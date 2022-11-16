Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert

review star

No reviews yet

638 E. Warner Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Popular Items

Two Item Combo
Traditional Burrito
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas

Take Out Drinks

La Ristra-Rita

$8.75

Our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen

La Ristra-Rita Pitcher

$26.25

A pitcher of our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen

Flavored Margarita

$8.00

Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Flavored Pitcher Marg

$24.75

Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Enchanted Marg

$10.25

House Margarita with an extra shot of tequila

Ench Marg Pitcher

$34.25

A pitcher of house margaritas with extra tequila.

Flavored ENCHANTED Margarita

$10.25

Our homemade margarita made with an extra shot mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.49

A spicy jalepeno margarita made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$38.00

Pitcher of our spicy jalepeno margaritas made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.

Sangrita Marg

$10.49

House margarita with sangria wine and sangria soaked fruit

Sangria Wine

$7.99

Our homemade red or white sangria wine served with sangria soaked fruit.

Sunrise Mimosa

$7.00

A mimosa flavored with orange, pineapple and grenadine. Start your day off right!

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Appetizers

Chips and a Trio of Salsa's

$4.99

Snack Pack

$20.00

A snack trio of our Queso Chorizo Dip, Elote and a pint of salsa. Served with 2 bags of chips.

Nachos

$12.99

Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat

Green Chile Sliders

$13.25

3 sliders | hatch chiles | carne asada | cheese

Cheese Crisp

$8.75

fried tortilla | cheese | add meat or green chiles

Elote

$7.99

roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime

Green Chile Mac N Queso

$13.49

pasta | queso | green chiles | tortilla crust | choice of meat

Guacamole App

$9.75

avocados | chopped tomatoes | onions | cilantro | chopped jalapenos

New Mexican Pizza

$12.49

flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.75

cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat

Chicharrones

$9.49

fried pork | ranchera sauce | flour tortillas

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$11.49

chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.49

shrimp | pico | chopped jalapenos | tostadas

Wings (5)

$9.25

honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce

Wings (10)

$14.25

honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce

Queso Chorizo Dip

$10.49

white queso cheese dip | chorizo | pico de gallo | green chiles

Cheese Dip

$10.00

house blend of cheese

Ranchera Bean Dip

$9.49

pinto beans | ham | fried pork | chorizo | cheese | ranchera sauce | cheesy tortilla triangles

Taco Tuesday

$3.00

XXX Salsa Appetizer

$7.00

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$10.49

Papas Bravas

$9.50Out of stock

Salads/Soups

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$14.00

corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Green Chile Pork Stew

$14.50

hatch green chile | shredded pork | potatoes | beans | celery | carrots | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Plain Pozole

$14.00

hominy | plain broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Red Pozole

$14.00

hominy | red broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

SW Chopped Salad

$14.49

corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp

Taco Salad

$12.49

fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2

Rice Bowl

$13.49

Entrees

Adovada Short Ribs

$19.99

beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla

Chile Plate

$15.49

new mexico's world famous chile plate! choice of meat | cheese | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides

Green Chile Chicken Casserole

$16.49

green chile | chicken casserole | white green chile sauce | fried egg | cheese | two sides

Relleno Dinner

$15.49

lightly battered chile | choice of meat | green chile sauce | cheese | sopapilla | two sides

Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas

$15.75

new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides

Stuffed Sopapillas

$15.75

sopapillas | choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce | two sides

Ranchera Carnitas

$16.25

pork carnitas | sauteed onions | green chiles | ranchera beans | cheese | one side | tortilla

Shrimp Diablo Pasta

$16.49

shrimp | penne pasta | chipotle marinade | bacon | cheese | cilantro | toasted bread

Shrimp & Calabacita Enchiladas

$16.49

shrimp | corn tortillas | calabacitas | cheese | white green chile sauce | two sides

Two Item Combo

$13.49

2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice

Three Item Combo

$16.49

3 menu items listed below, and 2 sides of your choice

On The Grill

Socorro's Grld Chicken

$16.99

grilled chicken breast | chipotle marinade | hatch chile strips | cheese | sliced avocados | sopapilla | two sides

Green Chile Burger

$15.49

Ground beef patty I green chiles I cheese I lettuce I tomato | Fries

Carne Asada

$18.75

Thinly sliced marinated steak | sauteed onions & green chiles | fries | tortillas | your choice of an additional side.

Fajitas

$18.75

Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice

Two Meat Fajitas

$20.75

Your choice of 2 meats: Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides

Veggie Fajitas

$15.25

Green, red, yellow bell peppers, and onions marinated in our fajita mix. Served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, & 2 sides

Burritos

Traditional Burrito

$14.99

Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.

Farmer's Burrito

$15.49

This big burrito is wrapped in a 12” large tortilla, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, and corn. Served with your choice of meat and New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.

Calabacitas Burrito

$15.99

Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with calabacitas and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.

Green Chile Asada Burrito

$15.99

Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.

Fajita Burrito

$15.75

Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.

Taco Plates

3 Generation Tacos

$14.99

soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

soft corn tortillas | herb rubbed mahi | aioli | guacamole | house slaw | pico de gallo | corn tortilla | two sides

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$15.99

flour tortillas | alaskan pollock | lettuce | pico | southwest sauce | two sides

Green Chile Tacos

$14.99

flour tortillas | green chiles | cheese | choice of meat | two sides

Lunch

Farmer's Wrap

$13.99

mixed greens | cheese | tomatoes | black beans | corn | choice of meat | southwest sauce | tomato based tortilla | side of rice

Green Chile Wrap

$13.99

green chiles | lettuce | cheese | tomatoes | avocado | choice of meat | side of rice | poblano sauce

Lunch Combo

$9.99

Stacked Nachos

$12.99

4 crispy tortilla triangles | choice of meat | cheese | pinto beans | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Burrito Bowl

$14.25

pinto beans | rice | lettuce | cheese | pico de gallo | choice of meat | choice of enchilada sauce

Sides

Side Pinto Beans

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Calabacitas

$3.25

Our homemade Squash melody, made with squash, bell peppers, corn, garlic, cheese, and of course green chiles

(1) Sopapilla

$1.99

Side Guac

$2.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Pico

$1.99

Side Green Chiles

$1.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.99

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Shrd Cheese

$2.49

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.75

Christmas Ench Sauce

$1.99

Side Red Ench Sauce

$1.99

Side Green Ench Sauce

$1.99

Side of White Green Chile Cream Sauce

$1.99

Enchilada

$4.99

Flauta

$4.99

Taco

$4.25

Tamale

$5.25

Tostada

$5.25

Cup of Soup

$6.25

Egg

$2.24

Fries

$3.50

House Side Salad

$4.50

Pint of Salsa

$6.99

Side of Meat

$4.50

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Poblano Dressing

$1.50

Side Southwest Dressing

$1.50