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, queso seco, black beans Gluten Free
Reina Pepiada Arepa
Cilantro lime avocado chicken salad gluten free
Choriqueso Arepa
Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, onions, sliced tomato Gluten Free
Pernil Arepa
Roasted pork, cheese, sliced tomato gluten free
Domino Arepa
Black beans, sweet plantains, queso fresco
Arepa con Queso
White shredded cheese filling gluten free
Camarones Arepa
sautéed shrimp topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo and cheese gluten free
Platos Principales
Arroz Con Pollo
Marinated chicken simmered with rice, carrots, red and green peppers, topped with roasted vegetables and tomatoes Gluten free
Burrito
Choice of chicken, beef, or pork with black beans, rice, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
Carne Asada
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with a cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, rice, and guacamole 16.95 Gluten Free
El Toston
Flattened crispy green plantains used as bread, chipotle chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa rosada, lettuce, tomato, & onions, served with roasted vegetables gluten free
Enchiladas Mole
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with mole sauce, crema fresca, sesame seeds, & sliced almonds, served with rice and black beans Sauce Contains Peanuts, Gluten Free
Fajitas
Choose your favorite: steak, chicken, steak and chicken, or shrimp, sautéed with onions & peppers, served with corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, crema fresca, & guacamole (extra 3.00 for steak, steak and chicken, or shrimp) Gluten free
Fish Tacos
Three grilled tilapia tacos with Salvadorian slaw & chipotle aioli, served with rice and black beans Gluten free
Las Carnitas
Three soft corn tacos each filled with shredded beef, chipotle chicken, and roasted pork, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, & crema fresca, served with rice Gluten free
Pabellon Criollo
Venezuelan seasoned shredded beef, served with black beans, rice, & sweet plantains
Portobello Tacos
Three grilled marinated Portobello mushroom tacos, with salsa and scallions, served with black beans and rice (Gluten Free and Vegetarian)
Quesadilla de Hongos
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, & avocado, served with yuca fries
Quesadillas
Chipotle shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, corn salsa, & sliced avocado, served with yuca fries
Stuffed Avocados
Avocado stuffed with spicy quinoa, pico de gallo, & chipotle aoili, served with curtido salad gluten free
Taco Asado
Three grilled skirt steak tacos with cilantro & white onions, served with rice and black beans gluten free
Tostadas De Pollo
Two crispy corn tortillas with black bean spread, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, topped with chipotle chicken, homemade corn salsa, chopped avocados, and crema fresca, served with rice and black beans Gluten Free
Vegetarian Burrito
Roasted vegetables, quinoa, black beans, salsa, & cheese, served with yuca fries
Birria Tacos
Three red sauce dipped corn tacos, braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro served with consommé, rice and beans
Salmon Lettuce tacos
Three iceberg lettue wrap tacos, grilled salmon, mango salsa, and quinoa salad
Tortas
Choriqueso Torta
Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Cubano Torta
Roasted pork, ham, Chihuahua cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, served with yuca fries
Pernil Torta
Roasted pork, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Pollo Torta
Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Sloppy Torta
Shredded beef, fried egg, sliced avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Vegetal Torta
Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Acompanantes
Yuca Fries
Crispy Yuca fries Served with guasacaca sauce gluten free
Sweet Plantains
Topped with queso fresco gluten free
Sliced Avocado
Served with balsamic vinegar and olive oil gluten free
Tostones
Crispy green plantains with chipotle aioli
Guacamole
Homemade Guacamole
Side Black Beans
Topped with Queso Fresco
Side Curtido
Salvadorian slaw, cabbage, carrots, clinatro, jalepeno, onions
Side of Rice
vegetarian broth, red and green bell peppers
2 oz Side chipotle aioli
Creamy, Smokey Chili pepper sauce
2 oz Side crema fresca
Spanish sour cream
2 oz side guasacaca
Everyone's Favorite! Green peppers, avocado, cilantro, parsley, red vinegar, chili powder, garlic
2 oz side pico de gallo
Onions, tomato, corn, peppers, cilantro
2 oz side salsa rosada
Our Secret recipe Pink sauce!
6oz Grilled Salmon
Kids Menu 10 & Under
Postres
Monthly Barista Pick
THE STERN PLIGRIM
caramel , hazelnut and mocha
THE TURKEY TROT
salted caramel, white mocha and cinnamon
APPLE PIE LATTE
apple , cinnamon and pumpkin pie sauce.
FOLIAGE LATTE
coconut , peach and coconut flakes on top.
CAFE DEL DIA
orange, caramel and toasted marshmallow.
THE PERFECT PUMPKIN LATTE
pumpkin spice, vanilla , topped with cinnamon.
