La Ranchera Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

911 E La Habra Blvd

La Habra Heights, CA 90631

Popular Items

Caldo de Pollo - Chicken soup
Pozole

Tacos

Two Hard Shell Tacos

Two Hard Shell Tacos

$5.99

Minimum 2 tacos Protein, Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tijuana Style Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos

Tijuana Style Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos

$11.99

Order of 3 Tijuana Style Birria tacos with Onion, Cilantro and Consome. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tacos Combo (3) suaves

$12.99

3 tacos combo

Two Fish tacos

Two Fish tacos

$6.99

Ensenada style fish tacos with cabbage, pico de Gallo and crema. **minimum 2 tacos

Mulita

$3.50

Tres Taquitos de Pollo a la carte

$6.99

Taco de Carne Asada

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Pollo

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco Alpastor

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Carnitas

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Cabeza

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Birria

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Two Tacos Camaron

$7.99

4 Tacos de Papa

$10.99

4 taco Dorado pollo

$10.99

4 taco Dorado res

$10.99

Two taquitos de res

$4.99

Tacos buche

$2.25

3 Hard shell tacos combo

$12.99

Entrees

Chile Relleno

$13.86

Cheese stuffed poblano Chile in red ranchera sauce served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Carne Asada Combo

$15.99

Fire-Grilled Beef served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Sopes Combo

$13.86

2 sopes served with beans and rice * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Chile Verde Combo

Chile Verde Combo

$13.86

Pork chunks in Green sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Pollo en Mole

$13.86

Chicken in Mole sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Carnitas Combo

Carnitas Combo

$13.86

Fried pork with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Taquitos Rancheros

$13.86

3 Chicken taquitos with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tacos Ahogados

$13.86

3 Fried potato tacos with beans, Carnitas, cabbage, pickled onion, drenched in a tomato broth served with an extra spicy salsa. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Birria Combo

$13.86

Marinated beef stew, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. .* Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchiladas

$14.99

Costillas

$13.86

Tortitas de Camaron

$13.86

Enchiladas mole

$13.86

Flautas pollo combo

$13.86

Chicharron verde c nopales

$13.86

Bistek ranchero

$13.86
Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.86

3 Chicken or cheese enchiladas served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Enchiladas Suizas - Green

$13.86

3 chicken enchiladas in green sauce with cheese, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Costillas

$13.86

Costillas

$13.86

Seafood Entrees

Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Spicy shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp in garlic butter with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Coctel de Camarón

$14.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Carne Asada con Camarones

$16.99

Fire grilled beef with grilled shrimp, with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Filete de Pescado

$14.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

(1) tostada camaron

$8.00

Enchiladas de camaron

$15.99

Burritos

All Meat Burrito

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Filling, Onion & Cilantro * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Bean & Cheese

$5.99

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS & CHEESE

Burrito de Carne Asada

$10.16

Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Pollo

$9.93

Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Carnitas

$9.93

Burrito de Birria

$9.93

Burrito de Alpastor

$9.93

Burrito de Chile Relleno

$11.99

Flour tortilla, Chile relleno, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Chile Verde

$11.99

Flour tortilla, Chile verde, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Camaron

$11.99

Flour tortilla, shrimp, cabbage, rice and pico de Gallo.

Burrito Cabeza

$10.99

Veggie burrito

$10.62

Bean & Cheese (Copy)

$6.99

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS & CHEESE

Tortas

Mexican Sandwich with beans, protein, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeño and mayonnaise. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Carne Asada - Torta

Carne Asada - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Alpastor - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Carnitas - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Pollo - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Milanesa - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Birria - Torta

$10.75

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Cubana - Torta

$12.00

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, HAM, CHEESE, BACON, CHORIZO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Hawaiiana - Torta

$10.75

Mexican Roll, Ham, cheese, pineapple, and jalapeno. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Tinga - Torta

$10.75Out of stock

Jamon torta

$10.75

Soups

Birria en Caldo

$14.99

Pozole

$14.76

Caldo de Pollo - Chicken soup

$13.86

Caldo de Res - Beef soup

$14.76

Albondigas - Meatball soup

$14.76
Menudo C/todo

Menudo C/todo

$14.77

** AVAILABLE ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY**

Caldo de Camarón y pescado

$16.99

Caldo de camaron

$14.99

Caldo de pescado

$14.99

Menudo N/carne dble pata poco mais

$14.99

Quesadillas

Alpastor - quesadilla

$9.24

Birria - quesadilla

$9.24

Carne Asada - quesadilla

$9.24

Carnitas - quesadilla

$9.24

Jamon - quesadilla

$9.24

Pollo - quesadilla

$9.24

Queso - quesadilla

$6.99

Family Packs

Paquete Carnitas

$19.99

Paquete Birria

$24.99

Paquete asada

$25.99

Paquete pollo

$23.99

Súper Paquete de Carnitas

$38.88

Sopes

A la carte sope with beans, protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Alpastor - Sope

$5.25
Carne Asada - Sope

Carne Asada - Sope

$5.25

Birria - Sope

$5.25

Pollo - Sope

$5.25

Carnitas - Sope

$5.25

Frijol-sope

$4.50

Nachos & Fries

Alpastor Fries

$12.99

Alpastor Nachos

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.99

Corn Chips, beans, cheese, meat, sour cream, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, guacamole.

