La Ranchera Mexican Restaurant
911 E La Habra Blvd
La Habra Heights, CA 90631
Tacos
Two Hard Shell Tacos
Minimum 2 tacos Protein, Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Tijuana Style Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos
Order of 3 Tijuana Style Birria tacos with Onion, Cilantro and Consome. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Tacos Combo (3) suaves
3 tacos combo
Two Fish tacos
Ensenada style fish tacos with cabbage, pico de Gallo and crema. **minimum 2 tacos
Mulita
Tres Taquitos de Pollo a la carte
Taco de Carne Asada
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Taco de Pollo
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Taco Alpastor
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Taco de Carnitas
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Taco de Cabeza
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Taco de Birria
Corn tortilla, meat, onion and cilantro.
Two Tacos Camaron
4 Tacos de Papa
4 taco Dorado pollo
4 taco Dorado res
Two taquitos de res
Tacos buche
3 Hard shell tacos combo
Entrees
Chile Relleno
Cheese stuffed poblano Chile in red ranchera sauce served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Carne Asada Combo
Fire-Grilled Beef served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Sopes Combo
2 sopes served with beans and rice * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Chile Verde Combo
Pork chunks in Green sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Pollo en Mole
Chicken in Mole sauce with beans, rice and corn tortillas
Carnitas Combo
Fried pork with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Taquitos Rancheros
3 Chicken taquitos with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Tacos Ahogados
3 Fried potato tacos with beans, Carnitas, cabbage, pickled onion, drenched in a tomato broth served with an extra spicy salsa. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Birria Combo
Marinated beef stew, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. .* Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchiladas
Costillas
Tortitas de Camaron
Enchiladas mole
Flautas pollo combo
Chicharron verde c nopales
Bistek ranchero
Enchiladas Rancheras
3 Chicken or cheese enchiladas served with beans and rice. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Enchiladas Suizas - Green
3 chicken enchiladas in green sauce with cheese, served with beans, rice and corn tortillas. * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Costillas
Costillas
Seafood Entrees
Camarones Rancheros
Camarones a la Diabla
Spicy shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp in garlic butter with beans, rice and corn tortillas
Coctel de Camarón
Camarones a la Plancha
Grilled Shrimp with beans, rice and corn tortillas
Carne Asada con Camarones
Fire grilled beef with grilled shrimp, with beans, rice and corn tortillas
Filete de Pescado
Mojarra Frita
(1) tostada camaron
Enchiladas de camaron
Burritos
All Meat Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Filling, Onion & Cilantro * Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Bean & Cheese
FLOUR TORTILLA, BEANS & CHEESE
Burrito de Carne Asada
Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.
Burrito de Pollo
Flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.
Burrito de Carnitas
Burrito de Birria
Burrito de Alpastor
Burrito de Chile Relleno
Flour tortilla, Chile relleno, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.
Burrito de Chile Verde
Flour tortilla, Chile verde, beans, rice, onion & cilantro.
Burrito de Camaron
Flour tortilla, shrimp, cabbage, rice and pico de Gallo.
Burrito Cabeza
Veggie burrito
Tortas
Carne Asada - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Alpastor - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Carnitas - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Pollo - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Milanesa - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Birria - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, PROTEIN, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Cubana - Torta
MEXICAN ROLL, BEANS, HAM, CHEESE, BACON, CHORIZO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Hawaiiana - Torta
Mexican Roll, Ham, cheese, pineapple, and jalapeno. Add-ons for an additional charge. NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extras will not be honored. Thank you.
Tinga - Torta
Jamon torta
Soups
Birria en Caldo
Pozole
Caldo de Pollo - Chicken soup
Caldo de Res - Beef soup
Albondigas - Meatball soup
Menudo C/todo
** AVAILABLE ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY**
Caldo de Camarón y pescado
Caldo de camaron
Caldo de pescado
Menudo N/carne dble pata poco mais
Quesadillas
Family Packs
Sopes
Nachos & Fries
Alpastor Fries
Alpastor Nachos
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada Nachos
Corn Chips, beans, cheese, meat, sour cream, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, guacamole.
Carnitas Fries
Carnitas Nachos
Chile Verde Fries Supreme
Chile Verde Nachos Supreme
Pollo Fries
Pollo Nachos
Taco Packs
Family Taco Meal
4 Carne asada tacos, 4 Chicken tacos, 4 Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, 1 red salsa, 1 green salsa & limes
24 Taco Pack
8 Carne Asada tacos, 8 Chicken tacos, * Carnitas tacos, 32 oz Beans, 32 oz Rice, a medium bag of corn chips, red salsa, green salsa & limes
Appetizer
Tamales
Extra Condiments
Beverages
Platillos
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
A small family owned authentic Mexican restaurant in La Habra.
911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights, CA 90631