La Regina's Catering

10829 WOODWARD AVE

SUNLAND, CA 91040

Wings

Grilled Buffalo Wings

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$14.99+

8-Piece Wings Smothered In Buffalo Sauce. Served With Your Choice Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Gilled Chicken Wings

Gilled Chicken Wings

$14.99+

8-Piece Wings Smothered In Hot Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Famous Grilled Chicken Wings

Famous Grilled Chicken Wings

$14.99+

8-Piece Wings Smothered In Chef's Special Made Hot Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Sunland's Grilled Chicken Wings

Sunland's Grilled Chicken Wings

$14.99+

8-Piece Wings Smothered In Hot & Sour Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings

$8.99+

8-Piece Wings, Marinated With Special Sweet And Spicy Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

BBQ's

4 Season Lamb Kabob - Skewers

4 Season Lamb Kabob - Skewers

$27.99

Imported Lamb Chops On Skewers, Grilled- Combination Of Herbs And Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Balsamic Herb Lamb Chops

$27.99

Imported Lamb Chops, Seasoned With Balsamic Herbs . Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Beef Kabob-Skewers

$16.99

Seasoned With Spices And Herbs. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Beef Souvlaki- (Beef Kabobs)-Skewers

$16.99

-Greek- Caramelised And Smoky Beef Kabobs On Skewers. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Don Garito Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$19.99

Marinated Steak With Herbs And Spices.Grilled And Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Glazed Lamb Chops

$27.99

Sweet And Savory Lamb Chops . Served with Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Greek- Grilled Lamb Chops

$27.99

Marinated With Greek Traditional Style. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Grilled BBQ Ribs

$14.99

Marinated With Special Sauce And Herbs.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper And Your Choice Of Salad

Grilled Lamb Chop

$27.99

Imported Lamb Chops, Seasoned With Vareity of Special Herbs. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Grilled New York Steak

$19.99

Marinated With Fresh Herbs & Garlic.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice,Fries Or Baked Potato. Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Grilled Zaatar Chicken -Skewers

$14.99

Marinated With Special Yogurt Sauce And Herbs.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Marinated Beef Kabobs- Skewers

$16.99

Marinated & Seasoned With Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Sweet & Sour Chicken Kabobs-Skewers

$15.99

Marinated With Special Sweet And Sour Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

T-Bone Steak

$19.99

Marinated With Special Sauce, Seasond With Spices.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper And Your Choice Of Salad

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$27.99

Grilled Lamb Chops, Marinated With Yougurt Sauce And Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Tequila BBQ RIbs

$17.99

Marinated With Tequila BBQ Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper

Beverages

7UP

$1.50

12oz Cans

Coca Cola

$1.50

12oz Cans

Dr Pepper

$1.50

12oz Cans

Lemonade

$1.50

12oz Cans

Pepsi

$1.50

12oz Cans

Sprite

$1.50

12oz Cans

Water

$2.00

16.9oz

Sides

Baked Potatoes

$3.50

Fries

$2.50+

Hammus

$11.99

Mexican Rice

$4.50

Steam Rice

$3.50

Summer Salad

$3.50

White Rice

$4.50

Appetizers

Chef Gar's Grilled Herb Shrimp

$11.99

Asian Dish- Made With Herbs-2 Skewers

Nasu Dengaku

$10.99

Glazed Eggplant

Shishito Peppers

$10.99

Korean Dish

Spicy Edamame

$7.99

Japanese Dish- Soy Beans

Entrees

Black Pepper Chicken

$13.99

Chinese Dish-Seasoned With A Tasty,Tangy Sauce , Vegetables

Chicken Chop Suey

$14.99

Chinese Dish- Made With Your Choice Of Protein. Mixed With Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Yakitori

