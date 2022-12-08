La Regina's Catering
No reviews yet
10829 WOODWARD AVE
SUNLAND, CA 91040
Wings
Grilled Buffalo Wings
8-Piece Wings Smothered In Buffalo Sauce. Served With Your Choice Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Gilled Chicken Wings
8-Piece Wings Smothered In Hot Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Famous Grilled Chicken Wings
8-Piece Wings Smothered In Chef's Special Made Hot Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Sunland's Grilled Chicken Wings
8-Piece Wings Smothered In Hot & Sour Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings
8-Piece Wings, Marinated With Special Sweet And Spicy Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
BBQ's
4 Season Lamb Kabob - Skewers
Imported Lamb Chops On Skewers, Grilled- Combination Of Herbs And Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Balsamic Herb Lamb Chops
Imported Lamb Chops, Seasoned With Balsamic Herbs . Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Beef Kabob-Skewers
Seasoned With Spices And Herbs. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Beef Souvlaki- (Beef Kabobs)-Skewers
-Greek- Caramelised And Smoky Beef Kabobs On Skewers. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Don Garito Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
Marinated Steak With Herbs And Spices.Grilled And Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Glazed Lamb Chops
Sweet And Savory Lamb Chops . Served with Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Greek- Grilled Lamb Chops
Marinated With Greek Traditional Style. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side, Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Grilled BBQ Ribs
Marinated With Special Sauce And Herbs.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper And Your Choice Of Salad
Grilled Lamb Chop
Imported Lamb Chops, Seasoned With Vareity of Special Herbs. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Grilled New York Steak
Marinated With Fresh Herbs & Garlic.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice,Fries Or Baked Potato. Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Grilled Zaatar Chicken -Skewers
Marinated With Special Yogurt Sauce And Herbs.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Marinated Beef Kabobs- Skewers
Marinated & Seasoned With Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Sweet & Sour Chicken Kabobs-Skewers
Marinated With Special Sweet And Sour Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
T-Bone Steak
Marinated With Special Sauce, Seasond With Spices.Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries Or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper And Your Choice Of Salad
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Chops, Marinated With Yougurt Sauce And Spices. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Tequila BBQ RIbs
Marinated With Tequila BBQ Sauce. Served With Your Choice of Salad & One Side. Rice, Fries or Baked Potato, Grilled Tomato & Anaheim Pepper
Beverages
Sides
Appetizers
Entrees
Black Pepper Chicken
Chinese Dish-Seasoned With A Tasty,Tangy Sauce , Vegetables
Chicken Chop Suey
Chinese Dish- Made With Your Choice Of Protein. Mixed With Mixed Vegetables
Chicken Yakitori
Chinese Dish Made With Roasted Peanuts & Mixed Veggies
Chinese Spareribs
Fried White Rice
Japanese Dish-Stir-Fried In A Wok, Mixed With Eggs, Vegetables
Gar's Chicken Udon Noodles
Japanese Dish-Mixed With A Special Hoisin Sauce & vegetables
Ginger Beef
Chinese Dish- Made With Vegetables And Your Choice Of Protein
Kar's Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodles
Japanese Dish-Mixed With Vegetables
Kung Pao Chicken
Chinese Dish Made With Roasted Peanuts & Mixed Veggies
Lemongrass Chicken
Vietnamese Dish- Chicken Thigh With Lemongrass Flavor
Lo Mein
Chinese Dish-Made With Vegetables And Your Choice Of Protein
Mongolian Beef
Soy Based Sauce With Green Onions
Pad Kee Mow
Drunken Noodles- Thai Dish With Noodles and Basil
Pad Thai
Thai Dish- Made With Chicken,Shrimp Among Other Vegetables
Regina's Chow Mein
Sesame Udon Noodles
Japanese Dish-Made With Peanut Oil,Hot Special Sauce & Vegetables
Spicy Udon Noodles with Broccoli
Japanese Dish With Mushroom, Peanut Oil, Tofu, Chilies
Stir-Fried Udon Noodles
Japanese Dish-Stir-Fried In A Wok, Mixed With Chicken, Shrimp & Vegetables
Szechuan Peppercorn Chicken
