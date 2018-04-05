Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Riva

review star

No reviews yet

408 Broadway

Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
White Pizza

TO GO ANTIPASTI

Giardineira

$7.00

Olives

$8.00

Proscuitto App

$15.00

Pizzete

$7.00

TO GO SALADS

Baby Romaine Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$15.00

TO GO PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Honey

Clam Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, Pecorino, Garlic, Oregano21

Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, Truffle

Sausage Pizza

$21.00

Organic Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe

White Pizza

$20.00

Arugula, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Proscuitto

Butternut Squash Pizza

$19.00

Marinara Pizza

$18.00

TO GO SHARED PLATES

Cavatelli Pork Ragu

$23.00

Short Rib Gnudi

$23.00

Broccoli Rabe

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00

TO GO ENTREES

Chicken

$23.00

Branzino

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
La Riva is new restaurant from the owners of Daymark and The Arlington. We serve neapolitan style pizza baked in a traditional brick oven. Our pizzas are wood-fired which gives the light and airy dough a touch of char.

408 Broadway, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