$9.99

Chinese Dish Made With Roasted Peanuts & Mixed Veggies

Chinese Spareribs

$11.99

Fried White Rice

$5.99

Japanese Dish-Stir-Fried In A Wok, Mixed With Eggs, Vegetables

Gar's Chicken Udon Noodles

$13.99

Japanese Dish-Mixed With A Special Hoisin Sauce & vegetables

Ginger Beef

$14.99

Chinese Dish- Made With Vegetables And Your Choice Of Protein

Kar's Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodles

$15.99

Japanese Dish-Mixed With Vegetables

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.99

Chinese Dish Made With Roasted Peanuts & Mixed Veggies

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.99

Vietnamese Dish- Chicken Thigh With Lemongrass Flavor

Lo Mein

$11.99

Chinese Dish-Made With Vegetables And Your Choice Of Protein

Mongolian Beef

$14.99

Soy Based Sauce With Green Onions

Pad Kee Mow

$14.99

Drunken Noodles- Thai Dish With Noodles and Basil

Pad Thai

$17.99

Thai Dish- Made With Chicken,Shrimp Among Other Vegetables

Regina's Chow Mein

$11.99

Sesame Udon Noodles

$14.99

Japanese Dish-Made With Peanut Oil,Hot Special Sauce & Vegetables

Spicy Udon Noodles with Broccoli

$14.99

Japanese Dish With Mushroom, Peanut Oil, Tofu, Chilies

Stir-Fried Udon Noodles

$14.99

Japanese Dish-Stir-Fried In A Wok, Mixed With Chicken, Shrimp & Vegetables

Szechuan Peppercorn Chicken

$14.99

Chinese Dish- Made With A Special Sauce & Vegetables

Tofu Drunken Noodles

$15.99

Thai Dish- Spicy Noodles Made With Tofu & Mixed With Bright Vegatables

Yaki Udon

$11.99

Japanese Dish Mixed With A Soy Based Sauce, Meat & Vegetables

Zucchini & Mushroom Chicken

$12.99

Chinese Dish-Made With A Soy Based Sauce & Vegetables

Salads

Bok Choy Salad

$13.99

Japanese Cucumber Salad

$7.99

Kani Salad

$11.99

Japanese Crab Salad

Salmon Thai Basil Salad

$13.99

Mixed Vegatables With Orange Sesame Based Dressing

Som Tam

$14.99

Thai Dish- Papaya Salad

Veggie Salad

$10.99

Mixed Vegatables With Sesame Based Dressing

Soups

Ginger Garlic Noodle Soup

$13.99

Asian Dish- Made With Bok Choy & Vegetables

Japanese Enoki & Mushroom Soup

$16.99

Made With Mushrooms & Noodles

Miso Soup

$10.99

Japanese Dish-Classic soup Garnished with Green Shallots & Seaweed

Po Taek

$17.99

Thai Dish- Made With Chicken, Mixed Seafood, Herbs, Chilies

Spicy Chicken Thai Soup

$16.99

Made With Coconut Milk, Vegetables & Herbs

Thai Coconut Soup

$16.99

Exotic Soup Made With Vegetables, Herbs, Spices & Coconut Milk

Thai Curry Vegetable Soup

$14.99

Made With Vegetables , Coconut Milk & Spicy Flavors

Tom Kha Gai

$17.99

Thai Dish- Is A Hot & Sour Soup With Chicken & Coconut Milk

Tom Yum Gai ( Hot & Sour) Soup

$14.99

Thai Food-Cooked Using Fresh Proteins & Healthy Herbs

Tom Yum Talay

$16.99

Mixed Seafood, Mushrooms

Udon Noodle Soup

$14.99

Japanese Dish- Made With Healthy Vegetables, Chestnuts

Appetizers

Elena's New Age Quesadlla

$12.99

Made With Jalapeño And Roasted Peppers

Garito Guacamole Platter

$12.99

Topped with Cheese,Olives , Tomatoes And Cilantro. Served With Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Pizzettes

$11.99

Topped With Salsa,Beans, Cheese And Cilantro

Burritos

Aramo Fiesta Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Topped With Green Peppers, Black Olives Jalapeños And Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.99

Topped With Onion, Cilantro Served With Rice And Beans

Chorizo-Egg & Potato Burrito

$13.99

Made With Eggs, Hash Browns And Topped With Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans

Karinos Calabacitas Burrito

$14.99

Topped With Vegetables And Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans

Karinos Zucchini Burritos

$13.99

Topped With Onions,Beans,Cilantro And Lettuce. Served With Rice And Beans

Mexican Style Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Topped With Onions,Peppers,Cilantro Served With Rice And Beans

S.T. Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Topped With Cilantro , White Rice, Cheese, Lettuce And Special Salsa. Served With Rice And Beans

Entrees

Bean Quesadilla

$11.99

Served With Rice And Corn

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas of Your Choice

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.99

Onions,Garlic, Chicken And Vegetables Wrapped In Tortilla.Served With Rice And Beans

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Served with Rice And Beans.

Combination Fajita

$21.99

Made With Chicken, Beef And Shrimp. Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas of Your Choice

Gaiian Beef Fajita

$17.99

Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas Of Your Choice

Gilled Salmon Quesadilla

$16.99

Served with Rice And Corn

Grilled Carne Asada

$18.99

Served With Rice, Beans,Sour Cream, Guacamole,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Served With Rice and Beans -Tortillas Of Your Choice

Veggie & Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.99

Served With Rice And Corn

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Served with Rice And Beans.

Salads

Beef Tostada

$16.99

Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla

Shrimp Tostada

$16.99

Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla

Chorizo & Egg Tostada

$13.99

Topped With Onions, Jalapeños, Cilantro And Beans

Fajita Steak Salad

$11.99

Mixed With Onions, Garlic, Bell Peppers And Olives. Served With Tortilla Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tosatada

$15.99

Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla

Soups

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$11.99

Made With Vegetables And Black Beans Served With Rice And Corn

Pozole

$11.99

Made With Chicken,Olives And Green Chilies.

Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

$11.99

Made With Onions,Bell Peppers,Green Chiles. Served with Rice And Corn

Mexicali Soup

$11.99

Made With Ground Beef , Onions, Vegetables

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$13.99

3 Tacos Topped With Cabbage Or Lettuce,Cilantro And Radish . Served With Rice And Beans

Baja- Salmon Fish Taco Plate

$15.99

3 Tacos Topped With Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños , Served With Rice And Beans

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$13.99

3 Tacos Topped With Onion, Cilantro And Pico De Gallo. Served With Rice And Beans

Chorizo Taco Plate

$13.99

3 Tacos Topped With Onion And Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans

Double Decker Tacos

$15.99

Soft Shell Taco , Layered With Refried Beans,Then Wrapped Around A Hard Shell Taco. Served With Rice And Beans

Salmon Fish Taco WIth La Regina's Special Dressing

$15.99

3 Tacos Topped With Tomatoes, Cilantro And Cabbage. Served With Rice And Beans

Spicy Chicken Avocado Taco Plate

$13.99

3 Tacos Topped With Cilantro Lime Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans

Spicy Ground Beef Taco Plate

$13.99

3 Tacos Topped With Cheddar Cheese And Jalapeños

Sides

Baked Potatoes

$3.50

Fries

$2.50+

Hammus

$6.50

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Steam Rice

$3.50

Summer Salad

$5.50

White Rice

$3.50
Restaurant info

We offer a wide array of fresh food. We always cook fresh and we use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!

10829 WOODWARD AVE, SUNLAND, CA 91040