MEDITERRANEAN MINT ICE TEA (20OZ)
lively minty aroma, has a buttery mouthfeel followed by a soft herbaceous finish, and is caffeine free
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Your choice of one of 4 roast, Light roast, Daily blend (rotates weekly) Bold roast, or our decaf. All Roasted by intelligentsia
Latte
Intelligentsia black cat espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino
Black cat espresso with milk of choice steamed into a foam.
Iced coffee
Intelligentsia Frequency blend brewed over ice. Notes of Gold raisin, raw sugar Molasses
Cold Brew
Intelligentsia El diablo steeped for 24 hours. Rich smooth taste
Caramel macchiato
Ghirardelli Creamy caramel sauce, vanilla with your choice of Milk. Topped with espresso and a caramel drizzle
Mocha
Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate with Steamed milk and espresso
Au Lait
Dark Roast drip coffee with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Dark chocolate, hint of vanilla with steamed milk. Topped with cocoa powder
House Drinks
Americano (12OZ)
served in a 16oz cup, hot water and two shots of espresso
Espresso (8 oz)
Double shot of Intelligentsia black cat classic espresso
Cubano (8 oz)
Espresso with panela sugar
Espresso Macchiato (8oz)
Double shot of Intelligentsia black cat classic espresso with a dollop of foam
Cortadito (8oz)
8oz house drink, equal parts of espresso and steamed milk. Short latte
Cortado Condensada (12oz)
served in an 8oz cup, Short latte with condensed milk.
Cubano Con Leche (8oz)
8oz Latte, made with Panella sugar (Brown cane sugar) with equal parts of espresso and steamed milk
Vietnamese (120z)
condensed milk with our bold roast coffee
Cafe al Jengibre
16oz Latte with ginger steamed into the milk
Espresso over Ice
Double shot of intelligentsia black cat classic espresso over ice
Kids milk
Organic Tea
Organic Emerald spring
One of our Green tea option that is delicately sweet. A perfect choice for an introduction to green tea!
Organic masala chai
A blend of Traditional indian spices and brisk black tea
Organic earl grey
Traditional english favorite, black tea!
Organic English breakfast
Dried fruit flavors with delicates notes of spice. English breakfast tea is a black tea
Organic Jasmine green
A traditional blend of spring picked green tea scented with aromatic jasmine blossoms
Organic Jasmine peach
Spring picked white tea from southern china, jasmine blossoms enhanced with peach essence
Organic King crimson
Organic herbal Tea Kilogram signature hibiscus bend rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, and natural citrus flavors Caffeine Free!
Organic Herbal Blend 333
Organic herbal blend 333, a blend of Rosehips, chamomile and peppermint! No caffeine
Tea Lattes
Chai Tea Latte
Organic spicy chai tea, vanilla, and cinnamon flavor, milk of choice. Topped with cinnamon
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Organic spicy chai tea with milk of choice, espresso topped with cinnamon
Iced chai tea latte
Organic Spicy Chai tea, flavors of vanilla, cinnamon poured over ice with milk of choice
London Fog Tea Latte
Earl grey tea with vanilla topped with steamed milk
Rooibus Tea Latte
Red bark Tea, vanilla, steamed milk, for iced pour tea over milk of choice!
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Organic Green tea by Kilogram contains caffeine
Cold Drinks
Limonada
Sparkling Limeade with sweetened with simple syrup
Limonana
Sparkling limeade with mint, sweetened with simple syrup
Papelon Con limon
Sparkline limeade sweetened with our Panela sugar. A deliciously unique flavor
Horchata
Traditional Spanish Drink, may be known as rice milk (may contain peanuts) flavors of Vanilla and cinnamon.
Dragon Limonada
Sparkling Limeade with Raspberry and blueberry
Raspberry Lime Ricky
A classic refresher, pressed lime with raspberry
Mediterranean Mint Iced Tea
Delicious brew of minty tea leaves into an iced tea! Caffeine free too !
Frozen Drinks
Raw Juices -12oz
Natural Smoothies
David Smoothie
Banana, dates, Nutella, cashews, almond butter, almond milk
Emily smoothie
Mixed berries, banana, acai, agave, almond milk
Isabella Smoothie
Avocado, banana, lime, agave, almond milk
Juan Smoothie
Banana, strawberries, orange, apple, spinach, oat milk
Lorenzo Smoothie
Pineapple, mango, spinach, banana, coconut milk
Magdalena Smoothies
Strawberries, banana, cashews, dates, vanilla, cherries, coconut milk
Nubia Smoothie
Banana, blueberry, almond butter, honey, soy milk
Oscar Smoothie
Raspberry, banana, honey, granola, coconut milk
Paulina Smoothie
Cherries, cocoa powder, banana, agave, almond butter, espresso, oat milk
Victoria Smoothie
Banana, blueberry, spinach, chia, honey, almond milk
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
506 franklin st, Melrose, MA 02176