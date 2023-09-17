Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca Small

$4.25

Agua Fresca Medium

$5.00

Agua Fresca Large

$6.00

Cantarito

$8.50

Topochico Preparado

$7.00

Smoothies/Licuados

Regular Smoothie

$7.25

Large Smoothie

$9.00

Regular Milkshake

$8.50

Large Milkshake

$11.00

Soft Drinks/Bebidas de Botella

Can Soda

$1.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Prime

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Celcius

$3.50

Fruits/Frutas

Yogurt

$7.00

Bionico

$8.00

Fruit Cocktail

$8.00

Single Fruit Cocktail

$9.00

Fresas con Crema

$7.00

Large Fresas con Crema

$14.00

Food/Comida

Chicharron Preparado

$9.00

Elote Preparado

$4.50

Tostilocos

$9.00

Tostiesquites

$9.00

Vaso Cueritos

$7.00

Pepino Encuerado

$7.50

Hot Dog

$2.00

Chili Dog

$2.50

Mexican Chips/Papas

Cheese

$2.00

Cheetos

$3.00

Tostitos

$3.00

Takis

$3.00

Chicharrones

$3.00

Snacks

Gomitas

$2.25

Paleta Payaso

$2.25

Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Paletas

Water Based Paleta

$3.50

Milk Based Paleta

$3.50

Mini Popsicles

$0.50

Esquimal

$6.00

Half/Mitad Chocolate

$1.50

Full/Completo Chocolate

$3.00

Topping

$1.00

Dozen Paletas

$42.00

Mangonada

$6.00

Ice Cream/Nieve

1 Scoop Waffle Cone/Cono

$4.25

2 Scoop Waffle Cone/Cono

$5.25

Tres Marias

$8.00

2 Scoop Waffle Bowl

$7.00

1 Scoop Waffle Bowl

$6.10

Kids Cone

$4.00

1 Scoop Cup/Vaso

$4.25

2 Scoop Cup/Vaso

$5.25

Large Cup/Vaso

$8.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Pint

$11.00

Topping

$1.00

Mini Pancakes

12 Mini Pancakes

$7.00

12 Mini Pancakes with 2 Toppings

24 Mini Pancakes

$14.00

24 Mini Pancakes with 4 Toppings

50 Mini Pancakes

$28.00

50 Mini Pancakes with 6 Toppings

Extra Topping

$1.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.25

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.25

Postres

Gelatinas

$3.00

Pasteles/Flanes

$3.50