Carnitas Fries

$12.99

Carnitas Nachos

$12.99

Chile Verde Fries Supreme

$13.99

Chile Verde Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Pollo Fries

$12.99

Pollo Nachos

$12.99

Súper Nachos

$15.99

Taco Packs

Family Taco Meal

$39.95

4 Carne asada tacos, 4 Chicken tacos, 4 Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, 1 red salsa, 1 green salsa & limes

24 Taco Pack

$76.69

8 Carne Asada tacos, 8 Chicken tacos, * Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, red salsa, green salsa & limes

Appetizer

Homemade corn chips with fresh guacamole

Chips with Guacamole (Copy)

$8.99

Tamales

Tamal de Puerco - Rojo

$2.54

Tamal de Pollo -Verde

$2.54

Tamal de Queso

$2.54

Tamal de Elote

$2.54
1 Docena Tamales

1 Docena Tamales

$27.77

Docena Mixta incluye 3 tamales de queso, 3 de puerco, 3 de pollo y 3 de elote

Extra Condiments

Sour cream (4 oz)

$1.50

Salsa (2 oz)

$0.25

Guacamole (4 oz)

$4.50

Extra lime slices

$2.99

Extra Corn Tortillas (3 tortillas)

$1.25

Telera pan

$2.00

Beverages

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.25+
Soda en Lata - Canned Soda

Soda en Lata - Canned Soda

$1.99
1/2 Liter Mexican Soda

1/2 Liter Mexican Soda

$3.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50

Cafe

$3.50
Champurrado

Champurrado

Monster

$2.99

Bottle water

$1.00

Jugo de Naranja

$5.99

Choco-milk

$3.99

Atole

$3.00

Platillos

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos con chorizo

$11.00

Huevos con Jamón

$11.00

Huevos con tocino

$11.00

Chile Verde con Huevos

$14.99

Huevos con Nopales

$11.00

Huevo rebuelto dble frijol

$11.00

Chilaquiles sencillos

$11.00

Machaka huevo plate

$11.00

Huevo c papa

$11.00

Burritos

Chorizo Burrito

$9.23
Jamon Burrito

Jamon Burrito

$9.23

Tocino Burrito

$9.23

Huevo a la mexicana Burrito

$9.23

Machaca Burrito

$10.16

Asada con Huevo burrito

$10.99

Burrito frijol huevo y queso

$9.23

Huevo con papa burrito

$9.23

Tacos

Two Hard Shell Tacos

Two Hard Shell Tacos

$5.99

Minimum 2 tacos Protein, Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tijuana Style Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos

Tijuana Style Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos

$11.35

Order of 3 Tijuana Style Birria tacos with Onion, Cilantro and Consome. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tacos Combo (3) suaves

$14.55

3 tacos combo

Two Fish tacos

Two Fish tacos

$6.23

Ensenada style fish tacos with cabbage, pico de Gallo and crema. **minimum 2 tacos

Mulita

$3.11

Tres Taquitos de Pollo a la carte

$4.68

Taco de Carne Asada

$2.69

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Pollo

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco Alpastor

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Carnitas

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Cabeza

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Taco de Birria

$2.25

Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.

Dos tacos

$4.69

Tacos dorado combo

$11.49

Entrees

Tres tacos Dorados combo

$12.47

3 hard shell tacos, chips, salsa and a Medium drink * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.95

3 Chicken or cheese enchiladas served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Chile Relleno

$11.95

Cheese stuffed poblano Chile in red ranchera sauce served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Carne Asada Combo

$13.51

Fire-Grilled Beef served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Sopes Combo

$11.95

2 sopes served with beans and rice * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Chile Verde Combo

Chile Verde Combo

$11.95

Pork chunks in Green sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Pollo en Mole

$11.95

Chicken in Mole sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Carnitas Combo

Carnitas Combo

$11.43

Fried pork with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Taquitos Rancheros

$11.95

3 Chicken taquitos with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Tacos Ahogados

$11.43

3 Fried potato tacos with beans, Carnitas, cabbage, pickled onion, drenched in a tomato broth served with an extra spicy salsa. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Birria Combo

