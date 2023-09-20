Popular Items

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.50

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Menu

Omelets

Veggie Supreme Omelet

$10.95

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and four cheese blend

4X4 Omelet

$11.95

Bacon, sausage, ham, and homemade chorizo, and four cheese blend

Denver Omelet

$11.45

Ham, bell peppers, four cheese blend, and smothered in homemade pork green chile

Porkie Omelet

$11.45

Ham, bacon, and mozzarella

Quesa Omelet

$9.95

Four cheese blend

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Two scrambled eggs with potatoes and cheese served on a 13 inches flour tortilla

Traditional Breakfast

Hand Cut Ribeye Steak

$21.95

4 Strips of Bacon

$10.50

2 Sausage Patties

$10.50

2 Sausage Links

$10.50

Ham Steak

$10.50

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Red, Roasted Guajillo with Epazote

$15.95

Chilaquiles Green, Fresh Tomatillo with Cilantro

$15.95

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Served with Reyna Azteca potatoes or hash browns, two fresh cracked eggs, 3 warm corn tortillas, or 2 flour tortillas, smothered with homemade pork chile. Side of beans

Huevos a La Mexicana

Huevos a La Mexicana

$11.95

2 eggs scrambled with mixed grilled onions, serrano peppers, and tomato, served with Reyna Azteca potatoes or hashbrowns, and beans. 3 warm corn tortillas or 2 flour tortillas

A La Carte

Approximately 8 Oz Steak

$13.95

4 Bacon

$4.95

Ham Steak

$6.95

2 Sausage Patties

$4.95

2 Sausage Links

$4.95

Toast

$2.25

Short Stack of Pancakes

$6.95

3 pieces

Hash Browns

$4.95

Reyna Azteca Potatoes

$4.95

1 Piece Egg

$2.50

2 Pieces Egg

$4.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.95

Beans

$4.00

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Tortas

La Reyna Azteca Torta

$15.00

Ham, pork cheese, steak, fresh cheese, pork leg, and melted cheese

La Super Cubana Torta

$15.00

Lightly breaded steak, franks, pork leg, ham, chorizo, egg, melted cheese, and American cheese

Hawaiana Torta

$12.00

Smoke pork chops, ham, melted cheese, and pineapple

La Milagro Torta

$11.00

Lightly breaded steak and melted cheese

La Despeinada Torta

$12.00

Lightly breaded steak, franks and melted cheese

Suspiro De Monja Torta

$11.00

A balance chorizo torta, egg, franks, fresh cheese in a well formed bread

El Sancho Torta

$11.00

Chorizo, ham, and fresh cheese

La Vaquera Torta

$12.00

Smoke pork chops, ham, American cheese, and melted cheese

La Gringa Torta

$12.00

Marinated pork, ham, melted cheese, and pineapple

La Chupitos Torta

$12.00

Ham, steak, American cheese, and melted cheese

Veggie Supreme Torta

$10.50

Mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, cactus, and melted cheese

Paquita Torta

$14.50

Ham, beef tripe, and melted cheese

Alejandra Guzman Torta

$14.50

Ham, beef tongue, and melted cheese

Kids Torta

$9.00

Ham, franks, and American cheese

Chilanga La Bajadora

$13.50

Lightly breaded steak, franks, ham, and melted cheese

Torta Del Chavo

$10.00

Double ham and American cheese

La Suiza (Mi Paisana) Torta

$11.00

Ham, melted cheese, panela cheese, and American cheese

La Niurka Torta

$12.00

Chicken breast, pork leg, and melted cheese

La Traidora Torta

$13.50

Pork leg, franks, ham, and melted cheese

La Ninel Conde Torta

$12.00

Double chicken breast, ham, and melted cheese

Bien Perrona Torta

$12.50

Lightly breaded steak, pork leg, ham, and melted cheese

La Azteca Torta

$12.00

Pork cheese, franks, ham, and fresh cheese

La Albanil Torta

$11.50

Double ham, bacon, fresh cheese, and extra avocado

La Juanga Torta

$11.00

Chorizo, franks, melted cheese, and no chile

Thalia Torta

$14.50

Ham, brisket, and melted cheese

Barbacoa Torta

$14.50

Build Your Own Torta

BYO Torta

$8.00

Salchicha/franks

Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.00

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$3.00

Buche Taco

$3.00

Cabeza Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa Taco

$3.00

Tripa Taco

$3.75

Suadero Taco

$3.75

Lengua Taco

$3.75

Gorditas

Asada Gordita

$6.75

Al Pastor Gordita

$6.75

Carnitas Gordita

$6.75

Chorizo Gordita

$6.75

Pollo Gordita

$6.75

Tripa Gordita

$6.75

Suadero Gordita

$6.75

Lengua Gordita

$6.75

Buche Gordita

$6.75

Cabeza Gordita

$6.75

Barbacoa Gordita

$6.75

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$10.50

Pastor Burrito

$10.50

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Pollo Burrito

$10.50

Buche Burrito

$10.50

Cabeza Burrito

$10.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.50

Lengua Burrito

$13.00

Tripa Burrito

$13.00

Suadero Burrito

$13.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Fries & Chips

Carne Asada Fries

$15.50

Includes one side of sour cream

Chile Fries

$12.90

Side Fries

$3.99

Fries Con Queso

$7.50

Chips & Guac

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.50

Tomato, lechuga y crema. Garnish, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Quesabirrias

Quesabirrias

$15.95

3 quesabirrias and 1 side de consome

Individual Quesabirrias

$5.00

Side De Consome

$4.00

Birria Plate

$16.95

Menudo

$15.50

Tacos Talibán

Tacos Taliban

$6.00

Flour tortilla, marinated pork, melted cheese, grilled onions, and pineapple

Platillos

Platillos

$14.95

Desserts

Flan

$6.50

Chocoflan

$6.95

Churros

$5.50

Sides

Steak

$4.00

Breaded Steak

$4.00

Marinated Pork

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Pork Leg

$4.00

Brisket

$4.00

Cabeza

$4.00

Carnitas

$4.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Barbacoa

$4.00

Lengua Beef Tongue

$4.50

Franks

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Cheese

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Pork Cheese

$2.50

Beef Tripe

$4.50

Pork Stomach

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Drinks

Coca

$4.50

Fanta

$4.50

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Grande Aguas Frescas

$5.50

Coffee

$3.49