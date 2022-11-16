- Home
- Gilbert
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert
La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert
638 E. Warner Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Take Out Drinks
La Ristra-Rita
Our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen
La Ristra-Rita Pitcher
A pitcher of our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen
Flavored Margarita
Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Flavored Pitcher Marg
Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Enchanted Marg
House Margarita with an extra shot of tequila
Ench Marg Pitcher
A pitcher of house margaritas with extra tequila.
Flavored ENCHANTED Margarita
Our homemade margarita made with an extra shot mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Jalapeno Margarita
A spicy jalepeno margarita made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.
Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher
Pitcher of our spicy jalepeno margaritas made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.
Sangrita Marg
House margarita with sangria wine and sangria soaked fruit
Sangria Wine
Our homemade red or white sangria wine served with sangria soaked fruit.
Sunrise Mimosa
A mimosa flavored with orange, pineapple and grenadine. Start your day off right!
Bloody Mary
Appetizers
Chips and a Trio of Salsa's
Snack Pack
A snack trio of our Queso Chorizo Dip, Elote and a pint of salsa. Served with 2 bags of chips.
Nachos
Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Green Chile Sliders
3 sliders | hatch chiles | carne asada | cheese
Cheese Crisp
fried tortilla | cheese | add meat or green chiles
Elote
roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime
Green Chile Mac N Queso
pasta | queso | green chiles | tortilla crust | choice of meat
Guacamole App
avocados | chopped tomatoes | onions | cilantro | chopped jalapenos
New Mexican Pizza
flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat
Quesadilla
cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Chicharrones
fried pork | ranchera sauce | flour tortillas
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing
Shrimp Ceviche
shrimp | pico | chopped jalapenos | tostadas
Wings (5)
honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce
Wings (10)
honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce
Queso Chorizo Dip
white queso cheese dip | chorizo | pico de gallo | green chiles
Cheese Dip
house blend of cheese
Ranchera Bean Dip
pinto beans | ham | fried pork | chorizo | cheese | ranchera sauce | cheesy tortilla triangles
Taco Tuesday
XXX Salsa Appetizer
Green Chile Cheese Fries
Papas Bravas
Salads/Soups
Chicken Enchilada Soup
corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Green Chile Pork Stew
hatch green chile | shredded pork | potatoes | beans | celery | carrots | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Plain Pozole
hominy | plain broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Red Pozole
hominy | red broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
SW Chopped Salad
corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
Taco Salad
fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2
Rice Bowl
Entrees
Adovada Short Ribs
beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla
Chile Plate
new mexico's world famous chile plate! choice of meat | cheese | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
Green Chile Chicken Casserole
green chile | chicken casserole | white green chile sauce | fried egg | cheese | two sides
Relleno Dinner
lightly battered chile | choice of meat | green chile sauce | cheese | sopapilla | two sides
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
Stuffed Sopapillas
sopapillas | choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce | two sides
Ranchera Carnitas
pork carnitas | sauteed onions | green chiles | ranchera beans | cheese | one side | tortilla
Shrimp Diablo Pasta
shrimp | penne pasta | chipotle marinade | bacon | cheese | cilantro | toasted bread
Shrimp & Calabacita Enchiladas
shrimp | corn tortillas | calabacitas | cheese | white green chile sauce | two sides
Two Item Combo
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
Three Item Combo
3 menu items listed below, and 2 sides of your choice
On The Grill
Socorro's Grld Chicken
grilled chicken breast | chipotle marinade | hatch chile strips | cheese | sliced avocados | sopapilla | two sides
Green Chile Burger
Ground beef patty I green chiles I cheese I lettuce I tomato | Fries
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced marinated steak | sauteed onions & green chiles | fries | tortillas | your choice of an additional side.
Fajitas
Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice
Two Meat Fajitas
Your choice of 2 meats: Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides
Veggie Fajitas
Green, red, yellow bell peppers, and onions marinated in our fajita mix. Served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, & 2 sides
Burritos
Traditional Burrito
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Farmer's Burrito
This big burrito is wrapped in a 12” large tortilla, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, and corn. Served with your choice of meat and New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Calabacitas Burrito
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with calabacitas and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Green Chile Asada Burrito
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Taco Plates
3 Generation Tacos
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
Mahi Mahi Tacos
soft corn tortillas | herb rubbed mahi | aioli | guacamole | house slaw | pico de gallo | corn tortilla | two sides
Beer Battered Fish Tacos
flour tortillas | alaskan pollock | lettuce | pico | southwest sauce | two sides
Green Chile Tacos
flour tortillas | green chiles | cheese | choice of meat | two sides
Lunch
Farmer's Wrap
mixed greens | cheese | tomatoes | black beans | corn | choice of meat | southwest sauce | tomato based tortilla | side of rice
Green Chile Wrap
green chiles | lettuce | cheese | tomatoes | avocado | choice of meat | side of rice | poblano sauce
Lunch Combo
Traditional Burrito
choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce
Stacked Nachos
4 crispy tortilla triangles | choice of meat | cheese | pinto beans | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Burrito Bowl
pinto beans | rice | lettuce | cheese | pico de gallo | choice of meat | choice of enchilada sauce
Sides
Side Pinto Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Rice
Side Calabacitas
Our homemade Squash melody, made with squash, bell peppers, corn, garlic, cheese, and of course green chiles