$11.95

Marinated beef stew, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. .* Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Enchiladas Suizas - Green

$11.95

3 chicken enchiladas in green sauce with cheese, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchiladas

$14.55

Costillas

$11.95

Seafood Entrees

Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$15.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Spicy shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.55

Shrimp in garlic butter with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Coctel de Camarón

$15.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Carne Asada con Camarones

$15.99

Fire grilled beef with grilled shrimp, with beans, rice and corn tortillas

Filete de Pescado

$15.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Burritos

All Meat Burrito

$13.51

Flour Tortilla, Filling, Onion & Cilantro * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Bean & Cheese

$6.23

FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS & CHEESE

Burrito de Carne Asada

$10.62

Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Pollo

$10.62

Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Carnitas

$10.62

Burrito de Birria

$10.62

Burrito de Alpastor

$10.62

Burrito de Chile Relleno

$11.99

Flour tortilla, Chile relleno, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Chile Verde

$11.99

Flour tortilla, Chile verde, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.

Burrito de Camaron

$12.47

Flour tortilla, shrimp, cabbage, rice and pico de Gallo.

Tortas

Mexican Sandwich with beans, protein, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeño and mayonnaise. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Carne Asada - Torta

Carne Asada - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Alpastor - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Carnitas - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Pollo - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Milanesa - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Birria - Torta

$9.87

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Cubana - Torta

$11.43

MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, HAM, CHEESE, BACON, CHORIZO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Hawaiiana - Torta

$9.87

Mexican Roll, Ham, cheese, pineapple, and jalapeno. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.

Soups

Birria en Caldo

$15.85

Pozole

$15.85

Caldo de Pollo - Chicken soup

$14.00

Caldo de Res - Beef soup

$15.85

Albondigas - Meatball soup

$15.75
Menudo C/todo

Menudo C/todo

$15.85

** AVAILABLE ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY**

Caldo de Camarón y pescado

$16.85

Caldo de camaron

$15.59

Caldo de pescado

$15.59

Quesadillas

Alpastor - quesadilla

$9.24

Birria - quesadilla

$9.24

Carne Asada - quesadilla

$9.24

Carnitas - quesadilla

$9.24

Jamon - quesadilla

$9.24

Pollo - quesadilla

$9.24

Queso - quesadilla

$7.27

Tinga - quesadilla

$8.31Out of stock

Family Packs

Paquete Carnitas

$19.99

Paquete Birria

$24.99

Paquete asada

$25.99

Paquete pollo

$24.95

Súper Paquete de Carnitas

$40.44

Sopes

A la carte sope with beans, protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.

Alpastor - Sope

$4.68
Carne Asada - Sope

Carne Asada - Sope

$4.68

Birria - Sope

$4.68

Pollo - Sope

$4.68

Carnitas - Sope

$4.68

Nachos & Fries

Alpastor Fries

$12.47

Alpastor Nachos

$11.95

Carne Asada Fries

$12.47

Carne Asada Nachos

$11.95

Corn Chips, beans, cheese, meat, sour cream, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, guacamole.

Carnitas Fries

$12.47

Carnitas Nachos

$11.95

Chile Verde Fries Supreme

$13.51

Chile Verde Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Pollo Fries

$12.47

Pollo Nachos

$11.95

Taco Packs

Family Taco Meal

$41.55

4 Carne asada tacos, 4 Chicken tacos, 4 Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, 1 red salsa, 1 green salsa & limes

24 Taco Pack

$79.76

8 Carne Asada tacos, 8 Chicken tacos, * Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, red salsa, green salsa & limes

Appetizer

Homemade corn chips with fresh guacamole

Chips with Guacamole

$8.31

Tamales

Tamal de Puerco - Rojo

$2.85

Tamal de Pollo -Verde

$2.85

Tamal de Queso

$2.85

Tamal de Elote

$2.85
1 Docena Tamales

1 Docena Tamales

$28.85

Docena Mixta incluye 3 tamales de queso, 3 de puerco, 3 de pollo y 3 de elote

Extra Condiments

Sour cream (4 oz)

$1.56

Salsa (2 oz)

$0.26

Guacamole (4 oz)

$4.68

Extra lime slices

$3.11

Extra Corn Tortillas (3 tortillas)

$1.30

Beverages

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.25+
Soda en Lata - Canned Soda

Soda en Lata - Canned Soda

$1.99
1/2 Liter Mexican Soda

1/2 Liter Mexican Soda

$4.15
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.11

Cafe

$3.12
Champurrado

Champurrado

Monster

$3.11

Bottle water

$1.04

Jugo de Naranja

$6.23
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small family owned authentic Mexican restaurant in La Habra.

Location

911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