Chinese Dish- Made With A Special Sauce & Vegetables
Tofu Drunken Noodles
Thai Dish- Spicy Noodles Made With Tofu & Mixed With Bright Vegatables
Yaki Udon
Japanese Dish Mixed With A Soy Based Sauce, Meat & Vegetables
Zucchini & Mushroom Chicken
Chinese Dish-Made With A Soy Based Sauce & Vegetables
Salads
Soups
Ginger Garlic Noodle Soup
Asian Dish- Made With Bok Choy & Vegetables
Japanese Enoki & Mushroom Soup
Made With Mushrooms & Noodles
Miso Soup
Japanese Dish-Classic soup Garnished with Green Shallots & Seaweed
Po Taek
Thai Dish- Made With Chicken, Mixed Seafood, Herbs, Chilies
Spicy Chicken Thai Soup
Made With Coconut Milk, Vegetables & Herbs
Thai Coconut Soup
Exotic Soup Made With Vegetables, Herbs, Spices & Coconut Milk
Thai Curry Vegetable Soup
Made With Vegetables , Coconut Milk & Spicy Flavors
Tom Kha Gai
Thai Dish- Is A Hot & Sour Soup With Chicken & Coconut Milk
Tom Yum Gai ( Hot & Sour) Soup
Thai Food-Cooked Using Fresh Proteins & Healthy Herbs
Tom Yum Talay
Mixed Seafood, Mushrooms
Udon Noodle Soup
Japanese Dish- Made With Healthy Vegetables, Chestnuts
Appetizers
Burritos
Aramo Fiesta Chicken Burrito
Topped With Green Peppers, Black Olives Jalapeños And Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans
Carne Asada Burrito
Topped With Onion, Cilantro Served With Rice And Beans
Chorizo-Egg & Potato Burrito
Made With Eggs, Hash Browns And Topped With Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans
Karinos Calabacitas Burrito
Topped With Vegetables And Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans
Karinos Zucchini Burritos
Topped With Onions,Beans,Cilantro And Lettuce. Served With Rice And Beans
Mexican Style Chicken Burrito
Topped With Onions,Peppers,Cilantro Served With Rice And Beans
S.T. Chicken Burrito
Topped With Cilantro , White Rice, Cheese, Lettuce And Special Salsa. Served With Rice And Beans
Entrees
Bean Quesadilla
Served With Rice And Corn
Chicken Fajita
Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas of Your Choice
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Onions,Garlic, Chicken And Vegetables Wrapped In Tortilla.Served With Rice And Beans
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with Rice And Beans.
Combination Fajita
Made With Chicken, Beef And Shrimp. Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas of Your Choice
Gaiian Beef Fajita
Served With Rice And Beans - Tortillas Of Your Choice
Gilled Salmon Quesadilla
Served with Rice And Corn
Grilled Carne Asada
Served With Rice, Beans,Sour Cream, Guacamole,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortillas
Shrimp Fajita
Served With Rice and Beans -Tortillas Of Your Choice
Veggie & Chorizo Quesadilla
Served With Rice And Corn
Veggie Quesadilla
Served with Rice And Beans.
Salads
Beef Tostada
Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla
Shrimp Tostada
Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla
Chorizo & Egg Tostada
Topped With Onions, Jalapeños, Cilantro And Beans
Fajita Steak Salad
Mixed With Onions, Garlic, Bell Peppers And Olives. Served With Tortilla Chips And Salsa
Chicken Tosatada
Served With Beans,Rice,Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Your Choice Of Tortilla
Soups
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Made With Vegetables And Black Beans Served With Rice And Corn
Pozole
Made With Chicken,Olives And Green Chilies.
Creamy Chicken Taco Soup
Made With Onions,Bell Peppers,Green Chiles. Served with Rice And Corn
Mexicali Soup
Made With Ground Beef , Onions, Vegetables
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Cabbage Or Lettuce,Cilantro And Radish . Served With Rice And Beans
Baja- Salmon Fish Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeños , Served With Rice And Beans
Carne Asada Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Onion, Cilantro And Pico De Gallo. Served With Rice And Beans
Chorizo Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Onion And Cilantro. Served With Rice And Beans
Double Decker Tacos
Soft Shell Taco , Layered With Refried Beans,Then Wrapped Around A Hard Shell Taco. Served With Rice And Beans
Salmon Fish Taco WIth La Regina's Special Dressing
3 Tacos Topped With Tomatoes, Cilantro And Cabbage. Served With Rice And Beans
Spicy Chicken Avocado Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Cilantro Lime Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans
Spicy Ground Beef Taco Plate
3 Tacos Topped With Cheddar Cheese And Jalapeños
10829 WOODWARD AVE, SUNLAND, CA 91040